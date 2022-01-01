Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
Bars & Lounges
American

Toltec Brewing

739 Reviews

$$

10250 Cottonwood Park NW ste E

Albuquerque, NM 87114

Popular Items

Classic Burger
Toltec Wings
Royale

Can Soda

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Rootbeer

$2.50

Ice Tea

$2.50

Daily Specials

MONDAY Meatless special

$13.00

FRIDAY Fish n Chips

$20.00

BBQ Burger

$16.00

Green Chile Beef Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Pork Belly Mac Burger

$17.00

Pork Belly Alfredo

$11.00

Thursday Burger

$16.00

Share

Chips + Queso + Salsa + Guac

$8.50

Bowl of Seasoned Fries

$6.00

House fries lightly seasoned with a blend of red chile, garlic powder, and salt

Bowl of Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

House sweet fries, lightly seasoned with a blend of cinnamon and sugar

Nachos

$11.50

Tortilla chips with queso, pico de gallo, and choice of pork belly, green chile chicken, or red chile beef

Toltec Wings

$13.50

Giant Pretzel

$10.00

BIG salted soft pretzel served with mustard and cheese sauce

Zucchini

$8.50

Tomato Bruschetta

$6.50

Roberts 4 Wings Hot

$4.00

Fried Pickles

$7.50

Soups/Salads

Heritage House Salad

$9.00

Mixed greens, sweet onions, cheddar cheese, sliced apple, pepitas. Dressing of choice served on the side.

Side Salad

$2.50+

Stew

$5.00+

Vegan Root Vegetable Gumbo

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Soup Day

$5.00+

Pizza

Margherita

$14.50

House made marinara, fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato, finished with fresh basil.

The Burque

$14.00

House made marinara, mozzarella provolone blend, pepperoni, green chile.

Build Your Own Pizza

$13.00

Calzone

$15.00

Entree

'Shroom, Bacon, and Blue

$15.00

8oz beef patty, blue cheese, sauteed mushroom, bacon, garlic mayo, lettuce, tomato. On a toasted PRETZEL BUN.

3 Taco

$9.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Chicken Philly

$13.50

Classic Burger

$13.50

An 8oz patty on toasted brioche with lettuce, tomato and onion. Choice of side.

Quesadilla

$15.00

Royale

$16.00

8oz beef and crimini mushroom patty. Served on a brioche bun with cheddar cheese, green chile, fried egg, bacon, tomato, and chipotle mayo. Choice of side.

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$15.00

Catfish Poboy

$13.50Out of stock

Black and Blue Cajun Chx

$13.50

Pork Belly Burger

$15.00

Kids Menu

Kids Mac and Cheese

$7.00

Kid's sized portion of cavatappi pasta with cheese sauce. Garnished with parmesan!

Kids Hamburger

$8.00

6oz patty served on a brioche bun. Add cheese for a kids cheeseburger! Choice of side.

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.50

Kids Ice Cream Scoop

Extras

Queso

$3.50

Salsa

$2.50

Ranch

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Balsamic Vin

$0.50

Caeser

$0.50

Chipotle Mayo

Mayo

Guac

$1.00

Green Chile

$0.50

Pork Belly

$3.00

Bacon

$1.00

Chicken

$4.00

Tortilla

$1.00

Hot

Bbq

Carrots

$1.00

Celery

$1.00

Carrots and Celery

$1.00

Chip Refill

Red Chile Ranch

$0.50

Marinara

$1.00

Sides

Pinto Beans

$2.00

Calabacitas

$2.00

Soup of Day

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$2.00

Brunch

Breakfast Burrito

$10.00

Breakfast Plate

$10.00

Huevos Ranchos

$10.00

Omelette

$10.00

French Toast

$10.00
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Toltec Brewing is a craft brewery residing on the West Side of Albuquerque specializing in both craft beer, brewed by award winning Head Brewer Kaylynn Krosche, and locally sourced elevated brewery food.

10250 Cottonwood Park NW ste E, Albuquerque, NM 87114

