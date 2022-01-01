Restaurant header imageView gallery

TOKYROLL Sushi & Poké Lincoln City Outlets

review star

No reviews yet

1500 SE East Devils Lake Rd

Lincoln City, OR 97367

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own Bowl
Chicken Gyoza (6)
Super Salem Roll

Sides

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$4.00

Traditional Japanese soup with a deep umami flavor enhanced with tofu, fresh green onion and Kombu.

Side of Rice

Side of Rice

$4.00

8 oz side of sushi rice with sesame seeds.

Chicken Gyoza (6)

Chicken Gyoza (6)

$6.00

Six pieces of our chicken gyoza served with house sesame sauce.

Karaage

Karaage

$6.00

Crispy Japanese fried chicken

Mini Spring Rolls (6)

Mini Spring Rolls (6)

$6.00

Veggies rolled in crispy wanton wrapper, served with spicy mayo sauce.

Sesame Balls (6)

Sesame Balls (6)

$6.00

Dessert dumplings made from rice flour and filled with smooth red bean paste.

Edamame

Edamame

$6.00

8 oz Steamed, gluten free soy bean pods. Seasoned with sea salt.

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

4 oz of our delicious seaweed salad now available as a side.

Kani Salad

Kani Salad

$6.00

4 oz of gluten-free kanikama salad. Made with vegan mayo. topped with sesame seeds. *kanikama is not a vegan product

Tempura Shrimp

$6.00

HAPI Snacks

$3.00

Pocky

$3.00

Hi-Chew

$4.00

Sushi Rolls

All TOKYROLL signature rolls are rolled with sushi rice, a full sheet of nori, and cut into 10 pieces.
Super Salem Roll

Super Salem Roll

$9.00

Tempura roll with cream cheese and krabstik, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.

Hotel California Roll

Hotel California Roll

$10.00

Avocado, cucumber, & krabstik topped with kani salad and sesame seeds.

Swamp Thing Roll

Swamp Thing Roll

$10.00

Avocado and cucumber topped with seaweed salad, sesame seeds, & sesame sauce.

Vegan Pump Roll

Vegan Pump Roll

$10.00

Avocado, cucumber roll topped with our crispy tofu and edamame garlic mix.

Always Sunny Roll*

Always Sunny Roll*

$10.50

Smoked salmon, cucumber, & cream cheese topped with mango chunks, black tobiko, & eel sauce. *This product contains raw or undercooked seafood. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry including eggs, and seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Black Panther Roll*

Black Panther Roll*

$14.00

Avocado, cucumber, & krabstik topped with BBQ eel, black tobiko, & eel sauce. *This product contains raw or undercooked seafood. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry including eggs, and seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Garden Crunch

Garden Crunch

$11.00

Classic tempura vegan sushi base with avocado and cucumber, topped with spring salad, edamame, sesame sauce and garnished with house favorites furikake seasoning, crunchy fried onions and tempura crisps.

Mango Island Roll*

Mango Island Roll*

$14.00

Avocado, cucumber, & kani salad topped with salmon, mango chunks, red tobiko, & spicy mango sauce. *This product contains raw or undercooked seafood. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry including eggs, and seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Dragon Breath Roll*

Dragon Breath Roll*

$14.00

Tempura roll with cream cheese and krabstik, topped with garlic shrimp, Sriracha, spicy mayo, red tobiko. *This product contains raw or undercooked seafood. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry including eggs, and seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Thundercat Roll*

Thundercat Roll*

$14.00

Spicy tuna and cucumber, topped with tempura shrimp, green onion, sesame seeds & eel sauce. *This product contains raw or undercooked seafood. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry including eggs, and seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Darkhorse Roll

Darkhorse Roll

$14.50

Tempura roll with cream cheese and krabstik, topped with tempura shrimp, tempura salmon, spicy mayo, eel sauce, and sesame seeds.

Licensed to Eel

Licensed to Eel

$15.00

Fried to order tempura shrimp with cool cucumber, topped with bbq unagi, drizzled with our sweet and savory eel sauce and finished with roasted sesame seeds and fresh green onions.

The Ocean Bounty Roll*

The Ocean Bounty Roll*

$15.50

Avocado, cucumber, & krabstik topped with spicy tuna, garlic shrimp, fresh salmon, spicy mayo, & 7 spice blend. *This product contains raw or undercooked seafood. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry including eggs, and seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Roll Your Own Way!

$9.00

Poké Bowls

All poké bowls are gluten-free and come with edamame, seaweed salad, cucumber, avocado,
Aloha Bowl

Aloha Bowl

$16.00
Hot Tropic Salmon Bowl

Hot Tropic Salmon Bowl

$15.50
Karaage Bowl

Karaage Bowl

$15.00

Crispy Japanese fried chicken on a base of spring mix and rice, topped with cucumber, avocado, seaweed salad, combined with our signature Creamy Whussabi sauce and a sprinkle of tempura crisps and green onion.

Double Shrimp Bowl

Double Shrimp Bowl

$14.50

Build Your Own Bowl

Undecided? Build your own creation from everything available in the kitchen!

Drinks

House Lemonade

House Lemonade

$3.00

Seasonal flavors available.

Tumbler (16 oz.)

Tumbler (16 oz.)

$25.00

Our 16 oz. Tumbler comes with a lifetime supply of house drinks with purchase of a roll or bowl. Ask a team member for details.

Japanese Soda

Japanese Soda

$4.00

Ramune Japanese soda's. Assorted Flavors *flavors vary by store

Coke

$2.69

Genki Water

$3.69

Donations

$1 to local High Schools

$1 to local High Schools

$1.00

TokyRoll matches your $1 donation with each transaction.

Tumblers

Tumbler (16 oz.)

Tumbler (16 oz.)

$25.00

Our 16 oz. Tumbler comes with a lifetime supply of house drinks with purchase of a roll or bowl. Ask a team member for details.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

TOKYROLL is a fast-casual, cashless, grab-n-go sushi and poké concept delivering HUGE, mouth-watering rolls twice the size of your average roll. Sushi not your thing? Try one of our health-minded fresh poké bowls for a lunch or dinner option you can enjoy worry free.

Location

1500 SE East Devils Lake Rd, Lincoln City, OR 97367

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Autobahn 101
orange starNo Reviews
1512 SE Hwy 101 Lincoln City, OR 97367
View restaurantnext
Super Oscar's Mexican Food - LIncoln City - 2048 NE Hwy 101
orange starNo Reviews
2048 NE Hwy 101 Lincoln City, OR 97367
View restaurantnext
Lil Sambos - Lincoln City
orange starNo Reviews
3262 NE Hwy 101 Lincoln City, OR 97367
View restaurantnext
Mo's Seafood & Chowder - Lincoln City
orange starNo Reviews
860 51st Street Lincoln City, OR 97367
View restaurantnext
Hook and Slice Restaurant and Bar - 7755 N Hwy 101 Suite PS-100, Gleneden Beach, OR, 97388
orange starNo Reviews
7755 N Hwy-101 Gleneden Beach, OR 97388
View restaurantnext
Fishing Rock Eatery and Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
3245 US-101 Depoe Bay, OR 97341
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Lincoln City
Newport
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Mcminnville
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Corvallis
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Salem
review star
Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)
Corvallis
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Salem
review star
Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)
Albany
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Sherwood
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Silverton
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston