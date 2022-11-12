Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch

Tomate Cafe 2265 Fifth Street

1,370 Reviews

$

2265 Fifth Street

Berkeley, CA 94710

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic Breakfast Burrito
BTA Breakfast Sandwich
Baja Breakfast Burrito

Classic Breakfasts

Two Eggs Any Style

$14.00

Breakfast potatoes & your choice of breakfast meat and toast

Jumpstart Breakfast

Jumpstart Breakfast

$10.00+

Two eggs, two pieces of your choice of breakfast meat, and two pancakes or two french toast

Harvest Breakfast

$15.00

Eggs, zucchini potato cakes, spinach, fried apples, your choice of breakfast meat and toast

Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros

$15.50

Eggs, avocado, queso fresco, crispy corn tortillas, black beans topped with fresh red salsa, your choice of meat, and breakfast potatoes

Omelette & Scrambles

Savory Omelette

Savory Omelette

$15.50

Sausage, mushrooms, green onions, and cheese

Veggie Omelette

Veggie Omelette

$15.50

Tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach, avocado, green onions, and cheese

Pesto Omelette

$15.50

Pesto, green onions, tomatoes, broccoli and cheese

BBQ Pulled Pork Omelette

$14.50

Mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, and cheese

Lox Scramble

$12.95+

Two Eggs, Smoked salmon, mushrooms, and green onions.

Italian Sausage Scramble

$15.95

Mild Italian pork sausage, mushrooms, and green onions

Classic Cheese Omelette

$12.50

Breakfast Sandwiches

Classic Breakfast Sandwich

$11.00

Scrambled eggs, cheese, and your choice of breakfast meat

BTA Breakfast Sandwich

BTA Breakfast Sandwich

$13.50

Scrambled eggs, tomato, bacon, avocado, and cheese

Egg White & Veggie Sandwich

$11.50

Egg whites, mushrooms, and spinach

Breakfast Burritos

Classic Breakfast Burrito

Classic Breakfast Burrito

$11.50

Eggs, breakfast potatoes, cheese, and your choice of bbq pork, applewood bacon, chicken apple sausage

Baja Breakfast Burrito

Baja Breakfast Burrito

$14.00

Eggs, breakfast potatoes, cheese, bacon, avocado, beans, and ranchero salsa

Veggie Breakfast Burrito

Veggie Breakfast Burrito

$13.50

Eggs, breakfast potatoes, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, spinach, cheese, and tomatillo salsa

El Fuego Breakfast Burrito

El Fuego Breakfast Burrito

$14.50

Eggs, breakfast potatoes, bacon, cheese, sriracha crema, and jalapeños

Small Bites and Sides

Side of Breakfast Meat

$6.50

Chicken apple sausage, Italian sausage, veggie sausage, applewood bacon, veggie bacon, or bbq pulled pork

Side of Toast or Bagel

$3.50

Sourdough, multigrain, light rye, or bagel with butter

Side of Eggs

$2.45+

Breakfast Potatoes

$4.50

Pancakes

$3.50+

Set of Two or Three Pieces

French Toast

French Toast

$3.50+

Black Beans

$4.00

Brown Rice

$4.00

Two Zucchini Potato Cakes

$6.95

Breakfast Parfait

$8.00

House made granola, seasonal fruit, greek yogurt, and maple syrup

Deluxe Oatmeal

Deluxe Oatmeal

$6.50

Organic oatmeal, coconut, walnuts, raisins, brown sugar, steamed milk, and syrup

Lox Bagel

$12.95

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, capers, tomatoes, and red onion

Bagel w/Cream Cheese

$4.00

Seasonal Fresh Fruit

$5.50+

Potato Salad

$4.00

Avocado

$2.00

Side of Sour Cream

$1.00

Bag of Chips

$2.50
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

Bacon and Cheese Scone

$5.95Out of stock
Black Currant Scone

Black Currant Scone

$3.50

Baklava

$3.50
Dark Chocolate Halvah w/Toasted Almonds

Dark Chocolate Halvah w/Toasted Almonds

$3.50Out of stock
Morning Glory Muffin

Morning Glory Muffin

$2.95

Espresso Drinks

Espresso

$2.00

Caffè Mocha

$5.50
Caffè Latte

Caffè Latte

$5.00

Caffè Americano

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Machiato

$4.00

Coffee & Tea

House Coffee Mug

$3.50

Coffee To Go

$2.50+

Chai Tea

$5.00
Vedic Tea

Vedic Tea

$4.00
Ginger Tea

Ginger Tea

$4.00

Mighty Leaf Tea

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Hot Apple Cider

$2.50
Zolo Cold Brew Coffee

Zolo Cold Brew Coffee

$4.00

Cold Drinks

Iced Tea

$3.50

Milk

$2.50
Martinelli’s Apple Juice

Martinelli’s Apple Juice

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00
7-Up

7-Up

$2.00
Bottled Mexican Coke

Bottled Mexican Coke

$4.50
San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$4.50
San Pellegrino Flavored Sparkling

San Pellegrino Flavored Sparkling

$3.50
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00
Bottled Tazo Tea

Bottled Tazo Tea

$3.00
Yerba Mate Bottled Tea

Yerba Mate Bottled Tea

$4.00

Mimosa

$6.50

Fresh Squeezed

Orange Juice

$4.00+

Lemonade

$3.00+

Smoothies

Date pieces, almond butter, coconut milk, vanilla extract, bananas, honey, ice

Banana Strawberry Smoothie

$6.00

Strawberries, bananas, choice of milk or orange juice, honey, ice

Mixed Berry Smoothie

Mixed Berry Smoothie

$6.50

Seasonal fresh berries, bananas, grape juice, honey, ice

Green Smoothie

Green Smoothie

$6.50

Persian cucumbers, Barlean's green powder, avocado, honey, ice

Date Shake

$6.50

Beer

Corona

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Lagunitas

$5.00

Anchor Steam

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving Breakfast and Lunch to the West Berkeley Community since 1989. Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2265 Fifth Street, Berkeley, CA 94710

Directions

Gallery
Tomate Cafe image
Tomate Cafe image
Tomate Cafe image
Tomate Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Jasmine Blossom Thai Cuisine
orange star4.2 • 1,574
6520 Hollis St Emeryville, CA 94608
View restaurantnext
Homemade Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
2454 Sacramento Street Berkeley, CA 94702
View restaurantnext
Creekwood Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 1,203
3121 Sacramento St Berkeley, CA 94702
View restaurantnext
Townhouse Emeryville - 5862 Doyle Street
orange starNo Reviews
5862 Doyle Street Emeryville, CA 94608
View restaurantnext
Starry Plough
orange starNo Reviews
3101 Shattuck Ave Berkeley, CA 94705
View restaurantnext
Barney's Gourmet Hamburgers - Shattuck - 1600 Shattuck Ave #112
orange starNo Reviews
1600 Shattuck Ave #112 Berkeley, CA 94709
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Berkeley

Picante Berkeley
orange star4.3 • 1,150
1328 Sixth Street Berkeley, CA 94710
View restaurantnext
Lama Beans Cafe - Berkeley
orange star4.4 • 679
1290 6th St Berkeley, CA 94710
View restaurantnext
Thai Table
orange star4.5 • 273
913 University ave Berkley, CA 94710
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Berkeley
Downtown Berkeley
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston