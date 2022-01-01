Toll Station Pizza McCall ID
410 Railroad Ave
McCall, ID 83638
Small
SM Cheese Pizza
SM BBQ Chicken
BBQ Chicken, mushrooms, and onions
SM Cajun Chicken
Ranch sauce, grilled chicken, pineapple, and jalapenos, topped with franks hot sauce.
SM Chicken Alfredo
Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, roasted garlic, red onions topped w/diced tomatos and shredded parmesan
SM Chicken Caesar
Caesar sauce, grilled chicken, roasted garlic, red onions, mozzarella cheese, artichoke hearts, crumbled feta cheese and topped with grated parmesan cheese
SM Chicken Popper
White garlic sauce. grilled chicken, jalapenos, jalapeno smoked bacon, mozzarella, topped w/hot honey
SM Hawaiian
Canadian bacon and pineapple.
SM Mac & Cheese
White garlic sauce, creamy cheesy pasta.
SM Margherita
Olive oil, fresh basil, roasted garlic, roma tomatoes, and fresh mozzarella cheese.
SM McCall Special
Salami, pepperoni, canadian bacon, mushrooms, black olives, onions, green peppers, italian sausage and beef.
SM Mountaineer
Pepperoni, bacon, beef, italian sausage.
SM Sweet and Spicy Vegetarian
BBQ Sauce, mozzarella, pineapple, jalapenos, feta, red onions
SM The Hiker
Garlic cream sauce, mozzerella, feta, bacon, pepperoni, beef, italian sausage and pepperoncini
SM The Pantheon
Caesar Sauce, roasted garlic, fresh basil, spiced bacon, green olives, feta and red onion
SM The Walter
Pesto sauce, mozzarella, chicken, artichoke hearts, diced tomatoes
SM Vegetarian
Fresh mushrooms, black olives, onions, green bell peppers, and sliced fresh tomatoes.
SM Zesty Garden
Pesto tomato sauce, spinach, black olives, onions, mushrooms, sundried tomato's
Medium
MED Cheese Pizza
MED BBQ Chicken
BBQ Chicken, mushrooms, and onions
MED Cajun Chicken
Ranch sauce, franks hot sauce, grilled Chicken, pineapple, and jalapenos
MED Chicken Alfredo
Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, roasted garlic, red onions topped w/diced tomatos and shredded parmesan
MED Chicken Caesar
Caesar sauce, grilled chicken, roasted garlic, red onions, mozzarella cheese, artichoke hearts, crumbled feta cheese and topped with grated parmesan cheese
MED Chicken Popper
Pizza white garlic sauce. grilled chicken, jalapenos, smoked bacon, mozzarella and a hot honey
MED Hawaiian
Canadian bacon and pineapple.
MED Mac & Cheese
white garlic sauce creamy cheesy pasta
MED Margherita
olive oil, fresh basil, roasted garlic, roma tomatoes, and fresh mozzarella cheese.
MED McCall Special
salami, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mushrooms, black olives, onions, green peppers, Italian sausage and beef.
MED Mountaineer
pepperoni, bacon, beef, Italian sausage.
MED Sweet and Spicy Vegetarian
BBQ Sauce, mozzarella, pineapple, jalapenos, feta, red onions
MED The Hiker
Garlic cream sauce, mozzerella, feta, bacon, pepperoni, beef, italian sausage and pepperoncini
MED The Pantheon
Caesar Sauce, roasted garlic, fresh basil, spiced bacon, green olives, feta and red onion
MED The Walter
Pesto sauce, mozzarella, chicken, artichoke hearts, diced tomatoes
MED Vegetarian
fresh mushrooms, black olives, onions, green bell peppers, and sliced fresh tomatoes.
MED Zesty Garden
pesto tomato sauce, spinach ,black olives, onions mushrooms, sundried tomato's
Large
LG Cheese Pizza
LG BBQ Chicken
BBQ Chicken, mushrooms, and onions
LG Cajun Chicken
Ranch sauce, franks hot sauce, grilled Chicken, pineapple, and jalapenos
LG Chicken Alfredo
Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, roasted garlic, red onions topped w/diced tomatos and shredded parmesan
LG Chicken Caesar
Caesar sauce, grilled chicken, roasted garlic, red onions, mozzarella cheese, artichoke hearts, crumbled feta cheese and topped with grated parmesan cheese
LG Chicken Popper
Pizza white garlic sauce. grilled chicken, jalapenos, smoked bacon, mozzarella and a hot honey
LG Hawaiian
Canadian bacon and pineapple.
LG Mac & Cheese
white garlic sauce creamy cheesy pasta
LG Margherita
olive oil, fresh basil, roasted garlic, roma tomatoes, and fresh mozzarella cheese.
LG McCall Special
salami, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mushrooms, black olives, onions, green peppers, Italian sausage and beef.
LG Mountaineer
pepperoni, bacon, beef, Italian sausage.
LG Sweet and Spicy Vegetarian
BBQ Sauce, mozzarella, pineapple, jalapenos, feta, red onions
LG The Hiker
Garlic cream sauce, mozzerella, feta, bacon, pepperoni, beef, italian sausage and pepperoncini
LG The Pantheon
Caesar sauce, roasted garlic, fresh basil, spiced bacon, green olives, feta and red onion
LG The Walter
Pesto sauce, mozzarella, chicken, artichoke hearts, diced tomatoes
LG Vegetarian
fresh mushrooms, black olives, onions, green bell peppers, and sliced fresh tomatoes.
LG Zesty Garden
pesto tomato sauce, spinach ,black olives, onions mushrooms, sundried tomato's
Appetizer
Breadsticks
Served warm w/ marinara
Chicken Wings
Served w/ranch and celery sticks. Mild, hot or BBQ sauce.
Firecraker Shrimp
Lightly battered and flash fried with a creamy siracha glaze, on a bed of cole slaw
Mozzarella Sticks
Served w/marinara sauce
Spinach Dip
A blend of 3 cheeses, artichoke hearts, spinach and garlic, served w/flat bread
TS Loaded Fries
Beer battered fries covered in housemade alfredo sauce, scallions, bacon and parmesan cheese. Great to share!
Soup and Salads
Classic Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese and red onions tossed in creamy caesar dressing topped with croutons.
Sesame Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken, toasted almonds, green onions, ramen noodles, green and red cabbage tossed in our toasted sesame dressing
Antipasto Salad
Salami, pepperoni, canadian bacon, pepperoncini, red onions, olives, garbanzo beans and parmesan cheese, tossed w/romaine lettuce, croutons in a creamy italian dressing
Cobb Salad
Grilled or crispy chicken, bacon, blue cheese, tomato, hardboiled egg served on a bed of fresh mixed greens.
Soup, Salad & Bread
Soup of the day, side salad and garlic bread
House Salad
A mixture of leafy and iceberg lettuce with carrots, cabbage, tomatoes, cucumbers and croutons.
Cup Soup
Bowl Soup
Soup and Bread
Amy Baker Veggie Plate
Burgers and Sandwiches
All American Cheeseburger
1/3 lb. Charbroiled beef patty with your choice of cheese served on a soft brioche bun w/lettuce and tomato
Chicken, Applewood Bacon, Pesto Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, applewood bacon, pepper jack cheese, on a soft bun with pesto, lettuce, and tomato
Prime Rib Sandwich
Thinly sliced prime rib piled high on a toasted French roll, horseradish spiked mayo, and provolone. Served with au jus.
Baskets
Finger Steaks
Battered and fried golden brown served w/beer battered fries, BBQ sauce and horseradish aioli.
Chicken Fritter
Battered and fried golden brown w/beer battered fries and ranch dressing
Haddock
Trident Seafood Beer Battered Haddock fried golden brown w/ beer battered fries, lemon and tarter.
Pasta
Fettuccini Alfredo
A hearty portion of fettuccini noodles tossed in our house made alfredo sauce.
Fettuccini Alfredo w/Chicken
A hearty portion of fettuccini noodles tossed in our house made alfredo sauce.
Fettuccini Alfredo w/Shrimp
A hearty portion of fettuccini noodles tossed in our house made alfredo sauce.
Lasagna - Lrg
Layers of pasta, w/ ground beef and sausage, marinara, loaded w/parmesan, ricotta and mozzarella cheeses.
Lasagna - Sm
Layers of pasta, w/ ground beef and sausage, marinara, loaded w/parmesan, ricotta and mozzarella cheeses.
Spaghetti
A hearty portion of spaghetti smothered in our house made marinara sauce.
Cheese Tortellini
Kids
Sides
Fountain Soft Drinks
N/A Beverages
Bottled Beer
Bottled Cocktails and Ciders
Red Wines
White Wines
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
410 Railroad Ave, McCall, ID 83638