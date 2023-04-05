Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tomé Catering

No reviews yet

206 East Groesbeck Avenue

Lufkin, TX 75901

Catering Menu

Appetizers

Baked Spinach Dip Bites

$2.00

Creamy Spinach Dip Baked inside Crispy Wontons

Caprese Skewers

$2.00

Tomato, Mozzarella Cheese, & Basil on skewer w/ Balsamic Drizzle

Chicken & Collard Green Egg Rolls

$4.00

Fried Egg Rolls filled with Collard Greens & Shredded Chicken served w/ Apricot Sauce

Southwest Egg Rolls

$4.00

Fried Egg Rolls filled with Black Beans, Corn, & Shredded Chicken served with Southwest Ranch Sauce

Smoky Meatballs

$4.00

Smoky Homemade Meatballs w/ Cherry BBQ Sauce

Shrimp Cocktail

$4.00

Individual (2oz cups) Shrimp Cocktail with Cocktail Sauce

Hot Dates

$3.00

Stuffed Jalapeños w/ Cream Cheese & Dates, Wrapped in Bacon and Roasted

7 Layer Dip Dip w/ Chips

$3.99

w/ Refried Beans, Salsa, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Cheese, Green Onions, & Black Olives, Layered and served with Chips

Cowboy Caviar w/ Chips

$3.99

Black-Eyed Peas, Black Beans Tossed w/ Light and Tangy Vinaigrette, Served with Chips

Hot Corn Dip

$3.99

Creamy Corn Dip w/ Chips

Stuffed Eggs

$2.00

Hard-Boiled Eggs with Creamy Filling

Tomato Basil & Bruschetta on Crostini

$3.00

Crostini topped with Tomato, Basil, & Bruschetta

Chip n Dip Bar

$3.99

Choose up to 5 dips of your choice

Creamy bacon dip

$4.00

Chicken Meal Options

Your Choice of Chicken Option, 2 Sides, Tossed Salad w/ Ranch & Italian, Rolls

10in Grilled Chicken Kabobs (zucchini, squash, bell peppers),

$16.00

Bacon Wrapped Stuffed Chicken Breasts

$16.00

Baked Chicken w/ Creamy Mushroom Sauce

$16.00

Cajun Grilled Chicken Breast

$16.00

Cilantro Lime Grilled Chicken Breast

$16.00

Fried Chicken Tenders

$17.00

3 tenders per person

Grilled Blackened Chicken

$16.00

Grilled Chicken Tenders

$17.00

3 tenders per person

Jamaican Jerk Chicken Breast

$16.00

Roasted Monterey Jack Chicken Breast

$16.00

Sun-dried Tomato Chicken Breast

$16.00

Teriyaki

$16.00

Beef Meal Options

6oz Balsamic Marinated Sirloin Steak

$18.00

(Cooked: )

6oz Grilled Sirloin Steak

$18.00

(Cooked: )

8oz Grilled Sirloin Steak

$20.00

(Cooked: )

10in Twisted Meat Kabobs

$17.00

(Sirloin steak, cajun sausage, zucchini, squash, bell peppers),

10oz Ribeye Steaks

$24.00

(Cooked: )

Beef Tips w/ Rice

$17.00

Prime Rib w/ Creamy Horseradish Sauce

$22.00

(cooked: ) w/ spicy dijon sauce, horseradish sauce onside)

Roast Beef of Sirloin Carving Station

$18.00

(cooked: ) w/ spicy dijon sauce, horseradish sauce onside)

Smoky Meatballs w/ Cherry Bbq Sauce

$17.00

Stuffed Ribeye Steaks

$22.00

Stuffed with bell peppers & asparagus

BBQ Meal Options

Bone-in Pork Ribs

$20.00

w/ cherry bbq sauce

Boneless Pork Ribs

$20.00

w/ cherry bbq sauce

Grilled Leg Quarters

$16.00

w/ cherry bbq sauce

Grilled Pork Chops

$18.00

No-Mess BBQ Chicken Breast

$16.00

Whole Brisket (shredded)

$20.00

w/ cherry bbq sauce

Whole Brisket (sliced)

$20.00

w/ cherry bbq sauce

Whole Pork Butt (shredded)

$18.00

Pork Menu Options

Apple Spiced Stuffed Pork Tenderloin

$16.00

Applewood Smoked Pork Chops

$16.00

Pork Tenderloin w/ Bacon-n-Cream Sauce

$16.50

Roasted Pork Tenderloin

$16.00

Seafood Meal Options

Blackened Shrimp

$17.00

Fried Catfish

$17.00

Grilled Blackened Catfish

$16.00

Grilled Blackened Salmon

$17.00

Mexican Meal Options

Beef Enchiladas w/ Creamy Sauce

$12.00

Chicken & Steak Fajitas

$16.00

with Flour Tortillas & Various Toppings (Sour Cream, Cheese, Lettuce, Jalapeños, Salsa)

Chicken Fajitas

$15.00

Chicken Quesadillas

$12.00

Ground Beef & Shredded Chicken Taco's

$15.00

with Flour Tortillas & Various Toppings (Sour Cream, Cheese, Lettuce, Jalapeños, Salsa)

Sour Cream Chicken Enchiladas

$12.00

Station Meal Options

Avocado Bar

$4.00

Fresh Avocado Sliced and Served to Order w/Several Topping.

Baked Potato Bar

$10.00

Baked Potatoes w/ Various Toppings: Diced Chicken Breast, Queso, Chopped Broccoli, Butter, Sour Cream, Cheese, Bacon Bits

Burger Bar

$8.00

Homemade Burger Patties, American Cheese, Toppings: Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, Ketchup, Mustard

Chicken Wing Bar

$8.00

Chicken Wings w/ a twist (Cajun, Lemon Pepper, Taco, and Italian flavorings) and dipping sauces

Grilled Cheese Bar

$8.00

Grilled Cheese w/Various Cheeses and Toppings

Ice Cream Bar

$4.99

Ice Cream Served w/Various Toppings

Live Pasta Bar

$15.00

Fresh veggies and pasta ready to toss together in front of guest with olive oil, salt, and pepper (broccoli, sweet peppers, onions, mushrooms, squash/ Zucchini) You will top with our homemade sauces (red and white) and meat options (Meatballs, Chicken)

Mac n Cheese Bar

$3.00

Homemade Mac n Cheese w/ various toppings

Mashed Potato Bar

$3.00

Homemade Creamy Mashed Potatoes w/ Toppings (Cheese, Butter, Sour Cream, Bacon Bits, Green Onions)

Nacho Bar

$8.00

Chips w/ various toppings: queso, diced chicken, taco meat, sour cream, jalapenos, lettuce, tomatoes, and salsa

Pasta Bar

$12.00

2 Kinds of Pasta: Rotini & Penne 3 Kinds of Sauce: Red Sauce, White Sauce, Creamy Pesto Sauce 2 Kinds of Proteins: Homemade Meatballs & Diced Blackened Chicken Served w/ Traditional Tossed Salad w/ Ranch & Italian onside & Garlic Bread Knots

Salad Bar

$2.50

Salad Greens topped w/

Slider Bar

$10.00

Slider Buns topped w/ your choice of Cherry BBQ Brisket or Kickin' Chicken & several toppings

Taco Bar

$15.00

Ground Beef & Shredded Chicken Taco's served w/ Flour and Crispy Corn Taco Shells and Various Toppings: Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream, Shredded Lettuce, Jalapeños, and Salsa,

Breakfast Menu Options

Biscuits w/ Various Jellies

$3.00

Biscuits w/ White Gravy

$3.00

Breakfast Bowl

$7.99

Breakfast Burritos w/ Fillings

$5.99

Breakfast Sausage Patties

$2.00

Breakfast Slider

$7.00

Sweet Hawaiian roll stuffed with egg and your choice of ground turkey, bacon or cheese.

Candied Bacon-Sweet Crispy Bacon

$3.00

Cheesy Scrambled Eggs

$3.00

Chicken n Waffles Bites

$5.00

Chicken n Waffles Plate

$10.00

(2 per person )Crispy Chicken Tenders w/ Sweet Waffles & Syrup

Crispy Bacon

$3.00

Half Pan: Southwest Breakfast Casserole

$65.00

Eggs, Breakfast Sausage, Bell Peppers, Onions, Cheesy, & Cubed Bread

Half Pan: Tator Tot Casserole

$65.00

Eggs, Breakfast Sausage, Bell Peppers, Onions, Cheesy, & Tator Tots

Homemade Creamy & Cheese Grits

$3.00

Large Cinnamon Rolls-Warm Cinnamon Rolls w/ Icing

$4.00

Large Pan: Southwest Breakfast Casserole

$105.00

Eggs, Breakfast Sausage, Bell Peppers, Onions, Cheesy, & Cubed Bread

Large Pan: Tator Tot Casserole

$105.00

Eggs, Breakfast Sausage, Bell Peppers, Onions, Cheesy, & Tator Tots

Large Quiche - ( 6 to 8 slices)

$25.00

Large Various Homemade Muffins

$5.00

Mini Cinnamon Rolls-Warm Cinnamon Rolls w/ Icing

$2.50

Mini Quiche

$4.00

Mini Various Homemade Muffins

$3.00

Pancake Bar

$5.00

Shrimp n Grits

$8.00

Waffle Bar

$5.00

Kids Menu Options

Kid Options - Ages 12 and Under

$6.99

Same as adult menu, just smaller portions

Pasta Meal Options

Cajun Sausage Pasta

$12.00

Chicken Spaghetti

$12.00

Mexican Pasta

$12.00

Pasta W/ Diced Blackened Chicken In White Sauce

$12.00

Spaghetti W/ Meat Sauce

$12.00

Tuscan Chicken Pasta

$12.00

Chicken Alfredo

$12.00

Tray Options

Wrap Tray

$49.99+

Small feeds (12ppl)/ Large feeds (24ppl)

Sandwich Tray

Small feeds (12ppl)/ Large feeds (24ppl)

Fruit Tray

Small feeds (12ppl)/ Large feeds (24ppl)

Veggie Tray

Small feeds (12ppl)/ Large feeds (24ppl)

Dessert Tray

Small feeds (12ppl)/ Large feeds (24ppl)

Cheese & Cracker Tray

Small feeds (12ppl)/ Large feeds (24ppl)

Grazing Tray

$8.00

Small feeds (12ppl)/ Large feeds (24ppl)

Boxed Lunch Options

Wrap Boxed Lunch

$7.59

Includes wrap, condiment, & napkin. Add additional items as needed.

Croissant Boxed Lunch

$7.59

Includes wrap, condiment, & napkin. Add additional items as needed.

Salad Boxed Lunch

$10.99

Includes salad, dressing, crackers, and silverware packets

Desserts

Dozen Grandma Brownies

$29.99

order minimun is a dozen

Tomé Homemade Brownies

$3.49

order minimun is a dozen

Homemade Various Cookies

order minimun is a dozen

Homemade Pound Cake

order minimun is a dozen

Homemade Chocolate Pound Cake

$2.00

order minimun is a dozen

Strawberry Pound Cake

$2.00

order minimun is a dozen

Red Velvet Pound Cake

$2.00

order minimun is a dozen

German Chocolate Pound Cake

$2.00

order minimun is a dozen

Homemade Cupcakes

$3.50

order minimun is a dozen

Homemade Chocolate Cupcakes

$3.50

order minimun is a dozen

Strawberry Cupcakes

$3.50

order minimun is a dozen

Red Velvet Cupcakes

$3.50

order minimun is a dozen

German Chocolate Cupcakes

$3.50

order minimun is a dozen

Homemade Cheesecake

$4.00

order minimun is a dozen

Chocolate Cheesecake

$4.00

order minimun is a dozen

Banana Pudding

$3.50

order minimun is a dozen

Chocolate Banana Pudding

$3.50

order minimun is a dozen

Very Berry Bread Pudding

$3.50

order minimun is a dozen

Cinnamon Roll Bread Pudding

$3.50

order minimun is a dozen

Fried Churros

$3.00

order minimun is a dozen

Dozen Cookies

$14.99

Dozen Homemade Poundcake

$24.99

Schools

Monday - St Cyprians

$5.00

Tuesday - St Cyprians

$5.00

Wednesday - St Cyprians

$5.00

Thursday - St Cyprians

$5.00

Friday - St Cyprians

$5.00

Tuesday - Tulane

$4.00

Wednesday - Tulane

$4.00

Thursday - Tulane

$4.00

Plate-ware

Plate-ware (plastic or real)

Included: Dinner plate, Dessert or Appetizer plate, Flat-ware, Cups,

Thanksgiving

Whole Roasted Turkey

$78.99

Whole Cajun Fried Turkey

$78.99

Whole Ham w/ Glaze on Side

$78.99

Full Size- Entrees- Thanksgiving

Half Size- Entrees- Thanksgiving

Full Size -Sides- Thanksgiving

$32.99

Half Size- Sides- Thanksgiving

$16.99

Thanksgiving- Rolls

$18.99

by the Dozen

Thanksgiving -Sauces- 16oz

$4.99

Thanksgiving -Sauces-32oz

$9.99

Full Size -Desserts- Thanksgiving

$48.00

Half Size- Desserts- Thanksgiving

$24.00

A la Carte Protein

A la Carte Bacon Wrapped Stuffed Chicken Breasts

A la Carte Grilled Blackened Chicken

A la Carte Sun-dried Tomato Chicken Breast

A la Carte Baked Chicken w/ Creamy Mushroom Sauce

A la Carte Roasted Monterey Jack Chicken Breast

A la Carte Cilantro Lime Grilled Chicken Breast

A la Carte Cajun Grilled Chicken Breast

A la Carte 10in Grilled Chicken Kabobs (zucchini, squash, bell peppers),

A la Carte Teriyaki

A la Carte Grilled Chicken Tenders

A la Carte Fried Chicken Tenders

A la Carte Beef Tips w/ Rice

A la Carte 10in Twisted Meat Kabobs

A la Carte 6oz Balsamic Marinated Sirloin Steak

A la Carte 6oz Grilled Sirloin Steak

A la Carte 8oz Grilled Sirloin Steak

A la Carte Smoky Meatballs w/ Cherry Bbq Sauce

A la Carte Roast Beef of Sirloin Carving Station

A la Carte Prime Rib w/ Creamy Horseradish Sauce

A la Carte Stuffed Ribeye Steaks

A la Carte 10oz Ribeye Steaks

A la Carte Boneless Pork Ribs

A la Carte Bone-in Pork Ribs

A la Carte Whole Brisket (sliced)

A la Carte Whole Brisket (shredded)

A la Carte Whole Pork Butt (shredded)

A la Carte No-Mess BBQ Chicken Breast

A la Carte Grilled Leg Quarters

A la Carte Grilled Pork Chops

A la Carte Roasted Pork Tenderloin

A la Carte Pork Tenderloin w/ Bacon-n-Cream Sauce

A la Carte Applewood Smoked Pork Chops

A la Carte Apple Spiced Stuffed Pork Tenderloin

A la Carte Fried Catfish

A la Carte Grilled Blackened Salmon

A la Carte Grilled Blackened Catfish

A la Carte Blackened Shrimp

A la Carte Chicken & Steak Fajitas

A la Carte Beef Enchiladas w/ Creamy Sauce

A la Carte Sour Cream Chicken Enchiladas

A la Carte Chicken Quesadillas

A la Carte Ground Beef & Shredded Chicken Taco's

A la Carte Sides

Baked Potatoes w/ Toppings

Broccoli, Rice, & Cheese Casserole

Charro Beans

Cheesy Ranch Potatoes

Cole Slaw

Dad's Baked Beans

French Fries

Garlic Butter Broccoli

Homemade Mac & Cheese

Honey Glazed Carrots

Hush Puppies

Italian Roasted Potateos

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

Parmesan Zucchini

Poblano, Spinach, & Cheese Rice

Potato Salad

Refried Beans

Roasted Mixed Veggie

Roasted Zucchini & Squash

Seasoned Mashed Potatoes

Smoky Black Beans

Southern Green beans

Spanish Rice

Sweet Bacon Green beans

Zesty Green beans

Large Trays

Large Entree

$105.00

Large Side

$62.50

Drinks

Sweet Tea

$6.99

Unsweet Tea

$6.99

Vanilla Sweet Tea

$6.99

Berry Lemonade

$6.99

Cherry Lemonade

$6.99

Blackberry Lemonade

$6.99

Mango Lemonade

$6.99

Peach Lemonade

$6.99

Pineapple Lemonade

$6.99

Twisted Lemonade

$6.99

Strawberry Lemonade

$6.99

Watermelon Lemonade

$6.99

Chips

MV Sea Salt

$1.99

MV Jalapeno

$1.99

MV Sea Salt & Vinegar

$1.99

MV Smokehouse BBQ

$1.99

Beverages

Beverages -Gallon (Drop-off Events)

House Made Beverages

Beverages (Catering Events)

-This includes the labor, ice, and continuous labor to stock drinks for the event.

Service Details

Catering prices will change according to guest count

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We can serve catering events for 10-900 people. We thrive in serving and feeding your guest in an extraordinary way! We look forward to working with you soon!

206 East Groesbeck Avenue, Lufkin, TX 75901

