Tomato Jake's Durham/South Point
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Scratch-Made Pizza & Italian Food. Warm and Friendly Service, serving Durham since 2005. We also do Delivery, Take-Out and Catering:):)
8202 RENAISSANCE PARKWAY, DURHAM, NC 27713
