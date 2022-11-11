Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tomato Jake's Durham/South Point

review star

No reviews yet

8202 RENAISSANCE PARKWAY

DURHAM, NC 27713

18" BYO Pizza
18" Cheese
14" BYO Pizza

Slices

Cheese Slice

$3.50

Pepperoni Slice

$3.85

Specialty Slice

$4.35

(1) Cheese & Drink

$5.75

(2) Cheese & Drink

$8.00

(1) Roni & Drink

$6.00

(2) Roni & Drink

$8.75

(1) Specialty & Drink

$6.50

(2) Specialty & Drink

$10.50

Slice, Salad & Drink

$11.50

18" Pizza

18" BYO Pizza

18" Cheese

$17.50

18" Pepperoni

$22.00

18" Mafia Meats

$27.00

18" Rocco's

$26.00

18" Whitey's White

$24.00

18" Witness Protection

$22.00

18" Mama Mia

$22.00

18" Spicy Clucker

$23.00

18" Green Monster

$24.00

18" The Black Cadillac

$24.00

18" Big Fat Greek

$24.00

18" Abe Froman

$26.00

18" Mobster Mushroom

$22.00

18" Vinnie's Veggies

$26.00

18" Big Jake's BBQ

$25.00

18" Bruno's Burger Pizza

$26.00

18" Bigga Pizza Pie

$28.00

18" Rockin Rio Rancho

$24.00

18" Paulie's Pesto

$24.00

18" Lasagna

$25.00

14" Pizza

14" BYO Pizza

14" Cheese

$14.00

14" Pepperoni

$17.00

14" Mafia Meats

$20.00

14" Rocco's Roasted Veggie

$21.00

14" Whitey's White

$18.00

14" Mama Mia Margherita

$19.00

14" Spicy Clucker

$18.00

14" The Green Monster

$19.00

14" Vinnie's Veggie

$21.00

14" Mobster Mushroom

$20.00

14" The Bigga Pizza Pie

$22.00

14" Big Fat Greek

$19.00

14" The Black Cadillac

$19.00

14" The Abe Froman

$22.00

14" Big Jake's BBQ

$20.00

14" Bruno's Burger Pizza

$21.00

14" Rockin' Rio Rancho

$19.00

14" Paulie's Pesto

$19.00

14" Lasagna

$18.00

14" Witness Protection

$18.00

10" Pizza

10" BYO Pizza

10" Cheese

$11.00

10" Pepperoni

$12.00

10" Mafia Meats

$15.00

10" Rocco's Roasted Veggie

$15.00

10" Whitey's White

$14.00

10" Witness Protection

$13.00

10" The Green Monster

$14.00

10" Big Fat Greek

$14.00

10" Mama Mia Margherita

$13.00

10" Spicy Clucker

$13.00

10" Vinnie's Veggies

$16.00

10" Mobster Mushroom

$13.00

10" The Bigga Pizza Pie

$16.00

10" The Black Cadillac

$14.00

10" The Abe Froman

$14.00

10" Big Jake's BBQ

$15.00

10" Bruno's Burger Pizza

$16.00

10" Lasagna

$15.00

10" Paulie's Pesto

$14.00

10" Rockin' Rio Rancho

$14.00

Wings

Wings 6pc

$9.00

Wings 10pc

$14.00

Wings 14pc

$19.00

Wings 18pc

$24.00

Wings 24pc

$30.00

Appetizers & Sides

Fries

$4.00

Cheese Fries

$5.75

Bacon/Cheese Fries

$7.00

Mozz Stix

$8.00

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Knuckles 6pc

$5.00

Cheezy Bread 2pc

$6.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

As Appetizer

Bag of Chips

$1.50

Meatball Appetizer

$9.00

Jakes Chili

$8.00

Salads

Small House Salad

$6.00

Large House Salad

$9.00

Small Caesar

$6.00

Large Caesar

$9.00

Small Greek Salad

$8.00

Large Greek Salad

$11.00

Small Rickshaw

$8.50

Large Rickshaw

$12.00

Godfather's Salad

$16.00

As Appetizer

Calzones

4 in the Trunk

$15.00

Angry Italian

$15.00

Porka

$15.00

Corleone

$14.00

Happy Heffer

$13.00

Going to the Mattresses

$17.00

"Go Stuff It"

$16.00

Subs

The Steak Out

$9.00+

The Chicken Out

$9.00+

Chicken Parm Sub

$8.00+

Eggplant Sub

$8.00+

Frankie's

$8.00+

Tony's Turkey

$7.00+

Spicy Clucker Wrap

$10.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.00

Meatball Sub

$8.00+

Pasta

Fredo's Alfredo

$17.00

Pete's Penne

$16.00

Ravioli

$14.00

Tortellini

$15.00

Old Smokey

$14.00

Chix Parm Dinner

$19.00

Angel Hair Pasta

$13.00

Lasagna

$16.00

Eggplant Parm Dinner

$15.00

Sicilian Pizza

BYO Sicilian

Sicilian Cheese

$23.00

Sicilian Mafia Meats

$31.00

Sicilian Whitey's White

$27.00

Sicilian Witness Protection

$25.00

Sicilian The Black Cadillac

$27.00

Sicilian Big Fat Greek

$27.00

Sicilian The Abe Froman

$27.00

Sicilian Spicy Clucker

$25.00

Sicilian The Green Monster

$27.00

Sicilian Mama Mia Margherita

$25.00

Sicilian Rocco's Roasted Veggie

$31.00

Sicilian Bruno's Burger Pizza

$31.00

Sicilian Vinnie's Veggies

$31.00

Sicilian Mobster Mushroom

$25.00

Sicilian Big Jake's BBQ

$29.00

Sicilian The Bigga Pizza Pie

$33.00

Sides

Marinara Sauce

$0.75

Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

House Dressing

$0.50

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Asian Dressing

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

1000 Island

$0.50

(1) Meatball

$1.75

Extra Steak

$5.00

Alfredo Sauce

$2.00

Grilled Chicken Sm

$3.50

Grilled Chicken Lg

$5.00

Grilled Shrimp Sm

$6.00

Grilled Shrimp Lg

$8.00

Onesie Dough Ball

$3.00

Regular Dough Ball

$4.00

Xtra Large Dough Ball

$5.00

Cauliflower Crust

$3.00

Apple Sauce

$1.25

Dressing Pint

$7.00

Marinara Sauce Pint

$8.00

Fresh Garlic

$0.50

Garlic Powder

Parmesan

Crushed Red Pepper

Oregano

Jake's LOGO Mask

$4.50

Beverages

Fountain Drink

$3.00

Kids Apple Juice

$1.25

Kids Fountain Drink

$1.50

20oz Coke

$2.75

20oz Diet Coke

$2.75

20oz Dr. Pepper

$2.75

20oz Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.75

20oz Coke Zero

$2.75

20oz Smart Water

$2.50

20oz Strawberry Fanta

$2.75

Essential Water

$2.00

Fiji Water

$2.25

Dunkin Donuts Bottle

$3.00

Snapple Bottle

$3.00

Iced Tea Bottle

$2.50

Bai Bottle

$3.25

Coke Can

$2.00

Diet Coke Can

$2.00

Sprite Can

$2.00

Monster Energy

$3.00

Monster Energy Ultra

$3.00

Vitamin Water

$3.00

Desserts

Jake's Bombs

$6.00

Cheesecake

$7.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

Key Lime Pie

$5.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie (1)

$1.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie (3)

$2.50

Chocolate Fudge Cake

$6.00

Rich, Fudgy, Chocolatey & Yummy

Kids Menu

Kids Tenders & Fries

$8.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$8.00

Kids Ham & Pineapple Pizza

$8.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Kids Pasta

$8.00

Catering Appetizers

Jake's Famous Jumbo Wings Catering - (80 Pieces)

$105.00

Jake's Famous Jumbo Wings Catering - (40 Pieces)

$65.00

Garlic Knuckles Catering - (35 Pieces)

$25.00

Garlic Knuckles Catering - (75 Pieces)

$50.00

Stick'em Up Stixx

$50.00

Dessert Trays Catering

Chocolate Chip Cookies Catering - Per Person

$1.00

Jake's Famous Brownie Catering

$25.00

Jake's Bombs - Truffles

$35.00

Tiramisu Tray

$40.00

NY Cheesecake - Seasonal Varieties - Per Person

$6.00

Key Lime Pie - Per Person

$5.00

Catering Jake's Party Trays

Pete's Penne with Pink Basil Catering - Half

$50.00

Pete's Penne with Pink Basil Catering - Full

$100.00

Fredo's Alfredo Catering - Half

$60.00

Fredo's Alfredo Catering - Full

$120.00

Holy Moly Ravioli Catering - Half

$50.00

Holy Moly Ravioli Catering - Full

$100.00

Mighty Meatballs Catering - Half

$55.00

Mighty Meatballs Catering - Full

$100.00

Lou's Chicken Parmesan Catering - Half

$65.00

Lou's Chicken Parmesan Catering - Full

$120.00

Pinky Rings Tortellini Catering - Half

$55.00

Pinky Rings Tortellini Catering - Full

$110.00

Mighty Meat Lasagna Catering - Half

$60.00

Veggie Lasagna Catering - Half

$55.00

Old Smokey Catering - Half

$50.00

Old Smokey Catering - Full

$100.00

Pasta Tray w/Red Sauce - Half

$35.00

Pasta Tray w/Red Sauce - Full

$70.00

Jake's Deli Tray Catering - Half - Hot/Cold

$60.00

Jake's Deli Tray Catering - Full - Hot/Cold

$100.00

Catering Jakes Fresh Salads

Mama House Salad - Half

$40.00

Mama House Salad - Full

$70.00

Mama House Salad W/Chicken - Half

$50.00

Mama House Salad W/Chicken - Full

$80.00

Mama House Salad W/Grilled Shrimp - Half

$60.00

Mama House Salad W/Grilled Shrimp - Full

$90.00

Caesar Salad Catering - Half

$40.00

Caesar Salad Catering - Full

$70.00

Caesar Salad Catering W/Chicken - Half

$50.00

Caesar Salad Catering W/Chicken - Full

$70.00

Caesar Salad Catering W/Grilled Shrimp - Half

$60.00

Caesar Salad Catering W/Grilled Shrimp - Full

$90.00

Big Fat Greek Salad Catering - Half

$45.00

Big Fat Greek Salad Catering - Full

$75.00

Big Fat Greek Salad Catering W/Chicken - Half

$55.00

Big Fat Greek Salad Catering W/Chicken - Full

$85.00

Big Fat Greek Salad Catering W/Grilled Shrimp - Half

$65.00

Big Fat Greek Salad Catering W/Grilled Shrimp - Full

$95.00

Rickety Rickshaw Salad Catering - Half

$55.00

Rickety Rickshaw Salad Catering - Full

$85.00

Primos Pasta Salad Catering - Half

$35.00

Primos Pasta Salad Catering - Full

$70.00

Antipasto Tray Catering - Half

$55.00

Antipasto Tray Catering - Full

$85.00

Topping Pizza

One Topping Pizza

Two Topping Pizza

Three Topping Pizza

Four Topping Pizza

Five Topping Pizza

Six Topping Pizza

To Go Market

Cheesecake*

$7.00

Jake's Bombs*

$6.00

Tiramisu*

$8.00

Key Lime Pie*

$5.00

Chix Caesar Salad

$11.00

Pasta Sauce Pint

$5.00

Ranch Dressing Pint

$6.00

Pasta Salad Pint

$5.00

Cauliflower Crust*

$4.00

Gluten Free 10"

$4.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Scratch-Made Pizza & Italian Food. Warm and Friendly Service, serving Durham since 2005. We also do Delivery, Take-Out and Catering:):)

Location

8202 RENAISSANCE PARKWAY, DURHAM, NC 27713

Directions

Gallery
Tomato Jake's image
Tomato Jake's image

