Tomcat Bourbon & Brewhouse
2018 29th Street
Ashland, KY 41101
Sandwiches
Brisket Philly
$12.99
Flank Steak
$12.99
Waffle Croissant
$11.99
Tomcat Burger
$9.99
Bacon Cheeseburger
$10.99
BLT Sandwich
$6.99
Buffalo Chicken Sliders
$9.99
Chicken Salad
$9.99
Sunrise Burger
$12.99
Pork Sliders
$9.99
Hot Brown
$12.99
Club
$11.99
Sauces
$0.50
Flatbreads
Starters
Candy Bacon
$8.29
Tots
$4.99
Shrimp Cocktail
$5.99Out of stock
Diced shrimp, cocktail Sauce, hot sauce, soy sauce, cucumber, green chilis, avocado, garnished rim w/ cajun seasoning, wonton strips, microgreens
Pretzel Bread
$7.99
Mozzarella Sticks
$7.99Out of stock
Chicken Wings
$11.99
Fried Banana Peppers
$4.29Out of stock
Fried Onion Petals
$4.29Out of stock
Fried Pickles
$4.29
Fried Mushrooms
$4.29Out of stock
Potato Skin
$9.99
Pig Skins
$10.99
Veggie Basket
$9.99Out of stock
Sampler
$17.99
Chips and salsa
$4.99
Wedges
$4.99
Other
Desserts
Kids menu
Lunch Menu
Soup and Soup Combo
N/A Beverages
Beer
Bed of Nails
$4.75
Blue Moon
$3.75
Bud Light
$3.75
Budweiser
$3.75
Busch Light
$3.25
Coors Lite
$3.75
Corona
$4.75
Corona Light
$4.75
Grand Mimosa Cider
$4.50
Heineken
$4.50
KBA Peppermint Porter
$5.50
Landshark
$4.25
Long Drink Citrus
$4.50
Long Drink Cranberry
$4.50
Long Drink Strong Citrus
$6.00
Long Drink Traditional Citrus
$4.50
Michelob Ultra
$3.75
Miller Lite
$3.75
Narragansett Iced Tea
$4.50
Natural Light
$2.25
Peach Cider
$4.50
Shock Top Twisted Pretzel
$4.50
Strawberry cider
$4.50
Ultra Gold
$3.75
White Claw - Black Cherry
$3.75
Yuengling
$3.75
Zircus Fest - October Fest
$4.75
Bud N/A
$2.50
Modelo
$4.50
Ace Pineapple Cider
$5.00
Boulevard
$3.00
CB Cougar Bait
$6.00
CB Shotgun Wedding
$6.00
Cider Boys Peach
$5.00
Cider Boys Strawberry
$5.00
Founders All Day IPA
$6.00
Great Lakes ED Fitzgerald Porter
$5.50
Head Hunter
$6.00
Madtree
$6.00
Narragansett Lager
$4.25
Two Hearted Ale
$6.00
Wiedemanns
$2.50
Zombie Dust
$6.00
Liquor
Well Vodka
$4.25
Absolute Vodka
$5.75
Absolute Citron
$5.75
Absolute Mandarin
$5.75
Grey Goose
$8.25
Smirnoff Kissed Caramel
$5.25
Smirnoff Orange
$5.25
Smirnoff Pink Lemonade
$5.25
Smirnoff Strawberry
$5.25
Smirnoff Vanilla
$5.25
Titos
$5.75
360 Grape
$5.00
360 Apple
$5.00
360 Pinapple
$5.00
360 Blue Raspberry
$5.00
Well Rum
$4.50
Malibu Coconut
$5.50
Captain Morgan
$5.50
Sailor Jerry
$4.50
Bacardi Spiced
$5.50
Bacardi White
$5.50
Captain Morgan Gingerbread
$6.00
Well Gin
$4.50
Tanqueray
$6.00
Bombay Sapphire
$6.00
American Honey
$6.00
Canadian Mist
$6.00
Crown Royal
$6.50
Crown Royal Apple
$6.50
Crown Royal Peach
$6.50
Crown Vanilla
$6.50
Fireball
$6.50
Jack Daniels
$6.50
Jameson
$6.50
Kyodie Apple Whiskey
$5.25
Kyodie Peach Whiskey
$5.25
Ole Smoky - Salted Caramel
$6.00
Screwball
$6.00
Slane
$6.50
Southern Comfort
$5.50
Well Whiskey
$4.75
1942 Don Julio
$35.00
30/30
$9.25
Altos
$8.00
Avion
$8.00
Blanco
$9.25
Don Julio
$10.50
Jose Cuervo
$6.00
Patron Silver
$8.00
Teremana Gold
$16.00
Teremana Silver
$16.00
Well Tequila
$4.50
Jose Cuervo Silver
$6.00
$ Blanton's Straight Barrel
$35.00
$ Blantons Gold
$38.00Out of stock
$ Blood Oath Pact 6
$20.00
$ Blue Run 13 yr
$40.00
$ Lux Row Double Barrel 9 yr
$25.00
$ Michters 10 yr Rye
$20.00
$ Smoke Wagon
$26.00Out of stock
$ Weller Full Proof
$20.00
$ Woodford Master Series Oat Grain
$24.00
1792 Sweet Wheat
$19.00
Angels Envy
$10.00
Bakers Single Barrel
$11.00
Bardstown Disco 6
$12.00
Bardstown Ferrand
$15.00
Bardstown Fusion
$12.00
Basil Hayden
$12.00
Basil Hayden Rye
$12.00
Basil Hayden Subtle Smoke14
$15.00
Basil Hayden Toast
$12.00
Belle Meade
$13.00
Blackwood
$15.00
Blade + Bow
$12.00
Blantons
$17.00
Bookers 19 Teresa Batch
$12.00
Buffalo Trace
$8.00
Bulleit
$10.00
Bulleit Rye
$11.00
Eagle Rare
$11.00
EH Taylor Small Batch
$12.00
Elijah Craig Small Batch
$10.00
Four Roses Barrel Strength
$12.00
Four Roses Single Barrel
$10.00
Four Roses Small Batch
$10.00
Four Roses Small Batch Select
$11.00
Glenlivet
$10.00
Jefferson Ocean Aged
$10.00
Jefferson Reserve
$10.00
Jefferson Very Small Batch
$11.00
Jim Beam
$6.50
Kentucky Owl
$17.00
Knob Creek 9 year
$11.00
Knob Creek Smoked Maple
$13.00
Larceny
$12.00
Makers
$9.00
Makers Limited Addition
$18.00
Makers Mark 46
$11.00
Makers Mark Cask-Strength
$11.50
Michters
$10.00
Michters Barrel Strength Rye
$13.00
Old Forester 1870
$10.00
Old Forester 1910
$13.00
Old Forester Barrel Strength
$13.00
Old Forester Statesman
$12.00
Red Stagg Black Cherry
$6.75
Riff
$12.00
Russell's Reserve 10 year
$13.00
Sazerac Rye
$10.00
Sweetens Cove
$15.00
Well Bourbon
$4.40
Weller 12 yr
$19.00
Weller Antique
$16.00
Weller Special Reserve
$8.00
Western Reserve 14 yr
$12.00
Western Reserve 15 yr
$15.00
Wild Turkey
$7.50
Wild Turkey 101
$8.00
Wild Turkey Rare Breed
$11.00
Woodford Double Oak
$12.00
Woodford Reserve
$9.00
Woodford Straight Rye
$9.00
Johnnie Walker - Red
$6.00
Amaretto
$4.75
Baileys
$4.75
Dekuyper Melon Schnapps
$4.75
Grand Marnier
$4.75
Hennessy
$8.00
Jager
$7.00
Kahlua
$5.50
Peppermint Schnaaps
$4.75
Rumchata
$4.75
White Lightening
$6.50
Apple Pie
$6.50
Cocktails
$ Top Shelf Long Island Iced Tea
$10.99
Bahama Mama
$7.99
Bloody Mary
$7.99
Bourbon Slushie
$7.99
Cosmopolitan
$7.99
Cranberry Margarita
$6.99
Irish Coffee
$7.99
Kentucky Mule
$9.99
King of the Coast
$8.99
Long Island Iced Tea
$8.99
Margarita
$5.50
Mimosa
$6.99
Moscow Mule
$7.00
Mrs. Claus
$6.99
Old Fashion
$9.99
Pink Panther
$7.99
Screwdriver
$5.50
Strawberry Margarita
$7.99
Tequila Sunrise
$6.99
The Pig
$7.99
Mint Julep
$7.99
Watermelon Slushy
$5.99
Shine Berry Sweet Tea Slushy
$5.99
Razzberry Shine Ade Slushy
$5.99
Arnold Shine Tea & Lemonade
$5.99
Bad Apple
$5.50
The Jon
$6.50
Blue Dream
$5.50
White Tea
$5.50
Frozen Margaritas
$7.99
Pineapple Express
$5.50
Sunset Punch
$8.99
Shots
Alabama Slammer
$7.50
B-52
$7.50
Bazooka Joe
$7.50
Breakfast Shot
$7.00
Green Tea
$5.75
Gummy Bear
$5.75
Irish Car Bomb
$8.00
Jager Bomb
$7.25
Lemon Drop
$5.75
Liquid Marijuana
$8.00
Mexican Candy Shot
$5.75
Mini beer
$6.00
Pickle Back
$6.50
Pineapple Upside Down
$6.00
Pink Starburst Shot
$5.75
Southern Belle
$7.25
The Bubba Wayne
$6.50
Vegas Bomb
$7.25
Washington Apple
$7.25
Bucket
Bottle of wine
Food
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2018 29th Street, Ashland, KY 41101
