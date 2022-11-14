Toller Patio Bar + Kitchen
3675 Ross Ave, Dallas, TX 75204
Dallas, TX 75204
Sauces and Such
2 oz guac
2 oz Queso
2 oz salsa
Bang Bang Sauce
Bourbon BBQ Sauce
Ceasar Dressing
Diced red onion
Fresh Jalapenos
Garlic Aioli
Honey Mustard
Jalapeno Ranch
Jamaican Jerk Sauce
Ketchup
Mango Habanero Sauce
Mild Buffalo Sauce
Pickled Jalapenos
Ranch
Shredded cheddar cheese
Sour Cream
Spicy Aioli
Cocktails
Wildflower
vodka / elderflower / lemon / lavender
Spicy Pineapple Margarita
tequila / lime / pineapple / jalapeno
Old Fashioned
whiskey / angostura bitters / orange oils
Paloma
tequila / lime / grapefruit
Mojito
rum / lime / mint
Garden Gimlet
vodka / lime / cucumber
Traditonal Margarita
tequila / lime / orange / agave
Toller Kiss
vodka / strawberry / limeade
Ranch Water
tequila / lime juice / soda / tajin
Froze
rose / vodka / strawberry
Frozen Margarita
tequila / lime / orange liqueur
Bloody Mary
vodka / spicy tomato mix / lime / tajin
El Bandido Bloody Maria
tequila / spicy tomato mix / lime / tajin
Empress French 75
gin / lemon / champagne
Empress & Tonic
empress 1908 purple gin / tonic
El Bandido Ranch Water
el bandido tequila / lime juice / sparkling water
$1 Truly Freeze Pop - Lemonade
$1 Truly Freeze Pop - Mango Lemonade
$1 Truly Freeze Pop - Strawberry Lemonade
Tanteo Spicy Pineapple Ranch Water
tanteo jalapeno tequila / fresh lime juice / pineapple soda / sparkling water
Arnold Palmer Sweet Tea Vodka & Summer Shandy
Wine
Cabernet (Glass)
Cabernet (Bottle)
Sauvignon Blanc (Glass)
Sauvignon Blanc (Bottle)
Chardonnay (Glass)
Chardonnay (Bottle)
Flat Rose (Glass)
Flat Rose (Bottle)
Sparkling Rose (Glass)
Sparkling Rose (Bottle)
Brut (Glass)
Brut (Bottle)
Mimosa (Glass)
Mimosa (Pitcher)
NA Beverages
Mexican Coca-Cola
Cola
Diet Cola
Cherry Limeade
Lemon-Lime Spritz
Coconut Lime Soda
Pineapple Soda
Mandarin Soda
Mango Soda
Ginger Beer
Fiji Bottled Water
Mineragua Sparking Water
Red Bull
Sugar Free Red Bull
Watermelon Red Bull
Heineken 0.0
Tropical Red Bull
Draft Beer
Canned Beer & Seltzer
Big Daddy Bucket
Two 24 oz. Topo Chico Strawberry Guava Hard Seltzers, 2 Toller Kiss Shots, 2 Toller Patio Koozies
Bishop Crackberry Cider
Bud Light Tallboy
Coors Light Tallboy
High Noon Black Cherry
High Noon Grapefruit
High Noon Lime
High Noon Pineapple
High Noon Watermelon
Karbach Love Street Citrus
Lonestar Tallboy
Michelob Ultra Tallboy
Modelo
Mosaic IPA
Revolver Blood & Honey
Revolver Blackberry Texas Haze IPA
Revolver Mango Chili Hazy IPA
Shiner Bock Tallboy
St. Arnold Fancy Lawnmower
Topo Strawberry Guava 24oz
Simply Strawberry Lemonade 24 oz
Truly Wild Berry
White Claw Black Cherry
White Claw Mango
Yuengling Lager
Dem Barries Revolver
Leinenliugel's Summer Shandy
Guiness
Heineken 0.0 Alcohol Free
Revolver Texas Haze Mango Chili
Bishop Pinapple Cider
Single
Double
Single
Double
Single
Benchmark Whiskey
Blanton's
Brown Sugar Bourbon
Bulliet Bourbon
Bulliet Rye
Crown Royal
Green Tea Shot
Hennessy VSOP
Jack Daniels
Jack Apple
Jameson
Jim Beam
Makers Mark
Old Grand Dad
Tullamore Dew
Woodford Reserve
Wild Turkey 101
Wild Turkey Rye 101
Double
Double Benchmark Whiskey
Double Blanton's
Double Bulliet Bourbon
Double Bulliet Rye
Double Crown Royal
Double Hennessy VSOP
Double Jack Daniels
Double Jim Beam
Double Makers Mark
Double Old Grand Dad
Double Tullamore Dew
Double Woodford Reserve
Double Wild Turkey 101
Double Wild Turkey Rye 101
Double Jameson
Snacks
Fireside S'mores (serves 2)
Cheese Fries
queso / cheddar / pickled jalapenos / bacon / ranch
Queso, Salsa, & Chips
White queso, salsa, fresh tortilla chips
Guacamole, Salsa, & Chips
Guacamole, salsa, fresh tortilla chips
Dip Trio - Queso, Guac, Salsa & Chips
queso / guac / salsa / fresh tortilla chips
Elote
sweet corn / mayo / lime / cojita cheese / hot sauce
Nachos
queso / salsa / black beans / corn / jalapenos / sour cream / guac
Popcorn Shrimp
crispy spiced shrimp / bang bang sauce
Wings, Tenders & Shrimp
Sandwiches & Salads
Classic Cheesburger
black angus / american cheese / grilled onions / lettuce / tomato / pickles / garlic aioli / waffle fries
Crispy Tender Sandwich
crispy chicken breast / pepper jack cheese / honey mustard slaw / tomato / relish / spicy aioli / served with waffle fries
Chicken Caesar Salad
kale / romaine / bacon / herbed croutons / parmesan / caesar
Sweets
Hot Coffee
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
East dallas retro resort!
3675 Ross Ave, Dallas, TX 75204, Dallas, TX 75204