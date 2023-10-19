Snacks

Truffle Butter Edamame
Truffle Butter Edamame
$5.25

Steamed edamame tossed in truffle butter and salt

Crispy Fried Chicken Skin
Crispy Fried Chicken Skin
$6.00

*spicy

Potato Chips w/Secret Seasoning
$4.00

Our version of a thin classic potato chip dusted with our special seasoning

Chicken

Tokyo Chicken Sandwich
Tokyo Chicken Sandwich
$16.00

Brioche bun, fried chicken thigh, TFC sauce, and pickles. Comes with a side of potato chips with secret seasoning.

2pc Box
2pc Box
$16.25

2 pieces of chicken, small side, small chicken rice, house pickled cabbage and choice of sauce

3pc Box
3pc Box
$16.75

3 pieces of chicken, small side, small chicken rice, house pickled cabbage and choice of sauce

Buddy Pack
Buddy Pack
$36.50

6 pc bucket of chicken, 2 small sides, medium chicken rice, house pickled cabbage and 2 sauces

Family Pack
Family Pack
$73.00

12 pc bucket of chicken, 2 medium sides, large chicken rice, house pickled cabbage and 4 sauces

Kids Box
Kids Box
$7.75

Choice of drum or tender, kids rice, kids side, and juice box

Just the Bird

Drum
Drum
$3.50
Wing
Wing
$3.00
Thigh
Thigh
$4.00
Tender
$4.50

A La Carte Sides

Fried Brussel Sprouts
Fried Brussel Sprouts
$7.50
Mac and Cheese
Mac and Cheese
$9.00
BBQ Baked Beans w/Chicken
BBQ Baked Beans w/Chicken
$4.00+
Cabbage Salad w/House Dressing
Cabbage Salad w/House Dressing
$4.00
Creamy Potato Salad
Creamy Potato Salad
$4.00+
Coleslaw
Coleslaw
$4.00+
Corn Potage (corn soup)
Corn Potage (corn soup)
$4.00+
Curry Creamed Corn
Curry Creamed Corn
$4.00+
Dashi Braised Collard Greens w/Bacon
Dashi Braised Collard Greens w/Bacon
$4.00+
Soy Glazed Yams
Soy Glazed Yams
$4.00+

Extras

Chicken Rice
Chicken Rice
$3.00+
Pickled Ginger Cabbage
Pickled Ginger Cabbage
$2.50

House Pickles

Yuzu Pepper Sauce
Yuzu Pepper Sauce
$1.80

1 tbsp

TFC Sweet Sauce
TFC Sweet Sauce
$0.70
TFC Spicy Sauce
TFC Spicy Sauce
$0.70
Tokyo Mayo (non-spicy)
$0.70
Tokyo Spicy Mayo
$0.70
Paper Plate
$0.30

Beverages

Yuzu Lemonade
Yuzu Lemonade
$4.50

House made and our most popular beverage!

Sweet Iced Green Tea
Sweet Iced Green Tea
$3.50
Arnold Palmer
Arnold Palmer
$4.00

Half yuzu lemonade, half sweet iced green tea

Mexican Coke Bottle
Mexican Coke Bottle
$4.00
Orange Fanta Bottle
$4.00
Melon Cream Soda
Melon Cream Soda
$5.00
Sprite Bottle
$4.00
UCC Oolong Tea Can
UCC Oolong Tea Can
$4.00
Kids Juice Box
$1.00
Diet Coke Bottle
$3.50