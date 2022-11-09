Restaurant header imageView gallery

Seasons Of Tokyo - Old Trolley Location

review star

No reviews yet

1525 Old Trolley Rd

Summerville, SC 29485

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

LG Teriyaki Chicken Bowl
Spring Rolls
Hibachi Shrimp Chicken

Express Bowl

LG Teriyaki Chicken Bowl

LG Teriyaki Chicken Bowl

$9.50
MED Super Bowl 3 Meats

MED Super Bowl 3 Meats

$13.50
LG Super Bowl 3 Meats

LG Super Bowl 3 Meats

$14.50
MED Steak Bowl

MED Steak Bowl

$9.95
LG Steak Bowl

LG Steak Bowl

$11.95
MED Super Bowl Steak Shrimp

MED Super Bowl Steak Shrimp

$11.95
LG Super Bowl Steak Shrimp Bowl

LG Super Bowl Steak Shrimp Bowl

$12.95
MED Teriyaki Shrimp Bowl

MED Teriyaki Shrimp Bowl

$9.95
LG Teriyaki Shrimp Bowl

LG Teriyaki Shrimp Bowl

$11.95
MED Super Bowl Steak Chicken

MED Super Bowl Steak Chicken

$11.95
LG Super Bowl Steak Chicken

LG Super Bowl Steak Chicken

$12.95
MED Orange Chicken Bowl

MED Orange Chicken Bowl

$8.90
LG Orange Chicken Bowl

LG Orange Chicken Bowl

$9.50
MED Super Bowl Chicken Shrimp

MED Super Bowl Chicken Shrimp

$11.95
LG Super Bowl Chicken Shrimp

LG Super Bowl Chicken Shrimp

$12.95
MED Pepper Chicken Bowl

MED Pepper Chicken Bowl

$8.25
LG Pepper Chicken Bowl

LG Pepper Chicken Bowl

$9.50
MED Super Yakiniku Bowl

MED Super Yakiniku Bowl

$10.50
LG Super Yakiniku Bowl

LG Super Yakiniku Bowl

$12.50
Med Hibachi Chicken Breast Bowl

Med Hibachi Chicken Breast Bowl

$8.95
Lg Hibachi Chicken Breast Bowl

Lg Hibachi Chicken Breast Bowl

$10.95

Special Menu

Hibachi Chicken Breast

Hibachi Chicken Breast

$12.95
Rib Eye Steak

Rib Eye Steak

$13.95
Rib Eye Steak Chicken

Rib Eye Steak Chicken

$14.95
Rib Eye Steak Shrimp

Rib Eye Steak Shrimp

$14.95
Filet Mignon Steak

Filet Mignon Steak

$15.95
Filet Mignon Steak chicken

Filet Mignon Steak chicken

$16.95
Filet Mignon Steak Shrimp

Filet Mignon Steak Shrimp

$17.50
Hibachi Chicken Yakisoba

Hibachi Chicken Yakisoba

$11.50
Hibachi Shrimp Soba

Hibachi Shrimp Soba

$11.50
Hibachi Steak Soba

Hibachi Steak Soba

$11.50

Express Entree

Hibachi Chicken

Hibachi Chicken

$12.75
Hibachi Steak

Hibachi Steak

$12.95
Hibachi Shrimp

Hibachi Shrimp

$12.95
Hibachi Steak Shrimp

Hibachi Steak Shrimp

$13.50
Hibachi Steak Chicken

Hibachi Steak Chicken

$13.50
Hibachi Shrimp Chicken

Hibachi Shrimp Chicken

$13.50
Pepper Chicken Plate

Pepper Chicken Plate

$12.95
Orange Chicken Plate

Orange Chicken Plate

$12.95
3 Combo Plate

3 Combo Plate

$15.95
Hibachi Tofu Steak

Hibachi Tofu Steak

$10.95
Hibachi Vegetables

Hibachi Vegetables

$7.95

Bento Box

Tokyo Bento Chicken

$12.95

Tokyo Bento Shrimp

$13.95

Tokyo Bento Steak

$13.95

Side Items

Miso Soup

$2.95

Side Soy Beans

$3.95

Beef Dumplings

$3.95

Spring Rolls

$3.95

Side Tempura Shrimp

$5.95

Side Onions & Zucchini

$2.75

Side Broccoli

$2.75

Side Fried Rice

$2.95

Side White Rice

$2.95

Side Soba Noodles

$3.95

Side Teriyaki Chicken

$4.95

Side Orange Chicken

$5.95

Side Hibachi Shrimp

$5.95

Side Hibachi Steak

$5.95

Side Mushrooms

$2.75

Onion Soup

$2.95

Side House Salad

$2.95

Side Pepper Chicken

$5.95

Side Bacon Fried Rice

$3.75

Side Mix Vegetables

$3.95

Drink

Can Soda

$1.95

Bottle Water

$0.99

Ramune Soda

$3.50

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$2.99Out of stock

Dessert

Fried Cheese Cake

$4.95

Sauce

White Sauce

$0.75

Ginger Sauce

$0.75

Teriyaki Sauce

$0.75

Spicy White Sauce

$0.75

Hot Sauce

$0.75

Mustard

$0.75

Order Of White Sauce (6oz)

$3.00

Order Of Teriyaki Sauce(6oz)

$3.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1525 Old Trolley Rd, Summerville, SC 29485

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Seasons of Tokyo - Summerville image

Similar restaurants in your area

Toast of Summerville
orange starNo Reviews
717 Old Trolley Road Suite 9-10 Summerville, SC 29485
View restaurantnext
Stoner's Pizza Joint - z(Closed)Ladson
orange star3.0 • 18
4544 Ladson Road Summerville, SC 29485
View restaurantnext
Kickin' Chicken - Dorchester Road - 9800 Dorchester Road
orange starNo Reviews
9800 Dorchester Road Summerville, SC 29485
View restaurantnext
Chucktown Meatball Co. - 5223 Mcgregor Downs Ct
orange starNo Reviews
5223 Mcgregor Downs Ct Summerville, SC 29485
View restaurantnext
Gilligan's of Summerville - Summerville
orange starNo Reviews
3852 Ladson Road Ladson, SC 29456
View restaurantnext
Day Drink Brunch Lounge - 106 E. Doty Ave.
orange starNo Reviews
106 E. Doty Ave. Summerville, SC 29483
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Summerville

Eggs Up Grill - Knightsville
orange star4.5 • 1,704
1585 Central Ave Summerville, SC 29483
View restaurantnext
Italian Bistro Sangaree
orange star4.3 • 775
1625 N Main St Summerville, SC 29483
View restaurantnext
The Celtic Knot Pub
orange star4.6 • 597
208 E. 5th N. St Summerville, SC 29483
View restaurantnext
Yokoso Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar - Summerville
orange star4.2 • 409
106 Parkway Ave Summerville, SC 29483
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Summerville
Ladson
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Goose Creek
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
North Charleston
review star
Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)
Moncks Corner
review star
Avg 3.6 (7 restaurants)
Charleston
review star
Avg 4.4 (145 restaurants)
Johns Island
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Mount Pleasant
review star
Avg 4.7 (73 restaurants)
Sullivans Island
review star
No reviews yet
Isle Of Palms
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston