Tomatello's Latin Cuisine 21 E Broad St

review star

No reviews yet

21 E Broad St

Hopewell, NJ 08525

Order Again

Popular Items

Carne Asada
Arepa Pues
Chorizo Quesadilla

Appetizers

Arepa

Arepa

$4.25

Corn cake made out of corn dough, mixed with cheese and corn, in a flat circular shape.

Arepa Pues

$9.50

Sautéed vegetables with your choice of protein(chicken, steak, shrimp $4.50 extra) served over the arepa.

Chicharrón with tostones

Chicharrón with tostones

$14.95

Chips

$2.00

Chips & guacamole

$5.00

Chips & salsa

$4.00

Chips with cheese dip

$5.00
Empanada

Empanada

$2.75

Crunchy cornmeal dough filled with either beef, chicken, cheese or vegetables and potato filling. Served with ají (spicy Colombian sauce).

Pandebono

$2.50

Colombian cheese bread made with cornmeal and tapioca into a round shape

Fied Calamari

$14.95

Shrimp On Garlic Sauce

$12.95

Paella

$15.00

BBQ Ribs

$7.00

Entrees

Bandeja Paisa

Bandeja Paisa

$22.95

Grilled steak, chorizo, chicharrón, served with white rice, pinto beans, fried egg, sweet plantains.

BBQ Ribs

BBQ Ribs

$21.95

Slow baked whole rack of ribs. Served with white rice and salad.

Breakfast Burrito

$11.95
Cazuela

Cazuela

$22.95

Calamari, mussels and shrimp in a delicious saffron tomato stew with peppers and onions.

Chorizo Loco

$9.50

Whole chorizo with guacamole, salsa, pineapple, crushed chips, roasted jalapeño sauce and cheese wrapped in a tortilla.

Churrasco

$21.95

Slow marinated grilled steak, topped with chimichurri. Served with white rice and salad.

El Desayuno

El Desayuno

$12.95

Grilled ciabatta sandwich with a fried egg, black beans, chorizo sautéed potatoes and picante sauce.

El Ranchero

El Ranchero

$13.95

Thinly sliced grilled steak, topped with salsa, guacamole, cheese and roasted jalapeño sauce between toasted white bread slices.

Enchiladas

$14.95

Two flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of protein (chorizo $2 extra/shrimp $4.50 extra), salsa, either mild or spicy sauce. Baked and topped with melted cheese.

Fajitas

Fajitas

$21.95

Sautéed chicken, steak (shrimp $4.50 extra) mixed in with caramelized onions & peppers. Served with 3 flour tortillas all fix ins- guacamole, lettuce, picadillo, cheese, sour cream.

Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros

$12.95

Los Camarones

$22.95

Sautéed shrimp with peppers, onions & jalapeños in a spiced tomato wine sauce. Served over white rice.

Nachos

$11.95

Tortilla chips layered with black beans, salsa, your choice of protein (*$1.00 extra/$2 chorizo extra) and melted cheese & sour cream.

Paella for 2

Paella for 2

$45.95

Chicken, chorizo, mussels, shrimp and calamari in a saffron calasparra rice. Takes 45 min to prepare.

Pachamana

$11.95

Goddess of harvest. With each season, these vegetarian tacos will change. Sautéed vegetables, with black beans, white rice , two fried plantains served over two flour tortillas.

Tostada Burger

$13.95

Marinated & grilled burger with guacamole, salsa, cheese and lettuce. Topped with roasted jalapeño sauce between two fried plantains.

Bistec a Caballo

$16.50

Sautéed meat with tomatoes and onions, topped with a fried egg and served with rice.

Carne Asada

$15.95

Veggies Side

$3.00

Tamales

$16.95

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$11.95

Burritos

Burrito Carnitas

$11.95

Burrito Chicken

$11.95

Burrito Chorizo

$13.95

Burrito Steak

$11.95

Burrito Veggies

$11.95

Burrito Shrimp

$16.45

Burrito No Protein

$11.95

Quesadillas

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.95

Steak Quesadilla

$12.95

Carnitas Quesadilla

$12.95

Chorizo Quesadilla

$14.95

Veggie Quesadilla

$12.95

Shrimp Quesadilla

$17.45

Cheese Quesadilla

$12.95

Tacos

Chicken Tacos

Chicken Tacos

$11.95

Steak Tacos

$11.95

Carnitas Tacos

$11.95

Chorizo Tacos

$13.95

Veggie Tacos

$11.95

Shrimp Tacos

$16.45

No protein Tacos

$11.95

3 Tacos

Salad Bowl

Carnitas Bowl

$13.95

Chicken Bowl

$13.95

Chorizo Bowl

$15.95

Steak Bowl

$13.95

Veggies Bowl

$13.95

Shrimp Bowl

$18.45

No protein Bowl

$13.95

Taco Salad

Carnitas Taco Salad

$14.95

Chicken Taco Salad

$14.95

Chorizo Taco Salad

$16.95

Steak Taco Salad

$14.95

Shrimp Taco Salad

$19.45

Veggies Taco Salad

$14.95

No protein Taco Salad

$14.95

Soup

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$6.95

Sauces Side

Tomatillo Side (mild)

$1.00

Roasted Jalapeno Side (medium)

$1.00

Tequila Lime Side (spicy)

$1.00

Picante Side (spiciest)

$1.00

Chimichurri Side

$1.00

Sour Cream Side

$1.00

Extras

Maduros

$6.00

Tostones

$6.00

Rice & Beans

$7.00

White Rice

$5.00

Guacamole

$3.00

Picadillo

$2.00

Extra Tortillas

$1.00

Extra Shrimp

$4.50

Side of Fries

$4.00

Black Beans Side

$5.00

Steak Side

$5.00

Cawliflower Rice

$1.00

Pinto Beans

$5.00

Kids menu

Small Quesadilla

$8.95

Chicken Fingers with fries

$12.95

French Fries

$3.00

Drinks

Jarritos (plastic)

$4.00

Jarritos (glass)

$3.75

Colombian sodas

$3.50

Soda can

$2.50

Water bottle

$2.00

Coffee

$2.75

Tea

$2.75

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Iced tea

$3.50

Pellegrino Water

$3.75

Orange Juice

$2.50

Jugo Natural

$4.50

Desserts

Banana Quesadilla

$7.95

Banana with caramel sauce on a warm flour tortilla, served with ice cream. No ice cream for online/take out orders.

Blondie chocolate cake

$5.00

Dense apple, cinnamon and chocolate chips cake, served warm with ice cream. No ice cream for online/take out orders

Cake Pop

Cake Pop

$3.00

Churro with chocolate sauce

$4.00
Flan

Flan

$5.00

Gift Certificate

Open Item

Catering order

Catering order

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Harold Tello, founder of Tomatello's Latin Cuisine, has always had a love for cooking. He takes pride in cooking for his family. An opportunity fell into his lap, to open the restaurant in the town he has raised his family for the last 29 years, in Hopewell Borough. This is a family owned restaurant where you see Harold, behind the counter, is creating new latin american recipes and your meals. You can find his children, Katherine & Jonathan from time to time, or his wife, Ayda helping to bring the best service and meals right to you.

21 E Broad St, Hopewell, NJ 08525

Directions

