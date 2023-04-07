Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Toledo's Pizza

41 Reviews

$$

800 S Potomac St

Waynesboro, PA 17268

FOOD

Appetizers

French Fries

$3.25

French Fries with Cheese

$5.65

Crispy fries with mozzarella cheese

Curly Fries

$4.65

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.65

6 mozzarella sticks served with meat sauce

Onion Rings

$5.50

Breaded Mushrooms

$5.50

Garlic Bread with Cheese

$6.00

Shrimp Basket with French Fries

$8.50

Breaded popcorn shrimp with fries

Wing Dings with French Fries

$9.25

Breaded wings with fries

Wings (10)

$14.25

Chicken Tenders and French Fries

$9.25

Boneless Wings

$14.25

Nachos

$10.69

Quesadilla

$9.65

Bruschetta bread

$7.50

Fresh Garden Salads

Antipasto Salad

$11.25

Ham, salami, and cheese with lettuce, onion, sweet peppers, tomato, cucumber, marinated vegetables, and black olives

California Salad

$11.25

Lettuce, tomato, onion, sweet peppers, black olives, cucumber, broccoli, and cheese

Chef Salad

$11.25

Turkey, ham, salami and cheese with lettuce, tomato, onion, sweet peppers, cucumber, and black olives

Fried Chicken Salad

$11.25

Fried chicken with lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, sweet peppers, black olives, and cheese

Greek Salad

$11.25

Lettuce, tomato, onion, green olives, cucumber, feta cheese, and is sprinkled with oregano and garlic powder

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.25

Grilled chicken, lettuce, parmesan and mozzarella cheeses with croutons

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.25

Grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, sweet pepper, black olives and cheese

Stacy Salad

$14.00

Fried chicken with lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, sweet peppers, bacon, sliced almonds, hard boiled egg, and cheddar cheese, best paired with Honey Mustard dressing

Steak & Cheese Salad

$11.25

Chopped steak, cheese, with lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, sweet peppers and black olives

Tuna Salad

$11.25

Lettuce, tomato, onion, sweet peppers, cucumber, black olives, and cheese

House Salad

$8.50

Side Salad

$3.75

Taco Salad

$10.50

Hot Subs

Special Steak & Cheese

$8.90

Fried onions, mushrooms, green peppers and meat sauce

Special Chicken & Cheese

$8.90

Fried onions, mushrooms, green peppers and meat sauce

Steak & Cheese

$8.90

Lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo

Chicken & Cheese

$8.90

Lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo

Big Boy

$8.90

2 cheeseburgers with lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo

Breaded Chicken & Cheese

$8.90

Lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo

Veggie Sub

$8.90

Sautéed broccoli, mushrooms, green peppers, sweet peppers, onion, tomato and cheese

Baked Leave It To Us

$8.90

Ham, salami, capicola, provolone cheese, and green peppers, with lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo

Veal Parmesan Sub

$8.90

Veal with sauce and mozzarella cheese

Eggplant Parmesan Sub

$8.90

Eggplant with sauce and mozzarella cheese

Meatball Parmesan Sub

$8.90

Meatballs with sauce and mozzarella cheese

Sausage Parmesan Sub

$8.90

Sausage with sauce and mozzarella cheese

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$8.90

Chicken with sauce and mozzarella cheese

Pizza Steak Sub

$8.90

Steak with sauce and mozzarella cheese

Pizza Burger Sub

$8.90

Hamburgers with sauce and mozzarella cheese

Cold Subs

Italian

$8.90

Ham, salami, capicola, and provolone cheese

Ham & Cheese

$8.30

Ham and provolone cheese

Turkey & Cheese

$8.30

Turkey and provolone cheese

Salami & Cheese

$8.30

Salami and provolone cheese

Tuna & Cheese

$8.30

Tuna and provolone cheese

Sandwiches

California Cheeseburger

$5.65

One cheeseburger topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo

Grilled Chicken Breast Sand

$5.65Out of stock

One chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato, onion & mayo

Breaded Chicken Breast Sand

$5.65

One breaded chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato, onion & mayo

Baked Pasta

Lasagna

$14.00

Cheese Ravioli

$11.99

Baked Ziti

$11.99

Stuffed Shells

$11.99

Manicotti

$11.99

Traditional Pasta Dinners

Pasta in Marinara Sauce

$11.65

Pasta in Meat Sauce

$12.00

Meatballs and Pasta

$12.99

Sausage and Meat Sauce

$12.50

Eggplant Parmesan

$12.99

Mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce

Chicken Parmesan

$14.00

Mozzarella cheese and meat sauce

Veal Parmesan

$14.00

Mozzarella cheese and meat sauce

Sausage, Green Peppers, & Onions

$12.99

Alfredo Sauce or Pink Sauce

Pasta Alfredo

$13.25

Chicken Alfredo

$15.25

Shrimp Alfredo

$15.25

Toledo's Alfredo

$15.99

Chicken, mushrooms, and broccoli

Seafood Alfredo

$17.25

Shrimp, baby clams, and scallops

Veggie Alfredo

$17.25

Broccoli, mushrooms, red and yellow peppers, zucchini & squash

Pasta With Pink Sauce

$13.25

Seafood Pasta Dinners

Baby Clams with Marinara Sauce

$12.65

Baby Clams with White Wine Sauce

$12.65

Olive oil, garlic, and a splash of white wine

Shrimp with Marinara Sauce

$14.99

Shrimp & Clams

$15.25

Shrimp, Scallops, & Clams

$17.25

Pizza

Small Pizza

$9.95

Medium Pizza

$10.45

Lg Pizza

$11.75

Buffalo Chicken Pizza (Large)

$16.99

Blue cheese dressing, hot sauce, chicken, & mozzarella cheese

Pan Pizza - 16"

$15.65

Thick crust pizza with meat sauce

Stuffed Pizza

$21.99

Pepperoni, ham, salami, mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese, & garlic sauce

Bambino

$7.25

Bambino Deluxe

$11.25

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, & extra cheese

Slice of Pizza

$1.99

Small Meat Lovers

$16.45

Medium Meat Lovers

$18.25

Large Meat Lovers

$21.25

Small White Pizza

$9.95

Medium White Pizza

$10.75

Large White Pizza

$12.75

Small Deluxe Pizza

$16.45

Medium Deluxe Pizza

$18.25

Large Deluxe Pizza

$21.25

Large Veggie Pizza

$21.25

Small Veggie Pizza

$16.45

Medium Veggie Pizza

$18.25

Buffalo Chicken Bambino

$11.25

BBQ Chicken Bambino

$11.25

Veggie Bambino

$11.25

Strombolis

Small Regular Stromboli

$11.25

Ham, pepperoni, & mozzarella cheese

Large Regular Stromboli

$19.25

Small Cheese Steak Stromboli

$12.65

Steak & mozzarella cheese

Large Cheese Steak Stromboli

$19.25

Small Cheese Steak Works Stromboli

$13.65

Steak, mushrooms, green peppers, onion, & mozzarella cheese

Large Cheese Steak Works Stromboli

$20.25

Small Veggie Stromboli

$13.65

Broccoli, mushrooms, tomato, green peppers, sweet peppers, onion, & mozzarella cheese

Large Veggie Stromboli

$20.25

Small Works Stromboli

$13.65

Ham, pepperoni, bacon, sausage, mushrooms, onion, green peppers, & mozzarella cheese

Large Works Stromboli

$20.25

Calzones

Small Regular Calzone

$10.99

Ham, ricotta, & mozzarella cheese

Large Regular Calzone

$17.99

Small Meat Lovers Calzone

$12.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, meatballs, mozzarella & ricotta cheese

Large Meat Lovers Calzone

$19.99

Kid's Stuff

Kids Cheese Bambino

$6.49

Kids Macaroni & Cheese

$5.25

Kids Chicken Nuggets & Fries

$5.25

Kids Pasta & Butter

$6.25

Kids Pasta & Meat Sauce

$6.69

Kids Cheese Ravioli With Meat Sauce

$8.25

Desserts

Chocolate Mosaic Cake

$5.80Out of stock

S'mores Lava Cake

$7.75

Tira Misu

$5.80

Canoli

$3.50

Sweet Potato Cheesecake

$5.80Out of stock

Chocolate Banana Swirl Cake

$5.80Out of stock

Chocolate PB Cake

$5.80

Chocolate chip cookie and milk cake

$5.80Out of stock

Soup

Tomato bisque

$6.99Out of stock

Chicken Rice

$6.99Out of stock

Chicken noodle

$6.99Out of stock

Chicken tortilla

$6.99Out of stock

Cheddar broccoli

$6.99Out of stock

BEVERAGES

Water

Water W/ Lemon

Pepsi

$2.65

Diet Pepsi

$2.65

Dr Pepper

$2.65

Mtn Dew

$2.65

Root Beer (Caffeine free)

$2.65

Pink Lemonade

$2.65

Unsweet Tea

$2.65

Sweet Tea

$2.65Out of stock

Sierra Mist (Caffeine free)

$2.65

Coffee

$1.70

Hot Tea

$1.70

Kids Drink

$1.75

2 Liter Pepsi

$3.45

2 Liter Diet Pepsi

$3.45

2 Liter Mtn Dew

$3.45

Arnold palmer with sweet tea

$2.65

Arnold palmer with unsweet tea

$2.65

Half sweet tea Half unsweet tea

$2.65

Refill

$1.00

To Go Cup

$1.00

Water no ice

Lemonade

$2.65

Specials

Dinner Specials

Shrimp Positano

$16.00

Chicken Positano

$16.49Out of stock

Chicken Primavera

$14.99Out of stock

Crab Ravioli With Shrimp Alfredo

$17.00

Crabmeat Alfredo with shrimp

$17.00Out of stock

Chicken marsala

$17.00Out of stock

Broiled Haddock

$17.99Out of stock

Crabcake Dinner

$15.00Out of stock

Crab Ravioli In Alfredo

$17.99

Crabcake sandwich with curly fries

$10.49Out of stock

Crabmeat Alfredo

$15.00Out of stock

Chicken Parmesan

$12.00Out of stock

Pasta with Meatballs

$11.00Out of stock

Sausage, green pepper, and onions

$11.00Out of stock

Chicken Alfredo

$14.00Out of stock

Nachos Fajita

$14.00Out of stock

Pasta marinara with chunky tomato sauce

$13.49Out of stock

Tacos

Chicken Taco

$1.75Out of stock

Beef Taco

$1.75Out of stock

Mother’s Day specials

Shrimp Positano

$14.00Out of stock

Crab Ravioli with Pink Sauce

$14.00Out of stock

Broiled Haddock

$14.00Out of stock

Dessert Specials

Tira misu

$4.35Out of stock

Chocolate Peanut butter cake

$4.35Out of stock

Sweet Potato Cheesecake

$4.35Out of stock

Canoli

$3.25Out of stock

S'mores lava cake

$5.75Out of stock

Extras

Dressings

Ranch

$1.30

Honey Mustard

$1.30

Bleu Cheese

$1.30

Thousand Island

$1.30

French

$1.30

Caesar

$1.30

Lite italian

$1.30

Creamy Italian

$1.30

House

$1.30

Balsamic vinaigrette

$1.30

Sauces

Cup of Meat sauce On Side

$1.15

Hot sauce

$1.15

Mild sauce

$1.15

BBQ sauce

$1.15

Cup of Marinara sauce on side

$1.15

Bowl of meat sauce on side

$4.00

Bowl of Marinara sauce on side

$4.00

Alfredo sauce on side

$4.50

Side of pizza sauce

$1.15

Tableware(utensils, napkins, etc.)

Napkins

$0.50

Paper plates

$0.50

Plastic cups

$0.50

Silverware set

$0.50

condiments

side of mustard

$0.50

side of ketchup

$0.50

ketchup "packets"

$0.50

side of oregano

$0.50

side of Parmesan

$0.50

side of garlic

$0.50

side of crushed red pepper flakes

$0.50

side of mayo

$0.50

side of hot peppers

$0.50

side of pickles

$0.50

side of sweet peppers

$0.50

side of jalapeños

$0.50

Side Of Onion

$0.50

Bread

Salad bread

$1.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

800 S Potomac St, Waynesboro, PA 17268

Directions

Gallery
Toledo's Pizza image
Toledo's Pizza image

