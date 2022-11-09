Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza

Tomato Brothers

620 Reviews

$$

3030 W Grand River Ave

Howell, MI 48843

Order Again

Popular Items

Breadsticks
Dip
Large Cheese

Starters

Breadsticks

$6.95

A dozen of our hot fresh bread sticks.

Dip

Garlic Cheese ,Ranch, Marinara, Alfredo, Pizza Sauce

Appetizer Combo

$16.95

A tasty platter of potato skins, chicken wings, cheese quesadillas and bbq ribs. Comes with Salsa and sour cream.

Calamari

$12.95

Flash fried and sauteed with pepper, onions, capers and served over lemon sauce.

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.95

Served with sour cream and salsa.

Chicken Quesadila

$10.95

Marinated chicken cheese peppers, jalapenos, onions, salsa and sour cream. Garnished with fresh tomatoes and green onions.

Chicken Strips

$11.95

breaded deep-fried tenderloins served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Half Slab Ribs

$15.95

Lemon Wings

$13.95

These awesome wings are marinated and lightly seasoned, cooked golden brown.

Loaded Skins

$8.95

Loaded with cheddar cheese, tomatoes, bacon and chives served with sour cream.

Slab of Ribs

$23.95

A whole slab of our famous meaty, lean ribs basted with or special sauce.

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.95

creamed spinach and artichoke hearts, served with celery, carrots, and bread for dipping

Roasted Cauliflower

$12.95Out of stock

Salad

Small Greek

$6.95

Crisp lettuce with imported feta cheese, beets. kalamata olives, red onion, tomatoes, and our famous Greek dreesing.

Entree Greek

$12.95

Crisp lettuce with imported feta cheese, beets. kalamata olives, red onion, tomatoes, and our famous Greek dressing.

Medium Greek

$29.95

Crisp lettuce with imported feta cheese, beets. kalamata olives, red onion, tomatoes, and our famous Greek dreessing. Serves 6-8 people

Large Greek

$32.95

Crisp lettuce with imported feta cheese, beets. kalamata olives, red onion, tomatoes, and our famous Greek dreesing. Serves 10-12 people

Small Caesar

$6.95

Finally cut romaine mixed with Parmesan cheese, croutons with caeser dressings.

Entree Caesar

$9.95

Finally cut romaine mixed with Parmesan cheese, croutons with caeser dressings.

Medium Caesar

$21.99

Dinner Tossed

$5.95

Fresh lettuce, tomato, beets, red onion, and cumber with your choice of dressing.

Entree Tossed

$10.99

Fresh lettuce, tomato, beets, red onion, and cumber with your choice of dressing.

Med. tossed

$24.95

Serves 6-8

Large tossed

$27.99

Entree Blackened Chicken Salad

$15.95

Fresh Lettuce, Julienne strips of blackened chicken breast, peppers, jalapenos, onions, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, cucumber.

Medium Blacked Chicken Salad

$28.95

Entree Apple Orchard

$15.95

Fresh lettuce, Parmesan cheese, pecans, cranberries, apples, red onion and grilled chicken.

Large Apple Orchard

$38.99

Medium Apple Orchard

$28.95

Entree Cobb

$15.95

Fresh lettuce, rows of chicken, egg, tomatoes, cucumbers, bacon, crumbled bleu cheese, choice of dressing.

Entree Anna's Chopped

$15.95

Fresh crisp lettuce mixed with imported feta cheese, beets, kalamata olives, red onion, mild banana peppers, cucumbers, tomatoes and chicken all chopped with a side of our famous Greek dressing.

Entree Antipasto Salad

$15.95

Chopped fresh lettuce, muenster, mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses, ham, salami, chickpeas, tomato, black olives and banna peppers served with a baked asiago tortilla.

Large Antipasto salad

$37.99

Small Tomato brothers Salad

$6.95

Fresh lettuce, red onions, crumbled bleu cheese, bits of prosciutto ham, Traditionally severed with balsamic raspberry vinaigrette.

Entree Tomato brothers Salad

$13.95

Fresh lettuce, red onions, crumbled bleu cheese, bits of prosciutto ham, Traditionally severed with balsamic raspberry vinaigrette.

Pizza

Medium Cheese

$14.95

Large Cheese

$15.95

Personal Pizza

$11.95

Med Tom Bros Super

$17.95

Pepperoni, Hamburgers, onion, green pepper, mushroom, and Italian sausage

Med Tom Bros Special

$18.95

ham, pepperoni, hamburger, italian sausage, green pepper, mushrooms, onion, green olives

LRG Tom Bros Super

$19.95

Pepperoni, Hamburgers, onion, green pepper, mushroom, and Italian sausage

LRG Tom Bros Special

$20.95

ham, pepperoni, hamburger, italian sausage, green pepper, mushrooms, onion, green olives

Med Spicy Chicken Pizza

$18.95

artichoke hearts, tomatoes, blackened chicken, a hint of jalapeño peppers, and green onions with muenster, parmesan and mozzarella cheese on a bed of creamed spinach

LRG Spicy Chicken Pizza

$20.95

artichoke hearts, tomatoes, blackened chicken, a hint of jalapeño peppers, and green onions with muenster, parmesan and mozzarella cheese on a bed of creamed spinach

Med Veg Pizza

$18.95

mozzarella and muenster cheeses with broccoli, carrots, tomato and fresh spinach and pesto sauce

LG Veg Pizza

$20.95

mozzarella and muenster cheeses with broccoli, carrots, tomato and fresh spinach and pesto sauce

Gluten Free Pizza

$13.95

Personal BBQ Chicken Pizza

$14.95

Stromboli

BYO Stromboli

$13.95

Includes cheese and your choice of 3 items. Additional items $0.75 an item.

Italian Sausage Strom

$13.95

Sausage, onions, peppers, cheese.

Vegetable Strom

$13.95

Spinach, carrots, broccoli, mushrooms, cheese

Sandwich

Classic Burger

$12.95

Certified Angus beef patty cooked to order, garnisehd wit lettuce, tomato and red onions. (add cheese $0.50). Served with chips (Fries +$1.50)

Club Sandwich

$11.95

Ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, Swiss cheese on a toasted hoagie bun. Served with chips (Fries +$1.25)

Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Served with chips (Fries +$1.95)

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Grilled bbq chicken breast topped with melted mozzarella and cheddar cheese, red onion, bacon and served on a brioche bun with lettuce and tomato. Served with chips (Fries +$1.25)

Tuna Sandwich

$10.95

Served on toasted marble rye with lettuce and tomato. Served with chips (Fries +$1.25)

Turkey Sandwich

$10.95

Stacked fresh turkey served on toasted marble rye with lettuce, tomato & Swiss cheese. Served with chips (Fries +$1.25)

Soups

Bowl minestrone

$4.95

Bowl soup of the day

$4.95

Cup Minestrone

$3.95

Cup Soup of the Day

$3.95

Sides

Side Of Spaghetti meatsauce

$4.95

Side Of Spag marinara

$4.95

Rice pilaf

$3.95

Smashed Potatoes

$3.95

Fresh veg

$3.95

French fries

$3.95

1/2 Pint Dressing

$3.95

Pint Dressing

$6.99

Meatball

$3.95

Baked Potatoes

$4.95

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$6.95

Cheesecake w/Strawberries

$6.95

Chocolate Cake

$6.95

Homemade Rice Pudding

$4.95

Lemon Berry Mascarpone

$6.95

KIds

Kids Chicken Tender

$7.95

Kids Spaghetti With Meat Sauce

$7.95

Kids Spaghetti With Marinara

$7.95

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.95

Kids Cheese & Pepperoni Pizza

$8.95

Kids Buttered Noodles

$7.95

Kids Alfredo

$7.95

Fettuccine noodles tossed in our Delicious Alfredo sauce

Kids Fish & Chips

$7.95

2 pieces of freshly breaded cod. Served with french fries.

Dinner

Served with tossed salad or caesar salad, or a cup of soup and fresh bread (Greek salad or Tomato Brothers salad $1.75 extra)

Planked whitefish

$24.95

Pin-boned cooked & served on a seasoned maple plank "charlevoix-style" surrounded by duchess potatoes and fresh vegetables. (Baked Potato and Smashed potato only available after 3pm)

Rib Dinner

$22.95

8 Bones of our delicious ribs your choice of one side. Choice of soup or salad.(Baked Potato and Smashed potato only available after 3pm)

Ribs 4/2

$35.95

Lean seasoned meaty full slab, basted with our special BBQ sauce, comes with your choice of two sides. Served with your choice of soup or salad. (12 Bones). (Baked Potato and Smashed potato only available after 3pm)

Fish & Chips

$17.95

delicious beer-battered dipped fillets served with french fries.

Chicken Kabob

$20.95

Two marinated and grilled chicken skewers with sauteed peppers, onions, tomatoes and mushrooms with rice pilaf

Chicken Marsala

$21.95

boneless chicken breats sauteed in marsala wine with mushrooms and hint of garlic. Served on a bed of pasta.(Baked Potato and Smashed potato only available after 3pm)

Chicken Parmesan

$20.95

Boneless breast of chicken lightly breaded and topped with cheese and marinara sauce. served on a bed of pasta.

Chicken Piccata

$21.95

Tender chicken breasts sauteed in a white wine with capers and lemon served on a bed of pasta.

Gus's Favorite

$24.95

Two marinated beef tenderloin tips with peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes and onions, served in natural juices over rice pilaf. (Baked Potato and Smashed potato only available after 3pm)

Chopped Sirloin

$18.95

U.S.D.A choice copped beef cooked to your specification, topped with grilled onions and served with smashed yukon gold potatoes and vegetables. (Baked Potato and Smashed potato only available after 3pm)

Steak Marsala

$25.95

10 oz. top sirloin steak char-grilled and served with mushrooms and prosciutto, in a marsala wine sauce served with smashed yukon gold potatoes and vegetables. (Baked Potato and Smashed potato only available after 3pm)

NY Strip

$30.95

specially selected center-cut strip steak cooked to your order served with choice of side. (Baked Potato and Smashed potato only available after 3pm)

Lasagna

$17.95

Fresh layers of egg noodles with ground beef, Italian sausage, cheese, and tomato sauce

Fettuccine Alfredo

$16.95

Fettuccine noodles tossed with fresh broccoli and mushrooms

Grilled Chicken Alfredo

$21.95

Fettuccine noodles tossed with fresh broccoli and mushrooms topped with fresh grilled chicken

Blackened Chicken Alfredo

$21.95

Fettuccine noodles tossed with fresh broccoli and mushrooms topped with fresh spicy blackened chicken

Shrimp Alfredo

$24.95

Fettuccine noodles tossed with fresh broccoli and mushrooms topped with fresh shrimp

Mostaccioli with Marinara sauce

$15.95

Penne Noddles

Mostaccioli with Meat sauce

$15.95

Penne Noddles

Tomato Brothers Mostaccioli

$19.95

Baked with meat sauce and topped with mushrooms, Italian sausage, meatball, mozzarella and muenster cheese

Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

$15.95

Spaghetti with Marinara Sauce

$15.95

Spaghetti with Meatball

$19.95

with One Big Meatball

Shrimp and Scallop Provencal

$21.95

Shrimp & scallops lightly sautéed in lobster cream provencal sauce with fettuccine noodles (it’s a tomato-based sauce)

Grilled Chicken Provencal

$19.95

Grilled chicken strips and fresh mushrooms mixed with provencal cream sauce with fettuccine noodle (it's a tomato based sauce)

Cheese Ravioli

$16.95

Ravioli stuffed with cheese, topped with marinara sauce.

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3030 W Grand River Ave, Howell, MI 48843

Directions

