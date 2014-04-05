Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Barbeque
Seafood

Tom, Dick & Hank - TDH Downtown

910 Reviews

$$

191 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd SW

Atlanta, GA 30312

Popular Items

Combo Plates
Fish Plate
House Salad

Starters

BBQ Chips

$10.00

Homemade potato chips topped with queso, green onion, diced tomatoes, and jalapeños with your choice of pulled chicken or pulled pork drizzled with TDH house BBQ sauce.

Wings (6)

$12.00

A half dozen of our signature smoked or dry rub wings

Wings (12)

$24.00

A dozen of our signature smoked or dry rub wings

chicken Tenders

$13.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$7.00

Chopped Romaine croutons and Parmesan cheese tossed in Caesar dressing.

House Salad

$8.00

Chopped Romaine and spring mix topped with tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, cheese blend and, a pickled egg. Sprinkled with our special seasoning blend.

Smoked Plates

6 Wings

$20.00

A half dozen (6) of our signature smoked or dry rub wings served with two (2) sides

12 Wings

$32.00

A dozen (12) of our signature smoked or dry rub wings served with two (2) sides

Half Rack Ribs

$24.00

Approximately six (6) pork sparerib bones served with two (2) sides

Full Racks Ribs

$38.00

A full rack of pork spareribs served with two (2) sides

Brisket

$18.00Out of stock

8 oz brisket served with two (2) sides

Leg Quarter

$12.00

A smoked leg quarter (dark meat) served with two (2) sides

Pulled Chicken

$14.00

8oz pulled dark meat chicken served with two (2) sides

Pulled Pork

$16.00

8oz of smoked pulled pork served with two (2) sides

Turkey Leg

$23.00

Smoked Turkey leg served with two (2) sides

Turkey Rib

$32.00

Three (3) turkey ribs served with two (2) sides

Combo Plates

$21.00

Your choice of two (2) meats served with two (2) sides

Rib Tip

$17.50
Turkey Rib (Copy)

$32.00Out of stock

Three (3) turkey ribs served with two (2) sides

Ribs (4 Bones)

$18.00

Four (4) pork sparerib bones served with two (2) sides

On a Bun

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Smoked dark meat pulled chicken drizzled in TDH House BBQ sauce and topped with pickle chips, on a potato bun and served with one (1) side

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Smoked pulled pork drizzled in TDH house BBQ sauce and topped with pickle chips, on a potato bun and served with one (1) side

Brisket Sandwich

$13.00Out of stock

Smoked brisket drizzled in TDH house BBQ sauce and topped with pickle chips, on a potato bun and served with one (1) side

Chicken Sausage

$12.00

Spicy smoked chicken sausage served on a potato bun with one (1) side

Fish Sandwich

$13.00

Choice of grilled, blackened, or fried catfish topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickle chips, on a potato bun and served with one (1) side

Cheeseburger

$14.00

1/2lb of hand-packed ground beef, grilled to your liking, topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickle chips, on a potato bun and served with one (1) side

Turkey Burger

$14.00

1/2lb of hand-packed ground turkey, seasoned to perfection, topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickle chips, on a potato bun and served with one (1) side

Impossible Burger

$16.00

Vegetable patty topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickle chips, on a potato bun and served with one (1) side

Jive Turkey Burger

$17.00

Signature Dishes

Vegetable Plate

$16.00

Your choice of four (4) sides

Fish Plate

$16.00

Golden fried whiting filets served with your choice of two sides

Shrimp Plate

Shrimp Plate

$18.00

8 Grilled or golden fried shrimp served with your choice of two (2) sides

Fish & Shrimp Plate

$24.00

Choice of a grilled, blackened, or fried catfish fillet or fried whiting bites accompanied by pan sauteed or golden fried white tiger shrimp, served with two (2) sides

On the Side

Baked Beans

$5.00
Collard Greens

$5.00
French Fries

$5.00
Homemade Potato Chips

$5.00
Mac and cheese

$5.00
Side Caesar Salad

$5.00
Side House Salad

$5.00
Grilled Corn

$5.00Out of stock

Sweets

Salted Caramel Brownie

$5.00
Peach Cobbler

$8.00Out of stock

Banana Pudding

$9.00Out of stock
Banana Pudding Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock
Oreo Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Sweet Potato Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Redefining Barbecue & Southern Hospitality. Please take note: Guests will need to present the credit card used to purchase the order and ID when picking up orders. Thank you for your cooperation.

Website

Location

191 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd SW, Atlanta, GA 30312

Directions

