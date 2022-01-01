Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Toledo's Mexican Restaurant Milburn

6737 N Milburn Ave #170

Fresno, CA 93722

Popular Items

2 ITEM COMBO
Albóndigas
3 ITEM COMBO

DESAYUNOS

Breakfast Burrito

$6.99

Chilaquiles

$13.99

Fried corn tortillas cooked with salsa, onion, and cilantro, topped with cabbage, sour cream, and queso fresco. Can be made with or without eggs. Served with refried beans, breakfast potatoes and choice of tortillas. (breakfast potatoes served while available, if potatoes are sold out, rice will be substituted)

Egg Breakfast

$13.99

Two eggs and your choice of bacon, ham, or sausage. Served with refried beans, breakfast potatoes and choice of tortillas. (breakfast potatoes served while available, if potatoes are sold out, rice will be substituted)

Huevos a la Mexicana

$13.99

Eggs scrambled with tomatoes, onions, and bell peppers. Served with refried beans, breakfast potatoes and choice of tortillas. (breakfast potatoes served while available, if potatoes are sold out, rice will be substituted)

Huevos con Chile Colorado

$13.99

Two eggs, topped with our Chile Colorado and melted cheese. Served with beans, breakfast potatoes and your choice of tortillas. (breakfast potatoes served while available, if potatoes are sold out, rice will be substituted)

Huevos con Chile Verde

$13.99

Two eggs, topped with our Chile Verde and melted cheese. Served with beans, breakfast potatoes and your choice of tortillas. (breakfast potatoes served while available, if potatoes are sold out, rice will be substituted)

Huevos con Chorizo

$13.99

Two eggs scrambled with mild chorizo. Served with beans, breakfast potatoes and your choice of tortillas. (breakfast potatoes served while available, if potatoes are sold out, rice will be substituted)

Huevos Rancheros

$13.99

Two eggs over a corn tortilla topped with ranchero sauce and cheese. Served with beans, breakfast potatoes and your choice of tortillas. (breakfast potatoes served while available, if potatoes are sold out, rice will be substituted)

Machaca

$13.99

Eggs scrambled with sautéed shredded beef, tomatoes, onions, and bell peppers. Served with beans, breakfast potatoes and your choice of tortillas. (breakfast potatoes served while available, if potatoes are sold out, rice will be substituted)

Martha's Special

$13.99

Two chorizo and egg enchiladas topped with sour cream. Served with beans and rice.

Menudo

$13.99

Authentic tripe and hominy soup served with a side of lemon, onion, cilantro, oregano and crushed red chile. Served with your choice of tortillas.

Pancake Breakfast

$14.99

Spanish Omelette

$13.99

A three egg omelette topped with a blend of jack & cheddar cheese and our homemade ranchero sauce. Served with beans, breakfast potatoes and your choice of tortillas. (breakfast potatoes served while available, if potatoes are sold out, rice will be substituted)

STEAK & EGGS

$16.99

VEGGIE OMELETTE

$13.99

A three egg omelette made with sautéed mushrooms, onions, cauliflower, broccoli, bell pepper and tomato topped with melted jack and cheddar cheese. Served with beans, breakfast potatoes and your choice of tortillas. (breakfast potatoes served while available, if potatoes are sold out, rice will be substituted)

SIDE OF MENUDO

$8.99

KID'S BREAKFAST

$11.99

A la Carte Egg

$2.00

ANTOJITOS

BEAN & CHORIZO DIP

$12.99

Botana Fiesta

$13.99

A sampler of nachos, quesadillas, and mini-flautas topped with sour cream and guacamole.

Botana Toledos

$13.99

Specialty nachos prepared with beans, cheese, tomatoes, guacamole, olives and jalapeños.

CHILE CON QUESO

$12.99

GUACAMOLE

$12.99

Nachos

$13.99

Ground beef, our chile con queso and melted jack and cheddar cheeses over crispy tortilla chips. Topped with olives. (Our Ground Beef is cooked with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers for maximum flavor)

QUESADILLAS

$13.99

1/2 QUESADILLAS

$8.99

COMBOS

1 ITEM COMBO

$11.99

2 ITEM COMBO

$13.99

Any 2 items of your choice served with refried beans and rice.

3 ITEM COMBO

$15.99

BURRITO PLATES

$12.99

A bean and cheese burrito topped with ranchero sauce, melted cheese and sour cream. Served with beans and rice.

Chile Colorado Burrito

$12.99

Chile Relleno Burrito

$13.99

Chile Verde Burrito

$12.99

Chimichanga

$12.99

Don Jesus Burrito

$13.99

Enchi-Burrito

$15.99

Marco Chipotle Burrito

$15.99

Toledo's Burrito

$16.99

ENCHILADA PLATES

Enchiladas Cubiertas

$12.99

Enchiladas de Mole

$12.99

Enchiladas Suizas

$12.99

Enchiladas Supremas

$12.99

Enchiladas Verdes

$12.99

Y MAS PLATES

Flautas

$15.99

Flautas Tradicionales

$15.99

Sopes

$18.99

ENTREES

Bistek a la Mexicana

$16.99

Carne Asada a la Tampiquena

$16.99

Carnitas de Puerco

$16.99

Chicken Mole

$16.99

Chile Colorado Dinner

$15.99

Chile Verde Dinner

$15.99

Fajitas

$14.99

Lengua en Salsa

$17.99

Louie's Special

$23.99

Mariachi Special

$24.99

Milanesa de Res

$16.99

Pepper Steak

$16.99

Pollo a la Diabla

$15.99

Sam's Special

$16.99

CALDOS

Albóndigas

$13.99

Authentic meatball and vegetable soup, served with a side of rice, lemon and your choice of tortillas.

Caldo de Pollo

$13.99

Cocido

$14.99

Menudo

$13.99

Pozole

$14.99

Caldo de Camaron

$20.99

Caldo de Pescado

$20.99

Caldo de Mariscos

$20.99

TOSTADAS Y ENSALADAS

Concha Tostada

$11.99

Jesse's Fit Special

$16.99

Broiled Chicken Salad

$13.99

Tostada Veracruz

$14.99

Shrimp Salad

$14.99

TORTAS Y MAS

Torta

$11.99

Chile Colorado Cheeseburger

$13.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Hamburger

$11.99

Cheeseburger

$12.99

CEVICHES

Ceviche de Camaron

$16.99

Lemon marinated shrimp mixed with diced tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, cilantro and carrots. Served with corn tostadas and sliced avocado.

Ceviche de Pescado

$14.99

Lemon marinated fish mixed with diced tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, cilantro and carrots. Served with corn tostadas and sliced avocado.

Ceviche de Pescado y Camarón

$15.99

Lemon marinated shrimp and fish mixed mixed with diced tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, cilantro and carrots. Served with corn tostadas and sliced avocado.

Tostada Mixta

$17.99

Lemon marinated shrimp, fish, crab, and octopus mixed with diced tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, cilantro and carrots. Served with corn tostadas and sliced avocado.

CAMARONES

Camarones a la Diabla

$21.99

Camarones al mojo de ajo

$18.99

Camarones Empanisados

$18.99

Camarones Enrropados

$21.99

Chef's Special

$20.99

Enchilada Veracruzana

$19.99

COCTELES

Campechana

$19.99

Coctel de Camarón

$19.99

Coctel de Pulpo

$19.99

PESCADOS

Pescado a la Diabla

$19.99

Pescado Frito

$17.99

Pescado Sarandeado

$18.99

Pescado Veracruzano

$18.99

Ninos

Antonia's Plate

$11.99

One enchilada with your choice of filling, served with beans and rice.

Danni's Plate

$11.99

A small bowl of albondigas soup, served with rice, lemon and choice of tortillas.

$11.99

Jessi's Plate

$11.99

Marco's Plate

$11.99

Sammi's Plate

$11.99

Kid's Flauta Plate

$11.99

Kid's Sope Plate

$11.99

Kids Relleno Plate

$11.99

Kid's Tamale Plate

$11.99

Kids Tostada Plate

$11.99

POSTRES

Flanecito

$2.99

Flan

$4.99

Sopapillas

$6.99

A LA CARTE

A la Carte Burrito

$4.99

A la Carte Taco

$3.00

A la Carte Enchilada

$3.00

A la Carte Tamale

$3.00

A la Carte Relleno

$3.99

A la Carte Tostada

$3.00

A LA CARTE SOPE

$3.99

A LA CARTE QUESADILLA

$5.00

A LA CARTE FLAUTA

$3.00

A LA CARTE CHIMICHANGA

$5.99

A LA CARTE VERDE ENCH

$3.00

A la Carte Mole Enchilada

$3.00

SIDES

2oz Side of Guacamole

$2.00

4oz Side of Guacamole

$4.00

Side of Beans

$2.50

Side of Rice

$2.50

Side of Beans & Rice

$5.00

Side of Avocado

$3.00

Side of Boiled Beans

$3.50

Side of Chiles Toreados

$4.00

Side of Salad

$4.00

Side of Diabla Sauce

$2.00

Side of Fries

$3.00

Side of Soup

$4.00

Side of Sour Cream

$2.00

Side of Tomatillo Salsa

$2.00

Side of Tortillas

$2.50

TO GO

Basket of Chips

$1.00

4oz Salsa

$1.00

Basket of Chips and 4oz Salsa

$2.00

4oz Tomatillo Salsa

$2.00

Small Bag of Chips

$3.00

Medium Bag of Chips

$4.00

Large Bag of Chips

$7.00

12oz Tomatillo Salsa

$6.00

12oz Salsa

$3.00

16oz Salsa

$4.00

32oz Salsa

$7.00

16oz Tomatillo Salsa

$8.00

12oz Beans

$3.00

16oz Beans

$4.00

32oz Beans

$7.00

12oz Rice

$3.00

16oz Rice

$4.00

32oz Rice

$7.00

12oz Boiled Beans

$4.00

16oz Boiled Beans

$5.00

32oz Boiled Beans

$8.00

12 oz Guacamole

$12.00

16 oz Guacamole

$16.00

32 oz Guacamole

$32.00

4oz Dressing

$1.00

12oz Dressing

$3.00

16oz Dressing

$4.00

32oz Dressing

$7.00

4oz Enchilada Sauce

$1.00

12oz Enchilada Sauce

$3.00

16oz Enchilada Suace

$4.00

32oz Enchilada Sauce

$7.00

32oz Tomatillo Salsa

$16.00

Family 4 Pack Enchiladas

$40.00

Family 4 Pack Burritos

$40.00

Family 4 Pack Chile Colorado

$35.00

Family 4 Pack Chile Verde

$35.00

Family 4 Pack Fajitas

$40.00

SOFT DRINKS

To Go Soft Drink Small

$2.50

To Go Soft Drink Large

$3.50

Frutti-Cumbia

$4.00

Non-Alcholic Blender

$4.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location

6737 N Milburn Ave #170, Fresno, CA 93722

