Bars & Lounges
American

Toley's on the Creek

235 Reviews

$$

16728 E Smoky Hill Rd Suite 11C, Centennial, CO 80015

Centennial, CO 80015

Order Again

Starters

Bowl Green Chili

$8.00

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Cup Green Chili

$5.00

Fried Mushrooms

$5.00

Fried Pickles

$5.00

Nachos

$10.00

Pretzel

$10.00

Queso Fundido

$8.00

Spinach Artichoke

$12.00

Toley's Poppers

$9.00

Wings 10

$15.00

Wings 20

$30.00

Wings 30

$45.00

Football Sampler

$14.00

Burgers

Cali's Black Bean Burger

$13.00

Fig and Brie Burger

$16.00

Guacamole Burger

$16.00

Lettuce Wrap BBQ Burger

$15.00

Lettuce Wrap Cali's

$13.00

Lettuce Wrap Fig and Brie

$16.00

Lettuce Wrap Guacamole

$16.00

Lettuce Wrap Patty Melt

$14.00

Lettuce Wrap Toley's

$14.00

The Real BBQ Burger

$15.00

The Slopper

$14.00

Three Cheese Patty Melt

$14.00

Toley’s Burger

$14.00

Sandwiches

Chicken Philly

$13.00

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Cubano

$13.00

Green Chili BLT

$10.00

Monte Cristo

$14.00

Philly Cheesesteak

$13.00

Rueben

$13.00

Shrimp Po' Boy

$16.00

Wrap Chicken Philly

$13.00

Wrap Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Wrap Cubano

$13.00

Wrap Green Chili BLT

$10.00

Wrap Philly Cheesesteak

$13.00

Wrap Rueben

$13.00

Wrap Shrimp Po' Boy

$16.00

Ole'

Dirty Sanchez

$12.00

Fajita Skillet

$16.00

Shrimp Basket

$14.00

Daily Special

$12.00

Rockies Special (BRAUT)

$10.00

French Dip

$12.00

Enchilada

$13.00

Greens

Caprese Salad

$10.00

Cobb Salad

$13.00

House Salad

$8.00

Southwest Salad

$10.00

Sides

Dog Burger

$5.00

Dog Chicken

$5.00

Refill Chips

$1.00

Side 1000 Island

$0.50

Side Al Pastor

$5.00

Side Andouille Sausage

$5.00

Side Avocado

$1.00

Side Bacon

$2.00

Side Balsamic Vin

$0.50

Side BBQ

$0.50

Side BBQ Cocktail

$0.50

Side Beer Cheese (4oz)

$1.00

Side Blue Cheese (3oz)

$0.50

Side Bordeaux Chutney

$1.00

Side Carne Asada

$5.00

Side Carnitas

$5.00

Side Chicken

$5.00

Side Cilantro/Onion

$0.25

Side Classic Salsa (2oz)

$0.50

Side Classic Salsa (4oz)

$1.00

Side Coleslaw

$3.00

Side Crudite Veggies

$6.00

Side Dijon Mustard

$0.50

Side Dirty Rice

$2.00

Side fig Jam

$0.50

Side Fresh Jalapenos

$0.25

Side Fries

$5.00

Side Green Chili (4oz)

$1.00

Side Guacamole (4oz)

$1.00

Side Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side Horseradish

$0.25

Side KETCHUP

Side Mayo

$0.50

Side MUSTARD

Side Onion

$0.25

Side Onion Rings

$5.00

Side Pesto Aioli

$0.50

Side Pickle

$0.25

Side Pico

$0.25

Side Pita

$2.00

Side Queso (4oz)

$1.00

Side Radish

$0.25

Side Ranch (3oz)

$0.50

Side Raspberry/Jap Jam

$0.50

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Sautéed Jalapenos

$0.25

Side Sautéed Onions

$0.25

Side Shredded Cheese

$1.00

Side Shrimp

$5.00

Side Smothered Fries

$8.00

Side Smothered Tots

$8.00

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Spin Dip (6oz)

$5.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Side Tartar

$0.50

Side Tater Tots

$5.00

Side Toasted Cumin Crema

$0.50

Side Toasted Garlic Aioli

$0.50

Side Tortilla (3)

$1.00

Side Salsa (4oz)

$0.50

Side Verde Salsa (4oz)

$1.00

Side Wing Sauce (3oz)

$0.50

Side Wing Veggies

$1.50

Firecracker Sauce

$0.50

SD Green Chili (2oz)

$0.50

Taco Plates (3)

Nita's Plate

$9.00

Traditional Plate

$12.00

Pastor Plate

$9.00

Firecracker Plate

$15.00

Pollo Plate

$10.00

Rocky Mountain Plate

$15.00

Taco A La Carte

ALA Firecracker

$5.00

ALA Nita's

$3.00

ALA Pastor

$3.00

ALA Pollo

$3.50

ALA Rocky Mountain

$5.00

ALA Traditional

$4.00

Sliders Plate (3)

Plate Fried Fish

$10.00

Plate Ham and Swiss

$10.00

Plate Pesto Chicken

$10.00

Sliders A La Carte

ALA Pesto Chicken

$3.50

ALA Ham and Swiss

$3.50

ALA Fried Fish

$3.50

Kids Menu

Cheesecake

$7.00

Churros (4)

$7.00

Kids Flautas with Fries

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese with Fries

$6.00

Kids Ice Cream

$3.50

Kids Tenders with Fries

$6.00

Womens

Burnout Hooded Tee

$35.00

Burnout Tank

$25.00

Crew Neck

$23.00

V~Neck

$23.00

Racer Back Tank

$20.00

Women's Performance 1/4 Zip

$35.00

Delirium Glass

$3.00

Unisex

Hooded Sweatshirt

$40.00

Unisex Tee

$20.00

Men's Performance 1/4 Zip

$35.00

Full Zip Hoodie

$40.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Location

16728 E Smoky Hill Rd Suite 11C, Centennial, CO 80015, Centennial, CO 80015

Directions

Gallery
Toley's on the Creek image
Toley's on the Creek image
Toley's on the Creek image

