Serious Pie - Downtown

Rub With Love Serious Pie Pizza Spice

$7.99

Spice up your slice! We created Serious Pie Pizza Spice so everyone can enjoy artisan style pizza flavor. Whether it’s delivery, frozen, or homemade, Serious Pie Pizza Spice will bring that extra something that makes you feel like you’re dining with us. Just take a pinch and sprinkle over your hot pizza to make the flavors sing! But don’t stop at pizza; mix it into tomato sauce for pasta or top some creamy burrata for a fantastic flavor you won’t forget. This seasoning is amazing!