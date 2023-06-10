Tomahawk Tavern
No reviews yet
2535 North State Street
Bunnell, FL 32110
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Dinner
Burgers
Perfect Burger
8 oz steak burger, American cheese, lettuce, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, kaiser bun served with fries
Tomahawk Burger
8 oz steak burger, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, bacon, caramelized onions, mushrooms, secret sauce kaiser bun, served with fries
Black & Bleu Burger
8 oz steak burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon, fresh blue cheese crumbles, kaiser bun served with fries
Beyond Burger
Plant-based burger, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, secret sauce, kaiser bun served with fries
Entrées
Peach Bourbon Pork Chop
14 oz French cut bone-in pork chop house seasoning peach bourbon glaze, choice of two sides
Tuscany Chicken
8 oz sautéed chicken breasts sun-dried tomato, bacon, & spinach sauce, mashed potatoes, and vegetable of the day
Tuscany Shrimp
Shrimp With SunDried Tomato - Bacon & Spinach Sauce Mashed Potatoes Vegetable o the Day
Kids Menu
Pasta
Sandwiches
Steak Sandwich
Sliced ribeye, caramelized onions, Swiss, garlic aioli, hoagie roll served with fries
Chicken Sandwich
Fried buttermilk chicken or grilled chicken, pickles, secret sauce, kaiser bun, served with fries
BBQ Pulled Pork
BBQ tender pulled pork, red onions, and pickles served with fries
Big Fish Sandwich
Beer battered cod, lettuce, tomato, onion, house tarter sauce, served with fries
Tomahawk Chicken BLT
Grilled or fried chicken, bacon lettuce, tomato, and secret sauce served with fries
Sides
Soup & Salad
Cup Soup of the Day
Ask your server for Today's creation
Bowl Soup of the Day
Ask your server for Today's creation
Spring Mixed Steak Salad
Ribeye, spring mix, red onions, tomatoes, shaved Parmesan, and lemon vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
Romaine hearts, caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese, and croutons
Axe Wedge Salad
Choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing, iceberg lettuce, bacon bits, and cherry tomatoes
Starters
Loaded Steak Fries
French fries, steak, caramelized onions, applewood bacon, homemade cheese, and secret sauce
Filet Tips
Filet tips, caramelized onions, mushrooms, Detroit zip, sauce, house baguette, and chives
Pickle Fries
Battered and fried pickle spears
Pretzel Bites
Served with cheese sauce, secret sauce, and creole mustard
Southwest Egg Rolls
Shredded chicken, black beans, roasted corn, Southwestern spices, cilantro, lime, and aioli
Jalapeño Poppers
Battered jalapeños, cream cheese ranch
Mozzarella Sticks
6 breaded mozzarella sticks deep-fried
Chicken Wings
Eight jumbo chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce: peach bourbon BBQ, Carolina gold, hot, mild, garlic parmesan, or teriyaki
Steaks
Filet Mignon
8 oz filet mignon, house seasoning garlic compound butter, choice of two sides please allow at 30-40 min cook time
New York Strip
16 oz prime NY strip loin, house seasoning garlic compound butter, choice of two sides please allow at 30-40 min cook time
New York Strip Prime
Sirloin
8 oz sirloin, house seasoning, garlic compound butter, choice of two sides please allow at 30-40 min cook time
Teach Sirloin
Tomahawk Ribeye
Tomahawk Ribeye Prime
Tomahawk Titan Ribeye
32 oz bone-in ribeye, house seasoning, garlic compound butter, choice of three sides please allow at 30-40 min cook time
Wraps
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Grilled or fried chicken, bacon lettuce, tomato, onion shredded cheese, and ranch served with fries
Tomahawk Philly
Filet tips, lettuce, tomato, onion, bell peppers, mushrooms, and Swiss cheese served with fries
Teriyaki Shrimp
Blackened shrimp, sriracha aioli, arugula mix, fried wontons sesame oil, served with fries
Pizza
Create Your Own Pie
16" Specialty Pizzas
16" Alfredo Pie
Alfredo sauce, broccoli, chicken, shaved parmesan
16" BBQ Chicken
Home made BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon, pineapple, cheddar cheese, ranch
16" Margharita Pizza
Marinara, fresh mozzarella, basil, olive oil, fresh pesto
16" Philly Cheese Steak
Marinara, peppers, onions, mushrooms, steak, mozzarella
16" Veggie Pie
Marinara, broccoli, onions, mushrooms, and tomatoes
16" Meat Lovers
16" Buffalo Chicken
16" White Pie
Hawaiian
Specials
Specials
Taco Tuesday
Prime Rib Special
Lunch
Appetizers
Jalapeños Poppers
Battered jalapeños, cream cheese, and ranch
Mozzarella Sticks*
6 breaded mozzarella sticks deep-fried
Pickle Fry's
Battered and fried pickle spears
Pretzel Bites*
Served with cheese sauce, secret sauce, and creole mustard
SW Egg Rolls
Shredded chicken, black beans, roasted corn, cilantro, lime, and aioli
Kids Menu
Steaks
Tomahawk Ribeye Prime
Filet Mignon
8 oz filet mignon, house seasoning garlic compound butter, choice of two sides please allow at 30-40 min cook time
New York Strip
16 oz prime NY strip loin, house seasoning garlic compound butter, choice of two sides please allow at 30-40 min cook time
New York Strip Prime
Sirloin*
8 oz sirloin, house seasoning, garlic compound butter. Choice of two sides please allow at 30-40 min cook time
Tomahawk Titan Ribeye
32 oz bone-in ribeye, house seasoning, garlic compound butter, choice of three sides please allow at 30-40 min cook time
Sides
Handhelds
Big Burrito
Choice of chicken or steak, rice, black beans, and cheese
Cuban Sandwich
Roasted pork, sweet ham, Swiss cheese, garlic aioli, hot pressed buttery Cuban bread
Mother Clucker
Fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, and onion
Steak Sandwich
Juicy steak, sautéed onions, and grilled peppers
Three Tacos
Choice of beef or chicken, pico de gallo, cilantro, cabbage, and sour cream
Tavern Burger
Juicy burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, special tavern sauce
Tomahawk Wrap
Choice of steak or chicken, bacon, ranch, lettuce
Entrées
Loaded Fries
Choice of steak or chicken, onion, bacon, chives, cheese
Lunch Tips
Filet tips, caramelized onions, mushrooms, Detroit-style zip sauce, house baguette, and chives
Make-Your-Bowl
Choice of chicken or steak over our signature mac and cheese or mashed potatoes
Quesadilla
Choice of chicken or steak, cheese, pico de gallo
Spring Mix Salad
Steak or chicken, spring mix, red onions, tomatoes, shaved Parmesan, and lemon vinaigrette
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Urban Axe throwing Steak house first responder bar mouth - watering menu from steaks burgers and pasta dishes
2535 North State Street, Bunnell, FL 32110