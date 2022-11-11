Restaurant header imageView gallery

Serious Pie - Downtown

4,898 Reviews

$$

2001 4th Ave

Seattle, WA 98121

Popular Items

Sweet Fennel Sausage Pizza
Fresh Mozzarella Pizza
Mushroom Pizza

N/A Beverage

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$4.50

12 oz bottle

Can Coke

Can Coke

$3.00
Can Diet Coke

Can Diet Coke

$3.00
Can Sprite

Can Sprite

$3.00
Boylan Root Beer

Boylan Root Beer

$4.50

12 oz bottle

Still Water (500 ml)

Still Water (500 ml)

$5.00
Sparkling Water (500 ml)

Sparkling Water (500 ml)

$5.00
Lemonade

Lemonade

$5.00

Guava Lemonade

$5.00
Barnes & Watson Iced Tea

Barnes & Watson Iced Tea

$4.00

Pizza

Fresh Mozzarella Pizza

Fresh Mozzarella Pizza

$21.00

Tomato sauce, Ferndale Farms fresh mozzarella, basil, oregano, Murray River salt Pasteurized: Yes (cow) Allergies: Gluten, Dairy, Nightshades, Aliums, Citrus

Sweet Fennel Sausage Pizza

Sweet Fennel Sausage Pizza

$24.00

Tomato sauce, fennel sausage, mixed peppers, provolone, Murray River salt, marjoram Pasteurized: Yes (Cow) Allergies: Gluten, Dairy, Nightshades, Aliums, Cirtrus

Mushroom Pizza

Mushroom Pizza

$22.00

Olive oil, crimini mushrooms, oyster mushrooms, truffle cheese, Murray River salt, mixed herbs (parsley, chive, tarragon) Pasteurized: Yes (Cow) Allergies: Gluten, Dairy, Alium

Yukon Gold Potato Pizza

Yukon Gold Potato Pizza

$19.00

Yukon Gold potatoes, pecorino romano, rosemary

Clam Pizza

Clam Pizza

$22.00Out of stock

Penn Cove clams, chili flakes, pancetta, lemon thyme, parmigiano reggiano, olive oil

Green Tomato Pizza

Green Tomato Pizza

$22.00

Prosser green tomatoes, chilies, pancetta, pecorino romano

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$22.00

Coro pepperoni, tomato sauce, provolone

Simple Cheese Pizza

Simple Cheese Pizza

$19.00

Tomato sauce, provolone

Crust With Sauce

Crust With Sauce

$15.00
Plain Crust

Plain Crust

$13.00
Side Of Sauce

Side Of Sauce

$2.00
Side Of Pizza Spice Ranch

Side Of Pizza Spice Ranch

$1.00

Made with Serious Pie Pizza Spice!

Uncooked Take Out Dough

Uncooked Take Out Dough

$5.00

Starters

Italian Chop Salad

Italian Chop Salad

$15.00

taggiasca olives, soppressata, garbanzos, preserved tomatoes, pesto marinated mozzarella, vinaigrette

Kale Salad

Kale Salad

$13.00

Lacinato kale, Calabrian chili, garlic oil, lemon juice, salt, pepper, parmesan, pine nuts *Cannot be made without cheese* Pasteurized: No (Cows) Allergies: Dairy, Treenuts, Nightshades, Alium, Citrus

Green Salad

Green Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, radish, cucumber, sherry vinegar, parmigiano

Roasted Winter Squash

Roasted Winter Squash

$13.00

Roasted winter squash, whipped black pepper goat cheese, pomegranate walnut jam

Shaved Brussels Sprouts

Shaved Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

Raw shaved brussels sprouts, celery, apple, pistachio, pecorino, horseradish vinaigrette

Tom's Tasty Tomato Soup

Tom's Tasty Tomato Soup

$11.00

Tom's tasty tomato soup, house made focaccia

Sweets

9" Coconut Cream Pie

$48.00

Please give us a call to order a whole pie!

Coco Pie Slice

Coco Pie Slice

$12.00

Our world famous triple coconut cream pie!

Chocolate Budino

Chocolate Budino

$9.00

with Murray river salt and olive oil

Rubs

Rub With Love Serious Pie Pizza Spice

Rub With Love Serious Pie Pizza Spice

$7.99

Spice up your slice! We created Serious Pie Pizza Spice so everyone can enjoy artisan style pizza flavor. Whether it’s delivery, frozen, or homemade, Serious Pie Pizza Spice will bring that extra something that makes you feel like you’re dining with us. Just take a pinch and sprinkle over your hot pizza to make the flavors sing! But don’t stop at pizza; mix it into tomato sauce for pasta or top some creamy burrata for a fantastic flavor you won’t forget. This seasoning is amazing!

Beer

Stoup IPA

$8.00

16 oz can

Crucible Arc Furnace Pilsner

$6.00

12 oz can

Hellbent Brewing Seattle Sunshine Hazy Pale

$6.00

12 oz can

Silver City Ridgetop Red Ale

$6.00

12 oz can

Holy Mountain White Lodge Wit

$8.00

16 oz can

Republic of Cider Sassy Peaches

$7.00

12 oz can

Schilling London Dry Cider

$6.00

12 oz can

Athletic Upside Dawn Golden Non-alcoholic

$6.00

12 oz can

Wine

Prosecco NV BTL

$42.00

Chardonnay 2019 Cascina del Santuario Langhe BTL

$50.00

Pinot Grigio 2020 Due Torri BTL

$42.00

Soave 2020 Monte Zovo BTL

$46.00

Roero Arneis 2020 Malvira BTL

$58.00

Rosé 2020 Poggio Anima Raphael BTL

$46.00

Dolcetto 2020 Ruggeri Corsini d'Alba BTL

$46.00

Sangiovese 2018 Lionello Marchesi Chianti Superiore BTL

$50.00

Red Blend 2018 Cesari Valpolicella BTL

$58.00

Barbera 2019 La Spinetta BTL

$70.00

Tempranillo 2018 Protocolo BTL

$46.00

Champagne NV Nicolas Feuillatte Réserve Brut Split

$25.00

187 ml

Sangiovese 2019 Mastro Janni Montalcino BTL

$75.00

Nebbiolo 2018 Produttori del Barbaresco BTL

$100.00
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!!!

2001 4th Ave, Seattle, WA 98121

