Dahlia Bakery Pre-Orders

2001 4th Avenue

Seattle, WA 98121

Pies

9" Triple Coconut Cream Pie

9" Triple Coconut Cream Pie

$48.00

9" Triple Coconut Cream Pie, coconut crust, shredded coconut cream filling, swirls of whipped cream, topped with toasted coconut and white chocolate.

6" Triple Coconut Cream Pie

6" Triple Coconut Cream Pie

$25.00

6" Triple Coconut Cream Pie, coconut crust, shredded coconut cream filling, swirls of whipped cream, topped with toasted coconut and white chocolate.

9" Pumpkin Pie

9" Pumpkin Pie

$42.00

Newaukum Valley Farm heirloom squash blend, gingersnap cookie layer, hand formed crust

6" Pumpkin Pie

6" Pumpkin Pie

$21.00

Newaukum Valley Farm heirloom squash blend, gingersnap cookie layer, hand-formed crust

9" Bourbon Pecan Pie

9" Bourbon Pecan Pie

$40.00

Buffalo Trace bourbon, blackstrap molasses, butter crust

6" Bourbon Pecan Pie

6" Bourbon Pecan Pie

$20.00

Buffalo Trace bourbon, blackstrap molasses, butter crust

Breads

House Loaf

House Loaf

$8.50

Mild sourdough mixed with a little whole wheat

Seeded Sourdough

Seeded Sourdough

$8.50

Flax seed, sesame, poppy seed, black sesame, pepitas, sunflower & fennel

Dinner rolls 6pk

Dinner rolls 6pk

$10.00

Delicious Treats

9" Loaded Baked Potato Quiche

9" Loaded Baked Potato Quiche

$32.00

potato, bacon, scallions, cheddar, eggs

9" Butternut Squash Quiche

9" Butternut Squash Quiche

$32.00

squash, caramelized onions, goat cheese, arugula, eggs

Cinnamon Rolls

Cinnamon Rolls

$32.00

6 pack frozen, oven ready

6pk English Muffins

6pk English Muffins

$15.00

4pk Biscuits

$12.00
Berry Crisp

Berry Crisp

$10.00

perfect for two!

Fennel Sausage & Mushroom Gravy

Fennel Sausage & Mushroom Gravy

$12.00

4pk Lola Breakfast Sausage

$12.00

pork & sage sausage

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thank you for your order! We will be ready with your order on your selected date at the Dahlia Bakery located on 2001 4th Avenue. Please call us at 206.441.4540 with any questions, we look forward to seeing you.

Location

2001 4th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98121

Directions

