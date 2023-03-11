Tokyo Wako - Pasadena
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Grand style of Japanese Table cooking! Teppan-yaki Japanese Steak House and Sushi.
Location
300 E. Colorado Blvd, Suite 261, Pasadena, CA 91101
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Cordova Cafe & Bottleshop - 199 S Los Robles Ave Suite 150
No Reviews
199 S Los Robles Ave Suite 150 Pasadena, CA 91101
View restaurant