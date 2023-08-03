TOMGIRL - STOWE
No reviews yet
57 Mountain Road
Stowe, VT 05672
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
GRAB & GO LUNCH
Avocado Pickle Toast
An avocado toast like never before. Served on locally sourced Shelburne Farms O’Bread, our signature cashew cheese, Haas avocado, an authentic roasted almond and apricot salsa macha, Pitchfork Farms “Full Send” kimchi, fresh cilantro and lemon.
Salmon Toast
Alaskan line caught Salmon from Vermont's own Honeywilya, served with Tomgirl pesto on Shelburne farms O'Bread. This is the perfect dish to fill you up, and spark your spirit. Ingredients: Pumpkin seed pesto, and Tomgirl's salmon salad on O'bread's french batard bread.
Honey Bear Toast
Your choice of almond butter, peanut butter, or WOLFPEACH CHOCOLATE HAZELNUT BUTTER {+2} Topped with seasonal fruit & berries, raw Honey, Hemp Seed
Coyote Bowl
This is the nourishment you need to fuel all of your wild endeavours. Enjoy crunchy kale, spiced sunflower seed "taco meat", Tomgirl's apricot salsa matcha, local Pete's Greens red cabbage, sweet red peppers and lime VT Bean Crafters black beans. Grab this salad and go howl at the moon. Ingredients: Organic baby kale, sprouted sunflower seed taco meat, quick pickle cabbage, red bell pepper, black beans, apricot salsa matcha, cilantro.
Sweet Corn Caesar
Ingredients: Gem lettuce, roasted corn, shredded radish, herb croutons, Tomgirl savory trail mix & lemon Pairs with cashew caesar!
Watercress Crunch
Feel courageous! Let glorious veggies and protein filled chickpeas give you the power you need to chase your passion. Indulge in local Green Mountain Hydroponics watercress, cranberry quinoa, local Pitchfork Farm carrots and beets, along with Tomgirl's lemon herb cashew cheese. Grab this salad and go dream. Ingredients: Organic arugula, Watercress, Cranberry Quinoa, Carrots, Red beets, Crunchy Turmeric Chickpeas, Lemon Cashew Cheese.
8 oz Tomgirl Lime Chicken
Quench your hunger with this protein filled lime chicken. Our chicken is pasture raised with love and care at Maple Wind Farm in Richmond, VT. It's also a wonderful addition to our grab and go bowls. Ingredients: Chicken Breast, lime, coconut aminos, sea salt.
8 oz Salmon Chickpea Salad
Alaskan caught salmon from Vermont's own Honeywilya. Savor all the energy and flavor this salmon salad has to give. It also serves as a wonderful topping on any of our grab and go bowls. Ingredients: Smoked salmon, carrots, chickpeas, radiant ranch, parsley.
4 oz Salmon Chickpea Salad
The perfect protein add on to any Tomgirl salad! Honeywilya line-caught Alaskan salmon, carrots, parsley, crushed chickpeas, Radiant Ranch
4 oz Tomgirl Lime Chicken
The perfect protein add on to any Tomgirl salad! Maplewind Farm chicken, coconut aminos, lime
12 oz Peanut Dressing
Shredded Betty
SMOOTHIES
Mountains & Clouds
Banana, kale, cashew, lemon, ginger, spirulina, parsley, Mikuna Cho-Cho plant protein Served with cashew yogurt & superfood swirl!
Mighty Aphrodite
I am beautiful inside and out and my loving ingredients are diverse and dense bright and complete with hemp protein & third-party tested marine collagen. I am sweet and strong and high in biotin, carotenoids and forever healing Vitamin C Ingredients: organic strawberries, mango, beet, marine collagen, cashew, lemon, hemp seed, rose, camu camu, ashwagandha, maple. Served with a cashew yogurt & superfood swirl!
Lion's Roar
Ingredients: Banana, Brio flash chilled espresso, cashew, hemp seed, maple, lucuma, lions mane mushroom, maca & cinnamon Served with cashew yogurt & superfood swirl!
Peanut Butter Wow Wow
Ingredients: Roasted peanut butter, banana, raw cacao, cinnnamon & maple Served with cashew yogurt & superfood swirl!
Blue Atlas
Bowl Ingredients: Blueberry, avocado, banana, hemp protein, lemon, ginger, almond, cashew, hemp seed, maple Bowl Toppings: Fresh fruit, cacao nibs, coconut flakes, hemp seeds, GF granola, raw honey drizzle
Aronia Anarchy
Bowl Ingredients: Sister's of Anarchy aronia berry, banana, mango, beet, maple, chia seed, avocado, lime Bowl Toppings: Fresh fruit, cacao nibs, coconut flakes, hemp seeds, GF granola, raw honey drizzle
Green Crush
I am invigoratingly green and full of goodness! My abundant green trio of kale, parsley & mint is ready to embody your being with crushed ice, lime juice, organic mango, wood-fired maple & Celtic sea salt. This is as close to a smoothie/salad as you can get! Tasting Notes: We love the way this green crush feels on our tastebuds! The sweet lime and mango provide this creamy hydrating base to our trio of organic greens. It is balanced and bountiful and an ideal summer meal replacement when you want to feel nourished but not with banana, nuts & caffeine.
Lemon Bee Sting
Ingredients: Lemon, maple, cayenne, sea salt, ice The perfect Summer icy drink to cool you down with a kick!
SMOOTHIE BOOSTS
16 OZ JUICES & NUT MILKS
Mango Lime Greens & Avocado
A bright green smoothie and B vitamin boost! The plentiful mango improves circulation and contains high levels of vitamins C, E, and energy packed B. Abundant kale, avocado, and cilantro stimulate the lymphatic system, boost comfort and awareness. Loving ingredients: Vermont apple, mango*, avocado, kale*, cilantro*, ginger* and lime [organic*]
Healing Heart Chakra
47% Awakening Greens Juice with Lemon/Lime & Tropical Ginger. Ingredients: Organic Apple*, Cucumber*, Rainbow Chard, Celery, Collard Greens*, Green Kale*, Parsley, Fresh Lemon/Lime, and Tropical Ginger (Hawaii & Peru). *Local
Celery Juice
Circulate peace of mind. Celery juice in its pure form can rehydrate the body and prepare you for your day. Embrace simplicity at its best with this green and glowing super-juice. Ingredients: 100% Pure Organic Celery
Peruvian Ginger Maple Lemonade
Abundant electrolytes. Soothing energizer.I am anti-inflammatory and fearless. My powerful raw ginger compounds will enhance blood flow and help heal the digestive system, while my alkaline will uplift and energize. I can be enjoyed in sips or big splashes. Got hot tea or a water bottle? Add me! Loving ingredients: homestyle fresh squeezed lemon, Vermont maple, filtered water, hand pressed organic ginger root
Beet Apple Carrot Lime
This liver cleansing live-juice helps boost metabolism and burn calories with its white blood cell building lime and antiviral hot cayenne. Beets are uniquely high in iron, beta-carotene, and nitrates. Our favorite year-round remedy for cold and flu season and optimal cardiovascular health. Local* & Organic Ingredients: Apples*, Carrots, Beet Root*, Lime & Cayenne
Vanilla Almond Milk
I am creamy, filling, and heavenly smooth. My sprouted Spanish almonds add double the digestibility and bioavailability of my nutrients. My succulent Medjool dates will satisfy any sweet tooth and my decadence will disarm the most disorienting day. Loving ingredients: filtered water, sprouted Spanish almonds, Medjool dates, Madagascar vanilla bean, and celtic sea salt
Lemon Ginger Shot
Organic pressed ginger juice & fresh squeezed lemon with a pinch of cayenne! Ingredients: Ginger, Lemon Juice, Cayenne Powder
BAKED GOODS & ENERGIZING TREATS
Morning Glory Muffin
Pep up your mornings with Tomgirl's Vegan Morning Glory Muffin. Packed with cranberries, carrots and a sparkle of sunflower seeds, these muffins are tart, nutritious, and just sweet enough. Cranberries, Carrots, Sunflower Seeds, Gluten Free AP Flour, Baking Soda, Baking Powder, Sea Salt, Cinnamon, Chia Seeds, Sunflower Oil, Cane Sugar, Maple Syrup, Vanilla Extract.
Buckwheat Chocolate Chip Cookie
A gluten free crunch of organic toasted almond and 65% dark chocolate. "Yum" doesn't even begin to describe it. Ingredients Milanese buckwheat flour, Vermont creamery butter, organic toasted almonds, bittersweet dark chocolate- 65%, organic brown sugar, cane sugar, free range eggs and sea salt.
Jojo Bar
The JOJO bar. A.K.A the bar with a JOY for JOURNEYING outdoors. This is the perfect snack to take with you on on a hike or any outing. It's sweet, filling, and extremely satisfying. Ingredients: Roasted almond butter, coconut oil, VT maple syrup, dates, cashews, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, sea salt, and vanilla extract.
Chia Brownie Bon Bons
A Rich and Chewy Brain Boosting Brownie Bite with Sprouted Walnuts, Raw Cacao, and Omega-3 Essential Fatty Acids Ingredients Organic Walnuts, Organic Dates, Organic Raw Cacao Powder, Organic Chia Seeds, Organic Extra Virgin Coconut Oil. All ingredients promote an amazing source of energy and mental clarity. Feel your best!
Chocolate Avocado Pudding
100% Vegan chocolate mousse with the benefit of raw flavonoid antioxidants, and the amino acid arginine. excellent for cardiovascular energy, total happiness, and a smiling heart. Ingredients: Hass Avocado, Coconut Milk, Vermont Wood-Fired Maple Syrup, Organic Raw Cacao Powder, Pink Himalayan Sea Salt and Vanilla.
16 oz Roasty Oatsy Almond Granola
An almond butter sunrise with maple, vanilla, and hemp. Fiber-filled oats and nutritious almond butter make a formidable pair that provides the body with natural energy. Our recipe is 100% antioxident-rich-rich Vermont maple sweetened, so you can munch one crunch to your heart's content. Make it a golden day! Ingredients: Spanish almonds, gluten-free oats, Vermont maple syrup, roasted almond butter, hemp seeds, white sesame seeds, vanilla bean & sea salt. Vegan & Gluten-Free Contains nuts.
16 oz Savory Trail Mix
HAPPY BY THE HANDFUL Life’s a little cozier when organic roasted nuts and seeds and Vermont maple sriracha nuzzle up with a blissful assortment of herbs and spices. Plant-based fats are a harbinger of magical health properties from their easily absorbed Vitamin E, and their many reserves of anti-oxidants that protect against free radical damage. Take this adventure to the top and savor each step of the way. Local* & Organic Ingredients: Almonds, Cashews, Sunflower Seeds, Pepita Seeds, Vermont Maple Syrup*, Extra Virgin Coconut Oil*, Thyme, Cumin, Chipotle, Vermont Maple Sriracha* and Maldon Sea Salt
Spiced Breakfast Oats
Enjoy this nourishing morning boost high in fiber and gluten-free grains! Ingredients: gluten-free oats, almonds, apricots, chia seeds, pumpkin seeds, coconut flakes, Vermont maple sugar, ground cardamom, cinnamon, pink Himalayan salt.
TOMGIRL TEAS & LATTES
Collagen Coffee
Brio flash-chilled espresso, mushroom blend, almond butter, ceylon cinnamon, marine collagen, coconut sugar Your choice of hot or iced!
Mighty Matcha Latte
Ceremonial grade matcha green tea, maple & oat milk. Your choice of hot or iced!
Hey Sunshine Latte
Turmeric, ginger, ashwagandha, black pepper, coconut sugar, cayenne & oat milk. Your choice of hot or iced!
Hibiscus Wildflower Tea
Hibiscus, tulsi, calendula & peppermint Served chilled!
Mystic Maple Lemonade
Fresh squeezed lemon & VT maple Served chilled!
Tomgirl Twist
Make it a twist! Tomgirl Hibiscus Wildflower Tea & Mystic Maple Lemonade. Our house Arnold Palmer! Served chilled!
classy cold brew
Maple Vanilla Latte
TOMGIRL KIDS
Baby Shark
Organic fair-trade banana, blueberry, Mikuna chocho plant protein, Forager cashew yogurt & Vermont maple syrup. A clean and comforting fruit & protein smoothie for all our Tomgirl kids!
Very Veggie Cup
No nonsense veggies for kids & anyone with a craving for crunch! Organic red pepper, Pitchfork Farm carrots & organic cucumber with Tomgirl's signature Tiger Peanut Lime dressing
Kids Honey Bear Toast
Your choice of almond butter, peanut butter. or Wolfpeach Chocolate Hazelnut Butter. Topped with seasonal fruit & berries, raw honey & hemp Seed
HI VIBE SIDES & DRESSINGS
Avocado
Cage-Free Golden Egg
Extra Pitchfork Pickle Kimchi
12 oz Electric Hummingbird Dressing
Life requires teamwork! This is especially true with food. Eating a thoughtful combination of nutrients can create unbridled potential and even improve the way we breathe. Cilantro and spirulina are two superfood powerhouses that uplift the breath and ease digestion with the help of enzymes and glowing chlorophyll. Our signature dressing made with raw Vermont wildflower honey and apple cider vinegar will fuel your inner spark and dazzle your tastebuds! Feel uplifted, daily. Ingredients: extra virgin olive oil, lime juice, Vermont apple cider vinegar, Vermont raw honey, organic cilantro, organic spirulina, sweet curry, black pepper, cayenne & sea salt
12 oz Tiger Peanut Lime Sauce
It’s a healthy addiction. And yes, we’re addicted too! I mean when roasted peanut butter mingles with lime, chillies and coconut milk - the outcome is pure joy! Just shout, “more carrots and peppers please! We need more crisp and crunchy vegetables to dip!” Not to mention the delights of seared tempeh or tofu on a pristine bowl of soba noodles. Just add a little pacific nori and you could be the queen of tasty and convenient cuisine with one magic jar of our famous and very satisfying recipe. Ingredients: toasted sesame oil, roasted non-gmo peanut butter, lime juice, Vermont apple cider vinegar, Vermont raw honey, VT maple syrup, coconut milk, VT maple sriracha & aminos
12 oz Radiant Ranch
A fresh take on a classic, this Radiant Ranch is Vegan, glowing, and 100% yummy. Ingredients: Cashews, Lemon, Apple Cider Vinegar, Olive oil, Maple Syrup, Chipotle Chili, Sea Salt, Onion powder, Garlic Powder, Dill, Filtered Water.
12 oz Kissed Carrot Ginger
Nourishing carrots and a kiss of ginger will leave you feeling fresh and new. This dressing is the perfect addition to make any salad sparkle. Ingredients: Toasted Sesame Oil, Extra Virgin Olive oil, Vermont Raw Apple Cider Vinegar, Organic Ginger, Organic Local Roasted Carrots, Celtic Sea Salt, Vermont Raw Honey
12 oz Lemon Honey Apple Cider Vinaigrette
I am light, livley, and a great digestive aide. I pair beautifully with Watercress Crunch, but am versitile and will be yummy on any salad of your choosing. Ingredients: Honey, Lemon, Ginger, Olive oil, Apple Cider Vinegar, Himalayan Sea Salt
3 oz Electric Hummingbird Dressing
Life requires teamwork! This is especially true with food. Eating a thoughtful combination of nutrients can create unbridled potential and even improve the way we breathe. Cilantro and spirulina are two superfood powerhouses that uplift the breath and ease digestion with the help of enzymes and glowing chlorophyll. Our signature dressing made with raw Vermont wildflower honey and apple cider vinegar will fuel your inner spark and dazzle your tastebuds! Feel uplifted, daily. Ingredients: extra virgin olive oil, lime juice, Vermont apple cider vinegar, Vermont raw honey, organic cilantro, organic spirulina, sweet curry, black pepper, cayenne & sea salt
3 oz Lemon Honey Apple Cider Vinaigrette
3 oz Tiger Peanut Lime Sauce
It’s a healthy addiction. And yes, we’re addicted too! I mean when roasted peanut butter mingles with lime, chillies and coconut milk - the outcome is pure joy! Just shout, “more carrots and peppers please! We need more crisp and crunchy vegetables to dip!” Not to mention the delights of seared tempeh or tofu on a pristine bowl of soba noodles. Just add a little pacific nori and you could be the queen of tasty and convenient cuisine with one magic jar of our famous and very satisfying recipe. Ingredients: toasted sesame oil, roasted non-gmo peanut butter, lime juice, Vermont apple cider vinegar, Vermont raw honey, VT maple syrup, coconut milk, VT maple sriracha & aminos
3 oz Radiant Ranch
8 oz Apricot Salsa Matcha
OAXACA TRAVELS Tomgirl’s salsa macha presents one of our favorite Mexican food memories: an abundant mash-up of roasted Spanish almonds, sun-dried apricots, and smoky chipotle chillies. This is the dance of all things heat, salt, & sweet with just a dash of sultry smoke. We love when this memorable condiment appears in small spoonfuls on just about anything from eggs to tacos, to rice or pizza. New to this flavorful fiesta? Welcome to the party! Ingredients: organic roasted Spanish almonds, Turkish apricots, non GMO organic sunflower oil, chipotle chillies & sea salt
8 oz Pepita Cilantro & Lime Pesto
COLOR CLEANSE
1-Day Color Cleanse
This is a 1-Day pre-packed Color Cleanse - made EASY & DIY just for you! Schedule your pick up for our next Color Cleanse starting next week. Pick up in Burlington: April 13 Pick up in Stowe: April 14 It contains 6 curated Tomgirl recipes and motivational content to empower rest, healing, conversation, and access to music, nourishment & knowledge. At Tomgirl Kitchen we use local & organic ingredients to provide your digestive tract with a deep nutritionally robust detox with the power of healthy, enzyme rich foods! What’s on the menu per day: 1 ★ Greens & Ginger: 65% greens juice 1 ★ Mango Lime Greens & Avocado 1 ★ Strawberry Grapefruit 1 ★ Beet Apple Carrot Lime 1 ★ Beautiful Beet & Roasted Parsnip Soup 1 ★ Sprouted Vanilla Almond Milk *Juices subject to change based on availability! All Tomgirl juices are perfect for a detoxifying cleanse.
FROZEN TREATS
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
57 Mountain Road, Stowe, VT 05672
Photos coming soon!