Tom’s Pancake House 12925 SW Canyon Rd

Breakfast Combinations

Eggs Benedict

$10.99+

Eggs Ranchero

$11.49+

Steak and Eggs

$18.99

Corned Beef Hash and Eggs

$15.99

Biscuits and Gravy

$8.79

No carb mix Grill

$14.59

French Toast

$3.99+

Hawaiian French Toast

$4.05+

Cinnamon Roll French Toast

$11.89

French Toast Special

$13.99

Minced ham and eggs

$12.29

Breakfast burrito

$14.49

Light Side

$10.39

Cin French Special

$13.99

Waffle Special

$13.29+

Two X Two

$7.85

Two X Four

$9.85

Senior Plate

$10.25

Traditional egg choices

Ham and eggs

$14.29

Bacon and eggs

$14.29

Country sausage and eggs

$14.29

Link sausage and eggs

$14.29

Two eggs any style

$10.99

Canadian bacon and eggs

$14.29

Polish sausage and eggs

$14.29

Hamburger steak and eggs

$14.29

Country fried and eggs

$15.29

Chick apple sausage

$14.29

Omelets

Ham ome

$12.95

Bacon ome

$12.95

Hamchz ome

$14.69

Bacon chz ome

$14.69

Baby Spinach and swiss

$14.99

Nacho ome

$13.99

Garden ome

$14.89

Brocolli and chedar ome

$14.59

Tillamook chedar chz ome

$12.89

Santa fe ome

$15.59

spanish ome

$13.99

Hobo ome

$13.99

Country ome

$14.99

Built ome

$11.69

Pancakes

Dutch german

$13.99

Silver dollar

$8.89+

Swedish pancakes

$13.59

Choc chip pancakes

$13.59

Blueberry pancakes

$13.69

Whole wheat honey

$10.49

Banana nut pancakes

$13.99

Buttermilk pancakes

$3.99+

Yankee pancakes

$10.49

Hazelnut pancakes

$10.69

Banana pancakes

$13.39

Potato Pancakes

$13.99

Buckwheat pancakes

$10.49

3 Little pigs

$14.29

Pumpkin pancakes

$10.99

Crepes

All American crepes

$13.99

Marionberry crepes

$4.79+

Strawberry crepes

$4.79+

Apple crepes

$4.79+

Blueberry crepes

$4.79+

Raspberry crepes

$4.79+

Apricot crepes

$4.79+

Fresh straw crepes

$13.49Out of stock

Fresh peach crepes

Out of stock

Fresh Raspberry crepes

Out of stock

CBS crepes

$5.29+

Swedish crepes

$13.59

blintzes

$13.99

Waffles

Bacon waffle

$13.29

Ham waffle

$13.29

Golden waffle

$10.39

Traditional bell

$10.39

Fruit waffle

$13.29

Pecan waffle

$13.29

Ham and Cheese waffle

$14.29

Waffle Special

Peach Waffle

$14.89

Fresh straw waffle

$14.39Out of stock

Sides

Hash browns potatoes

$3.49

Ham, Bacon or Sausage

Egg any style

$0.99+

1 pancake or french toast

$3.99

Toast

$3.29

Side Hollandaise Sauce

$1.89

1 Bis And Gravy

$4.29

Pure maple

$1.89

Cornbread and honey

$3.79

Corned Beef Hash

$10.89

Compote

Minced ham and eggs

$7.49

Hot Oatmeal

$4.69

1/2 grapefruit

$2.49

Cottage chesse

$2.99

Dinner roll

$0.99

Buttermilk biscuit

$3.29

Slice Banana

$1.59

Apple sauce

$1.99

Gravy

$1.89

Entrees

Beef Stroganoff

$17.59

Sirloin Steak Dinner

$18.99

Lemon chicken

$16.69

Chick fettuccini

$16.69

Chicken strips

$15.39

Toms pot roast Dinner

$17.89

Chiken stir fry

$15.39

Lightside chicken

$12.99

Fish and Chips

$16.89

Country Fried Steak

$15.99

Low carb plate

$10.99

Burrito Supreme

$14.99

Fajitas (chicken or Steak)

$16.99

Fish tacos

$16.29

Nachos (chicken or Beef)

$14.29

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.99

Toms Enchilada plate

$14.99

Spaghetti

$15.99

Salad and soup

Chinise chick salad

$14.79

Grill chick cobb

$15.59

Chicken Caesar

$14.99

Tossed green salad

$3.29

Spanish Rice and breast chick

$12.99

Blue steak salad

$17.99

Chef salad

$15.59

Soup salad combo

$10.99

Fresh fruit salad

$11.99

Soup cup

$3.99

Soup bowl

$4.99

Soup Qt $9.99

$9.99

Chili

$3.99+

Cottage Cheese Fruit

$10.99

Burgers

Monte cristo

$14.79

Master burger

$14.59

The old fashion

$15.29

Junior master

$11.79

Sandwich

French dip

$15.29

Swiss dip

$13.99

Steak sandwich

$18.99

Patty melt burger

$13.29

Garden burger

$13.99

Hot roast beef

$14.99

Grilled breast of chicken

$12.59

Honeybaked ham and cheese

$14.99

Reuben sanwich

$15.99

Toms house club

$15.99

Grill tuna melt with chedar

$12.69

BLT

$13.99

1/2 sandwich and soup

$11.79

Turkey bacon melt

$15.99

Crispy chick sanwich

$12.59

Grill turkey and swiss

$13.99

Deli Sandwich

Hot Turkey Sandwich

$13.99

Desserts

Oregon marionberry pie

$4.99

Toms pecan roll

$4.39

Deep dish apple pie

$4.99

Banana Split

$6.99

Root beer float

$3.99

Fresh cinnamon roll

$2.99

Ice cream dish

$1.99

Ice cream sundae

$4.29

Chips

$3.29

Col slaw

$1.99

Fries

$3.39

Small Fruit

$4.99

Large Fruit

$5.99

Mashed Potatoes

$3.39

Onion rings

$5.39

Pot salad

$2.99

salad

$3.39

Cup Soup

$3.99

Bowl Soup

$4.99

Tots

$3.39

Gravy

$1.89

Guacamole

$1.99

Bean dip

$1.00

tea

Hot tea

$2.99

Ice tea

$2.99

coffee

coffee

$2.99

Juice

Fresh squeezed orange

$3.99+

Apple

$2.99+

Cranberry

$2.99+

Grapefruit

$2.99+

Tomato

$2.99+

V8

$2.99+

Lemonade

$2.99+

Milk/Mikshakes

Milk

$1.99+

Chocolate milk

$2.99

Buttermilk

$2.99

Milkshake

$6.89

Soda

Soda

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$2.95

Kids Breakfast

Junior Platter

$5.85

4 dollar

$5.35

Big kids platter

$5.85

Kids toast and egg

$4.45

Kids french tsts

$5.85

Kids Lunch

Grilled chz

$5.75

Chesse quesadilla

$5.75

Childs chicken strips

$5.75

Kids Burger

$5.75

Kids corndog

$5.75

Childs hamburger patty

$5.75

Kids Fish sanwich

$5.75

Peanut butter and jelly

$5.75

Everyday Special

Chicken Burrito Supreme

$12.95

Enchilada Plate

$12.95

Chicken Fajitas

$13.95

Steak Fajitas

$15.95

Monday Special

Monday Breakfast

$8.95

Monday Lunch

$9.95

Chicken strips, French fries, soup or salad

Tuesday Special

Tuesday Breakfast

$9.95

Bacon Waffle served with 2 eggs any style

Tuesday Lunch

$10.65

Hot Turkey Sandwich, Mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetable

Wednesday Special

Wednesday Breakfast

$9.95

Green chili, onion and cheese omelet, hash browns and toast OR pancakes

Wednesday Lunch

$10.95

Thursday Special

Thursday Breakfast

$10.95

Thursday Lunch

$12.75

Friday Special

Friday Breakfast

$11.25

Friday Lunch

$12.95

Saturday Special

Saturday Breakfast

$11.25

Jumping beans

Jumping beans

$2.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
