Seasons Of Tokyo - Azalea Square Location

214 Azalea Square Blvd Unit E

Summerville, SC 29483

Popular Items

Spring Rolls
MED Teriyaki Chicken Bowl
LG Teriyaki Chicken Bowl

Express Bowl

MED Teriyaki Chicken Bowl

$8.25
LG Teriyaki Chicken Bowl

$9.50
MED Super Bowl 3 Meats

$13.50
LG Super Bowl 3 Meats

$14.50
MED Steak Bowl

$9.95
LG Steak Bowl

$11.95
MED Super Bowl Steak Shrimp

$11.95
LG Super Bowl Steak Shrimp

$12.95
MED Teriyaki Shrimp Bowl

$9.95
LG Teriyaki Shrimp Bowl

$11.95
MED Super Bowl Steak Chicken

$11.95
LG Super Bowl Steak Chicken

$12.95
MED Orange Chicken Bowl

$8.90
LG Orange Chicken Bowl

$9.50
MED Super Bowl Chicken Shrimp

$11.95
LG Super Bowl Chicken Shrimp

$12.95
MED Pepper Chicken Bowl

$8.25
LG Pepper Chicken Bowl

$9.50
MED Super Yakiniku Bowl

$10.50
LG Super Yakiniku Bowl

$12.50
Med Hib Chicken Breast Bowl

$8.95
Lg Hib Chicken Breast Bowl

$10.95

Special Menu

Hibachi Chicken Breast

$12.95
Rib Eye Steak

$13.95
Rib Eye Steak Chicken

$14.95
Rib Eye Steak Shrimp

$14.95
Filet Mignon Steak

$15.95
Filet Mignon Steak chicken

$16.95
Filet Mignon Steak Shrimp

$17.50
Hibachi Chicken Yakisoba

$11.50
Hibachi Shrimp Soba

$11.50
Hibachi Steak Soba

$11.50

Express Entree

Hibachi Chicken

$12.75
Hibachi Steak

$12.95
Hibachi Shrimp

$12.95
Hibachi Steak Shrimp

$13.50
Hibachi Steak Chicken

$13.50
Hibachi Shrimp Chicken

$13.50
Pepper Chicken Plate

$12.95
Orange Chicken Plate

$12.95
3 Combo Plate

$15.95
Hibachi Tofu Steak

$10.95
Hibachi Vegetables

$7.95

Bento Box

Tokyo Bento Chicken

$12.95

Tokyo Bento Shrimp

$13.95

Tokyo Bento Steak

$13.95

Side Items

Miso Soup

$2.95

Side Soy Beans

$3.95

Beef Dumplings

$3.95

Spring Rolls

$3.95

Side Tempura Shrimp

$5.95

Side Onions & Zucchini

$2.75

Side Broccoli

$2.75

Side Fried Rice

$2.95

Side White Rice

$2.95

Side Soba Noodles

$3.95

Side Teriyaki Chicken

$4.95

Side Orange Chicken

$5.95

Side Hibachi Shrimp

$5.95

Side Hibachi Steak

$5.95

Side mushroom

$2.75

Onion soup

$2.95

Side House Salad

$2.95

Side Pepper Chicken

$5.95

Side Bacon Fried Rice

$3.75

Side Mix Vegetables

$3.95

Dessert

Fried Cheese Cake

$4.95

Sauce

White Sauce

$0.75

Ginger Sauce

$0.75

Mustard Sauce

$0.75

Hot Sauce

$0.75

Teriyaki Sauce

$0.75

Spicy White Sauce

$0.75

Soy Sauce

$0.75

White Sauce 12 Oz

$5.99

Spicy White Sauce 12 oz

$5.99

Teriyaki Sauce 12 oz

$5.99
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
214 Azalea Square Blvd Unit E, Summerville, SC 29483

