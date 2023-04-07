- Home
Toledo's Pizza
41 Reviews
$$
800 S Potomac St
Waynesboro, PA 17268
FOOD
Appetizers
French Fries
French Fries with Cheese
Crispy fries with mozzarella cheese
Curly Fries
Mozzarella Sticks
6 mozzarella sticks served with meat sauce
Onion Rings
Breaded Mushrooms
Garlic Bread with Cheese
Shrimp Basket with French Fries
Breaded popcorn shrimp with fries
Wing Dings with French Fries
Breaded wings with fries
Wings (10)
Chicken Tenders and French Fries
Boneless Wings
Nachos
Quesadilla
Bruschetta bread
Fresh Garden Salads
Antipasto Salad
Ham, salami, and cheese with lettuce, onion, sweet peppers, tomato, cucumber, marinated vegetables, and black olives
California Salad
Lettuce, tomato, onion, sweet peppers, black olives, cucumber, broccoli, and cheese
Chef Salad
Turkey, ham, salami and cheese with lettuce, tomato, onion, sweet peppers, cucumber, and black olives
Fried Chicken Salad
Fried chicken with lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, sweet peppers, black olives, and cheese
Greek Salad
Lettuce, tomato, onion, green olives, cucumber, feta cheese, and is sprinkled with oregano and garlic powder
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled chicken, lettuce, parmesan and mozzarella cheeses with croutons
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, sweet pepper, black olives and cheese
Stacy Salad
Fried chicken with lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, sweet peppers, bacon, sliced almonds, hard boiled egg, and cheddar cheese, best paired with Honey Mustard dressing
Steak & Cheese Salad
Chopped steak, cheese, with lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, sweet peppers and black olives
Tuna Salad
Lettuce, tomato, onion, sweet peppers, cucumber, black olives, and cheese
House Salad
Side Salad
Taco Salad
Hot Subs
Special Steak & Cheese
Fried onions, mushrooms, green peppers and meat sauce
Special Chicken & Cheese
Fried onions, mushrooms, green peppers and meat sauce
Steak & Cheese
Lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo
Chicken & Cheese
Lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo
Big Boy
2 cheeseburgers with lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo
Breaded Chicken & Cheese
Lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo
Veggie Sub
Sautéed broccoli, mushrooms, green peppers, sweet peppers, onion, tomato and cheese
Baked Leave It To Us
Ham, salami, capicola, provolone cheese, and green peppers, with lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo
Veal Parmesan Sub
Veal with sauce and mozzarella cheese
Eggplant Parmesan Sub
Eggplant with sauce and mozzarella cheese
Meatball Parmesan Sub
Meatballs with sauce and mozzarella cheese
Sausage Parmesan Sub
Sausage with sauce and mozzarella cheese
Chicken Parmesan Sub
Chicken with sauce and mozzarella cheese
Pizza Steak Sub
Steak with sauce and mozzarella cheese
Pizza Burger Sub
Hamburgers with sauce and mozzarella cheese
Cold Subs
Sandwiches
California Cheeseburger
One cheeseburger topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo
Grilled Chicken Breast Sand
One chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato, onion & mayo
Breaded Chicken Breast Sand
One breaded chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato, onion & mayo
Traditional Pasta Dinners
Pasta in Marinara Sauce
Pasta in Meat Sauce
Meatballs and Pasta
Sausage and Meat Sauce
Eggplant Parmesan
Mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce
Chicken Parmesan
Mozzarella cheese and meat sauce
Veal Parmesan
Mozzarella cheese and meat sauce
Sausage, Green Peppers, & Onions
Alfredo Sauce or Pink Sauce
Seafood Pasta Dinners
Pizza
Small Pizza
Medium Pizza
Lg Pizza
Buffalo Chicken Pizza (Large)
Blue cheese dressing, hot sauce, chicken, & mozzarella cheese
Pan Pizza - 16"
Thick crust pizza with meat sauce
Stuffed Pizza
Pepperoni, ham, salami, mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese, & garlic sauce
Bambino
Bambino Deluxe
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, & extra cheese
Slice of Pizza
Small Meat Lovers
Medium Meat Lovers
Large Meat Lovers
Small White Pizza
Medium White Pizza
Large White Pizza
Small Deluxe Pizza
Medium Deluxe Pizza
Large Deluxe Pizza
Large Veggie Pizza
Small Veggie Pizza
Medium Veggie Pizza
Buffalo Chicken Bambino
BBQ Chicken Bambino
Veggie Bambino
Strombolis
Small Regular Stromboli
Ham, pepperoni, & mozzarella cheese
Large Regular Stromboli
Small Cheese Steak Stromboli
Steak & mozzarella cheese
Large Cheese Steak Stromboli
Small Cheese Steak Works Stromboli
Steak, mushrooms, green peppers, onion, & mozzarella cheese
Large Cheese Steak Works Stromboli
Small Veggie Stromboli
Broccoli, mushrooms, tomato, green peppers, sweet peppers, onion, & mozzarella cheese
Large Veggie Stromboli
Small Works Stromboli
Ham, pepperoni, bacon, sausage, mushrooms, onion, green peppers, & mozzarella cheese
Large Works Stromboli
Calzones
Kid's Stuff
Desserts
Soup
BEVERAGES
Water
Water W/ Lemon
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Dr Pepper
Mtn Dew
Root Beer (Caffeine free)
Pink Lemonade
Unsweet Tea
Sweet Tea
Sierra Mist (Caffeine free)
Coffee
Hot Tea
Kids Drink
2 Liter Pepsi
2 Liter Diet Pepsi
2 Liter Mtn Dew
Arnold palmer with sweet tea
Arnold palmer with unsweet tea
Half sweet tea Half unsweet tea
Refill
To Go Cup
Water no ice
Lemonade
Specials
Dinner Specials
Shrimp Positano
Chicken Positano
Chicken Primavera
Crab Ravioli With Shrimp Alfredo
Crabmeat Alfredo with shrimp
Chicken marsala
Broiled Haddock
Crabcake Dinner
Crab Ravioli In Alfredo
Crabcake sandwich with curly fries
Crabmeat Alfredo
Chicken Parmesan
Pasta with Meatballs
Sausage, green pepper, and onions
Chicken Alfredo
Nachos Fajita
Pasta marinara with chunky tomato sauce
Mother’s Day specials
Dessert Specials
Extras
Dressings
Sauces
Tableware(utensils, napkins, etc.)
condiments
Bread
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
800 S Potomac St, Waynesboro, PA 17268