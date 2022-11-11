  • Home
TOKYROLL Sushi & Poké Eugene - Valley River Center

No reviews yet

293 Valley River Center

G-15

Eugene, OR 97401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Build Your Own Bowl
Roll Your Own Way!
Mini Spring Rolls (6)

Sides

Miso Soup

$3.00

Traditional Japanese soup with a deep umami flavor enhanced with tofu, fresh green onion and Kombu.

Side of Rice

$3.00

8 oz side of sushi rice with sesame seeds.

Edamame

$6.00

8 oz Steamed, gluten free soy bean pods. Seasoned with sea salt.

Mini Spring Rolls (6)

$6.00

Veggies rolled in crispy wanton wrapper, served with spicy mayo sauce.

Chicken Gyoza (6)

$6.00

Six pieces of our chicken gyoza served with house sesame sauce.

Sesame Balls (6)

$6.00

Dessert dumplings made from rice flour and filled with smooth red bean paste.

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

4 oz of our delicious seaweed salad now available as a side.

Kani Salad

$6.00

4 oz of gluten-free kanikama salad. Made with vegan mayo. topped with sesame seeds. *kanikama is not a vegan product

Karaage

$6.00Out of stock

Crispy Japanese fried chicken

Pocky

$3.00

Pocky the delicious biscuit stick dipped in your favorite flavor combinations! Choose from Crunchy Strawberry, Almond Crush, or Matcha Green Tea Cream.

Hi-Chew

$4.00

Mixed bag of Blood Orange, Peach, and Strawberry

Hapi Snacks

$3.00

Hapi Snacks Arare Rice Crackers in assorted flavors! Choose from Spicy Crazy Mix, 10 Variety Party Mix or Traditional Tokyo Mix Snack. The crispy crunchy rice cracker mix!

Sushi Rolls

All TOKYROLL signature rolls are rolled with sushi rice, a full sheet of nori, and cut into 10 pieces.
Super Salem Roll

$9.00

Tempura roll with cream cheese and krabstik, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.

Hotel California Roll

$10.00

Avocado, cucumber, & krabstik topped with kani salad and sesame seeds.

Swamp Thing Roll

$10.00

Avocado and cucumber topped with seaweed salad, sesame seeds, & sesame sauce.

Vegan Pump Roll

$10.00

Avocado, cucumber roll topped with our crispy tofu and edamame garlic mix.

Always Sunny Roll*

$10.50

Smoked salmon, cucumber, & cream cheese topped with mango chunks, black tobiko, & eel sauce. *This product contains raw or undercooked seafood. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry including eggs, and seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Garden Crunch

$11.00

Classic tempura vegan sushi base with avocado and cucumber, topped with spring salad, edamame, sesame sauce and garnished with house favorites furikake seasoning, crunchy fried onions and tempura crisps.

Black Panther Roll*

$14.00

Avocado, cucumber, & krabstik topped with BBQ eel, black tobiko, & eel sauce. *This product contains raw or undercooked seafood. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry including eggs, and seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Mango Island Roll*

$14.00

Avocado, cucumber, & kani salad topped with salmon, mango chunks, red tobiko, & spicy mango sauce. *This product contains raw or undercooked seafood. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry including eggs, and seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Dragon Breath Roll*

$14.00

Tempura roll with cream cheese and krabstik, topped with garlic shrimp, Sriracha, spicy mayo, red tobiko. *This product contains raw or undercooked seafood. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry including eggs, and seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Thundercat Roll*

$14.00

Spicy tuna and cucumber, topped with tempura shrimp, green onion, sesame seeds & eel sauce. *This product contains raw or undercooked seafood. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry including eggs, and seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Darkhorse Roll

$14.50

Tempura roll with cream cheese and krabstik, topped with tempura shrimp, tempura salmon, spicy mayo, eel sauce, and sesame seeds.

Licensed to Eel

$15.00

Fried to order tempura shrimp with cool cucumber, topped with bbq unagi, drizzled with our sweet and savory eel sauce and finished with roasted sesame seeds and fresh green onions.

The Ocean Bounty Roll*

$15.50

Avocado, cucumber, & krabstik topped with spicy tuna, garlic shrimp, fresh salmon, spicy mayo, & 7 spice blend. *This product contains raw or undercooked seafood. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry including eggs, and seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Roll Your Own Way!

Poké Bowls

All poké bowls are gluten-free and come with edamame, seaweed salad, cucumber, avocado,
Aloha Bowl

$16.00
Hot Tropic Salmon Bowl

$15.50
Karaage Bowl

$15.00Out of stock

Crispy Japanese fried chicken on a base of spring mix and rice, topped with cucumber, avocado, seaweed salad, combined with our signature Creamy Whussabi sauce and a sprinkle of tempura crisps and green onion.

Double Shrimp Bowl

$14.50

Build Your Own Bowl

Undecided? Build your own creation from everything available in the kitchen!

Drinks

Tumbler (16 oz.)

$25.00

Our 16 oz. Tumbler comes with a lifetime supply of house drinks with purchase of a roll or bowl. Ask a team member for details.

Japanese Soda

$4.00

Ramune Japanese soda's. Assorted Flavors *flavors vary by store

Fountain Drinks

$2.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Welcome to TOKYROLL - Valley River Center! TOKYROLL is a fast-caual, cashless, grab-n-go sushi and poké concept delivering mouth-watering rolls twice the size of an average sushi roll. Sushi not your thing? Try our health-minded poké bowls packed with fresh veggies and delicious protein options.

Website

Location

293 Valley River Center, G-15, Eugene, OR 97401

Directions

