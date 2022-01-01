Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Sandwiches
Italian

Toll Station Pizza McCall ID

369 Reviews

$$

410 Railroad Ave

McCall, ID 83638

Popular Items

All American Cheeseburger
LG Cheese Pizza
Chicken Wings

Small

SM Cheese Pizza

$12.50

SM BBQ Chicken

$17.75

BBQ Chicken, mushrooms, and onions

SM Cajun Chicken

$17.75

Ranch sauce, grilled chicken, pineapple, and jalapenos, topped with franks hot sauce.

SM Chicken Alfredo

$17.75

Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, roasted garlic, red onions topped w/diced tomatos and shredded parmesan

SM Chicken Caesar

$17.75

Caesar sauce, grilled chicken, roasted garlic, red onions, mozzarella cheese, artichoke hearts, crumbled feta cheese and topped with grated parmesan cheese

SM Chicken Popper

$17.75

White garlic sauce. grilled chicken, jalapenos, jalapeno smoked bacon, mozzarella, topped w/hot honey

SM Hawaiian

$16.00

Canadian bacon and pineapple.

SM Mac & Cheese

$16.50

White garlic sauce, creamy cheesy pasta.

SM Margherita

$16.50

Olive oil, fresh basil, roasted garlic, roma tomatoes, and fresh mozzarella cheese.

SM McCall Special

$18.75

Salami, pepperoni, canadian bacon, mushrooms, black olives, onions, green peppers, italian sausage and beef.

SM Mountaineer

$17.75

Pepperoni, bacon, beef, italian sausage.

SM Sweet and Spicy Vegetarian

$17.75

BBQ Sauce, mozzarella, pineapple, jalapenos, feta, red onions

SM The Hiker

$17.75

Garlic cream sauce, mozzerella, feta, bacon, pepperoni, beef, italian sausage and pepperoncini

SM The Pantheon

$16.50

Caesar Sauce, roasted garlic, fresh basil, spiced bacon, green olives, feta and red onion

SM The Walter

$17.75

Pesto sauce, mozzarella, chicken, artichoke hearts, diced tomatoes

SM Vegetarian

$16.50

Fresh mushrooms, black olives, onions, green bell peppers, and sliced fresh tomatoes.

SM Zesty Garden

$16.50

Pesto tomato sauce, spinach, black olives, onions, mushrooms, sundried tomato's

Medium

MED Cheese Pizza

$15.75

MED BBQ Chicken

$22.25

BBQ Chicken, mushrooms, and onions

MED Cajun Chicken

$22.25

Ranch sauce, franks hot sauce, grilled Chicken, pineapple, and jalapenos

MED Chicken Alfredo

$22.25

Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, roasted garlic, red onions topped w/diced tomatos and shredded parmesan

MED Chicken Caesar

$22.25

Caesar sauce, grilled chicken, roasted garlic, red onions, mozzarella cheese, artichoke hearts, crumbled feta cheese and topped with grated parmesan cheese

MED Chicken Popper

$22.25

Pizza white garlic sauce. grilled chicken, jalapenos, smoked bacon, mozzarella and a hot honey

MED Hawaiian

$18.75

Canadian bacon and pineapple.

MED Mac & Cheese

$19.25

white garlic sauce creamy cheesy pasta

MED Margherita

$19.20

olive oil, fresh basil, roasted garlic, roma tomatoes, and fresh mozzarella cheese.

MED McCall Special

$23.25

salami, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mushrooms, black olives, onions, green peppers, Italian sausage and beef.

MED Mountaineer

$22.25

pepperoni, bacon, beef, Italian sausage.

MED Sweet and Spicy Vegetarian

$22.25

BBQ Sauce, mozzarella, pineapple, jalapenos, feta, red onions

MED The Hiker

$22.25

Garlic cream sauce, mozzerella, feta, bacon, pepperoni, beef, italian sausage and pepperoncini

MED The Pantheon

$21.50

Caesar Sauce, roasted garlic, fresh basil, spiced bacon, green olives, feta and red onion

MED The Walter

$22.25

Pesto sauce, mozzarella, chicken, artichoke hearts, diced tomatoes

MED Vegetarian

$21.50

fresh mushrooms, black olives, onions, green bell peppers, and sliced fresh tomatoes.

MED Zesty Garden

$21.50

pesto tomato sauce, spinach ,black olives, onions mushrooms, sundried tomato's

Large

LG Cheese Pizza

$21.75

LG BBQ Chicken

$26.50

BBQ Chicken, mushrooms, and onions

LG Cajun Chicken

$26.50

Ranch sauce, franks hot sauce, grilled Chicken, pineapple, and jalapenos

LG Chicken Alfredo

$26.50

Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, roasted garlic, red onions topped w/diced tomatos and shredded parmesan

LG Chicken Caesar

$26.50

Caesar sauce, grilled chicken, roasted garlic, red onions, mozzarella cheese, artichoke hearts, crumbled feta cheese and topped with grated parmesan cheese

LG Chicken Popper

$26.50

Pizza white garlic sauce. grilled chicken, jalapenos, smoked bacon, mozzarella and a hot honey

LG Hawaiian

$25.75

Canadian bacon and pineapple.

LG Mac & Cheese

$24.00

white garlic sauce creamy cheesy pasta

LG Margherita

$25.50

olive oil, fresh basil, roasted garlic, roma tomatoes, and fresh mozzarella cheese.

LG McCall Special

$27.75

salami, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mushrooms, black olives, onions, green peppers, Italian sausage and beef.

LG Mountaineer

$26.50

pepperoni, bacon, beef, Italian sausage.

LG Sweet and Spicy Vegetarian

$26.50

BBQ Sauce, mozzarella, pineapple, jalapenos, feta, red onions

LG The Hiker

$26.50

Garlic cream sauce, mozzerella, feta, bacon, pepperoni, beef, italian sausage and pepperoncini

LG The Pantheon

$25.00

Caesar sauce, roasted garlic, fresh basil, spiced bacon, green olives, feta and red onion

LG The Walter

$26.50

Pesto sauce, mozzarella, chicken, artichoke hearts, diced tomatoes

LG Vegetarian

$24.00

fresh mushrooms, black olives, onions, green bell peppers, and sliced fresh tomatoes.

LG Zesty Garden

$25.00

pesto tomato sauce, spinach ,black olives, onions mushrooms, sundried tomato's

Appetizer

Breadsticks

$6.99

Served warm w/ marinara

Chicken Wings

$14.99

Served w/ranch and celery sticks. Mild, hot or BBQ sauce.

Firecraker Shrimp

$14.99

Lightly battered and flash fried with a creamy siracha glaze, on a bed of cole slaw

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.75

Served w/marinara sauce

Spinach Dip

$11.75

A blend of 3 cheeses, artichoke hearts, spinach and garlic, served w/flat bread

TS Loaded Fries

$9.99

Beer battered fries covered in housemade alfredo sauce, scallions, bacon and parmesan cheese. Great to share!

Soup and Salads

Classic Caesar Salad

$9.75+

Crisp romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese and red onions tossed in creamy caesar dressing topped with croutons.

Sesame Chicken Salad

$11.75+

Grilled chicken, toasted almonds, green onions, ramen noodles, green and red cabbage tossed in our toasted sesame dressing

Antipasto Salad

$12.99+

Salami, pepperoni, canadian bacon, pepperoncini, red onions, olives, garbanzo beans and parmesan cheese, tossed w/romaine lettuce, croutons in a creamy italian dressing

Cobb Salad

$11.75+

Grilled or crispy chicken, bacon, blue cheese, tomato, hardboiled egg served on a bed of fresh mixed greens.

Soup, Salad & Bread

$9.75

Soup of the day, side salad and garlic bread

House Salad

$4.50+

A mixture of leafy and iceberg lettuce with carrots, cabbage, tomatoes, cucumbers and croutons.

Cup Soup

$4.45

Bowl Soup

$6.15

Soup and Bread

$8.75

Amy Baker Veggie Plate

$15.00

Burgers and Sandwiches

All American Cheeseburger

$12.99

1/3 lb. Charbroiled beef patty with your choice of cheese served on a soft brioche bun w/lettuce and tomato

Chicken, Applewood Bacon, Pesto Sandwich

$12.49

Grilled chicken breast, applewood bacon, pepper jack cheese, on a soft bun with pesto, lettuce, and tomato

Prime Rib Sandwich

$14.99

Thinly sliced prime rib piled high on a toasted French roll, horseradish spiked mayo, and provolone. Served with au jus.

Baskets

Finger Steaks

$15.99

Battered and fried golden brown served w/beer battered fries, BBQ sauce and horseradish aioli.

Chicken Fritter

$14.49

Battered and fried golden brown w/beer battered fries and ranch dressing

Haddock

$15.99

Trident Seafood Beer Battered Haddock fried golden brown w/ beer battered fries, lemon and tarter.

Pasta

Fettuccini Alfredo

$14.99

A hearty portion of fettuccini noodles tossed in our house made alfredo sauce.

Fettuccini Alfredo w/Chicken

$17.24

A hearty portion of fettuccini noodles tossed in our house made alfredo sauce.

Fettuccini Alfredo w/Shrimp

$19.24

A hearty portion of fettuccini noodles tossed in our house made alfredo sauce.

Lasagna - Lrg

$15.99

Layers of pasta, w/ ground beef and sausage, marinara, loaded w/parmesan, ricotta and mozzarella cheeses.

Lasagna - Sm

$9.99

Layers of pasta, w/ ground beef and sausage, marinara, loaded w/parmesan, ricotta and mozzarella cheeses.

Spaghetti

$13.99

A hearty portion of spaghetti smothered in our house made marinara sauce.

Cheese Tortellini

$15.49

Dessert

Mini Doughnuts

$7.50

Sinful 7 Chocolate Cake

$7.50

Cotton Candy cheescake

$7.50

Kids

Kid's Salad

$2.99+

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.99

Kids Fettuccini Alfredo

$6.49

Kids Mini Pizza

$5.49

Kids Spaghetti

$5.99

Kids Tortellini

$6.49

Sides

Burger Patty

$4.00

Grilled Chicken Patty

$4.00

Fries

$3.00

Veggies

$4.00

Choice of Zucchini, mushrooms, onions, spinach,

Fountain Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Dr. Pepper

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Orange Fanta

$3.25

Raspberry Tea

$3.25

Root Beer

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Iced Tea

$3.25

N/A Beverages

Coffee

$2.25

Hot Tea

$2.75

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Apple Juice

$1.50

Milk

$3.25+

Bucksnort Root beer

$3.75+Out of stock

Sugar Cane Coca Cola

$3.75

2 Liter Bottled Drinks

$3.75

Kids soda

$1.99

Kombucha

$3.75

Bottled Beer

Alaskan Amber

$6.00

Bud

$6.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Coors

$6.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Black Butte Porter

$6.00

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$6.00

St Pauli Girl NA

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Bottled Cocktails and Ciders

Angry Orchard Cider

$6.00

Not Your Fathers Root Beer

$6.00

White Claw

$6.00

Cutwater Canned Cocktails

$6.50

Red Wines

19 Crimes Red Blend

$7.50+

Crios Malbec

$7.50+

Mark West Pinot Noir

$7.50+

House Cabernet

$6.50+

Josh Cellars Cabernet

$8.50+

House Merlot

$6.50+

White Wines

La Crema Chardonnay

$8.50+

Raffino Lumina Pinot Grigio

$7.50+

Matua Sauvignon Blanc

$7.50+

House Chardonnay

$6.50+

Cupcake Rose

$7.50+

Menage a'Trois Moscato

$6.50+

Lunch

Mini Pizza

$7.50

Half Sandwich

$5.99

Half Fettuccini

$8.75

Half Spaghetti

$6.50

Half Cheese Tortellini

$9.25

Gift/Merchandise

T-shirt

$18.00

Ball Cap

$13.00
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
410 Railroad Ave, McCall, ID 83638

