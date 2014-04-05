American
Barbeque
Seafood
Tom, Dick & Hank - TDH Downtown
910 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
Redefining Barbecue & Southern Hospitality. Please take note: Guests will need to present the credit card used to purchase the order and ID when picking up orders. Thank you for your cooperation.
191 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd SW, Atlanta, GA 30312
