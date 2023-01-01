- Home
Tokyo Japanese Cafe Inc
No reviews yet
1804 East Main Street
Lebanon, VA 24266
Dinner
Single Entree
Vegetables Noodle
Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions
Chicken Noodles
Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions
Beef Noodles
Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions
Shrimp Noodles
Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions
Sesame Chicken
Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice, zucchini & onions
Yakiniku (Sliced Beef)
Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions
Pepper Steak
Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions
Beef with Broccoli
Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions
Chicken with Broccoli
Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions
Vegetables Dinner
Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions
House Crab
Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions
House Shrimp
Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions
Big Shrimp Dinner
Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions
Shrimp with Broccoli
Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions
House Scallops
Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions
Sirloin Steak
Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions
Filet Mignon
Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions
Hibachi Swordfish
Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions
Lobster Dinner
Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions
Double Combination Entrees
Yakiniku & Chicken
Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions
Yakiniku & Shrimp
Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions
Yakiniku &Yakiniku
Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions
Chicken & Chicken
Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions
Yakiniku & Big Shrimp
Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions
Yakiniku & Scallops
Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions
Yakiniku & Swordfish
Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions
Yakiniku & Crab
Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions
Yakiniku & Lobster
Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions
Sirloin Steak & Chicken
Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions
Sirloin Steak & Shrimp
Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions
Sirloin Steak & Big Shrimp
Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions
Sirloin Steak & Crab
Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions
Sirloin Steak & Scallops
Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions
Sirloin Steak & Swordfish
Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions
Sirloin Steak & Lobster
Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions
Filet & Chicken
Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions
Filet & Shrimp
Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions
Filet & Crab
Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions
Filet & Scallops
Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions
Filet & Swordfish
Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions
Filet & Lobster
Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions
Filet & Big Shrimp
Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions
Vegetables & Chicken
Vegetables & Yakiniku
Vegetables & Shrimp
Vegetables & Big Shrimp
Chicken & Shrimp
Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions
Chicken & Big Shrimp
Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions
Chicken & Scallops
Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions
Chicken & Crab
Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions
Chicken & Swordfish
Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions
Shrimp & Crab
Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions
Big Shrimp & Crab
Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions
Shrimp & Scallops
Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions
Big Shrimp & Scallops
Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions
Shrimp & Swordfish
Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions
Big Shrimp & Swordfish
Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions
Shrimp & Lobster·
Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions
Big Shrimp & Lobster
Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions
Triple Combination Entrees
Children's Menu
Extra Side Orders
Side Orders
Fried Rice
House Salad
Sweet Carrots
Zucchini & Onions
Broccoli
Mushroom
Side Noodle
Rice & Sweet Carrots
Rice, Zuchinni & Onions
Rice & Broccoli
Rice & Mushrooms
Shrimp Appetizers (6)
Japanese Spring Rolls (2)
Mushroom & Onion Soup
Eda Mame
Shu Mai (6)
Crystal Prawn Dumpling (6)
Crab Rangoons
Drinks
Beer
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Japanese Hibachi Restaurant
1804 East Main Street, Lebanon, VA 24266