Tomé Catering
206 East Groesbeck Avenue
Lufkin, TX 75901
Catering Menu
Appetizers
Baked Spinach Dip Bites
Creamy Spinach Dip Baked inside Crispy Wontons
Caprese Skewers
Tomato, Mozzarella Cheese, & Basil on skewer w/ Balsamic Drizzle
Chicken & Collard Green Egg Rolls
Fried Egg Rolls filled with Collard Greens & Shredded Chicken served w/ Apricot Sauce
Southwest Egg Rolls
Fried Egg Rolls filled with Black Beans, Corn, & Shredded Chicken served with Southwest Ranch Sauce
Smoky Meatballs
Smoky Homemade Meatballs w/ Cherry BBQ Sauce
Shrimp Cocktail
Individual (2oz cups) Shrimp Cocktail with Cocktail Sauce
Hot Dates
Stuffed Jalapeños w/ Cream Cheese & Dates, Wrapped in Bacon and Roasted
7 Layer Dip Dip w/ Chips
w/ Refried Beans, Salsa, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Cheese, Green Onions, & Black Olives, Layered and served with Chips
Cowboy Caviar w/ Chips
Black-Eyed Peas, Black Beans Tossed w/ Light and Tangy Vinaigrette, Served with Chips
Hot Corn Dip
Creamy Corn Dip w/ Chips
Stuffed Eggs
Hard-Boiled Eggs with Creamy Filling
Tomato Basil & Bruschetta on Crostini
Crostini topped with Tomato, Basil, & Bruschetta
Chip n Dip Bar
Choose up to 5 dips of your choice
Creamy bacon dip
Chicken Meal Options
10in Grilled Chicken Kabobs (zucchini, squash, bell peppers),
Bacon Wrapped Stuffed Chicken Breasts
Baked Chicken w/ Creamy Mushroom Sauce
Cajun Grilled Chicken Breast
Cilantro Lime Grilled Chicken Breast
Fried Chicken Tenders
3 tenders per person
Grilled Blackened Chicken
Grilled Chicken Tenders
3 tenders per person
Jamaican Jerk Chicken Breast
Roasted Monterey Jack Chicken Breast
Sun-dried Tomato Chicken Breast
Teriyaki
Beef Meal Options
6oz Balsamic Marinated Sirloin Steak
(Cooked: )
6oz Grilled Sirloin Steak
(Cooked: )
8oz Grilled Sirloin Steak
(Cooked: )
10in Twisted Meat Kabobs
(Sirloin steak, cajun sausage, zucchini, squash, bell peppers),
10oz Ribeye Steaks
(Cooked: )
Beef Tips w/ Rice
Prime Rib w/ Creamy Horseradish Sauce
(cooked: ) w/ spicy dijon sauce, horseradish sauce onside)
Roast Beef of Sirloin Carving Station
(cooked: ) w/ spicy dijon sauce, horseradish sauce onside)
Smoky Meatballs w/ Cherry Bbq Sauce
Stuffed Ribeye Steaks
Stuffed with bell peppers & asparagus
BBQ Meal Options
Bone-in Pork Ribs
w/ cherry bbq sauce
Boneless Pork Ribs
w/ cherry bbq sauce
Grilled Leg Quarters
w/ cherry bbq sauce
Grilled Pork Chops
No-Mess BBQ Chicken Breast
Whole Brisket (shredded)
w/ cherry bbq sauce
Whole Brisket (sliced)
w/ cherry bbq sauce
Whole Pork Butt (shredded)
Pork Menu Options
Seafood Meal Options
Mexican Meal Options
Beef Enchiladas w/ Creamy Sauce
Chicken & Steak Fajitas
with Flour Tortillas & Various Toppings (Sour Cream, Cheese, Lettuce, Jalapeños, Salsa)
Chicken Fajitas
Chicken Quesadillas
Ground Beef & Shredded Chicken Taco's
with Flour Tortillas & Various Toppings (Sour Cream, Cheese, Lettuce, Jalapeños, Salsa)
Sour Cream Chicken Enchiladas
Station Meal Options
Avocado Bar
Fresh Avocado Sliced and Served to Order w/Several Topping.
Baked Potato Bar
Baked Potatoes w/ Various Toppings: Diced Chicken Breast, Queso, Chopped Broccoli, Butter, Sour Cream, Cheese, Bacon Bits
Burger Bar
Homemade Burger Patties, American Cheese, Toppings: Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, Ketchup, Mustard
Chicken Wing Bar
Chicken Wings w/ a twist (Cajun, Lemon Pepper, Taco, and Italian flavorings) and dipping sauces
Grilled Cheese Bar
Grilled Cheese w/Various Cheeses and Toppings
Ice Cream Bar
Ice Cream Served w/Various Toppings
Live Pasta Bar
Fresh veggies and pasta ready to toss together in front of guest with olive oil, salt, and pepper (broccoli, sweet peppers, onions, mushrooms, squash/ Zucchini) You will top with our homemade sauces (red and white) and meat options (Meatballs, Chicken)
Mac n Cheese Bar
Homemade Mac n Cheese w/ various toppings
Mashed Potato Bar
Homemade Creamy Mashed Potatoes w/ Toppings (Cheese, Butter, Sour Cream, Bacon Bits, Green Onions)
Nacho Bar
Chips w/ various toppings: queso, diced chicken, taco meat, sour cream, jalapenos, lettuce, tomatoes, and salsa
Pasta Bar
2 Kinds of Pasta: Rotini & Penne 3 Kinds of Sauce: Red Sauce, White Sauce, Creamy Pesto Sauce 2 Kinds of Proteins: Homemade Meatballs & Diced Blackened Chicken Served w/ Traditional Tossed Salad w/ Ranch & Italian onside & Garlic Bread Knots
Salad Bar
Salad Greens topped w/
Slider Bar
Slider Buns topped w/ your choice of Cherry BBQ Brisket or Kickin' Chicken & several toppings
Taco Bar
Ground Beef & Shredded Chicken Taco's served w/ Flour and Crispy Corn Taco Shells and Various Toppings: Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream, Shredded Lettuce, Jalapeños, and Salsa,
Breakfast Menu Options
Biscuits w/ Various Jellies
Biscuits w/ White Gravy
Breakfast Bowl
Breakfast Burritos w/ Fillings
Breakfast Sausage Patties
Breakfast Slider
Sweet Hawaiian roll stuffed with egg and your choice of ground turkey, bacon or cheese.
Candied Bacon-Sweet Crispy Bacon
Cheesy Scrambled Eggs
Chicken n Waffles Bites
Chicken n Waffles Plate
(2 per person )Crispy Chicken Tenders w/ Sweet Waffles & Syrup
Crispy Bacon
Half Pan: Southwest Breakfast Casserole
Eggs, Breakfast Sausage, Bell Peppers, Onions, Cheesy, & Cubed Bread
Half Pan: Tator Tot Casserole
Eggs, Breakfast Sausage, Bell Peppers, Onions, Cheesy, & Tator Tots
Homemade Creamy & Cheese Grits
Large Cinnamon Rolls-Warm Cinnamon Rolls w/ Icing
Large Pan: Southwest Breakfast Casserole
Eggs, Breakfast Sausage, Bell Peppers, Onions, Cheesy, & Cubed Bread
Large Pan: Tator Tot Casserole
Eggs, Breakfast Sausage, Bell Peppers, Onions, Cheesy, & Tator Tots
Large Quiche - ( 6 to 8 slices)
Large Various Homemade Muffins
Mini Cinnamon Rolls-Warm Cinnamon Rolls w/ Icing
Mini Quiche
Mini Various Homemade Muffins
Pancake Bar
Shrimp n Grits
Waffle Bar
Pasta Meal Options
Tray Options
Wrap Tray
Small feeds (12ppl)/ Large feeds (24ppl)
Sandwich Tray
Small feeds (12ppl)/ Large feeds (24ppl)
Fruit Tray
Small feeds (12ppl)/ Large feeds (24ppl)
Veggie Tray
Small feeds (12ppl)/ Large feeds (24ppl)
Dessert Tray
Small feeds (12ppl)/ Large feeds (24ppl)
Cheese & Cracker Tray
Small feeds (12ppl)/ Large feeds (24ppl)
Grazing Tray
Small feeds (12ppl)/ Large feeds (24ppl)
Boxed Lunch Options
Desserts
Dozen Grandma Brownies
order minimun is a dozen
Tomé Homemade Brownies
order minimun is a dozen
Homemade Various Cookies
order minimun is a dozen
Homemade Pound Cake
order minimun is a dozen
Homemade Chocolate Pound Cake
order minimun is a dozen
Strawberry Pound Cake
order minimun is a dozen
Red Velvet Pound Cake
order minimun is a dozen
German Chocolate Pound Cake
order minimun is a dozen
Homemade Cupcakes
order minimun is a dozen
Homemade Chocolate Cupcakes
order minimun is a dozen
Strawberry Cupcakes
order minimun is a dozen
Red Velvet Cupcakes
order minimun is a dozen
German Chocolate Cupcakes
order minimun is a dozen
Homemade Cheesecake
order minimun is a dozen
Chocolate Cheesecake
order minimun is a dozen
Banana Pudding
order minimun is a dozen
Chocolate Banana Pudding
order minimun is a dozen
Very Berry Bread Pudding
order minimun is a dozen
Cinnamon Roll Bread Pudding
order minimun is a dozen
Fried Churros
order minimun is a dozen
Dozen Cookies
Dozen Homemade Poundcake
Schools
Plate-ware
Thanksgiving
Whole Roasted Turkey
Whole Cajun Fried Turkey
Whole Ham w/ Glaze on Side
Full Size- Entrees- Thanksgiving
Half Size- Entrees- Thanksgiving
Full Size -Sides- Thanksgiving
Half Size- Sides- Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving- Rolls
by the Dozen
Thanksgiving -Sauces- 16oz
Thanksgiving -Sauces-32oz
Full Size -Desserts- Thanksgiving
Half Size- Desserts- Thanksgiving
A la Carte Protein
A la Carte Bacon Wrapped Stuffed Chicken Breasts
A la Carte Grilled Blackened Chicken
A la Carte Sun-dried Tomato Chicken Breast
A la Carte Baked Chicken w/ Creamy Mushroom Sauce
A la Carte Roasted Monterey Jack Chicken Breast
A la Carte Cilantro Lime Grilled Chicken Breast
A la Carte Cajun Grilled Chicken Breast
A la Carte 10in Grilled Chicken Kabobs (zucchini, squash, bell peppers),
A la Carte Teriyaki
A la Carte Grilled Chicken Tenders
A la Carte Fried Chicken Tenders
A la Carte Beef Tips w/ Rice
A la Carte 10in Twisted Meat Kabobs
A la Carte 6oz Balsamic Marinated Sirloin Steak
A la Carte 6oz Grilled Sirloin Steak
A la Carte 8oz Grilled Sirloin Steak
A la Carte Smoky Meatballs w/ Cherry Bbq Sauce
A la Carte Roast Beef of Sirloin Carving Station
A la Carte Prime Rib w/ Creamy Horseradish Sauce
A la Carte Stuffed Ribeye Steaks
A la Carte 10oz Ribeye Steaks
A la Carte Boneless Pork Ribs
A la Carte Bone-in Pork Ribs
A la Carte Whole Brisket (sliced)
A la Carte Whole Brisket (shredded)
A la Carte Whole Pork Butt (shredded)
A la Carte No-Mess BBQ Chicken Breast
A la Carte Grilled Leg Quarters
A la Carte Grilled Pork Chops
A la Carte Roasted Pork Tenderloin
A la Carte Pork Tenderloin w/ Bacon-n-Cream Sauce
A la Carte Applewood Smoked Pork Chops
A la Carte Apple Spiced Stuffed Pork Tenderloin
A la Carte Fried Catfish
A la Carte Grilled Blackened Salmon
A la Carte Grilled Blackened Catfish
A la Carte Blackened Shrimp
A la Carte Chicken & Steak Fajitas
A la Carte Beef Enchiladas w/ Creamy Sauce
A la Carte Sour Cream Chicken Enchiladas
A la Carte Chicken Quesadillas
A la Carte Ground Beef & Shredded Chicken Taco's
A la Carte Sides
Baked Potatoes w/ Toppings
Broccoli, Rice, & Cheese Casserole
Charro Beans
Cheesy Ranch Potatoes
Cole Slaw
Dad's Baked Beans
French Fries
Garlic Butter Broccoli
Homemade Mac & Cheese
Honey Glazed Carrots
Hush Puppies
Italian Roasted Potateos
Loaded Mashed Potatoes
Parmesan Zucchini
Poblano, Spinach, & Cheese Rice
Potato Salad
Refried Beans
Roasted Mixed Veggie
Roasted Zucchini & Squash
Seasoned Mashed Potatoes
Smoky Black Beans
Southern Green beans
Spanish Rice
Sweet Bacon Green beans
Zesty Green beans
Large Trays
Drinks
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
We can serve catering events for 10-900 people. We thrive in serving and feeding your guest in an extraordinary way! We look forward to working with you soon!
206 East Groesbeck Avenue, Lufkin, TX 75901