The Carlile Room

1,456 Reviews

$$

820 Pine Street

Seattle, WA 98101

Cocktails

Tap Old Fashioned

$15.00

rye bourbon,orange oil simple,bitters

Bring My Flowers

$15.00

vodka,cointreau,lime,honey,mint,bitters,rose watersaline

Peach Island Iced Tea

$16.00

3 Dots

$17.00

Granada

$12.00

The Damn Fool Who Shot Him

$16.00

Milk Punch

$17.00

3 Dots Per Person

$17.00

Martini for Two

$42.00

gin or vodka, olive or a twist, carafe

Map Change

$16.00

Shrub Plus Booze

$14.00

Pitcher Of Sangria

$30.00

Peanut Butter Manhattan

$15.00

Oh My Gourd

$15.00

Cuffing Season

$15.00

Map Change

$16.00

Aperol Spritz

$13.00

Aviation

$14.00

Bee's Knees

$14.00

Blood and Sand

$14.00

Boulevardier

$14.00

Caiparinha

$14.00

Corpse reviver #2

$14.00

Cosmo

$14.00

Dauquri

$13.00

French 75

$13.00

Gimlet

$14.00

Ginn Fizz

$15.00

Gold Rush

$14.00

Hemingway Daiquiri

$14.00

Kir Royal

$13.00

Last Word

$15.00

Lemondrop

$14.00

Mai Tai

$15.00

Manhattan

$14.00

Margarita

$14.00

Martinez

$14.00

Mojito

$14.00

Mule

$14.00

Negroni

$14.00

Paloma

$14.00

Paper Plane

$14.00

Pina Colada

$14.00

Pisco Sour

$14.00

Sazerac

$14.00

Scofflaw

$14.00

Side Car

$14.00

Tom Collin

$13.00

Vesper

$14.00

Whiskey Sour

$15.00

Hot Toddy

$14.00

Champagne Cocktail

$13.00

White Russian

$14.00

Long Island

$16.00

Party Shot

$10.00

Irish Coffee

$13.00

Beer/Cider

Crikey IPA

$8.00

Stoup PA

$8.00

Metier Stout

$8.00

Holy Mt

$8.00

Old stove Pils

$8.00

Rainier Tallboy

$5.00

Tecate

$4.00

Marionberry Cider

$5.00

NA Beer

$5.00

Seltzer

$6.00

Great White

$5.00

9 Lb Porter

$5.00

Pbr

$5.00

Liquor

Well Whiskey

$10.00

Well Rye

$10.00

Black Fish Aquavit

$13.00

Brennivin Anniversary Aquavit

$12.00

1792

$14.00Out of stock

Basil Hayden

$15.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Knob Creek Burbon

$13.00

Jack Daniels

$11.00

crown royal

$15.00

pendleton

$12.00Out of stock

Red Brest

$13.00

Jameson

$12.00

Bushmills

$12.00

Knob Creek Rye

$13.00

High West Double Rye

$15.00

Old Forester

$12.00

Tempelton 12 Y

$13.00

George Dickel Sour Mash

$13.00

Fireball

$10.00

George Dickel Rye

$13.00

Jameson Stout Cask

$14.00

Gentleman Jack

$14.00

Lagavulin 11

$34.00

dewars (Well)

$11.00

Johnny Black

$14.00

Johnny Red

$12.00

Laphroig 10

$25.00

Macallan 12

$21.00

Westland Sherry

$23.00Out of stock

westland single malt

$18.00

Well Scotch

$11.00

Iwai

$23.00

Oban

$30.00

Barrel Aged Big Gin

$15.00Out of stock

Big Gin

$12.00

Bombay Bramble

$11.00

Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

Copperworks Gin

$12.00

Epic Shit

$15.00

Hendricks

$16.00

Plymouth Gin

$14.00

Tanqueray

$13.00

Well Gin

$10.00

Uncle Vals

$13.00

Botinist

$16.00

Ni No Bi

$20.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Kettle 1

$12.00

Luksusowa

$11.00

Stoli

$11.00Out of stock

Titos

$11.00

Well Vodka

$10.00

Copperworks Vodka

$11.00

Arette Blanc

$12.00

Arrete Repo

$16.00

Casa Nobles Repo

$21.00Out of stock

Cazadores Blanco

$12.00

Don Julio Blanco

$17.00

Herradurra Anejo

$14.00

Herradurra Blanco

$12.00

Well Mezcal

$11.00

Well Tequlia

$10.00

Del Maguey Crema

$14.00

Del Maguey Chichicapa

$25.00

Los Nahuales

$16.00

Cazadores Repo

$13.00

Herradura Repo

$13.00

Arette Anjo

$14.00

Bacardi

$11.00

Captian Morgan

$11.00

comb and cane (local)

$13.00Out of stock

Myers Dark

$10.00

Pampero

$14.00Out of stock

Plantation Pineapple

$13.00

Sailor Jerry

$10.00Out of stock

Well Rum

$10.00

Zaya

$13.00

Goslings

$10.00Out of stock

Plantation 3 Star Silver

$12.00

Amaro Amaricano rouge

$15.00

Amaro Americano Bianco

$15.00

Amaro Highside Mele

$13.00

Amaro Miletti

$11.00

Amaro Nonio

$16.00

Amaro Montenegro

$15.00

chynar

$11.00

Fernet

$12.00

stroh

$10.00

Hennessy VS

$14.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$16.00

Courvoisier VSOP

$17.00

Bas Armagnac VSOP

$15.00

Aperol

$10.00

Baileys

$12.00

Benedictine

$11.00

Campari

$10.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Crème De Cacao

$10.00

Crème De Cassis

$9.00

Crème De Violette

$10.00

Galliano

$9.00

Gran Marnier

$18.00

Green Chartresue

$22.00

Kahlua

$11.00

Lilet Blanc

$10.00

Luxardo

$15.00

Pernod

$11.00

Pimms

$9.00

St Elizabeth Allspice Dram

$9.00

St Germain

$13.00

Yellow Chartreuse

$22.00

lucid absenth

$11.00

saliza amaretto

$10.00Out of stock

Disaronno amaretto

$10.00

Ouzo

$10.00

Wine Glass

Glass Patricia Green Pinot Noir

$14.00

II Vintners Cab

$16.00

Gl Langhe Rosso

$12.00

GL Zin

$16.00

GL Cab Franc

$20.00

Bottle Patricia Green Pinot Noir

$50.00

Bottle II Vintners Cab

$60.00

Bottle Langhe Rosso

$55.00

BTL Zin

$60.00

Btl Cab Franc

$75.00

Glass Pomum Chardonnay

$15.00

Glass Pinot Gris

$13.00

GLS Txomin

$14.00

Gl Riesling

$16.00

Bottle Chard

$50.00

Bottle Pinot Grigio

$50.00

BTL Txomin

$5.00

Btl Reisling

$60.00

Arneis

$16.00

Glass Prosecco

$12.00

Glass Sparkling Rose

$14.00

Glass Rose

$13.00

GL Orange

$15.00

Moscato

$12.00

Prosecco

$30.00

Bottle Sparkling Rose

$56.00

BTL Rose

$45.00

Bottle Orange

$50.00

Wine Bottle

Bottle N.F. Champagne

$25.00

Bottle of Louis ROEDERER

$99.00Out of stock

Btl Lambrusco

$50.00

Swick The Flook Orange

$75.00

Bottle Chinook Rose

$45.00

yakima valley, wa

Comtesse De Lupe Bourgogne Blanc

$60.00

Mader Riesling

$55.00

Bottle Patricia Green Sauv Blanc

$65.00

italy

Bottle Paul Cherrier Sancerre

$55.00

france

Woodward Canyon Chardonnay

$75.00

Bottle Sparkman White

$65.00

Cordero Di Montezemolo Arneis

$60.00

Domaine Le Galatin Bandol

$60.00

Sage Rat Barbera

$60.00

Bottle Produttori Barberesco

$80.00

italy

High Tower Merlot

$55.00

BTL Johan Pinot Noir

$80.00

Leah Jorgensen Cab Franc

$80.00

Latta Latta

$55.00

XOB Sparkling

$75.00

Bottle Catherine Syrah

$120.00

walla walla valley

Bottle Evangeline Rose

$75.00

walla walla valley

Bottle Elijah Granache

$85.00

walla walla valley

Xobc Cab Sauv

$150.00

XOBC Lonely Painter Pinot Gris

$80.00

Corkage

$20.00

Dessert Drinks

Espresso Martini

$16.00

Antique Muscat

$12.00

Tawny Port 20 Year

$12.00

Ruby Port

$12.00

Jello

$13.00Out of stock

Sauterns

$14.00

Grasshopper

$14.00

Moscato

$12.00

Booze Free

Soda

Blackberry Soda

$11.00

peach syrup,lime juice,mint,tonic

Knock Off

$11.00

orgeat,lime,ginger beer

Blueberry Shrub

$8.00Out of stock

Topo Chico

$5.00

Lemonaid

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

Mexi Coke

$5.00Out of stock

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

NA Punch

$6.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Naw-Groni

$11.00

Coffee

Latte

$6.00

Americano

$6.00

cappuccino

$6.00

mocha

$7.00

vanilla latte

$7.00

espresso

$6.00

doppio

$8.00

Dinner

Focaccia

$7.00

Prawn Cocktail

$18.00

Chips And Dip

$12.00

Hushpuppies

$13.00

pimento cheese,peach and chili jam

Ahi Tuna

$18.00

Calamari

$16.00

calamari,cod,lemons,tartar

Gem Romaine Caesar Salad

$15.00

parmesan-reggiano, toasty croutons

Pasta

$25.00

Schnitzel

$25.00

Burger

$20.00

Steak

$35.00

Salmon

$35.00

Fries And Champagne

$100.00

Cup Soup

$14.00

Burrata

$16.00Out of stock

Dessert

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00

Coco Pie

$12.00

Skyr

$12.00Out of stock

Extras & Sides

Side ranch

Side BBQ

Side burger sauce

side caeser dressing

$0.50

chip refill

extra grilled bread

$3.00

Side fries

$8.00

Half Caeser

$10.00

Side Parm

Champagne & Fries

$100.00

Salmon Set

$10.00

Steak Set

$10.00

Side Chips

$4.00

Saide Bacon

$4.00

Add Salmon

$15.00

Add Schnitzel

$10.00

Kids

Kids Pasta butter and cheese

$10.00

Kids Plain Cheeseburger

$12.00

Kids Schnitzel & Fries

$12.00

Course 1

SRW Seafood trio

$65.00

Course 2

SRW Caesar

Course 3

SRW Steak

SRW Pasta

SRW Schnitzel

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

820 Pine Street, Seattle, WA 98101

Directions

Gallery
The Carlile Room image
The Carlile Room image
The Carlile Room image

Map
