Seatown Market & Fish Fry

1,679 Reviews

$$

2010 Western Ave

Seattle, WA 98121

Order Again

Popular Items

Fish & Chips
Wild Gulf Shrimp & Chips
Tuna Melt

Starters

Clam & Bacon Chowder Cup

Clam & Bacon Chowder Cup

$9.00

bacon fat fried & spiced cheddar gold fish and herbs.

Clam & Bacon Chowder Bowl

Clam & Bacon Chowder Bowl

$13.00

bacon fat fried & spiced cheddar gold fish and herbs.

Bread Bowl Chowder

Bread Bowl Chowder

$19.00

Our delicious chowder in a sour dough bread bowl.

Flash Fried Calamari

Flash Fried Calamari

$14.00

mini peppers, spicy ranch

Smoked Salmon Dip

$14.00

griddled toast, fresh herbs

Salt Cod Fritters

$16.00

salt cod fritters, tomato saffron broth

Burrata

$13.00

snap peas, pinenut romesco, pickled chelan plums, focaccia toast

Seared Tuna Appetizer

$19.00

seared albacore, cucumber salad, chorizo, croutons

Single Oyster

Single Oyster

$4.00

With Tabasco mignonette.

1/2 Dozen Oysters

1/2 Dozen Oysters

$23.00

With Tabasco mignonette.

Dozen Freshly Shucked Oysters

Dozen Freshly Shucked Oysters

$45.00

With Tabasco mignonette

Single Roasted Oyster

Single Roasted Oyster

$4.00

With miso butter, spinach and pickled peppers.

1/2 Dozen Roasted Oysters

1/2 Dozen Roasted Oysters

$23.00

With miso butter, spinach and pickled peppers.

Dozen Roasted Oysters

Dozen Roasted Oysters

$45.00

With miso butter, spinach and pickled peppers.

Small Caesar Salad

Small Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine, creamy parmesan, bacon fat fried & spiced cheddar gold fish, lemon

Side of Cole Slaw

Side of Cole Slaw

$5.00

A side order of our crunchy, fresh cabbage and carrot slaw with ginger and cilantro.

Solo Crab Cake

$21.00

dungeness crab cake with tomatillo salsa

Side Fries

$6.00

with smoked onion ketchup

Oyster Shooter

$12.00

one fresh shucked oyster dropped into a shot of vodka with a little bloody mary mix

ADD UTENSILS

Add utensils and napkins to your order.

NO UTENSILS

Entrees

Salmon Burger

Salmon Burger

$21.00

World's Best Wild Salmon Burger! With Seatown tartar sauce, pickled green tomatoes, and crispy fries.

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$19.00

Three Alaskan cod tacos with ginger slaw, avocado and cilantro crema, pickled red onion gluten free

Cheese Burger

Cheese Burger

$16.00

american cheese, bread & butter pickles, secret sauce, smoked onion ketchup and a side of tater tots.

Grilled Chicken Burger

Grilled Chicken Burger

$15.00

Pickle brined chicken, herb ranch, pickled peppers and a side of tater tots.

Mussels

$17.00

roasted apple, grain mustard, creme fraiche, shallot, toast

Tuna Melt

$16.00

albacore tuna, mama lil's peppers, jack cheese, french fries

Dungeness Crab Cake

Dungeness Crab Cake

$32.00

smoked paprika rouille, sugar snap peas, crispy potatoes

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$19.00

three pieces of Alaskan beer battered cod, tartar sauce, french fries

Seafood Combo (2 cod, 2 shrimp, calamari)

Seafood Combo (2 cod, 2 shrimp, calamari)

$24.00

2 beer battered cod, 2 fried shrimp, calamari, fries, tarter sauce

Pacific Calamari & Chips

Pacific Calamari & Chips

$19.00

fried calamari, french fries, tarter sauce

Wild Gulf Shrimp & Chips

Wild Gulf Shrimp & Chips

$22.00

5 beer battered gulf shrimp, french fries, tarter sauce

Crab Roll

$38.00

fresh dungeness crab poached in butter, tossed in lemon mayo on a Macrina Bakery brioche bun

Ribs

$19.00

Alaskan Halibut

$35.00

autumn salad, prosciutto, pickled beet relish, smoked horseradish creme fraiche

Entree Salmon

$29.00

spiced cauliflower, braised potatoes, parsley sauce

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$14.00

romaine, creamy parmesan, bacon fat fried & spiced cheddar gold fish

Add Taco

$6.00
Add a Piece of Cod

Add a Piece of Cod

$6.00

Add Salmon Filet

$10.00

grilled sockeye salmon with our famous salmon rub

Add Shrimp

$3.50

ADD UTENSILS

Add utensils and napkins to your order.

NO UTENSILS

Crack & Eat Crab

drawn butter
1/2 Pound Deep Sea Snow Crab

1/2 Pound Deep Sea Snow Crab

$35.00

snow crab legs, fries, butter

Whole Dungeness Crab

Whole Dungeness Crab

$72.00

roasted in spicy black bean sauce, fries

Half Dungeness Crab

$39.00

spicy black bean sauce, fries, ginger slaw

Pound Snow Crab

$67.00

Sweets

Slice of Triple Coconut Cream Pie

Slice of Triple Coconut Cream Pie

$12.00
Two Baked-to-Order Chocolate Chunk Cookies

Two Baked-to-Order Chocolate Chunk Cookies

$8.00

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

Kids Cheeseburger

$10.00

Plain burger with American cheese and a side of french fries

Kids Plain Burger

$9.00

beef patty, bun and tater tots and ketchup on the side

Kids Fish 1 Piece

Kids Fish 1 Piece

$8.00

One piece of Alaskan cod and french fries

Kids Fish 2 Piece

$12.00

2 pieces of fried cod with french fries

Kids Chicken

Kids Chicken

$9.00

Two chicken tenders and french fries

Kids Melted Cheese Sandwich

$8.00

melted american cheese on toasted roll

NA BEV

Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Diet

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Rootbeer

$4.00

Soda

$1.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Virgin Mary

$6.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Sparkling Mineral Water

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Bundaberg Ginger Beer

$6.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Beer

IPA

$8.00

Jellyfish Platonic NW Red Ale

$8.00

Maritime Pale Ale

$8.00

Reuben's Pilsner

$8.00

Finn River Black Currant/Apple Cider

$9.00

Rainier Tallboy

$5.00

Corona Bottle

$6.00

with lime

Hefewizen Can

$8.00

Black Raven Porter

$7.00

Hard Seltzer

$6.00

Reuben's grapefruit hard selzter

Fremont Brewing Barrel Aged 2019 Dark Star Gold Top Oatmeal Stout

Fremont Brewing Barrel Aged 2019 Dark Star Gold Top Oatmeal Stout

$25.00

2019 Bourbon barrel-aged imperial oatmeal stout with chocolate, vanilla and maple syrup.

Fremont Brewing Barrel Aged 2019 Dark Star Black Top Oatmeal Stout

Fremont Brewing Barrel Aged 2019 Dark Star Black Top Oatmeal Stout

$25.00

2019 Bourbon barrel-aged imperial oatmeal stout.

Wine

$10 glass $40 bottle

Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00+

Chardonnay

$10.00+

Riesling

$10.00+

Rose

$10.00+

Pinot Noir

$10.00+

Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.00+

Mimosa

$10.00

Cava

$10.00+

Nicolas Feuillatte Champagne .187

$25.00

Seatown Cocktails

Seaside Negroni Spritz

$15.00

gin, campari, lillet, salt rim

Pike's Spiked Punch

$12.00

rum, cranberry, hard cider, ginger ale

Walnut Old Fashioned

$14.00

whiskey, nocino, amaro stirred and served on the rocks

Sangria

$11.00

red wine, pineapple, orange, rum

The Equinox

$13.00

vodka, cinnamon, orange tea, lemonade

Paloma

$13.00

tequila, grapefruit, soda, salt rim

Bloody Mary

$12.00

vodka, tapatio, dill

Irish Coffee

$12.00

bushmills irish whiskey, coffee, whip cream

Double Bloody Mary

$18.00

2 shots of vodka with our delicious housemade bloody mary mix

Long Island Ice Tea

$15.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

French 75

$13.00

classic cocktail gin, lemon, sugar, sparkling wine

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Pear Gimlet

$13.00

Liquor

Well Gin

$8.00

Well Vodka

$8.00

Well Whiskey

$8.00

Well Tequila

$8.00

Well Rum

$8.00

Well Mezcal

$10.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Titos

$10.00

Chopin

$11.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$9.50

Maker's Mark

$10.00

Knob Creek

$11.00

Macallans 12

$18.00

Old Overholt Rye

$9.00

Highwest

$11.00

Johnny Walker Black

$11.00

Bailey's

$9.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Campari

$9.00

Fernet Branca

$9.50

Myers

$9.00

Plantation Rum

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$8.50

Tanqueray

$9.50

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Anejo

$12.00

Reposado

$12.00

Cazadores Blanco

$10.00

Remy Martin

$12.00

Rub With Love

6th Rub Is Free

12 Pack

$84.99

Large Rub

$19.99

Mustard

$7.99

Jar Sauce

$7.99

Crab Cakes Book

$21.99

Seattle Kitchen

$32.50

Dahlia Bakery

$35.00

Big Dinner

$35.00

Bag Of Fish

$5.99Out of stock

Coffee Mug

$10.00

Short Sleeve T Shirt

$20.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2010 Western Ave, Seattle, WA 98121

Directions

Gallery
Seatown Rub Shack & FishFry image
Seatown Rub Shack & FishFry image

