TOKYROLL - Camas Union Station

review star

No reviews yet

301 NE 192nd Ave., Ste 208

Camas, WA 98607

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own Bowl
Darkhorse Roll
Roll Your Own Way!

Sides & Snacks

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$3.00

Traditional Japanese soup with a deep umami flavor enhanced with tofu, fresh green onion and Kombu.

Edamame (8oz)

Edamame (8oz)

$6.00
Mini Spring Rolls (6)

Mini Spring Rolls (6)

$6.00

Veggies rolled in crispy wanton wrapper, served with sweet chili sauce.

Chicken Gyoza (6)

Chicken Gyoza (6)

$6.00

Six pieces of our chicken gyoza served with house ponzu sauce.

Karaage Chicken

Karaage Chicken

$6.00

Crispy Japanese fried chicken

Sesame Balls (6)

Sesame Balls (6)

$6.00

Dessert dumplings made from rice flour and filled with smooth red bean paste.

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

4 oz of our delicious seaweed salad now available as a side.

Kani Salad (4 oz)

Kani Salad (4 oz)

$6.00
Side of Rice (8oz)

Side of Rice (8oz)

$3.00

8 oz side of sushi rice with sesame seeds.

Tempura Shrimp (4)

Tempura Shrimp (4)

$6.00

Four of our hand-battered tempura shrimp pieces with spicy mango sauce.

Hapi Snacks

Hapi Snacks

$3.00

Hapi Snacks Arare Rice Crackers in assorted flavors! Choose from Spicy Crazy Mix, 10 Variety Party Mix or Traditional Tokyo Mix Snack. The crispy crunchy rice cracker mix!

Pocky

Pocky

$3.00

Pocky the delicious biscuit stick dipped in your favorite flavor combinations! Choose from Crunchy Strawberry, Almond Crush, or Matcha Green Tea Cream.

Hi-Chew

$4.00

Sushi Rolls

All TOKYROLL signature rolls are rolled with sushi rice, a full sheet of nori, and cut into 10 pieces.
Super Salem Roll

Super Salem Roll

$9.00

Tempura roll with cream cheese and krabstik, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.

Hotel California Roll

Hotel California Roll

$10.00

Avocado, cucumber, & krabstik topped with kani salad and sesame seeds.

Swamp Thing Roll

Swamp Thing Roll

$10.00

Avocado and cucumber topped with seaweed salad, sesame seeds, & sesame sauce.

Vegan Pump Roll

Vegan Pump Roll

$10.00

Avocado, cucumber roll topped with our crispy tofu and edamame garlic mix.

Always Sunny Roll*

Always Sunny Roll*

$10.50

Smoked salmon, cucumber, & cream cheese topped with mango chunks, black tobiko, & eel sauce. *This product contains raw or undercooked seafood. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry including eggs, and seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Garden Crunch

Garden Crunch

$11.00

Classic vegan sushi base with avocado and cucumber, topped with spring salad, edamame, sesame sauce and garnished with house favorites furikake seasoning, crunchy fried onions and tempura crisps.

Black Panther Roll*

Black Panther Roll*

$14.00

Avocado, cucumber, & krabstik topped with BBQ eel, black tobiko, & eel sauce. *This product contains raw or undercooked seafood. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry including eggs, and seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Mango Island Roll*

Mango Island Roll*

$14.00

Avocado, cucumber, & kani salad topped with salmon, mango chunks, red tobiko, & spicy mango sauce. *This product contains raw or undercooked seafood. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry including eggs, and seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Thundercat Roll*

Thundercat Roll*

$14.00

Spicy tuna and cucumber, topped with tempura shrimp, green onion, sesame seeds & eel sauce. *This product contains raw or undercooked seafood. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry including eggs, and seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Dragon Breath Roll*

Dragon Breath Roll*

$14.00

Tempura roll with cream cheese and krabstik, topped with garlic shrimp, Sriracha, spicy mayo, red tobiko. *This product contains raw or undercooked seafood. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry including eggs, and seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Darkhorse Roll

Darkhorse Roll

$14.50

Tempura roll with cream cheese and krabstik, topped with tempura shrimp, tempura salmon, spicy mayo, eel sauce, and sesame seeds.

Licensed to Eel

Licensed to Eel

$15.00

Fried to order tempura shrimp with cool cucumber, topped with bbq unagi, drizzled with our sweet and savory eel sauce and finished with roasted sesame seeds and fresh green onions.

The Ocean Bounty Roll*

The Ocean Bounty Roll*

$15.50

Avocado, cucumber, & krabstik topped with spicy tuna, garlic shrimp, fresh salmon, spicy mayo, & 7 spice blend. *This product contains raw or undercooked seafood. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry including eggs, and seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Roll Your Own Way!

Poké Bowls

All poké bowls are gluten-free and come with edamame, seaweed salad, red cabbage, cucumber, avocado, carrot, and grape tomatoes.
Aloha Bowl

Aloha Bowl

$16.00
Hot Tropic Salmon Bowl

Hot Tropic Salmon Bowl

$15.50
Karaage Bowl

Karaage Bowl

$15.00

Crispy Japanese fried chicken on a base of spring mix and rice, topped with cucumber, avocado, seaweed salad, combined with our signature Creamy Whussabi sauce and a sprinkle of tempura crisps and green onion.

Double Shrimp Bowl

Double Shrimp Bowl

$14.50

Build Your Own Bowl

Undecided? Build your own creation from everything available in the kitchen!

Drinks

House Lemonade

House Lemonade

$3.00

Flavored or Original Lemonade made daily

Fresh Brewed Tea

Fresh Brewed Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Our fresh brewed iced teas are the perfect refreshing drink choice.

Bottled Soft Drink

Bottled Soft Drink

Choose from individually priced Coca-Cola products!

Tumbler (16 oz.)

Tumbler (16 oz.)

$24.99

Our 16 oz. Tumbler comes with a lifetime supply of house drinks with purchase of a roll or bowl. Ask a team member for details.

Japanese Soda

Japanese Soda

$4.00

Assorted flavors of Ramune Japanese Soda's

Specialty Drink (genki)

$3.65
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
TOKYROLL is a fast-casual, cashless, grab-n-go sushi and poké concept delivering mouth-watering rolls twice the size of your average roll. Sushi not your thing? Try our health-minded poké bowls for a lunch or dinner option you can enjoy worry free.

Location

301 NE 192nd Ave., Ste 208, Camas, WA 98607

Directions

TOKYROLL Sushi & Poké image
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

