Tomboy Tavern

565 Mountain Village Boulevard

Telluride, CO 81435

Retail

Tomboy Glass

$10.00

Tomboy Growler

$25.00

Tomboy Hoodie

$50.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tomboy Tavern honors Telluride's mining traditions and serves an American styled menu, craft cocktails, wine, and a large selection of tap beer.

565 Mountain Village Boulevard, Telluride, CO 81435

