Tom Foolery Premier Sports Drinkery 17 Market

17 Market

Beaufort, SC 29906

Tom Foolery Menu

Pregamers

Jumbo Pretzel

$8.00

Awesome!

AHI Tuna

$12.00

Egg Roll of the day

$11.00

Nachos

$14.00

Cheese Sticks

$8.00

Shrimp coctail

$11.00

In the Rough

Caesar salad

$10.00

Caesar Salad w/Chicken

$14.00

Extra Dressing

$0.75

Garden Salad

$7.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.00

Cobb Salad

$14.00

On The Sidelines

House Made Chips

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Baked Beans

$4.00

On The Jumbotron

Wings 8

$11.00

Wings 16

$19.00

Wings 24

$26.00

Chicken Sandwich w/side

$10.00

Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Fish & CHips

$14.00

Fish Tacos

$12.00

All-Pro Burger w/cheese and side

$12.00

Buffalo Bleu Cheese Bacon Burger w/side

$13.50

Philly Cheese Steak w/onions & side

$11.00

Philly Cheese Steak w/onions & green peppers

$11.00

Chicken Philly w/onions & side

$11.00

Chicken Philly w/bacon & Jalepenos & Side

$13.00

Bacon

$2.00

Cheese

$1.00

Post Game Ceremony

Key Lime Pie

$7.00

Cinnamon Crisps

$6.00

Little Leaguers

Hot Dog

$5.00

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$5.00

Kids Burger

$5.00

Liquor

VODKA

Well Vodka

$5.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Titos

$8.00

Deep Eddiys Grapefruit

$7.00

Deep Eddys Lemon

$7.00

Well Vodka DBL

$10.00

Absolut DBL

Belvedere DBL

Chopin DBL

Ciroc DBL

Firefly DBL

Grey Goose DBL

$20.00

Grey Goose Citron DBL

Jeremiah Weed DBL

Ketel One DBL

Titos DBL

$16.00

GIN

Well Gin

$5.00

Bombay Saphire

$8.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Well Gin DBL

Beefeater DBL

Bombay Saphire DBL

Gordons DBL

Hendricks DBL

Tanqueray DBL

RUM

Well Rum

$5.00

Bacardi

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Well Rum DBL

Admiral Nelson DBL

Bacardi DBL

Bacardi Limon DBL

Captain Morgan DBL

Gosling'S DBL

Meyers DBL

Meyers Silver DBL

Mount Gay DBL

TEQUILA

Well Tequila

$5.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Jose Gold

$8.00

Hornitos

$8.00

Well Tequila DBL

Cabo Wabo Blanco DBL

Casa Noble DBL

Corazon Reposado DBL

Cuervo Silver DBL

Don Julio Anejo DBL

Patron Anejo DBL

Patron Café DBL

Patron Gran Platinum DBL

Patron Reposado DBL

Patron Silver DBL

Patron Xo Café DBL

WHISKEY

Well Whiskey

$5.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Buffalo Trace

$14.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Well Whiskey DBL

Angels Envy DBL

Basil Hayden DBL

Bulliet Rye DBL

Diabolique DBL

Jack Daniels DBL

Jim Beam DBL

Knob Creek DBL

Makers 46 DBL

Makers Mark DBL

Wild Turkey DBL

Woodford Reserve DBL

SCOTCH/BOURBON

Well Scotch

Chivas Regal

Chivas Regal 18Yr

Dewars

$7.00

Dewars 12Yr

J & B

Johnnie Walker Black

Johnnie Walker Red

Well Scotch DBL

Chivas Regal DBL

Chivas Regal 18Yr DBL

Dewars DBL

Dewars 12Yr DBL

J & B DBL

Johnnie Walker Black DBL

Johnnie Walker Red DBL

LIQUEURS/CORDIALS

Amaretto Di Saronno

Aperol

Campari

Chartreuse, Green

Cointreau

Drambuie

Frangelico

Godiva Chocolate

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Irish Mist

Jagermeister

Kahlua

Lemoncello

Licor 43

Mathilde Cassis

Molly's Irish Cream

Cocktails

Pina Colada

$9.00

Miami Vice

$9.00

Fireball

$4.00

Rumple Mints

$5.00

Margarita

$10.00

House Old Fashion

$7.00

Mid Shelf Old Fashion

$10.00

Top Shelf Old Fashion

$12.00

LIT

$9.00

Top Shelft LIT

$13.00

Well Bloody Mary

$7.00

Mid Bloody Mary

$10.00

Top Shelf Bloody Mary

$13.00

Loaded

$6.00

Beer

Draft

Miller Lite

$4.00

Yuengling

$4.50

Hop Doctor Shell Ring

$8.00Out of stock

Tropical Lager HH Brewing

$7.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Something Blonde Ale Edmonds Oast

$7.00

River Dog IPA

$7.00

Holy City Ipa

$7.00

Medelo Especial

$7.00

Blue Moon

$7.00

Bottled

Corona

$5.00

Truly

$5.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Mich Ultra

$4.50

Voodoo Ranger

$7.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Yuengling

$4.50

Coors Light

$4.00

PBR

$3.00

Bound by Time - Edmonds Oast

$8.00

Coast Kolsh

$7.00

RightSide NA IPA

$7.00

Can

Guiness

$7.00

Wine

Red Wine

Pino Noir GLS

$8.00

Malbec GLS

$8.00

Cabernet GLS

$8.00

Red Blend GLS

$8.00

White Wine

Sparkling Pino Gri GLS

$7.00

Sauv Blanc GLS

$8.00

Pino Grigio GLS

$8.00

Rose GLS

$8.00

Chardonny GLS

$9.00

Riesling

$7.00

Champagne/Rose/Prosecco

Mirabello Prosecco GLS

$9.00

Mimosa

$7.00

N/A Beverages

Drinks (Copy)

Sodas

$3.50

Tea Sweet

$3.50

Tea Unsweet

$3.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

17 Market, Beaufort, SC 29906

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

