Restaurant header imageView gallery

TOKYROLL Sushi & Poké - SE Grand Ave

review star

No reviews yet

1125 SE Grand Ave

Portland, OR 97214

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Thundercat Roll*
Chicken Gyoza (6)
The Ocean Bounty Roll*

Sides

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$3.00Out of stock

Traditional Japanese soup with a deep umami flavor enhanced with tofu, fresh green onion and Kombu.

Edamame (8oz)

Edamame (8oz)

$6.00

8 oz Steamed, gluten free soy bean pods. Seasoned with sea salt.

Mini Spring Rolls (6)

Mini Spring Rolls (6)

$6.00Out of stock

Veggies rolled in crispy wanton wrapper, served with spicy mayo sauce.

Chicken Gyoza (6)

Chicken Gyoza (6)

$6.00

Six pieces of our chicken gyoza served with house sesame sauce.

Sesame Balls (6)

Sesame Balls (6)

$6.00

Dessert dumplings made from rice flour and filled with smooth red bean paste.

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

4 oz of our delicious seaweed salad now available as a side.

Kani Salad (4 oz)

Kani Salad (4 oz)

$6.00
Side of Rice (8oz)

Side of Rice (8oz)

$3.00

8 oz side of sushi rice with sesame seeds.

Mochi

Mochi

$6.00Out of stock

Gluten Free Mochi Mix Pack - 1 Mango, 1 Strawberry, 1 Chocolate (Mochi is ice cream and may melt before arriving at your destination)

Karaage

Karaage

$6.00

Crispy Japanese fried chicken.

Sushi Rolls

All TOKYROLL signature rolls are rolled with sushi rice, a full sheet of nori, and cut into 10 pieces.
Super Salem Roll

Super Salem Roll

$9.00

Tempura roll with cream cheese and krabstik, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.

Hotel California Roll

Hotel California Roll

$10.00

Avocado, cucumber, & krabstik topped with kani salad and sesame seeds.

Swamp Thing Roll

Swamp Thing Roll

$10.00

Avocado and cucumber topped with seaweed salad, sesame seeds, & sesame sauce.

Vegan Pump Roll

Vegan Pump Roll

$10.00

Avocado, cucumber roll topped with our crispy tofu and edamame garlic mix.

Always Sunny Roll*

Always Sunny Roll*

$10.50

Smoked salmon, cucumber, & cream cheese topped with mango chunks, black tobiko, & eel sauce. *This product contains raw or undercooked seafood. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry including eggs, and seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Garden Crunch

Garden Crunch

$11.00

Classic tempura vegan sushi base with avocado and cucumber, topped with spring salad, edamame, sesame sauce and garnished with house favorites furikake seasoning, crunchy fried onions and tempura crisps.

Black Panther Roll*

Black Panther Roll*

$14.00

Avocado, cucumber, & krabstik topped with BBQ eel, black tobiko, & eel sauce. *This product contains raw or undercooked seafood. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry including eggs, and seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Mango Island Roll*

Mango Island Roll*

$14.00

Avocado, cucumber, & kani salad topped with salmon, mango chunks, red tobiko, & spicy mango sauce. *This product contains raw or undercooked seafood. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry including eggs, and seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Dragon Breath Roll*

Dragon Breath Roll*

$14.00

Tempura roll with cream cheese and krabstik, topped with garlic shrimp, Sriracha, spicy mayo, red tobiko. *This product contains raw or undercooked seafood. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry including eggs, and seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Thundercat Roll*

Thundercat Roll*

$14.00

Spicy tuna and cucumber, topped with tempura shrimp, green onion, sesame seeds & eel sauce. *This product contains raw or undercooked seafood. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry including eggs, and seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Darkhorse Roll

Darkhorse Roll

$14.50

Tempura roll with cream cheese and krabstik, topped with tempura shrimp, tempura salmon, spicy mayo, eel sauce, and sesame seeds.

Licensed to Eel

Licensed to Eel

$15.00

Fried to order tempura shrimp with cool cucumber, topped with bbq unagi, drizzled with our sweet and savory eel sauce and finished with roasted sesame seeds and fresh green onions.

The Ocean Bounty Roll*

The Ocean Bounty Roll*

$15.50

Avocado, cucumber, & krabstik topped with spicy tuna, garlic shrimp, fresh salmon, spicy mayo, & 7 spice blend. *This product contains raw or undercooked seafood. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry including eggs, and seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Roll Your Own Way!

$9.00

Poké Bowls

All poké bowls are gluten-free and come with edamame, seaweed salad, red cabbage, cucumber, avocado, carrot, and grape tomatoes.
Aloha Bowl

Aloha Bowl

$16.00
Hot Tropic Salmon Bowl

Hot Tropic Salmon Bowl

$15.50
Karaage Bowl

Karaage Bowl

$15.00

Crispy Japanese fried chicken on a base of spring mix and rice, topped with cucumber, avocado, seaweed salad, combined with our signature Creamy Whussabi sauce and a sprinkle of tempura crisps and green onion.

Double Shrimp Bowl

Double Shrimp Bowl

$14.50Out of stock

Build Your Own Bowl

Undecided? Build your own creation from everything available in the kitchen!

Drinks

Japanese Soda

Japanese Soda

$4.00

Mix'n'Match Bento

Mix'n'Match Bento

Mix'n'Match Bento

$10.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

TOKYROLL is a quick-serve sushi and poké concept featuring BIG rolls, FRESH bowls, and FAST service. At twice the size of your average sushi roll, a TOKYROLL is a little different than what you are used to. With bold flavors, creative concoctions, and fresh ingredients, one thing is for certain, you will not leave here hungry! We encourage you to eat your way through our signature sushi roll menu to sample our variety of flavorful sauces, and quality proteins. If you're looking for something completely different, we have created the Roll Your Own Way! option where guests have free rein to make their own creative sushi roll with our mix of proteins, sauces and toppings. A truly unique sushi experience.

Location

1125 SE Grand Ave, Portland, OR 97214

Directions

Gallery
TOKYROLL Sushi & Poké image
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Lilla - 960 SE Madison St
orange starNo Reviews
960 SE Madison St Portland, OR 97214
View restaurantnext
Fried Egg I'm In Love - Takeout Only - 940 SE Madison St.
orange starNo Reviews
940 SE Madison St. Portland, OR 97214
View restaurantnext
Bamboo Sushi Central Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 2,470
1660 SE 3rd Avenue Portland, OR 97214
View restaurantnext
GARDEN BAR - PEARL
orange starNo Reviews
1430 SE Water Ave Portland, OR 97214
View restaurantnext
GARDEN BAR - COMMISSARY 1 OLD
orange starNo Reviews
1430 SE Water Avenue Portland, OR 97212
View restaurantnext
Le Bistro Montage
orange star4.8 • 1,190
1080 SE Madison st Portland, OR 97214
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Portland

Tusk
orange star4.5 • 8,961
2448 E Burnside Portland, OR 97216
View restaurantnext
Next Level Burger - Hawthorne
orange star4.7 • 8,287
4121 SE Hawthorne Blvd Portland, OR 97214
View restaurantnext
Ava Gene's
orange star4.5 • 7,473
3377 SE Division Street Portland, OR 97202
View restaurantnext
Jam on Hawthorne
orange star4.6 • 4,926
2239 SE Hawthorne Blvd Portland, OR 97214
View restaurantnext
Killer Burger - Sellwood
orange star4.6 • 4,819
8728 SE 17th Portland, OR 97202
View restaurantnext
A Cena Ristorante
orange star4.7 • 3,680
7742 SE 13th Ave Portland, OR 97202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Portland
Lake Oswego
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Happy Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Beaverton
review star
Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)
Vancouver
review star
Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)
West Linn
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Gresham
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Hillsboro
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Oregon City
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Sherwood
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston