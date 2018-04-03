Toloache - E. 82nd St. imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Toloache - E. 82nd St.

review star

No reviews yet

166 East 82nd Street

New York, NY 10028

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Guacamole Traditional
Tacos de Pollo
Rice and Beans

COCKTAILS

Raspado

$13.00

Tequila Blanco, lime, agave. Frozen

De La Casa

$13.00

Tequila Blanco, lime, agave, frozen or on the rocks

Chef's Margarita

$18.00

Chefs pick Tequila añejo, agavero, lime, orange

La Sandia

$16.00

Tequila blanco, watermelon, lime, light agave

Oro Blanco

$16.00

Tequila Reposado, lime, agave, cointreau

De La Calle

$16.00

Tequila Blanco, cucumber, jalapeño,lime, agave

Mezcalita de Pina

$16.00

Mezcal, grilled pineapple-jalapeno puree, light agave, lime

Bacardi Mojito

$15.00

Michelada Picantina

$9.00

Grapefruit Mezcalita

$16.00

Sangria

$13.00

Apples, grapes, oranges, peaches

BEERS

Tecate

$8.00

Pacifico

$8.00

Negra Modelo

$8.00

Victoria

$8.00

Modelo Especial

$8.00

Bohemia

$8.00

Dos Xx Lager

$8.00

Dos Xx Amber

$8.00

Corona

$8.00

Corona Light

$8.00

N/A BEVERAGES

Sparkling Water

$9.00

Bottle Still Water

$9.00

Lemonade

$7.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Mexican Coke

$6.00

Squirt

$6.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Virgen de la Casa

$7.00

Virgen de la Calle

$7.00

Virgen de Fresa

$7.00

Virgen de Mango

$7.00

Virgen de Sandia

$7.00

Virgen Mojito

$7.00

Guacamole

TRIO DE GUACAMOLES

TRIO DE GUACAMOLES

$29.00

Tradicional, frutas and rojo guacamoles. Gluten-free. Appetizer.

Guacamole Traditional

Guacamole Traditional

$15.00

Avocado, tomato, onion, cilantro and Serrano. Mild. Gluten-free. Appetizer

Frutas Guacamole

Frutas Guacamole

$15.00

Avocado, pomegranate, Vidalia onion, mango, apple, habanero and Thai basil. Medium. Gluten-free. Appetizer

Rojo Guacamole

Rojo Guacamole

$15.00

Avocado, tomato, red onion and chipotle queso fresco. Spicy. Gluten-free. Appetizer

Seasonal Mexican Crudite

$7.00

Los Tacos

Tacos de Calabacita

Tacos de Calabacita

$13.00

Zucchini, corn, spicy kale, queso fresco

Tacos de Pollo

$14.00

Chicken breast adobado, pico de gallo and Manchego cheese. 2 tacos per order. Appetizer size.

Tacos de Pescado

Tacos de Pescado

$16.00

Baja-style fluke, cabbage slaw, guacamole, chipotle crema, pico de gallo

Tacos de Suadero

Tacos de Suadero

$16.00

Bohemia–braised brisket, avocado, red onions, cilantro, tomatillo salsa, horseradish crema

Tacos de Carne Asada

Tacos de Carne Asada

$15.00

Carne asada, chipotle salsa, avocado, onions, cilantro

Tacos de Carne Asada con Queso

$16.00

Carne asada, chipotle salsa, avocado, onions, cilantro, queso

Tacos de Camarón

$16.00

Shrimp, Mexican cheeses, cabbage, chipotle crema

Tacos de Costilla & Tuetano

Tacos de Costilla & Tuetano

$18.00

Beef short ribs, bone marrow, roasted red onion-jalapeno chile toreado salsa

Tacos de Langosta

$20.00

Spicy lobster, morita salsa, avocado

Tacos de Pastor

$16.00

Tacos de Birria Y Consome

$16.00

Quesadillas & Ceviches

Quesadilla de Huitlacoche

Quesadilla de Huitlacoche

$18.00

Manchego cheese, corn, black truffle crema, huitlacoche salsa

Quesadilla de Camaron

Quesadilla de Camaron

$17.00

Shrimp, chile de arbol salsa, Chihuahua cheese, pineapple-red onion salad

Quesadilla de Pollo

Quesadilla de Pollo

$15.00

Roasted chicken, Chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo, crema, chile toreado

Queso Fundido

Queso Fundido

$14.00

Mexican cheese fondue, tomatillo salsa, rajas, flour tortilla

Queso Fundido con Chorizo

$16.00

Mexican cheese fondue, tomatillo salsa, rajas, chorizo, flour tortilla

Callos de Hacha

$20.00
Tuna Tiradito

Tuna Tiradito

$18.00

Yellowfin tuna, soy-sesame salsa, macha, avocado, thai basil

Toro Taquitos

$18.00

Tuna Belly, sweet onion-habanero salsa

Coctel de Camaron y Pulpo

Coctel de Camaron y Pulpo

$18.00

Shrimp & Octopus cocktail, light tomato sauce, onions, cilantro, avocado

Hamachi Ceviche

$18.00

Ceviche Tasting

$38.00

Serves 3 people

Soup & Salads

Tortilla soup

Tortilla soup

$12.00

Tomato & guajillo soup, crispy tortilla, Chihuahua cheese, crema, avocado

Caesar Toloache

Caesar Toloache

$14.00

Hearts of romaine, cotija cheese, roasted garlic dressing, chile pasilla strips.

Ensalada de Jicama

$14.00

Jicama, radish, mixed greens, avocado, orange, almonds, tamarind vinaigrette.

Ensalada de Langosta

$24.00

Entreés

Bacalao Trufado

$37.00

Miso-tequila glazed black cod, hon shimeji, mushrooms, chipotle-black truffle butter

Burrito Toloache

$16.00

Rice, beans, Mexican cheeses, pico, guacamole & salsa verde

Burrito Toloache, Chicken

$18.00

Rice, beans, chicken, Mexican cheeses, pico, guacamole & salsa verde

Burrito Toloache, Steak

Burrito Toloache, Steak

$20.00

Rice, beans, steak, Mexican cheeses, pico, guacamole & salsa verde

Camarones Toloache

$35.00

Roasted garlic shrimp, crispy tortilla, black beans, chayote salad, cascabel salsa, queso fresco

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$37.00

Grilled skirt steak, potato gratin, mole, cheese enchilada, guacamole

Cheese Enchiladas

$20.00

Cheese, tomatillo, 5 chiles salsa borracha, Mexican cheeses, crema, radish salad

Enchiladas Borrachas

Enchiladas Borrachas

$24.00

Pulled chicken, tomatillo, 5 chiles salsa borracha, Mexican cheeses, crema, radish salad

Paella de Quinoa

Paella de Quinoa

$24.00

Quinoa-pico de gallo, corn, carrots, asparagus, cauliflower, roasted hon shimeji mushrooms, black truffle butter

Pato Con Mole

$34.00
Pollo Toloache

Pollo Toloache

$25.00

Chipotle-marinated chicken breast a la plancha, crispy Mexican cheeses, pinto bean dumpling, sweet corn-pico de gallo

Ribeye

$50.00

Salmon

$35.00

Organic salmon, Japanese pumpkin, shiitake mushrooms, blistered cherry tomatoes, pumpkin seed sauce

Tumbada

$36.00

Mexican paella, green rice, shrimp, octopus, scallops, achiote-habanero sauce, pico de gallo

Vegetarian Enchiladas

$24.00

Vegetables, tomatillo, 5 chiles salsa borracha, Mexican cheeses, crema, radish salad

Sides

Rice and Beans

$8.00

Brussel sprouts

$10.00

Sweet plantains

$10.00

Corn on the Cob

$7.00

Chips & Salsa

$4.00

Avocado Fries

$14.00

Pumpkin-Black Truffle Rice

$10.00

Sauteed Spicy Kale

$10.00

Flour Tortillas

$2.50

Corn Tortillas

$2.50

Side Of Rice

$4.00

Side Of Beans

$4.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Location

166 East 82nd Street, New York, NY 10028

Directions

