Main picView gallery

Tomcat Bourbon & Brewhouse

review star

No reviews yet

2018 29th Street

Ashland, KY 41101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Sandwiches

Brisket Philly

$12.99

Flank Steak

$12.99

Waffle Croissant

$11.99

Tomcat Burger

$9.99

Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.99

BLT Sandwich

$6.99

Buffalo Chicken Sliders

$9.99

Chicken Salad

$9.99

Sunrise Burger

$12.99

Pork Sliders

$9.99

Hot Brown

$12.99

Club

$11.99

Burger of the week Sunrise Burger

$5.99Out of stock

Onion petals

$1.99Out of stock

Onion petals

$1.99Out of stock

Sauces

$0.50

Flatbreads

Cheese

$9.99

Pepperoni

$10.99

Mushroom

$11.99

BBQ Chicken

$11.99

Philly Flat Bread

$11.99

Buffalo Chicken Flat Bread

$11.99

Starters

Candy Bacon

$8.29

Tots

$4.99

Shrimp Cocktail

$5.99Out of stock

Diced shrimp, cocktail Sauce, hot sauce, soy sauce, cucumber, green chilis, avocado, garnished rim w/ cajun seasoning, wonton strips, microgreens

Pretzel Bread

$7.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99Out of stock

Chicken Wings

$11.99

Fried Banana Peppers

$4.29Out of stock

Fried Onion Petals

$4.29Out of stock

Fried Pickles

$4.29

Fried Mushrooms

$4.29Out of stock

Potato Skin

$9.99

Pig Skins

$10.99

Veggie Basket

$9.99Out of stock

Sampler

$17.99

Chips and salsa

$4.99

Wedges

$4.99

Salads

House Salad

$6.99

SoAsh Salad

$7.99

Other

Meatball Melt

$13.99

Sausage Board

$27.99

Charcuterie Board

$27.99

Side of potato chips

$1.79

Add on shrimp (1)

$1.99

Chicken Breast

$5.99

Desserts

PB&J Brownie

$6.99

Ice Cream Float

$4.29

Side of Ice Cream

$3.49

Fire and Ice Cheesecake

$6.99

Cheesecake

$6.99

Banana Pudding

$3.99Out of stock

Kids menu

Mini Corn dogs

$5.99

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Hamburger

$5.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.99

Chicken Tender

$5.99

Mac n Cheese

$5.99

Sides

Slaw

$1.99

Mac n Chz

$2.99

Applesauce

$0.99

Chips

$1.99

Lunch Menu

Pork Sandwich

$7.99

Tomcat Burger

$7.99

Half Club

$7.99

Chicken Salad Croissant

$7.99

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Pepperoni Flatbread

$7.99

Ice Cream Sundae

$3.99

Soup and Soup Combo

Soup of the Day

$7.99

Grilled Cheese and Soup of the Day

$9.99

Chili

$8.99

Chilli and Grilled Cheese

$12.99

Chicken and Dumplings

$8.99

Chicken and Dumplings Dinner

$15.99

N/A Beverages

2% Milk

$2.49

Coffee

$2.49

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.49

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.49

Diet Pepsi

$2.49

Dr. Pepper

$2.49

Flavored Lemonade

$3.49

Flavored Tea

$3.49

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Juice

$2.49

Lemonade

$2.49

Mountain Dew

$2.49

Pepsi

$2.49

Red Bull

$3.25

Sierra Mist

$2.49

Sweet Tea

$2.49

Unsweet Tea

$2.49

Water

Beer

Bed of Nails

$4.75

Blue Moon

$3.75

Bud Light

$3.75

Budweiser

$3.75

Busch Light

$3.25

Coors Lite

$3.75

Corona

$4.75

Corona Light

$4.75

Grand Mimosa Cider

$4.50

Heineken

$4.50

KBA Peppermint Porter

$5.50

Landshark

$4.25

Long Drink Citrus

$4.50

Long Drink Cranberry

$4.50

Long Drink Strong Citrus

$6.00

Long Drink Traditional Citrus

$4.50

Michelob Ultra

$3.75

Miller Lite

$3.75

Narragansett Iced Tea

$4.50

Natural Light

$2.25

Peach Cider

$4.50

Shock Top Twisted Pretzel

$4.50

Strawberry cider

$4.50

Ultra Gold

$3.75

White Claw - Black Cherry

$3.75

Yuengling

$3.75

Zircus Fest - October Fest

$4.75

Bud N/A

$2.50

Modelo

$4.50

Ace Pineapple Cider

$5.00

Boulevard

$3.00

CB Cougar Bait

$6.00

CB Shotgun Wedding

$6.00

Cider Boys Peach

$5.00

Cider Boys Strawberry

$5.00

Founders All Day IPA

$6.00

Great Lakes ED Fitzgerald Porter

$5.50

Head Hunter

$6.00

Madtree

$6.00

Narragansett Lager

$4.25

Two Hearted Ale

$6.00

Wiedemanns

$2.50

Zombie Dust

$6.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$4.25

Absolute Vodka

$5.75

Absolute Citron

$5.75

Absolute Mandarin

$5.75

Grey Goose

$8.25

Smirnoff Kissed Caramel

$5.25

Smirnoff Orange

$5.25

Smirnoff Pink Lemonade

$5.25

Smirnoff Strawberry

$5.25

Smirnoff Vanilla

$5.25

Titos

$5.75

360 Grape

$5.00

360 Apple

$5.00

360 Pinapple

$5.00

360 Blue Raspberry

$5.00

Well Rum

$4.50

Malibu Coconut

$5.50

Captain Morgan

$5.50

Sailor Jerry

$4.50

Bacardi Spiced

$5.50

Bacardi White

$5.50

Captain Morgan Gingerbread

$6.00

Well Gin

$4.50

Tanqueray

$6.00

Bombay Sapphire

$6.00

American Honey

$6.00

Canadian Mist

$6.00

Crown Royal

$6.50

Crown Royal Apple

$6.50

Crown Royal Peach

$6.50

Crown Vanilla

$6.50

Fireball

$6.50

Jack Daniels

$6.50

Jameson

$6.50

Kyodie Apple Whiskey

$5.25

Kyodie Peach Whiskey

$5.25

Ole Smoky - Salted Caramel

$6.00

Screwball

$6.00

Slane

$6.50

Southern Comfort

$5.50

Well Whiskey

$4.75

1942 Don Julio

$35.00

30/30

$9.25

Altos

$8.00

Avion

$8.00

Blanco

$9.25

Don Julio

$10.50

Jose Cuervo

$6.00

Patron Silver

$8.00

Teremana Gold

$16.00

Teremana Silver

$16.00

Well Tequila

$4.50

Jose Cuervo Silver

$6.00

$ Blanton's Straight Barrel

$35.00

$ Blantons Gold

$38.00Out of stock

$ Blood Oath Pact 6

$20.00

$ Blue Run 13 yr

$40.00

$ Lux Row Double Barrel 9 yr

$25.00

$ Michters 10 yr Rye

$20.00

$ Smoke Wagon

$26.00Out of stock

$ Weller Full Proof

$20.00

$ Woodford Master Series Oat Grain

$24.00

1792 Sweet Wheat

$19.00

Angels Envy

$10.00

Bakers Single Barrel

$11.00

Bardstown Disco 6

$12.00

Bardstown Ferrand

$15.00

Bardstown Fusion

$12.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Basil Hayden Rye

$12.00

Basil Hayden Subtle Smoke14

$15.00

Basil Hayden Toast

$12.00

Belle Meade

$13.00

Blackwood

$15.00

Blade + Bow

$12.00

Blantons

$17.00

Bookers 19 Teresa Batch

$12.00

Buffalo Trace

$8.00

Bulleit

$10.00

Bulleit Rye

$11.00

Eagle Rare

$11.00

EH Taylor Small Batch

$12.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$10.00

Four Roses Barrel Strength

$12.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$10.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$10.00

Four Roses Small Batch Select

$11.00

Glenlivet

$10.00

Jefferson Ocean Aged

$10.00

Jefferson Reserve

$10.00

Jefferson Very Small Batch

$11.00

Jim Beam

$6.50

Kentucky Owl

$17.00

Knob Creek 9 year

$11.00

Knob Creek Smoked Maple

$13.00

Larceny

$12.00

Makers

$9.00

Makers Limited Addition

$18.00

Makers Mark 46

$11.00

Makers Mark Cask-Strength

$11.50

Michters

$10.00

Michters Barrel Strength Rye

$13.00

Old Forester 1870

$10.00

Old Forester 1910

$13.00

Old Forester Barrel Strength

$13.00

Old Forester Statesman

$12.00

Red Stagg Black Cherry

$6.75

Riff

$12.00

Russell's Reserve 10 year

$13.00

Sazerac Rye

$10.00

Sweetens Cove

$15.00

Well Bourbon

$4.40

Weller 12 yr

$19.00

Weller Antique

$16.00

Weller Special Reserve

$8.00

Western Reserve 14 yr

$12.00

Western Reserve 15 yr

$15.00

Wild Turkey

$7.50

Wild Turkey 101

$8.00

Wild Turkey Rare Breed

$11.00

Woodford Double Oak

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$9.00

Woodford Straight Rye

$9.00

Johnnie Walker - Red

$6.00

Amaretto

$4.75

Baileys

$4.75

Dekuyper Melon Schnapps

$4.75

Grand Marnier

$4.75

Hennessy

$8.00

Jager

$7.00

Kahlua

$5.50

Peppermint Schnaaps

$4.75

Rumchata

$4.75

White Lightening

$6.50

Apple Pie

$6.50

Cocktails

$ Top Shelf Long Island Iced Tea

$10.99

Bahama Mama

$7.99

Bloody Mary

$7.99

Bourbon Slushie

$7.99

Cosmopolitan

$7.99

Cranberry Margarita

$6.99

Irish Coffee

$7.99

Kentucky Mule

$9.99

King of the Coast

$8.99

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.99

Margarita

$5.50

Mimosa

$6.99

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Mrs. Claus

$6.99

Old Fashion

$9.99

Pink Panther

$7.99

Screwdriver

$5.50

Strawberry Margarita

$7.99

Tequila Sunrise

$6.99

The Pig

$7.99

Mint Julep

$7.99

Watermelon Slushy

$5.99

Shine Berry Sweet Tea Slushy

$5.99

Razzberry Shine Ade Slushy

$5.99

Arnold Shine Tea & Lemonade

$5.99

Bad Apple

$5.50

The Jon

$6.50

Blue Dream

$5.50

White Tea

$5.50

Frozen Margaritas

$7.99

Pineapple Express

$5.50

Sunset Punch

$8.99

Shots

Alabama Slammer

$7.50

B-52

$7.50

Bazooka Joe

$7.50

Breakfast Shot

$7.00

Green Tea

$5.75

Gummy Bear

$5.75

Irish Car Bomb

$8.00

Jager Bomb

$7.25

Lemon Drop

$5.75

Liquid Marijuana

$8.00

Mexican Candy Shot

$5.75

Mini beer

$6.00

Pickle Back

$6.50

Pineapple Upside Down

$6.00

Pink Starburst Shot

$5.75

Southern Belle

$7.25

The Bubba Wayne

$6.50

Vegas Bomb

$7.25

Washington Apple

$7.25

Bucket

Bucket Budlight

$17.00

Bucket MIller

$17.00

Bucket Ultra

$17.00

Bucket Coors

$17.00

Bucket Budweiser

$17.00

Bucket of Busch Light

$16.00

Bucket of Natty Light

$12.00

Bottle of wine

Blackberry

$25.00

N/A Beverages

2% Milk

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Flavored Lemonade

$3.00

Flavored Tea

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Juice

$2.49

Red Bull

$4.00

Soda

$2.49

Water

Beer

Ace Mango

$4.50

Bed of Nails

$5.00

Blue Moon

$3.75

Bud Light

$3.75

Budweiser

$3.75

Busch Lite

$3.25

Coors Lite

$3.75

Corona

$4.50

Corona Light

$4.50

Grand Mimosa Cider

$4.50

Heineken

$4.50

HiWire Lo Pitch

$6.00

Kentucky Common Ale

$6.00

Landshark

$4.25

Long Drink Citrus

$4.50

Long Drink Cranberry

$4.50

Long Drink Strong Citrus

$6.00

Long Drink Traditional Citrus

$4.50

Michelob Ultra

$3.75

Miller Lite

$3.75

Natural Light

$2.25

Peach Cider

$4.50

Shock Top Twisted Pretzel

$4.50

Strawberry cider

$4.50

Ultra Gold

$3.75

White Claw - Black Cherry

$3.75

Yuengling

$3.75

Zircus Fest - October Fest

$4.75

Bud N/A

$2.50

Modelo

$4.50

Budlight

$4.25

Miller

$4.25

Tomcat

$4.25

Ultra

$4.25

Liquor

Well Vodka

$4.50

Absolute Vodka

$5.75

Absolute Citron

$5.75

Absolute Mandarin

$5.75

Grey Goose

$8.00

Pinnacle Whipped

$5.25

Smirnoff Kissed Caramel

$5.25

Smirnoff Orange

$5.25

Smirnoff Pink Lemonade

$5.25

Smirnoff Strawberry

$5.25

Titos

$5.75

360 Grape

$5.00

360 Apple

$5.00

360 Pineapple

$5.00

360 Blue Raspberry

$5.00

Ketel One

$6.50

Bacardi Spiced

$5.50

Bacardi White

$5.50

Well Rum

$4.50

Sailor Jerry

$4.50

Captain Morgan

$5.50

Malibu

$5.50

Captain Morgan Gingerbread

$6.00

Well Gin

$4.50

Bombay Sapphire

$6.00

Tanqueray

$6.00

Crown Royal

$6.50

Crown Royal Apple

$6.50

Crown Royal Peach

$6.50

Crown Vanilla

$6.50

Fireball

$6.50

Jack Daniels

$6.50

Jameson

$6.50

Jameson Orange

$6.50

Kyodie Apple Whiskey

$5.25

Kyodie Peach Whiskey

$5.25

Screwball

$6.00

well whiskey

$4.50

Well Tequila

$4.50

Patron Silver

$8.00

Jose Cuervo

$6.00

Blanco

$9.25

30/30

$9.25

Don Julio

$10.50

1942 Don Julio

$35.00

Jose Cuervo Silver

$6.00

Angels Envy

$10.00

Basil Hayden Rye

$12.00

Basil Hayden Toast

$12.00

Buffalo Trace

$8.00

Bulleit

$10.00

Henry Mckenna

$11.00

Jefferson Ocean Aged

$10.00

Jefferson Very Small Batch

$11.00

Jim Beam - Red Stagg

$6.75

Makers Mark

$9.00

Sweetens Cove

$15.00

Well Bourbon

$4.50

Weller Antique

$16.00

Weller Special Reserve

$8.00

Wild Turkey

$7.50

Woodford

$9.00

Woodford Rye

$9.00

Jim Beam

$6.50

Jager

$7.00

Hennessy

$8.00

Rumchata

$4.75

Watermelon

$5.50

Dekuyper Melon Schnapps

$4.75

Kahlua

$5.50

Baileys

$4.75

Amaretto

$4.75

Rumchata

$4.75

Peppermint Schnaaps

$4.75

White Lightening

$5.00

Cocktails

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.99

King of the Coast

$8.99

Old Fashion

$9.99

The Pig

$7.99

Pink Panther

$9.99

Kentucky Mule

$9.99

Mimosa

$6.99

Bloody Mary

$7.99

Irish Coffee

$7.99

Tequila Sunrise

$6.99

Screwdriver

$6.00

Bahama Mama

$7.99

White Peach Soda

$7.99

$ Top Shelf Long Island Iced Tea

$10.99

Frozen Margaritas

$7.99

Margaritas

$5.50

Strawberry Margarita

$7.99

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Bourbon Slushie

$7.99

Pineapple Express

$5.50

Blue Dream

$5.50

Bad Apple

$5.50

The Jon

$6.50

White Tea

$5.50

Mint Julep

$7.99

Watermelon Slushy

$5.99

Razzberry Shine Ade Slushy

$5.99

Shine Berry Sweet Tea Slushy

$5.99

Arnold Shine Tea & Lemonade Slushy

$5.99

Sunset Punch

$8.99

Wine

Apple

$5.50

Apple Cinnamon

$5.50

Blackberry

$5.50

Cabernet

$5.50

Chardonnay

$5.50

Elderberry

$5.50

Maple

$5.50

Merlot

$5.50

Niagra

$5.50

Pear

$5.50

Pinot Grigio

$5.50

Plum

$5.50

Sangria

$5.50

Strawberry

$5.50

Watermelon

$5.50

Shots

Alabama Slammer

$7.50

Bazooka Joe

$7.50

Breakfast Shot

$7.00

Green Tea

$5.75

Gummy Bear Shot

$5.75

Irish Car Bomb

$8.00

Jager Bomb

$7.25

Lemon Drop

$5.75

Liquid Marijuana

$8.00

Mexican Candy Shot

$5.75

Mini beer

$5.50

Pickle Back

$6.50

Pineapple Upside Down

$6.00

Pink Starburst Shot

$5.75

Southern Bell

$7.25

The Bubba Wayne

$6.50

Vegas Bomb

$7.25

Washington Apple

$7.25

Lemon Drop

$5.75

Green Tea

$5.75

Southern Belle

$7.25

Vegas Bomb

$7.25

Washington Apple

$7.25

Pickle Back

$6.50

Pineapple Upside Down

$6.00

Breakfast Shot

$7.00

Jager Bomb

$7.25

B-52

$7.50

Alabama Slammer

$7.50

Bazooka Joe

$7.50

Irish Car Bomb

$8.00

Liquid Marijuana

$8.00

The Bubba Wayne

$6.50

Gatorade

$5.50

Draft beer

Bud Light

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Tomcat

$4.00

Peanut Butter Stout

$5.50

Bucket

Bucket Budlight

$17.00

Bucket MIller

$17.00

Bucket Ultra

$17.00

Bucket Coors

$17.00

Bucket Budweiser

$17.00

Bucket of Natty Light

$12.00

Bucket of Busch Light

$16.00

Drinks

Mimosa

$8.00

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Mimosa refill

$1.00

Irish Coffee refill

$1.00

Bloody Mary refill

$1.00

Narragansett Lager (Brunch)

$3.00

2% Milk

$2.49

Food

Toast

$1.99

Belgian Waffle

$7.49

Ham Egg Cheese Croissant

$11.99

Bacon Egg Cheese Croissant

$11.99

Veggie Flatbread

$10.99

Ham Egg Cheese Flatbread

$11.99

Bacon Egg Cheese Flatbread

$11.99

ALA Egg (cooked to order)

$2.00

ALA Bacon (2 strips)

$2.29

ALA Candy Bacon (2 strips)

$2.49

ALA Side of Tots

$2.49

French Toast

$5.99

Beer

Miller

$2.50

Bud light

$2.50

Ultra

$2.50

Bud

$2.50

white Claw

$2.50

Busch light

$2.50

Coors

$2.50

Well

Well Bourbon

$3.25

Well Gin

$3.25

Well Rum

$3.25

Well Tequila

$3.25

Well Vodka

$3.25

Beer

Ultra

$2.50

Budlight

$2.50

Miller

$2.50

Bud

$2.50

Coors

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2018 29th Street, Ashland, KY 41101

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

My Dad’s Pizzaria
orange starNo Reviews
942 Blackburn Ave Ashland, KY 41101
View restaurantnext
Sals Italian Eatery and Speakeasy - 1624 Carter Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
1624 Carter Avenue Ashland, KY 41101
View restaurantnext
Kings Diner
orange star4.4 • 112
2002 Greenup Ave Ashland, KY 41101
View restaurantnext
Bombshells & Ales - Ashland
orange star4.4 • 1,804
739 Carter Ave Ashland, KY 41101
View restaurantnext
El Colonial Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 3,634
366 DIEDERICH BLVD ASHLAND, KY 41101
View restaurantnext
Fat Boy Q
orange starNo Reviews
2442 South 7th Street Ironton, OH 45638
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Ashland

El Colonial Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 3,634
366 DIEDERICH BLVD ASHLAND, KY 41101
View restaurantnext
Bombshells & Ales - Ashland
orange star4.4 • 1,804
739 Carter Ave Ashland, KY 41101
View restaurantnext
Sbarro - Ashland, KY
orange star4.3 • 376
500 Winchester Ave Ashland, KY 41101
View restaurantnext
Kings Diner
orange star4.4 • 112
2002 Greenup Ave Ashland, KY 41101
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Ashland
Huntington
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Barboursville
review star
No reviews yet
Charleston
review star
Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)
Athens
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
Washington Court House
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Lancaster
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Fayetteville
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Winchester
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston