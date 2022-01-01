American
Barbeque
Seafood
Tom, Dick & Hank
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Redefined BBQ & Southern Hospitality Please take note: Guests will need to present the credit card used to purchase the order and ID when picking up orders. Thank you for your cooperation.
Location
3807 Main Street, College Park, GA 30312
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Aye Tea Elle Elevated Tapas - 3749 COLLEGE STREET
No Reviews
3749 COLLEGE STREET COLLEGE PARK, GA 30337
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in College Park
Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurant
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurant
More near College Park