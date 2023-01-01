Dinner

Single Entree

Vegetables Noodle

$12.95

Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions

Chicken Noodles

$13.95

Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions

Beef Noodles

$14.95

Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions

Shrimp Noodles

$14.95

Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions

Sesame Chicken

$12.95

Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice, zucchini & onions

Yakiniku (Sliced Beef)

$13.95

Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions

Pepper Steak

$13.95

Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions

Beef with Broccoli

$13.95

Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions

Chicken with Broccoli

$13.95

Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions

Vegetables Dinner

$11.95

Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions

House Crab

$16.95

Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions

House Shrimp

$15.95

Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions

Big Shrimp Dinner

$17.95

Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions

Shrimp with Broccoli

$15.95

Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions

House Scallops

$19.95

Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions

Sirloin Steak

$17.95

Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions

Filet Mignon

$19.95

Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions

Hibachi Swordfish

$16.95

Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions

Lobster Dinner

$35.95

Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions

Double Combination Entrees

Yakiniku & Chicken

$15.95

Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions

Yakiniku & Shrimp

$17.95

Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions

Yakiniku &Yakiniku

$15.95

Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions

Chicken & Chicken

$15.95

Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions

Yakiniku & Big Shrimp

$22.45

Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions

Yakiniku & Scallops

$18.95

Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions

Yakiniku & Swordfish

$17.95

Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions

Yakiniku & Crab

$17.95

Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions

Yakiniku & Lobster

$28.95

Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions

Sirloin Steak & Chicken

$17.95

Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions

Sirloin Steak & Shrimp

$18.95

Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions

Sirloin Steak & Big Shrimp

$23.45

Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions

Sirloin Steak & Crab

$18.95

Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions

Sirloin Steak & Scallops

$19.95

Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions

Sirloin Steak & Swordfish

$17.95

Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions

Sirloin Steak & Lobster

$32.95

Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions

Filet & Chicken

$22.45

Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions

Filet & Shrimp

$23.45

Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions

Filet & Crab

$23.45

Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions

Filet & Scallops

$24.45

Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions

Filet & Swordfish

$22.45

Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions

Filet & Lobster

$37.45

Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions

Filet & Big Shrimp

$29.95

Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions

Vegetables & Chicken

$14.95

Vegetables & Yakiniku

$15.95

Vegetables & Shrimp

$16.95

Vegetables & Big Shrimp

$21.45

Chicken & Shrimp

$17.95

Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions

Chicken & Big Shrimp

$22.45

Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions

Chicken & Scallops

$18.95

Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions

Chicken & Crab

$17.95

Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions

Chicken & Swordfish

$16.95

Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions

Shrimp & Crab

$18.95

Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions

Big Shrimp & Crab

$23.45

Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions

Shrimp & Scallops

$18.95

Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions

Big Shrimp & Scallops

$23.45

Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions

Shrimp & Swordfish

$17.95

Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions

Big Shrimp & Swordfish

$22.45

Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions

Shrimp & Lobster·

$32.95

Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions

Big Shrimp & Lobster

$37.45

Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions

Triple Combination Entrees

House Special

$21.95

Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions

Emperor's Dinner

$23.95

Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions

Seafood Plate

$33.95

Served with two shrimp appetizers, a house salad, fried rice,zucchini & onions

Children's Menu

Kids' Chicken

$10.95

Kids' Yakiniku

$11.95

Kids' Steak

$12.95

Kids' Shrimp

$12.95

Kids' Filet

$13.95

Extra Side Orders

Side Sesame Chicken

$8.95

Side Yakiniku

$8.95

Side House Shrimp

$9.95

Side Big Shrimp

$10.95

Side House Scallops

$10.95

Side Sirloin Steak

$10.95

Side Filet Mignon

$11.95

Side Vegetables

$4.95

Side Orders

Fried Rice

$6.50

House Salad

$3.95

Sweet Carrots

$3.95

Zucchini & Onions

$3.95

Broccoli

$3.95

Mushroom

$3.95

Side Noodle

$6.95

Rice & Sweet Carrots

$6.95

Rice, Zuchinni & Onions

$6.95

Rice & Broccoli

$6.95

Rice & Mushrooms

$6.95

Shrimp Appetizers (6)

$10.95

Japanese Spring Rolls (2)

$2.50

Mushroom & Onion Soup

$2.00

Eda Mame

$6.95

Shu Mai (6)

$6.95

Crystal Prawn Dumpling (6)

$7.95

Crab Rangoons

$7.95

Salads

Sesame Chicken Salad

$8.95

Shrimp Salad

$9.95

Big Shrimp Salad

$10.95

Sauce

Teriyaki Sauce

$2.00+

Shrimp Sauce

$2.00+

Ginger Sauce

$2.00+

Drinks

Soft Drinks

Water

Ice Tea

$2.25

Hot Tea

$2.25

Green Tea

$2.25

Coffee

$2.50

Soft Drink

$3.00

Milk

$2.99

Beer

Budweiser

$3.50

Bud Light

$3.50

Coors Original

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.50

Michelob

$3.50

Michelob Light

$3.50

Miller Lite

$3.50

Icehouse

$3.75

Sapporo

$4.00

TsingTao

$4.00

Heineken

$4.00

Wine

Glen Allen Chardonnay

$5.00+

Beringer White

$5.00+

Sutter Home, White Zin

$5.00+

Beringer, White Zin

$5.00+

Woodbridge Cabernet Sauvignon

$5.00+

Beringer Red

$5.00+

Plum Wine

$5.00+

Japanese Sake

$8.50