Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tomahawk Tavern

review star

No reviews yet

2535 North State Street

Bunnell, FL 32110

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Dinner

Burgers

Perfect Burger

$14.95

8 oz steak burger, American cheese, lettuce, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, kaiser bun served with fries

Tomahawk Burger

$15.95

8 oz steak burger, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, bacon, caramelized onions, mushrooms, secret sauce kaiser bun, served with fries

Black & Bleu Burger

$15.95

8 oz steak burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon, fresh blue cheese crumbles, kaiser bun served with fries

Beyond Burger

$14.95

Plant-based burger, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, secret sauce, kaiser bun served with fries

Desserts

New York Style Cheesecake

$6.95

Red Velvet Cake

$6.95

Tiramisu

$6.95

Entrées

Peach Bourbon Pork Chop

$27.95Out of stock

14 oz French cut bone-in pork chop house seasoning peach bourbon glaze, choice of two sides

Tuscany Chicken

$21.95

8 oz sautéed chicken breasts sun-dried tomato, bacon, & spinach sauce, mashed potatoes, and vegetable of the day

Tuscany Shrimp

$23.95

Shrimp With SunDried Tomato - Bacon & Spinach Sauce Mashed Potatoes Vegetable o the Day

Kids Menu

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.95

Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries

$7.95

Kids Burger & Fries

$7.95

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$7.95

Pasta

M Axe & Cheese

Five cheese sauce, cavatappi herb breadcrumbs

Alfredo Pasta

House Alfredo, cavatappi, and shaved Parmesan

Chicken Parm Dinner

$17.95

Crispy chicken breast, baked in homemade marinara, topped with melted mozzarella and Parmesan

Sandwiches

Steak Sandwich

$15.95

Sliced ribeye, caramelized onions, Swiss, garlic aioli, hoagie roll served with fries

Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

Fried buttermilk chicken or grilled chicken, pickles, secret sauce, kaiser bun, served with fries

BBQ Pulled Pork

$14.95Out of stock

BBQ tender pulled pork, red onions, and pickles served with fries

Big Fish Sandwich

$14.95

Beer battered cod, lettuce, tomato, onion, house tarter sauce, served with fries

Tomahawk Chicken BLT

$15.95

Grilled or fried chicken, bacon lettuce, tomato, and secret sauce served with fries

Sides

Bacon Brussel Sprouts

$6.95

Baked Potato

$3.95

French Fries

$3.95

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$4.95

Grilled Asparagus

$6.95

Loaded Baked Potato

$5.95

Mac & Cheese

$5.95

Mushroom Risotto

$9.95

Onion Rings

$4.95

Seafood Boil Refill

Side Caesar Salad

$4.95

Side House Salad

$4.95

Vegetable of the Day

$5.95

Soup & Salad

Cup Soup of the Day

$3.95

Ask your server for Today's creation

Bowl Soup of the Day

$7.95

Ask your server for Today's creation

Spring Mixed Steak Salad

$14.95

Ribeye, spring mix, red onions, tomatoes, shaved Parmesan, and lemon vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

Romaine hearts, caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese, and croutons

Axe Wedge Salad

$13.95

Choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing, iceberg lettuce, bacon bits, and cherry tomatoes

Starters

Loaded Steak Fries

$13.95

French fries, steak, caramelized onions, applewood bacon, homemade cheese, and secret sauce

Filet Tips

$15.95

Filet tips, caramelized onions, mushrooms, Detroit zip, sauce, house baguette, and chives

Pickle Fries

$9.95Out of stock

Battered and fried pickle spears

Pretzel Bites

$8.95

Served with cheese sauce, secret sauce, and creole mustard

Southwest Egg Rolls

$9.95

Shredded chicken, black beans, roasted corn, Southwestern spices, cilantro, lime, and aioli

Jalapeño Poppers

$9.95

Battered jalapeños, cream cheese ranch

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.95

6 breaded mozzarella sticks deep-fried

Chicken Wings

$11.95Out of stock

Eight jumbo chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce: peach bourbon BBQ, Carolina gold, hot, mild, garlic parmesan, or teriyaki

Steaks

Filet Mignon

$37.95

8 oz filet mignon, house seasoning garlic compound butter, choice of two sides please allow at 30-40 min cook time

New York Strip

$35.95

16 oz prime NY strip loin, house seasoning garlic compound butter, choice of two sides please allow at 30-40 min cook time

New York Strip Prime

$51.95

Sirloin

$21.95

8 oz sirloin, house seasoning, garlic compound butter, choice of two sides please allow at 30-40 min cook time

Teach Sirloin

$15.00Out of stock

Tomahawk Ribeye

$39.95

Tomahawk Ribeye Prime

$62.95

Tomahawk Titan Ribeye

$79.95

32 oz bone-in ribeye, house seasoning, garlic compound butter, choice of three sides please allow at 30-40 min cook time

Wraps

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$15.95

Grilled or fried chicken, bacon lettuce, tomato, onion shredded cheese, and ranch served with fries

Tomahawk Philly

$16.95

Filet tips, lettuce, tomato, onion, bell peppers, mushrooms, and Swiss cheese served with fries

Teriyaki Shrimp

$15.95

Blackened shrimp, sriracha aioli, arugula mix, fried wontons sesame oil, served with fries

Pizza

Create Your Own Pie

16" Create Your Own Pie

$16.00

16" Specialty Pizzas

16" Alfredo Pie

$21.00

Alfredo sauce, broccoli, chicken, shaved parmesan

16" BBQ Chicken

$21.00

Home made BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon, pineapple, cheddar cheese, ranch

16" Margharita Pizza

$21.00

Marinara, fresh mozzarella, basil, olive oil, fresh pesto

16" Philly Cheese Steak

$22.00

Marinara, peppers, onions, mushrooms, steak, mozzarella

16" Veggie Pie

$23.00

Marinara, broccoli, onions, mushrooms, and tomatoes

16" Meat Lovers

$23.00

16" Buffalo Chicken

$22.00

16" White Pie

$21.00

Hawaiian

$22.00

Specials

Specials

Lite Fare

$34.95Out of stock

Dine for Two

$94.95Out of stock

Ribeye Special

$28.95Out of stock

NY Strip Special

$28.95

Shrimp Ceviche Flat Bread

$10.95

B&B Beef Flat Bread

$10.95

Chicken Flat Bread

$10.95

Lobster Tail

$15.00

5 Shrimp

$10.00

Sirlon And Shrimp

$21.95

Taco Tuesday

Beef Taco

$3.00Out of stock

Chicken Taco

$3.00

Shrimp Taco

$4.00

Steak Taco

$3.00

Birria Taco

$5.00Out of stock

Prime Rib Special

King Cut 16oz

$27.00

Queen Cut 10oz

$24.00

Lunch

Appetizers

Jalapeños Poppers

$9.95

Battered jalapeños, cream cheese, and ranch

Mozzarella Sticks*

$8.95

6 breaded mozzarella sticks deep-fried

Pickle Fry's

$9.95

Battered and fried pickle spears

Pretzel Bites*

$8.95

Served with cheese sauce, secret sauce, and creole mustard

SW Egg Rolls

$9.95

Shredded chicken, black beans, roasted corn, cilantro, lime, and aioli

Kids Menu

Burger & Fries

$6.00

Chicken Tenders & Fries*

$6.00

Mac N Cheese

$6.00

Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Steaks

Tomahawk Ribeye Prime

$62.95

Filet Mignon

$37.95

8 oz filet mignon, house seasoning garlic compound butter, choice of two sides please allow at 30-40 min cook time

New York Strip

$35.95

16 oz prime NY strip loin, house seasoning garlic compound butter, choice of two sides please allow at 30-40 min cook time

New York Strip Prime

$51.95

Sirloin*

$19.95

8 oz sirloin, house seasoning, garlic compound butter. Choice of two sides please allow at 30-40 min cook time

Tomahawk Titan Ribeye

$79.95

32 oz bone-in ribeye, house seasoning, garlic compound butter, choice of three sides please allow at 30-40 min cook time

Sides

Asparagus

$6.95

Caesar Side Salad

$3.95

Fries

$3.95

House Side Salad

$3.95

Mac N Cheese

$5.95

Vegetable of the Day

$5.95

Handhelds

Big Burrito

$12.00

Choice of chicken or steak, rice, black beans, and cheese

Cuban Sandwich

$12.00

Roasted pork, sweet ham, Swiss cheese, garlic aioli, hot pressed buttery Cuban bread

Mother Clucker

$12.00

Fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, and onion

Steak Sandwich

$12.00

Juicy steak, sautéed onions, and grilled peppers

Three Tacos

$12.00

Choice of beef or chicken, pico de gallo, cilantro, cabbage, and sour cream

Tavern Burger

$12.00

Juicy burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, special tavern sauce

Tomahawk Wrap

$12.00

Choice of steak or chicken, bacon, ranch, lettuce

Entrées

Loaded Fries

$12.00

Choice of steak or chicken, onion, bacon, chives, cheese

Lunch Tips

$12.00

Filet tips, caramelized onions, mushrooms, Detroit-style zip sauce, house baguette, and chives

Make-Your-Bowl

$12.00

Choice of chicken or steak over our signature mac and cheese or mashed potatoes

Quesadilla

$12.00

Choice of chicken or steak, cheese, pico de gallo

Spring Mix Salad

$12.00

Steak or chicken, spring mix, red onions, tomatoes, shaved Parmesan, and lemon vinaigrette

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Urban Axe throwing Steak house first responder bar mouth - watering menu from steaks burgers and pasta dishes

Website

Location

2535 North State Street, Bunnell, FL 32110

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Terranova's Restaurant & Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
208 State Street Bunnell, FL 32110
View restaurantnext
Sylvain's Caribbean Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
1000 Palm Coast Parkway Southwest Palm Coast, FL 32137
View restaurantnext
Mamaling
orange starNo Reviews
1280 Palm Coast Parkway Southwest Palm Coast, FL 32137
View restaurantnext
Stoner's Pizza Joint - Palm Coast
orange starNo Reviews
5 Utility Drive Palm Coast, FL 32137
View restaurantnext
The Brass Tap - Palm Coast FL
orange star4.5 • 2,101
250 Palm Coast Parkway NE Palm Coast, FL 32137
View restaurantnext
Red White & Blues - 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy C132
orange starNo Reviews
101 Palm Harbor Pkwy C132 Palm Coast, FL 32137
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Bunnell
Flagler Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Palm Coast
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Ormond Beach
review star
No reviews yet
Daytona Beach
review star
Avg 4 (31 restaurants)
Port Orange
review star
No reviews yet
Palatka
review star
Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)
Saint Augustine
review star
Avg 4.6 (44 restaurants)
Deland
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
New Smyrna Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston