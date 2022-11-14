Restaurant header imageView gallery

Toller Patio Bar + Kitchen

3675 Ross Ave, Dallas, TX 75204

Dallas, TX 75204

Popular Items

Dip Trio - Queso, Guac, Salsa & Chips
Paloma
Tanteo Spicy Pineapple Ranch Water

EL BANDIDO YANKEE COCKTAILS

El Bandido Yankee Ranch Water

$11.00+

El Bandido Yankee Pineapple Ranch Water

$11.00+

El Bandido Yankee Margarita

$11.00+

El Bandido Yankee Shot

$11.00

El Bandido Yankee Bloody Maria

$11.00

Special Toller Souvenirs

Flamingo Cup

$5.00

Palm Tree

$5.00

Toller Coffee Mug

$5.00Out of stock

Toller T-shirt

$25.00

Toller Tank Top

$25.00

Toller Hoodie

$40.00

Toller Blanket

$25.00Out of stock

Toller Koozie

$1.00

Sauces and Such

2 oz guac

$1.00

2 oz Queso

$1.00

2 oz salsa

$0.50

Bang Bang Sauce

$0.50

Bourbon BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Ceasar Dressing

$0.50

Diced red onion

$0.25

Fresh Jalapenos

$0.50

Garlic Aioli

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Jalapeno Ranch

$0.50

Jamaican Jerk Sauce

$0.50

Ketchup

Mango Habanero Sauce

$0.50

Mild Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Pickled Jalapenos

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Shredded cheddar cheese

$1.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Spicy Aioli

Cocktails

Wildflower

$11.00+

vodka / elderflower / lemon / lavender

Spicy Pineapple Margarita

$11.00+

tequila / lime / pineapple / jalapeno

Old Fashioned

$11.00+

whiskey / angostura bitters / orange oils

Paloma

$11.00+

tequila / lime / grapefruit

Mojito

$11.00+

rum / lime / mint

Garden Gimlet

$11.00+

vodka / lime / cucumber

Traditonal Margarita

$11.00+

tequila / lime / orange / agave

Toller Kiss

$6.00+

vodka / strawberry / limeade

Ranch Water

$11.00+

tequila / lime juice / soda / tajin

Froze

$12.00+

rose / vodka / strawberry

Frozen Margarita

$12.00+

tequila / lime / orange liqueur

Bloody Mary

$11.00+

vodka / spicy tomato mix / lime / tajin

El Bandido Bloody Maria

$11.00+

tequila / spicy tomato mix / lime / tajin

Empress French 75

$11.00+

gin / lemon / champagne

Empress & Tonic

$11.00+

empress 1908 purple gin / tonic

El Bandido Ranch Water

$11.00+

el bandido tequila / lime juice / sparkling water

$1 Truly Freeze Pop - Lemonade

$1.00

$1 Truly Freeze Pop - Mango Lemonade

$1.00

$1 Truly Freeze Pop - Strawberry Lemonade

$1.00

Tanteo Spicy Pineapple Ranch Water

$11.00+

tanteo jalapeno tequila / fresh lime juice / pineapple soda / sparkling water

Arnold Palmer Sweet Tea Vodka & Summer Shandy

$11.00Out of stock

Wine

Cabernet (Glass)

$8.00Out of stock

Cabernet (Bottle)

$29.00Out of stock

Sauvignon Blanc (Glass)

$8.00

Sauvignon Blanc (Bottle)

$29.00

Chardonnay (Glass)

$8.00

Chardonnay (Bottle)

$29.00

Flat Rose (Glass)

$8.00

Flat Rose (Bottle)

$29.00Out of stock

Sparkling Rose (Glass)

$8.00

Sparkling Rose (Bottle)

$29.00

Brut (Glass)

$8.00

Brut (Bottle)

$29.00

Mimosa (Glass)

$5.00

Mimosa (Pitcher)

$15.00

NA Beverages

Mexican Coca-Cola

$3.00Out of stock

Cola

$2.50

Diet Cola

$2.50

Cherry Limeade

$2.50

Lemon-Lime Spritz

$2.50

Coconut Lime Soda

$2.50

Pineapple Soda

$2.50

Mandarin Soda

$2.50

Mango Soda

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$2.50

Fiji Bottled Water

$3.50

Mineragua Sparking Water

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.00

Watermelon Red Bull

$4.00

Heineken 0.0

$5.00

Tropical Red Bull

$4.00

Draft Beer

Dos XX Draft

$19.00+

Miller Lite Draft

$19.00+

Bells Two Hearted IPA

$23.00+

Mahattan Project Half Life IPA Draft

$23.00+

Dallas Blonde Draft

$23.00+

Alstadt Kolsch Draft

$23.00+

Lakewood Watermelon Queen Draft

$23.00+

Yuengling Hershey's Stout

$8.00

Canned Beer & Seltzer

Big Daddy Bucket

$27.00

Two 24 oz. Topo Chico Strawberry Guava Hard Seltzers, 2 Toller Kiss Shots, 2 Toller Patio Koozies

Bishop Crackberry Cider

$29.00+Out of stock

Bud Light Tallboy

$24.00+

Coors Light Tallboy

$24.00+

High Noon Black Cherry

$36.00+

High Noon Grapefruit

$36.00+

High Noon Lime

$36.00+

High Noon Pineapple

$36.00+

High Noon Watermelon

$36.00+

Karbach Love Street Citrus

$29.00+

Lonestar Tallboy

$24.00+

Michelob Ultra Tallboy

$24.00+

Modelo

$24.00+

Mosaic IPA

$29.00+

Revolver Blood & Honey

$29.00+

Revolver Blackberry Texas Haze IPA

$29.00+Out of stock

Revolver Mango Chili Hazy IPA

$6.00Out of stock

Shiner Bock Tallboy

$24.00+

St. Arnold Fancy Lawnmower

$29.00+

Topo Strawberry Guava 24oz

$11.00

Simply Strawberry Lemonade 24 oz

$11.00Out of stock

Truly Wild Berry

$29.00+

White Claw Black Cherry

$29.00+

White Claw Mango

$29.00+

Yuengling Lager

$24.00+

Dem Barries Revolver

$29.00+

Leinenliugel's Summer Shandy

$29.00+Out of stock

Guiness

$29.00+

Heineken 0.0 Alcohol Free

$5.00

Revolver Texas Haze Mango Chili

$6.50+

Bishop Pinapple Cider

$6.50

Single

Drake's Vodka

$7.00

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$11.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$11.00

Deep Eddy Lime

$11.00

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$11.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Kettle One

$12.00

Titos

$11.00

White Tea Shot

$10.00

Double

Double Drake's Vodka

$13.00

Double Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$20.00

Double Deep Eddy Lemon

$20.00

Double Deep Eddy Lime

$20.00

Double Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$20.00

Double Grey Goose

$23.00

Double Kettle One

$23.00

Double Titos

$21.00

Single

El Jimador Blanco Tequila

$7.00

Astral Blanco Tequila

$12.00

Casamigos Blanco

$13.00

Don Juilo 1942

$25.00

Don Julio Anjeo

$12.00

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

El Bandido Blanco

$12.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Tanteo Jalapeno Tequila

$12.00

Ilegal Mezcal

$11.00

Espolon Blanco

$11.00

Double

Double El Jimador Blanco Tequila

$13.00

Double Astral Blanco Tequila

$23.00

Double Casamigos Blanco

$25.00

Double Don Juilo 1942

$49.00

Double Don Julio Anjelo

$23.00

Double Don Julio Blanco

$23.00

Double El Bandido Blanco

$23.00

Double Patron Silver

$23.00

Double Tanteo Jalapeno Tequila

$23.00

Espolon Blanco

$22.00

Single

New Amsterdam GIn

$7.00

Empress 1908

$11.00

Fords

$10.00

Hendricks

$11.00

Tanqueray Ten

$11.00

Bombay Sapphire

$11.00

Double

Double New Amsterdam Gin

$13.00

Double Empress 1908

$21.00

Double Fords

$19.00

Double Hendricks

$21.00

Double Tanqueray Ten

$21.00

Bombay Sapphire

$21.00

Single

El Dorado Silver Rum

$7.00

Sailor Jerry

$10.00

Double

Double El Dorado Silver Rum

$13.00

Double Sailor Jerry

$19.00

Single

Benchmark Whiskey

$7.00

Blanton's

$17.00

Brown Sugar Bourbon

$7.00

Bulliet Bourbon

$11.00

Bulliet Rye

$11.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Green Tea Shot

$10.00

Hennessy VSOP

$15.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jack Apple

$10.00

Jameson

$10.00

Jim Beam

$10.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Old Grand Dad

$7.00

Tullamore Dew

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

Wild Turkey 101

$10.00

Wild Turkey Rye 101

$10.00

Double

Double Benchmark Whiskey

$13.00

Double Blanton's

$33.00

Double Bulliet Bourbon

$21.00

Double Bulliet Rye

$21.00

Double Crown Royal

$19.00

Double Hennessy VSOP

$29.00

Double Jack Daniels

$19.00

Double Jim Beam

$19.00

Double Makers Mark

$19.00

Double Old Grand Dad

$13.00

Double Tullamore Dew

$19.00

Double Woodford Reserve

$21.00

Double Wild Turkey 101

$19.00

Double Wild Turkey Rye 101

$19.00

Double Jameson

$19.00

Single

Johnnie Walker Red

$11.00

Hennessy VSOP

$12.00

Double

Double Johnnie Walker Red

Double Hennessy VSOP

$23.00

Snacks

Fireside S'mores (serves 2)

$11.00

Cheese Fries

$13.00

queso / cheddar / pickled jalapenos / bacon / ranch

Queso, Salsa, & Chips

$11.00

White queso, salsa, fresh tortilla chips

Guacamole, Salsa, & Chips

$11.00

Guacamole, salsa, fresh tortilla chips

Dip Trio - Queso, Guac, Salsa & Chips

$14.00

queso / guac / salsa / fresh tortilla chips

Elote

$9.00

sweet corn / mayo / lime / cojita cheese / hot sauce

Nachos

$12.00

queso / salsa / black beans / corn / jalapenos / sour cream / guac

Popcorn Shrimp

$13.00

crispy spiced shrimp / bang bang sauce

Wings, Tenders & Shrimp

Wings

$15.00

8 wings tossed in your favorite flavor

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

4 tenders served crispy or grilled with waffle fries

7 Shrimp

$13.00

crispy or grilled / served with waffle fries

Sandwiches & Salads

Classic Cheesburger

$14.00

black angus / american cheese / grilled onions / lettuce / tomato / pickles / garlic aioli / waffle fries

Crispy Tender Sandwich

$14.00

crispy chicken breast / pepper jack cheese / honey mustard slaw / tomato / relish / spicy aioli / served with waffle fries

Chicken Caesar Salad

$16.00

kale / romaine / bacon / herbed croutons / parmesan / caesar

Sides

Waffle Fries

$5.00

Extra Chips

$1.50

Side Salad

$7.00

Sweets

Fireside S'mores (serves 2)

$11.00

Brownie Sundae

$9.00

vanilla ice cream / fudge sauce / warm brownie / whipped cream / rainbow sprinkles

Warm Brownie

$6.00

triple chocolate

Dog Treats

Puppy Pop

$5.00

puppy popsicle treat for your fur baby

Sauces and such

2 oz chili

$1.00

2 oz Guacamole

$1.00

2 oz Queso

$0.50

2oz salsa

$0.50

Bag O Fritos

$2.00

Bang Bang sauce

$0.50

BBQ sauce

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Ceasar Sauce

$0.50

Extra chips

$0.50

Garlic Aioli

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Jalapeno Ranch

$0.50

Jamaican Jerk Sauce

$0.50

Ketchup

Mango Habanero Sauce

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Side of Mild Buffalo

$0.50

Side of white onions

$0.25

Side Shredded Cheese

$1.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Spicy Aioli

$0.50

Single

Aperol

$10.00

Campari

$10.00

Jager

$8.00

Rumple Minze

$10.00

Double

Double Aperol

$19.00

Double Campari

$19.00

Double Jager

$16.00

Double Rumple Minze

$19.00

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

East dallas retro resort!

Website

Location

3675 Ross Ave, Dallas, TX 75204, Dallas, TX 75204

Directions

