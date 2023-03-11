Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tokyo Wako - Pasadena

review star

No reviews yet

300 E. Colorado Blvd

Suite 261

Pasadena, CA 91101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

H Shrimp
Yakisoba Beef
Wako W Special

FOOD

Appetizers

Garlic Soybean

$8.50

Truffle Buttr Soybean

$9.00

Soybean

$8.50

Spicy Garlic Soybean

$9.00

Beef Sashimi

$14.75

Shrimp Tempura

$14.00

Vegetable Tempura

$11.00

Dynamite

$14.00

Gyoza

$10.00

Pocky Ball

$17.25

Spicy Tofu

$9.50

Calamari Tempura

$13.00

Soup & Salad

House Salad

$4.75

Japanese Mushroom Onion Soup

$4.50

Miso Soup

$4.75

Mixed Seaweed & Cucumber Salad

$9.25

Salmon Skin Salad

$14.50

Sashimi Salad

$19.50

Tuna Tataki Salad

$18.50

Bento Box

L - Bento B

$24.75

D - Bento A

$32.00

D - Bento B

$37.25

D-Bento CX-CARoll

$32.00

D-Bento SAL--CARoll

$37.25

D-Bento STK-CARoll

$37.25

D-Bento CX-Temp

$32.00

D-Bento SAL-Temp

$37.25

D-Bento STK-Temp

$37.25

Dinner - Bento A

$32.00

Dinner - Bento B

$37.25

Kids

KIDs Chicken

$19.25

KIDs Shrimp

$22.50

KIDs Steak

$23.75

DINNER TEPPAN

Dinner Teppan-Yaki

Emperor Steak

$36.00

Filet Mignon

$39.25

H Chicken

$29.95

H Salmon

$36.00

H Scallop

$37.75

H Shrimp

$35.75

H Tuna Steak

$37.00

Ichi Ban

$55.00

7oz. Filet Mignon and 4oz. Lobster

Jumbo Shrimp

$38.75

Ni Ban

$52.25

7oz. USDA Choice Angus NY Steak, 2pcs Jumbo Shrimp and 4oz. Scallops.

San Ban

$49.95

5oz. Salmon, 4oz. Scallops, and 2pcs Jumbo Shrimp.

S-Anita Derby

$41.00

7oz. USDA Choice Angus NY Steak and 5oz. Chicken Breast

Seafood Matsuri

$59.95

4oz. Lobster and 4oz. Scallops

Teri Chicken

$29.95

Teri Steak

$36.00

Tokyo Bay Scallop

$43.50

4pcs Jumbo Shrimp and 4oz. Scallops

Tokyo Choice

$49.95

7oz. Filet Mignon and 4oz. Sea Scallops

Tokyo Imperial

$48.00

7oz. Filet Mignon and 3pcs. Jumbo Shrimp

D-CK/Shrimp

$39.75

7oz. Chicken Breast and 3pcs. Jumbo Shrimp

D-CK/Scallop

$42.50

7oz Chicken Breast and 4oz. Scallops.

Wako Deluxe

$43.95

7oz. USDA Choice Angus NY Steak and 5oz. Salmon

Wako Grand Prix

$43.50

7oz. Filet Mignon and 5oz. Chicken Breast.

Prime Ribeye

$48.50

8oz. Ribeye Steak

Wako W Special

$45.00

7oz. USDA Choice Angus NY Steak and 3pcs Jumbo Shrimp

Vegetarian Plate

$23.50

Teriyaki glazed tofu served with hibachi stir fried Napa Cabbage, Green Onions, Sweet Yellow Onions, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, and Asparagus.

Yakisoba Beef

$31.75

Hibachi style egg noodles with mixed vegetables.

Yakisoba Chicken

$29.00

Hibachi style egg noodles with mixed vegetables.

Yakisoba Shrimp

$31.75

Hibachi style egg noodles with mixed vegetables.

Yakisoba Vegetable

$29.00

Hibachi style egg noodles with mixed vegetables.

Lobster Dinner 2pcs

$58.00

S Veg FRice

$4.50

S Chk FRice

$4.75

Ninja Chicken

$19.25

Samurai Steak

$23.75

Karate Shrimp

$22.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Grand style of Japanese Table cooking! Teppan-yaki Japanese Steak House and Sushi.

Website

Location

300 E. Colorado Blvd, Suite 261, Pasadena, CA 91101

Directions

Gallery
Tokyo Wako image
Tokyo Wako image

Similar restaurants in your area

Earthbar - Pasadena
orange starNo Reviews
300 E Colorado Blvd Pasadena, CA 91101
View restaurantnext
Cordova Cafe & Bottleshop - 199 S Los Robles Ave Suite 150
orange starNo Reviews
199 S Los Robles Ave Suite 150 Pasadena, CA 91101
View restaurantnext
Amara Cafe "Chocolate & Coffee"
orange star4.6 • 2,208
55 S Raymond Ave Pasadena, CA 91105
View restaurantnext
Intelligentsia Coffee - Pasadena
orange starNo Reviews
55 East Colorado Blvd Pasadena, CA 91105
View restaurantnext
Osawa
orange star4.6 • 1,951
77 N RAYMOND AVE PASADENA, CA 91103
View restaurantnext
Chado Tea Room - Pasadena
orange starNo Reviews
79 N Raymond Ave Pasadena, CA 91103
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Pasadena

Cafe Santorini
orange star4.0 • 6,092
64 W Union Street Pasadena, CA 91103
View restaurantnext
Amigo's Mexican Cuisine
orange star4.6 • 6,028
1076 E Colorado Blvd Pasadena, CA 91106
View restaurantnext
Union Pasadena
orange star4.4 • 4,568
37 East Union St. Pasadena, CA 91103
View restaurantnext
Pinocchio's Pizza
orange star4.4 • 3,907
1449 N Lake Ave Pasadena, CA 91104
View restaurantnext
CELESTINO RISTORANTE
orange star4.3 • 3,849
141 South Lake Avenue Pasadena, CA 91101
View restaurantnext
Malbec Argentinean Cuisine
orange star4.3 • 3,831
1001 E. Green St Pasadena, CA 91106
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Pasadena
San Marino
review star
Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)
South Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Alhambra
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
San Gabriel
review star
Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)
Arcadia
review star
Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)
Temple City
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Monterey Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Rosemead
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston