TOMA at Lawrence Hall
4609 Butler Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
Antipasti
- Mozzarella Arancini$13.00
Risotto, tomato sauce, basil and parmesan. Order of 2.
- Buffalo Chicken Arancini$15.00
Risotto, Buffalo Chicken Dip, Mozzarella, Ranch and Buffalo drizzles. Order of 2.
- Charcuterie$19.00
Chef's selection of cured meats, cheeses and pickled veggies. Serves 2.
- Eggplant Rollatini$13.00
Breaded fried eggplant, herbed ricotta filling, tomato sauce and parsley. Order of 3.
- Sun-Dried Tomato and Artichoke Dip$15.00
Cheese blend, sun-dried tomatoes and artichoke hearts. Served with crostini.
- Mozzarella Stuffed Meatballs$15.00Out of stock
House-made meatballs stuffed with mozzarella cheese. Served with marinara, parmesan and basil. Order of 2.
- Wedding Soup$7.00
- Soup of the Day$7.00Out of stock
Sandwiches
- Brisket Cheesesteak$19.00
Thin-sliced smoked brisket, provolone, roasted peppers, caramelized onions, and mayonnaise. Served on an Italian sub roll with a side of pasta salad.
- Chicago Beef$19.00
Thin-sliced roast beef, giardiniera and jus. Served on an Italian sub roll with a side of pasta salad.
- Chicken Caesar Sandwich$15.00
Breaded fried chicken cutlet, Caesar Aioli, lettuce, and shaved parmesan. Served on an Italian sub roll with a side of pasta salad.
- Chicken Parm Sandwich$16.00
Breaded fried chicken cutlet, marinara, mozzarella and provolone. Served on an Italian sub roll with a side of pasta salad.
- Chopped Italian$16.00
Chopped capicola, prosciutto, genoa salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, parmesan and Italian dressing. Served on an Italian sub roll with a side of pasta salad.
- Eggplant Florentine Sandwich$16.00
Florets of breaded eggplant stuffed with an herbed ricotta filling, spinach, tomato, roasted red peppers, mozzarella, parmesan and balsamic glaze. Served on an Italian sub roll with a side of pasta salad.
- Meatball Sub$17.00
House-made meatballs, mozzarella, provolone, marinara and basil. Served on an Italian sub roll with a side of pasta salad.
- Porchetta Sandwich$17.00
Caramelized fennel porchetta, tomato bacon jam, pesto aioli, tomato and lettuce. Served on an Onion roll with a side of pasta salad.
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$16.00
Pulled pork, BBQ sauce, banana peppers, cole slaw, buttermilk fried onions. Served on an Onion roll with a side of pasta salad.
Insalata
- Caesar Salad$9.00
Romaine, parmesan and croutons tossed in our house-made Caesar Dressing.
- Garden Salad$9.00
Romaine, tomato, onion, pickled peppers, olives, parmesan and croutons tossed in our house-made Italian dressing.
- Strawberry Spinach Salad$10.00
Fresh Spinach. roasted red peppers, tomatoes, strawberries, red onion toasted breadcrumbs and goat cheese tossed in our house-made balsamic dressing.
Sicilian PIzza Slice
- Hot Honey Pepperoni Slice$8.00
Our house-made Sicilian pizza crust topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella, provolone, pepperoni, hot honey and crushed red pepper.
- Caprese Pizza Slice$8.00
Our house-made Sicilian pizza crust topped with tomato sauce, Mozzarella cheese, tomato, basil and balsamic glaze.
- Prosciutto Pizza Slice$8.00
Our house-made Sicilian pizza crust topped with tomato sauce, prosciutto, mozzarella, tomato, parmesan and balsamic glaze.
- Buffalo Chicken Pizza Slice$9.00
Our house-made Sicilian pizza crust topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, buffalo chicken, French fries, buffalo and ranch drizzles.
- Meatball Pizza Slice$9.00
Our house-made Sicilian pizza crust topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, meatballs, parmesan and basil.
- Chicken Alfredo Pizza Slice$9.00
Our house-made Sicilian pizza crust topped with Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, chicken, roasted red pepper and parmesan.
- Pulled Pork Pizza Slice$9.00
Our house-made Sicilian pizza crust topped with pulled pork, mozzarella cheese, roasted red peppers, banana peppers, BBQ sauce and parmesan.
- Cheese Pizza Slice$7.00
Our house-made Sicilian pizza crust topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese.
Pasta
- Spaghetti & Meatballs$18.00
Spaghetti, house-made meatballs, tomato sauce, parmesan, basil, lemon ricotta dollop and black pepper.
- Tuscan Alfredo$20.00
Paccheri, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh baby spinach, house-made sausage and Alfredo sauce.
- Beef & Carrot Ragu$20.00
Paccheri, beef, heirloom carrots, grated pecorino, parsley, crushed red pepper, and toasted breadcrumbs.
- Fennel & Sausage Paccheri$20.00
Paccheri, white wine butter sauce, house-made sausage, caramelized fennel, baby spinach, basil, caramelized onion, parmesan and brown-butter pistachios.
- Papperdelle alla Vodka$18.00
Pappardelle, Vodka Sauce, parmesan, basil and black pepper.
- Ravioli$18.00
Smoked mozzarella ravioli, pesto cream sauce, caramelized onion, tomato, roasted red pepper, micro greens and balsamic vinaigrette.
- Fried Eggplant Lasagna$18.00
Breaded fried eggplant layered with an herbed ricotta filling, spinach, tomato, roasted red peppers, marinara, mozzarella, parmesan and balsamic glaze.
- Chicken Marsala$25.00
Pan-seared chicken smothered in mushrooms and Marsala Sauce. Served with Spaghetti Alfredo.
- Chicken Parm Pasta$25.00
Breaded fried chicken cutlet topped with marinara and mozzarella. Served with Pappardelle alla Vodka.
- Build Your PASTA$28.00Out of stock
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
4609 Butler Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15201