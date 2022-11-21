Restaurant header imageView gallery
Asian Fusion
Sushi & Japanese

TOKYROLL Sushi & Poké - Salem Vista Place

No reviews yet

2990 Commerical St., SE, Ste 140

Salem, OR 97302

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own Bowl
Roll Your Own Way!
Super Salem Roll

Sides

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$3.00

Traditional Japanese soup with a deep umami flavor enhanced with tofu, fresh green onion and Kombu.

Edamame

Edamame

$6.00

8 oz Steamed, gluten free soy bean pods. Seasoned with sea salt.

Mini Spring Rolls (6)

Mini Spring Rolls (6)

$6.00

Veggies rolled in crispy wanton wrapper, served with spicy mayo sauce.

Chicken Gyoza (6)

Chicken Gyoza (6)

$6.00

Six pieces of our chicken gyoza served with house sesame sauce.

Sesame Balls (6)

Sesame Balls (6)

$6.00

Dessert dumplings made from rice flour and filled with smooth red bean paste.

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

4 oz of our delicious seaweed salad now available as a side.

Kani Salad

Kani Salad

$6.00

4 oz of gluten-free kanikama salad. Made with vegan mayo. topped with sesame seeds. *kanikama is not a vegan product

Side of Rice

Side of Rice

$3.00

8 oz side of sushi rice with sesame seeds.

Tempura Shrimp(4)

$6.00

Four (4) pieces of our hand-battered tempura shrimp!

Sushi Rolls

All TOKYROLL signature rolls are rolled with sushi rice, a full sheet of nori, and cut into 10 pieces.
Hotel California Roll

Hotel California Roll

$10.00

Avocado, cucumber, & krabstik topped with kani salad and sesame seeds.

Swamp Thing Roll

Swamp Thing Roll

$10.00

Avocado and cucumber topped with seaweed salad, sesame seeds, & sesame sauce.

Vegan Pump Roll

Vegan Pump Roll

$10.00

Avocado, cucumber roll topped with our crispy tofu and edamame garlic mix.

Black Panther Roll*

Black Panther Roll*

$14.00

Avocado, cucumber, & krabstik topped with BBQ eel, black tobiko, & eel sauce. *This product contains raw or undercooked seafood. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry including eggs, and seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Mango Island Roll*

Mango Island Roll*

$14.00

Avocado, cucumber, & kani salad topped with salmon, mango chunks, red tobiko, & spicy mango sauce. *This product contains raw or undercooked seafood. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry including eggs, and seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Always Sunny Roll*

Always Sunny Roll*

$10.50

Smoked salmon, cucumber, & cream cheese topped with mango chunks, black tobiko, & eel sauce. *This product contains raw or undercooked seafood. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry including eggs, and seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Super Salem Roll

Super Salem Roll

$9.00

Tempura roll with cream cheese and krabstik, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.

Dragon Breath Roll*

Dragon Breath Roll*

$14.00

Tempura roll with cream cheese and krabstik, topped with garlic shrimp, Sriracha, spicy mayo, red tobiko. *This product contains raw or undercooked seafood. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry including eggs, and seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Darkhorse Roll

Darkhorse Roll

$14.50

Tempura roll with cream cheese and krabstik, topped with tempura shrimp, tempura salmon, spicy mayo, eel sauce, and sesame seeds.

The Ocean Bounty Roll*

The Ocean Bounty Roll*

$15.50

Avocado, cucumber, & krabstik topped with spicy tuna, garlic shrimp, fresh salmon, spicy mayo, & 7 spice blend. *This product contains raw or undercooked seafood. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry including eggs, and seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Thundercat Roll*

Thundercat Roll*

$14.00

Spicy tuna and cucumber, topped with tempura shrimp, green onion, sesame seeds & eel sauce. *This product contains raw or undercooked seafood. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry including eggs, and seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Roll Your Own Way!

$9.00

Poké Bowls

All poké bowls are gluten-free and come with edamame, seaweed salad, cucumber, avocado,
Aloha Bowl

Aloha Bowl

$16.00
Hot Tropic Salmon Bowl

Hot Tropic Salmon Bowl

$15.50
Double Shrimp Bowl

Double Shrimp Bowl

$14.50

Build Your Own Bowl

Undecided? Build your own creation from everything available in the kitchen!

Drinks

House Lemonade

House Lemonade

$3.00

Seasonal flavors available.

Fresh Brewed Teas

Fresh Brewed Teas

$3.00

Our fresh brewed iced teas are the perfect refreshing drink choice.

Bottled Soft Drink

Bottled Soft Drink

Choose from individually priced Coca-Cola products!

Tumbler (16 oz.)

Tumbler (16 oz.)

$25.00

Our 16 oz. Tumbler comes with a lifetime supply of house drinks with purchase of a roll or bowl. Ask a team member for details.

Japanese Soda

Japanese Soda

$4.00

Ramune Japanese soda's. Assorted Flavors *flavors vary by store

Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

Choose from individually priced Coca-Cola products!

Donations

$1 to local High Schools

$1 to local High Schools

$1.00

TokyRoll matches your $1 donation with each transaction.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

TOKYROLL is a fast-casual, cashless, grab-n-go sushi and poké concept delivering mouth-watering rolls twice the size of your average roll. Sushi not your thing? Try our health-minded poké bowls for a worry free meal.

Website

Location

2990 Commerical St., SE, Ste 140, Salem, OR 97302

Directions

