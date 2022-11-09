Tomato Brothers
Popular Items
Starters
Breadsticks
A dozen of our hot fresh bread sticks.
Dip
Garlic Cheese ,Ranch, Marinara, Alfredo, Pizza Sauce
Appetizer Combo
A tasty platter of potato skins, chicken wings, cheese quesadillas and bbq ribs. Comes with Salsa and sour cream.
Calamari
Flash fried and sauteed with pepper, onions, capers and served over lemon sauce.
Cheese Quesadilla
Served with sour cream and salsa.
Chicken Quesadila
Marinated chicken cheese peppers, jalapenos, onions, salsa and sour cream. Garnished with fresh tomatoes and green onions.
Chicken Strips
breaded deep-fried tenderloins served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Half Slab Ribs
Lemon Wings
These awesome wings are marinated and lightly seasoned, cooked golden brown.
Loaded Skins
Loaded with cheddar cheese, tomatoes, bacon and chives served with sour cream.
Slab of Ribs
A whole slab of our famous meaty, lean ribs basted with or special sauce.
Spinach Artichoke Dip
creamed spinach and artichoke hearts, served with celery, carrots, and bread for dipping
Roasted Cauliflower
Salad
Small Greek
Crisp lettuce with imported feta cheese, beets. kalamata olives, red onion, tomatoes, and our famous Greek dreesing.
Entree Greek
Crisp lettuce with imported feta cheese, beets. kalamata olives, red onion, tomatoes, and our famous Greek dressing.
Medium Greek
Crisp lettuce with imported feta cheese, beets. kalamata olives, red onion, tomatoes, and our famous Greek dreessing. Serves 6-8 people
Large Greek
Crisp lettuce with imported feta cheese, beets. kalamata olives, red onion, tomatoes, and our famous Greek dreesing. Serves 10-12 people
Small Caesar
Finally cut romaine mixed with Parmesan cheese, croutons with caeser dressings.
Entree Caesar
Finally cut romaine mixed with Parmesan cheese, croutons with caeser dressings.
Medium Caesar
Dinner Tossed
Fresh lettuce, tomato, beets, red onion, and cumber with your choice of dressing.
Entree Tossed
Fresh lettuce, tomato, beets, red onion, and cumber with your choice of dressing.
Med. tossed
Serves 6-8
Large tossed
Entree Blackened Chicken Salad
Fresh Lettuce, Julienne strips of blackened chicken breast, peppers, jalapenos, onions, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, cucumber.
Medium Blacked Chicken Salad
Entree Apple Orchard
Fresh lettuce, Parmesan cheese, pecans, cranberries, apples, red onion and grilled chicken.
Large Apple Orchard
Medium Apple Orchard
Entree Cobb
Fresh lettuce, rows of chicken, egg, tomatoes, cucumbers, bacon, crumbled bleu cheese, choice of dressing.
Entree Anna's Chopped
Fresh crisp lettuce mixed with imported feta cheese, beets, kalamata olives, red onion, mild banana peppers, cucumbers, tomatoes and chicken all chopped with a side of our famous Greek dressing.
Entree Antipasto Salad
Chopped fresh lettuce, muenster, mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses, ham, salami, chickpeas, tomato, black olives and banna peppers served with a baked asiago tortilla.
Large Antipasto salad
Small Tomato brothers Salad
Fresh lettuce, red onions, crumbled bleu cheese, bits of prosciutto ham, Traditionally severed with balsamic raspberry vinaigrette.
Entree Tomato brothers Salad
Fresh lettuce, red onions, crumbled bleu cheese, bits of prosciutto ham, Traditionally severed with balsamic raspberry vinaigrette.
Pizza
Medium Cheese
Large Cheese
Personal Pizza
Med Tom Bros Super
Pepperoni, Hamburgers, onion, green pepper, mushroom, and Italian sausage
Med Tom Bros Special
ham, pepperoni, hamburger, italian sausage, green pepper, mushrooms, onion, green olives
LRG Tom Bros Super
Pepperoni, Hamburgers, onion, green pepper, mushroom, and Italian sausage
LRG Tom Bros Special
ham, pepperoni, hamburger, italian sausage, green pepper, mushrooms, onion, green olives
Med Spicy Chicken Pizza
artichoke hearts, tomatoes, blackened chicken, a hint of jalapeño peppers, and green onions with muenster, parmesan and mozzarella cheese on a bed of creamed spinach
LRG Spicy Chicken Pizza
artichoke hearts, tomatoes, blackened chicken, a hint of jalapeño peppers, and green onions with muenster, parmesan and mozzarella cheese on a bed of creamed spinach
Med Veg Pizza
mozzarella and muenster cheeses with broccoli, carrots, tomato and fresh spinach and pesto sauce
LG Veg Pizza
mozzarella and muenster cheeses with broccoli, carrots, tomato and fresh spinach and pesto sauce
Gluten Free Pizza
Personal BBQ Chicken Pizza
Stromboli
Sandwich
Classic Burger
Certified Angus beef patty cooked to order, garnisehd wit lettuce, tomato and red onions. (add cheese $0.50). Served with chips (Fries +$1.50)
Club Sandwich
Ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, Swiss cheese on a toasted hoagie bun. Served with chips (Fries +$1.25)
Grilled Cheese
Served with chips (Fries +$1.95)
BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Grilled bbq chicken breast topped with melted mozzarella and cheddar cheese, red onion, bacon and served on a brioche bun with lettuce and tomato. Served with chips (Fries +$1.25)
Tuna Sandwich
Served on toasted marble rye with lettuce and tomato. Served with chips (Fries +$1.25)
Turkey Sandwich
Stacked fresh turkey served on toasted marble rye with lettuce, tomato & Swiss cheese. Served with chips (Fries +$1.25)
Kids Chicken Tender
Kids Spaghetti With Meat Sauce
Kids Spaghetti With Marinara
Kids Cheese Pizza
Kids Cheese & Pepperoni Pizza
Kids Buttered Noodles
Kids Alfredo
Fettuccine noodles tossed in our Delicious Alfredo sauce
Kids Fish & Chips
2 pieces of freshly breaded cod. Served with french fries.
Dinner
Planked whitefish
Pin-boned cooked & served on a seasoned maple plank "charlevoix-style" surrounded by duchess potatoes and fresh vegetables. (Baked Potato and Smashed potato only available after 3pm)
Rib Dinner
8 Bones of our delicious ribs your choice of one side. Choice of soup or salad.(Baked Potato and Smashed potato only available after 3pm)
Ribs 4/2
Lean seasoned meaty full slab, basted with our special BBQ sauce, comes with your choice of two sides. Served with your choice of soup or salad. (12 Bones). (Baked Potato and Smashed potato only available after 3pm)
Fish & Chips
delicious beer-battered dipped fillets served with french fries.
Chicken Kabob
Two marinated and grilled chicken skewers with sauteed peppers, onions, tomatoes and mushrooms with rice pilaf
Chicken Marsala
boneless chicken breats sauteed in marsala wine with mushrooms and hint of garlic. Served on a bed of pasta.(Baked Potato and Smashed potato only available after 3pm)
Chicken Parmesan
Boneless breast of chicken lightly breaded and topped with cheese and marinara sauce. served on a bed of pasta.
Chicken Piccata
Tender chicken breasts sauteed in a white wine with capers and lemon served on a bed of pasta.
Gus's Favorite
Two marinated beef tenderloin tips with peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes and onions, served in natural juices over rice pilaf. (Baked Potato and Smashed potato only available after 3pm)
Chopped Sirloin
U.S.D.A choice copped beef cooked to your specification, topped with grilled onions and served with smashed yukon gold potatoes and vegetables. (Baked Potato and Smashed potato only available after 3pm)
Steak Marsala
10 oz. top sirloin steak char-grilled and served with mushrooms and prosciutto, in a marsala wine sauce served with smashed yukon gold potatoes and vegetables. (Baked Potato and Smashed potato only available after 3pm)
NY Strip
specially selected center-cut strip steak cooked to your order served with choice of side. (Baked Potato and Smashed potato only available after 3pm)
Lasagna
Fresh layers of egg noodles with ground beef, Italian sausage, cheese, and tomato sauce
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine noodles tossed with fresh broccoli and mushrooms
Grilled Chicken Alfredo
Fettuccine noodles tossed with fresh broccoli and mushrooms topped with fresh grilled chicken
Blackened Chicken Alfredo
Fettuccine noodles tossed with fresh broccoli and mushrooms topped with fresh spicy blackened chicken
Shrimp Alfredo
Fettuccine noodles tossed with fresh broccoli and mushrooms topped with fresh shrimp
Mostaccioli with Marinara sauce
Penne Noddles
Mostaccioli with Meat sauce
Penne Noddles
Tomato Brothers Mostaccioli
Baked with meat sauce and topped with mushrooms, Italian sausage, meatball, mozzarella and muenster cheese
Spaghetti with Meat Sauce
Spaghetti with Marinara Sauce
Spaghetti with Meatball
with One Big Meatball
Shrimp and Scallop Provencal
Shrimp & scallops lightly sautéed in lobster cream provencal sauce with fettuccine noodles (it’s a tomato-based sauce)
Grilled Chicken Provencal
Grilled chicken strips and fresh mushrooms mixed with provencal cream sauce with fettuccine noodle (it's a tomato based sauce)
Cheese Ravioli
Ravioli stuffed with cheese, topped with marinara sauce.
