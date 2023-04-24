Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tom N Toms Coffee - Katy

review star

No reviews yet

6356 S Peek Rd #400

Katy, TX 77450

DRINKS

Coffee & Espresso

Americano

Americano

$3.75+

Americano is a type of coffee drink prepared by diluting an espresso with water, giving it a similar strength to, but different flavor from, traditionally brewed coffee. Its strength varies with the number of shots of espresso and amount of water added.

Brewed Coffee

Brewed Coffee

$3.10+

Drip Coffee

Espresso

Espresso

$3.10+

Tom N Toms espresso is made with the highest quality specialty grade beans giving its rich and bold flavor.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.70+

Equal parts espresso, steamed milk, and steamed milk foam.

Cortado

Cortado

$3.60+

Espresso mixed with equal amount of milk.

Cafe Latte

Cafe Latte

$4.70+

Café latte, often shortened to just latte in English, is a coffee beverage of Italian origin made with espresso and milk.

Flavored Lattes

Flavored Lattes

$5.00+
Toms Mocha

Toms Mocha

$5.20+

Chocolate flavored latte with espresso.

Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

$5.50+

Caramel Macchiato Test Description

Horchata Latte

Horchata Latte

$5.20+

Horchata is a popular Mexican drink made with rice, milk, and cinnamon. We made it into a latte with espresso.

Oriental Latte

Oriental Latte

$5.70+

Our version of Vietnamese coffee. Made with condensed milk, espresso and topped off with whole milk giving it a well balanced sweet and milky taste.

Vietnamese Coffee

Vietnamese Coffee

$4.35

Made with 4oz espresso/coffee and condensed milk.

Lavender Latte

Lavender Latte

$4.90+

Lavender flavored latte with espresso.

Rose Latte

Rose Latte

$5.85

Rose flavored latte with espresso.

Pumpkin Spice

Pumpkin Spice

$5.10+

Pumpkin spiced flavored latte with espresso.

Dirty Chai

Dirty Chai

$5.00+

Spicy Chai with Espresso

Sweet Cream Foam

Sweet Cream Foam

$5.85+

Our specialty Americano made with lungo shots topped with made to order sweet cream.

Non Coffee

Black Milk Tea Latte

Black Milk Tea Latte

$4.85+
Green Tea Latte

Green Tea Latte

$4.85+
Thai Tea Latte

Thai Tea Latte

$5.00+
Taro Latte

Taro Latte

$5.00+
Cinnamon Choco Latte

Cinnamon Choco Latte

$4.45+
Choco Latte

Choco Latte

$4.45+
Mint Choco Latte

Mint Choco Latte

$4.55+
Spicy Chai Latte

Spicy Chai Latte

$4.65+
Sweet Potato Latte

Sweet Potato Latte

$4.65+
White Choco Latte

White Choco Latte

$4.45+

Cup of Milk

$1.85+

Tea

Herbal Tea

Herbal Tea

$3.10+
Black Tea

Black Tea

$3.10+
Green J. Sencha Tea

Green J. Sencha Tea

$3.10+
Citron Tea

Citron Tea

$4.15+

Rose Tea Latte

$5.20

Houston Smog

$4.15+

Espresso Tomnccino

Coffee Espresso Tomnccino

Coffee Espresso Tomnccino

$5.20+
Espresso Vanilla Tomnccino

Espresso Vanilla Tomnccino

$5.85+
Espresso Caramel Tomnccino

Espresso Caramel Tomnccino

$5.85+
Espresso Mocha Tomnccino

Espresso Mocha Tomnccino

$5.85+
Espresso Cinnamon Mocha Tomnccino

Espresso Cinnamon Mocha Tomnccino

$5.85+
Espresso Mint MochaTomnccino

Espresso Mint MochaTomnccino

$5.85+

Espresso Dirty Chai Tomnccino

$5.85+
Espresso Horchata Tomnccino

Espresso Horchata Tomnccino

$5.85+

Tomnccino

Oreo Tomnccino

Oreo Tomnccino

$6.05+
Green Tea Tomnccino

Green Tea Tomnccino

$5.70+
Java Chip Tomnccino

Java Chip Tomnccino

$5.70+
Cinnamon Chocolate Tomnccino

Cinnamon Chocolate Tomnccino

$5.70+
Mint Chocolate Tomnccino

Mint Chocolate Tomnccino

$5.70+
Walnut Tomnccino

Walnut Tomnccino

$6.05+
Cookie Biscuit Tomnccino

Cookie Biscuit Tomnccino

$6.05+

Lavender Tomnccino

$5.60+

TomNFit

Cafe Mocha Protein TomNFit

Cafe Mocha Protein TomNFit

$8.95

Packed with 30 grams of chocolate whey protein and 3 ounces of espresso!

Vanilla Frappe Protein TomNFit

Vanilla Frappe Protein TomNFit

$8.95

Vanilla frappe packed with 30 grams of vanilla whey protein and 3 ounces of espresso.

Bulletproof Coffee

Bulletproof Coffee

$6.25

Made with unsalted Kerry's Gold grass-fed butter with MCT-Oil. Perfect for those on the Keto diet.

Misugaru Latte

Misugaru Latte

$5.20

Korea's favorite healthy drink! Misugaru is a nutritious blend of toasted 10 grains, often including barley, brown rice, black beans, & sesame seeds milled into a fine powder.

Smoothies

Grande Real Fruit Smoothie

Grande Real Fruit Smoothie

$7.30

Made with real fruits!

Plain Yogurt Smoothie

Plain Yogurt Smoothie

$5.20+

Refreshing sweet and tarty Korean icy yogurt!

Premium Yogurt Smoothie

Premium Yogurt Smoothie

$5.60+
Grande Black Sesame Smoothie

Grande Black Sesame Smoothie

$6.25

Iced Beverage

Italian Soda

Italian Soda

$3.95+

Italian Cream Soda

$4.15+

Flavored Italian Cream Sodas

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.95+
Grapefruitade

Grapefruitade

$4.15+
Grande Calamansiade

Grande Calamansiade

$5.20

Tarty calamansi citrus-ade made with sparkling water. The top benefits of calamansi juice may include its ability to boost the immune system, soothe acidity, aid in weight loss, stimulate growth and repair, bleach the skin, detoxify the body, lower cholesterol, manage diabetes, and give relief from respiratory infections, among others.

Lemonade

$4.15+
Blue Lemonade

Blue Lemonade

$5.00

Refreshing lemonade with a splash of Curacao.

Grande Mojito Mint Lemonade

Grande Mojito Mint Lemonade

$5.20

Hibiscus-ade

$5.20

Iced Green Tea

$4.45

FOOD

Bagels

Plain Bagel w/Cream Cheese

Plain Bagel w/Cream Cheese

$4.15
Everything Bagel w/Cream Cheese

Everything Bagel w/Cream Cheese

$4.15

Plain Pizza Bagel

$6.55

Plain Bagel with Pizza Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese

Everything Pizza Bagel

$6.55

Everything Bagel with Pizza Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese

Breads

Caramel Cinnamon Bread

Caramel Cinnamon Bread

$8.35

Made from scratch honey milk brick bread topped with cinnamon, caramel and our made in house whip cream.

Caramel Cookie Butter Bread

Caramel Cookie Butter Bread

$8.35

Made from scratch honey milk brick bread, with Lotus Bischof Cookie Butter, caramel drizzle and topped off with our made in house whip cream.

Nutella Choco Bread

Nutella Choco Bread

$8.35

Made from scratch honey milk brick bread with Nutella, chocolate sauce and topped off with our made in house whip cream.

Garlic Butter Bread

Garlic Butter Bread

$8.35

Made from our scratch honey milk brick bread with house made garlic butter, American cheese, drizzled with warm honey.

Honey Mixed Cheese Bread

Honey Mixed Cheese Bread

$8.35

Made from scratch honey milk brick bread with cream, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, and topped with warm honey drizzle.

Pretzels

Plain Pretzel

Plain Pretzel

$5.50

Our pretzels are unique with a hint of sweetness.

Original Salted Pretzel

Original Salted Pretzel

$5.70
TomNDog

TomNDog

$6.25

100% beef franks wrapped in our delicious pretzel.

Bulgogi Pretzel

Bulgogi Pretzel

$8.35

Korean marinated ground beef with jalapenos and mozzarella cheese.

Buldak Pretzel

Buldak Pretzel

$8.35

Super spicy shredded chicken with mozzarella cheese.

Corn Pretzel

Corn Pretzel

$8.35

Made with corn, cheddar and mozzarella cheese.

Deli Pretzel

Deli Pretzel

$8.35

Made with ham, corn and mozzarella cheese.

Hawaiian Pretzel

Hawaiian Pretzel

$8.35

Made with ham, pineapple and mozzarella cheese.

Hot Pretzel

Hot Pretzel

$8.35

Made with sausage, jalapeno and mozzarella cheese.

Pepperoni Pretzel

Pepperoni Pretzel

$8.35

Made with pepperoni and mozzarella cheese.

Sweet Potato Pretzel

Sweet Potato Pretzel

$8.35

Made with sweet potato puree and mozzarella cheese.

3 Cheese Pretzel

$8.35

Pizzas

Buldak Pizza (Spicy Chicken)

Buldak Pizza (Spicy Chicken)

$6.55

8" tortilla pizza made with super spicy shredded chicken.

Hawaiian Pizza (Ham & Pineapple)

Hawaiian Pizza (Ham & Pineapple)

$6.55

8" tortilla pizza topped with ham and pineapple.

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$6.55

8" tortilla pizza made like a quesadilla with pepperoni and creamy sauce.

Sweet Potato Pizza

Sweet Potato Pizza

$6.55

8" tortilla pizza topped made with sweet potato puree.

Sausage, Pepperoni & Jalapeno Pizza

Sausage, Pepperoni & Jalapeno Pizza

$6.90

8" tortilla pizza topped sausage, pepperoni and jalapenos.

Tortilla Pizza (Sausage & Corn)

Tortilla Pizza (Sausage & Corn)

$6.55

8" tortilla pizza topped Italian pork sausage and corn.

Pizza Toasts

Cheese Pizza Toast

Cheese Pizza Toast

$3.75

Made with our made from scratch honey milk bread.

Pepperoni Pizza Toast

Pepperoni Pizza Toast

$3.95

Made with our made from scratch honey milk bread.

Sausage, Pepperoni & Jalapeno Pizza Toast

Sausage, Pepperoni & Jalapeno Pizza Toast

$4.15

Made with our made from scratch honey milk bread.

