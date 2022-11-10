TOKYROLL - Camas Union Station
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
TOKYROLL is a fast-casual, cashless, grab-n-go sushi and poké concept delivering mouth-watering rolls twice the size of your average roll. Sushi not your thing? Try our health-minded poké bowls for a lunch or dinner option you can enjoy worry free.
Location
301 NE 192nd Ave., Ste 208, Camas, WA 98607
