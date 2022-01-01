TOKYROLL Sushi & Poké Lincoln City Outlets
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
TOKYROLL is a fast-casual, cashless, grab-n-go sushi and poké concept delivering HUGE, mouth-watering rolls twice the size of your average roll. Sushi not your thing? Try one of our health-minded fresh poké bowls for a lunch or dinner option you can enjoy worry free.
Location
1500 SE East Devils Lake Rd, Lincoln City, OR 97367
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Super Oscar's Mexican Food - LIncoln City - 2048 NE Hwy 101
No Reviews
2048 NE Hwy 101 Lincoln City, OR 97367
View restaurant
Mo's Seafood & Chowder - Lincoln City
No Reviews
860 51st Street Lincoln City, OR 97367
View restaurant
Hook and Slice Restaurant and Bar - 7755 N Hwy 101 Suite PS-100, Gleneden Beach, OR, 97388
No Reviews
7755 N Hwy-101 Gleneden Beach, OR 97388
View restaurant