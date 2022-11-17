Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Latin American

Toledo’s Mexican Restaurant Cedar & Nees

No reviews yet

8048 N. Cedar

Fresno, CA 93720

Order Again

Popular Items

Albóndigas
2 ITEM COMBO
A la Carte Taco

DESAYUNOS

Breakfast Burrito

$6.99

Chilaquiles

$13.99

Fried corn tortillas cooked with salsa, onion, and cilantro, topped with cabbage, sour cream, and queso fresco.

Egg Breakfast

$13.99

Huevos a la Mexicana

$13.99

Eggs scrambled with tomatoes, onions, and bell peppers.

Huevos con Chile Colorado

$13.99

Huevos con Chile Verde

$13.99

Huevos con Chorizo

$13.99

Huevos Rancheros

$13.99

Machaca

$13.99

Martha's Special

$13.99

Menudo

$13.99

Pancake Breakfast

$14.99

SPANISH OMELETTE

$13.99

STEAK & EGGS

$16.99

VEGGIE OMELETTE

$13.99

SIDE OF MENUDO

$8.99

KID'S BREAKFAST

$11.99

A la Carte Egg

$2.00

ANTOJITOS

BEAN & CHORIZO DIP

$12.99

BOTANA FIESTA

$13.99

BOTANA TOLEDOS

$13.99

CHILE CON QUESO

$12.99

GUACAMOLE

$12.99

NACHOS

$13.99

QUESADILLAS

$13.99

1/2 QUESADILLA

$8.99

COMBOS

Child’s Plate

$11.99

2 ITEM COMBO

$13.99

3 ITEM COMBO

$15.99

BURRITO PLATES

Burrito Ranchero

$13.99

Chile Colorado Burrito

$13.99

Chile Relleno Burrito

$14.99

Chile Verde Burrito

$13.99

Chimichanga

$13.99

Don Jesus Burrito

$14.99

Enchi-Burrito

$16.99

Marco Chipotle Burrito

$16.99

Toledo's Burrito

$17.99

ENCHILADA PLATES

Enchiladas Cubiertas

$13.99

Enchiladas de Mole

$13.99

Enchiladas Suizas

$15.99

Enchiladas Supremas

$13.99

Enchiladas Verdes

$13.99

Y MAS PLATES

Flautas

$15.99

Flautas Tradicionales

$15.99

Sopes

$18.99

ENTREES

Bistek a la Mexicana

$17.99

Carne Asada a la Tampiquena

$17.99

Carnitas de Puerco

$17.99

Chicken Mole

$17.99

Chile Colorado Dinner

$16.99

Chile Verde Dinner

$16.99

Fajitas

$15.99

Lengua en Salsa

$18.99

Louie's Special

$24.99

Mariachi Special

$25.99

Milanesa de Res

$17.99

Pepper Steak

$17.99

Pollo a la Diabla

$16.99

Sam's Special

$17.99

CALDOS

Albóndigas

$13.99

Caldo de Pollo

$13.99

Cocido

$14.99

Menudo

$13.99

Pozole

$14.99

Caldo de Camaron

$20.99

Caldo de Pescado

$20.99

Caldo de Mariscos

$20.99

TOSTADAS Y ENSALADAS

Concha Tostada

$12.99

Jesse's Fit Special

$17.99

Broiled Chicken Salad

$14.99

Tostada Veracruz

$15.99

Shrimp Salad

$15.99

TORTAS Y MAS

Torta

$12.99

Chile Colorado Cheeseburger

$14.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Hamburger

$12.99

Cheeseburger

$13.99

CEVICHES

Ceviche de Camaron

$16.99

Ceviche de Pescado

$14.99

Ceviche de Pescado y Camarón

$15.99

Tostada Mixta

$17.99

CAMARONES

Camarones a la Diabla

$22.99

Camarones al mojo de ajo

$19.99

Camarones Empanisados

$19.99

Camarones Enrropados

$22.99

Chef's Special

$21.99

Enchilada Veracruzana

$20.99

COCTELES

Campechana

$19.99

Coctel de Camarón

$19.99

Coctel de Pulpo

$19.99

PESCADOS

Pescado a la Diabla

$20.99

Pescado en Salsa

$22.99

Pescado Frito

$18.99

Pescado Sarandeado

$19.99

Pescado Veracruzano

$19.99

Fuente de Mariscos

$30.00

Ninos

Antonia's Plate

$11.99

Danni's Plate

$11.99

Gabbi's Plate

$11.99

Jessi's Plate

$11.99

Marco's Plate

$11.99

Sammi's Plate

$11.99

Kid's Flauta Plate

$11.99

Kid's Sope Plate

$11.99

Kids Relleno Plate

$11.99

Kid's Tamale Plate

$11.99

Kids Tostada Plate

$11.99

POSTRES

Flanecito

$3.99

Flan

$5.99

Sopapillas

$7.99

A LA CARTE

A la Carte Burrito

$4.99

A la Carte Taco

$3.00

A la Carte Enchilada

$3.00

A la Carte Tamale

$3.00

A la Carte Relleno

$3.50

A la Carte Tostada

$3.00

A LA CARTE SOPE

$3.99

A LA CARTE QUESADILLA

$2.50

A LA CARTE FLAUTA

$3.00

A LA CARTE CHIMICHANGA

$5.99

A LA CARTE VERDE ENCH

$3.00

A la Carte Mole Enchilada

$3.00

SIDES

4oz. Side of Guacamole

$4.00

Side of Beans

$2.50

Side of Rice

$2.50

Side of Beans & Rice

$5.00

Side of Avocado

$3.00

Side of Boiled Beans

$3.50

Side of Chiles Toreados

$4.00

Side of Diabla Sauce

$2.00

Side of Salad

$4.00

Side of Enchilada Sauce

$1.00

Side of Soup

$4.00

Side of Sour Cream

$2.00

Side of Tomatillo Salsa

$2.00

Side of Tortillas

$2.50

TO GO

Basket of Chips

$1.00

4oz Salsa

$1.00

Basket of Chips and 4oz Salsa

$2.00

4oz Tomatillo Salsa

$2.00

Small Bag of Chips

$3.00

Medium Bag of Chips

$4.00

Large Bag of Chips

$7.00

12oz Tomatillo Salsa

$6.00

12oz Salsa

$3.00

16oz Salsa

$4.00

32oz Salsa

$7.00

16oz Tomatillo Salsa

$8.00

12oz Beans

$3.00

16oz Beans

$4.00

32oz Beans

$7.00

12oz Rice

$4.00

16oz Rice

$4.00

32oz Rice

$7.00

12oz Boiled Beans

$4.00

16oz Boiled Beans

$5.00

32oz Boiled Beans

$8.00

12 oz Guacamole

$12.00

16 oz Guacamole

$16.00

32 oz Guacamole

$32.00

4oz Dressing

$1.00

12oz Dressing

$3.00

16oz Dressing

$4.00

32oz Dressing

$7.00

4oz Sauce

$1.00

12oz Sauce

$3.00

16oz Suace

$4.00

32oz Sauce

$7.00

32oz Tomatillo Salsa

$16.00

Small Pan Beans

$28.00

Small Pan Rice

$28.00

Dozen Burritos

$40.00

Dozen Enchiladas

$35.00

Dozen Tacos

$35.00

Dozen Flautas

$35.00

Dozen Sopes

$45.00

Family 4 Pack Enchiladas

$40.00

Family 4 Pack Burritos

$40.00

Family 4 Pack Chile Colorado

$35.00

Family 4 Pack Chile Verde

$35.00

Family 4 Pack Fajitas

$40.00

SOFT DRINKS

$1 Horchata (16oz)

$2.50

$2 Horchata (32oz)

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Pibb Xtra

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.50

Fanta Strawberry

$3.50

To Go Soft Drink Small

$2.50

To Go Soft Drink Large

$3.50

Virgin Blender

$5.00

Frutti-Cumbia

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

Horchata

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Tamarindo

$3.50

Jamaica

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location

8048 N. Cedar, Fresno, CA 93720

Directions

