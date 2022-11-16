Toller Patio Bar

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Snacks

Cheese Fries

$9.00

Dip Trio

$11.00

Elotes

$7.00

Extra Ruffles

$0.50

Extra Veggies

$1.50

Fries

$6.00

Guacamole

$8.00

Nachos

$10.00

Queso

$8.00

Chilli Dip

$10.00

Bowl Of Chili

$9.00

Wings

(7) Wings

$11.00

(10) Wings

$15.00

(15) Wings

$20.00

(20) Wings

$25.00

Tenders

4 Tenders & Fries

$12.00

8 Tenders & Fries

$16.00

Shrimp

10 Shrimp

$14.00

15 Shrimp

$18.00

Shrimp Tacos

$13.00

Sandwiches

BBQ Ranch Burger

$13.00

Beyond Burger

$13.00

Brisket Sandwich

$13.00

Classic Cheeseburger

$12.00

Crispy Tender Sandwich

$12.00

Crispy Chicken Tacos

$12.00

Pork Tacos

$13.00

Salads

Southwest Quinoa

$12.00

TX Caesar

$10.00

Wedge

$10.00

Dips

SIDE Blue Cheese

$0.50

SIDE Chimichurri

$0.50Out of stock

SIDE Comeback Sauce

$0.50

SIDE Crazy Hot

$0.50

SIDE Garlic Aioli

$0.50

SIDE Honey Mustard

$0.50

SIDE Korean Spicy

$0.50

SIDE Mango BBQ

$0.50

SIDE Mild

$0.50

SIDE Ranch

$0.50

SIDE Spicy Aioli

$0.50

SIDE Spicy Ranch

$0.50

SIDE Sriracha Lime

$0.50

SIDE Tender Sauce

$0.50

Side Jalapenos

$0.50

Pupsicles

Pupsicle

$5.00

Beer

Ace Joker Cider

$6.00

Adios Pants

$6.00+

Alesmith Forgeberry Raspberry Ale

$6.00

Blood and Honey

$6.00+

Blood Orange Cider

$6.00+

Coors Light

$5.00+

Summer Pils

$6.00+

Lonestar

$5.00+

Michelob Ultra

$5.00+

Modelo

$5.00+

Mosaic

$6.00+

Shiner

$5.00+

Karbach Southern Wheat

$6.00

Tropical Squeeze

$6.00

Neon Shades

$6.00

Dark Cide

$6.00

Spicy Ranch Water

$6.00

Seltzer

White Claw Black Cherry

$6.00+

White Claw Lime

$6.00+

White Claw Mango

$6.00+

White Claw Grapefruit

$6.00+

Truly Watermelon & Kiwi

$6.00+

Truly Pineapple

$6.00+

Truly Raspberry Lime

$6.00

Truly Blueberry

$6.00

Truly Raspberry Lime

$6.00

Truly Wildberry

$6.00

Truly Black Cherry

$6.00

High Noon Peach

$7.00+

Ranch2o

$7.00+

High Noon Pineapple

$7.00+

High Noon Watermelon

$7.00+

Mamitas Tequila Seltzer

$4.00

Wine

Brut

$8.00+

Cabernet

$8.00+

Chardonnay

$8.00+

Mimosa

$5.00+

Rose Sparkling

$8.00+Out of stock

Rose Still

$8.00+

Sauv Blanc

$8.00+

Moet Brut Mag

$89.00Out of stock

Moet Rose Mag

$89.00Out of stock

Whisper Bottle

$42.00

Boozy Pops

Blueberry Lemonade Popsicle

$6.00

Strawberry Margarita Popsicle

$6.00

Lemoncello Popsicle

$6.00

White Peach Bellini Popsicle

$6.00Out of stock

Drinks

Cherry Limeade

$3.00

Coconut Lime

$3.00

Cola

$3.00

Diet Cola

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Lemon Lime

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mandarin

$3.00

Mango

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Topo chico

$3.00

Water

Water Pitcher

Cups

Refill Soda

Red Bull

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Cranberry Red Bull

$4.00

Tropical Red Bull

$4.00

Coconut Red Bull

$4.00Out of stock

Retail

T-Shirt

$16.00

Koozie

$1.00

Flamingo

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Delicious bar food and cocktails.

Website

Location

3675 Ross Ave, Dallas, TX 75206

Directions

Gallery
Toller Patio Bar image
Toller Patio Bar image
Toller Patio Bar image

