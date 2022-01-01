Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tomi Thai

426 Emily Rose Cir

Windsor, CA 95492

Order Again

SNACKS & SMALL PLATES

PO-PIA (V)

$9.00

(V) mung bean noodles, cabbage, shiitake, woodear mushrooms & sweet-sour sauce with crushed peanuts, wrapped & fried.(Contains Peanuts)

GOONG GABORG

$10.00

shrimp, cilantro stems, sweet-sour sauce with crushed peanuts, wrapped & fried(Contains Peanuts)

CHICKEN SATAY

$12.00

chicken, curried-coconut milk marinade, kaffir lime, peanut sauce & cucumber relish(Contains Peanuts)

SPRING ROLLS

CURRY PUFFS

$12.00

(veg) curried potato, carrots, onions, vegan short dough wrap, fried wit cucumber relish

LAOTION PORK SAUSAGE

$12.00

lemongrass, garlic, chillies, kaffir limes served with cabbage & pickled ginger

SIMPLE GREEN SALAD

$14.00

organic spring mix, romaine, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes & carrots. with a ginger vinaigrette

SIMPLE HOUSE SALAD

$14.00

organic spring mix, romaine, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes & carrots.with a creamy peanut dressing(Contains Peanuts)

SMALL GREEN SALAD

$7.00

SMALL HOUSE SALAD

$7.00

RICE PLATES

served with organic spring mix salad & our house creamy peanut dressing

NAHM TOK MOO(L)

$15.00

sliced grilled pork, chili-lime dressing, rice powder, mint, cilantro & green onions

PAD KRA POW(L)

$15.00

stir fried Thai bird chili, garlic, onions, green onion, thai basil, ground pork or ground chicken

EGGPLANT DELIGHT ‘PAD MAH KUEAH’ (VEG)(L)

$15.00

eggplant, button mushrooms, zucchini, thai basil, onion & green onions

CASHEW CHICKEN ‘PAD HIMMAPARN’(L)

$15.00

chicken breast, cashews, celery, onions, green onions, garlic, dried chilies & mushrooms

THAI FRIED RICE ‘KOW PAD’ (L)

$15.00

jasmine rice, shredded carrots, egg, garlic, chopped onions, topped with shallots

GAI YAANG(L)

$15.00

coconut milk and curry powder marinated, grilled chicken thighs served with sweet chili sauce (VEG) (Contains Peanuts)

PAD PAK RUAM (L)

$15.00

PIK KING (L)

$15.00

Chicken Satay ( Lunch )

$15.00

NOODLES & SOUPS

DRUNKEN NOODLES

$15.00

Pan fried rice noodles, onions, roma tomatoes, basil, chilies, green onions, cabbage, egg

PAD THAI

$15.00

Pan fried thin rice noodles, fried tofu, tamarind sauce, bean sprouts, scallions, egg, choice of chicken or shrimp & crushed peanuts (Contains Peanuts)

PAD SE EW

$15.00

Wide rice noodles, chinese broccoli, white pepper, sweet soy sauce, garlic, egg

RAD NA

$15.00

wide rice noodles, chinese broccoli, white pepper, fermented soy bean gravy, garlic, egg

DUCK NOODLE SOUP(LUNCH ONLY)

DUCK NOODLE SOUP(LUNCH ONLY)

$18.00Out of stock

five spice duck broth, duck, spinach, beansprouts, egg noodles, green onions & fried onions (duck leg is not boneless)

TOM’S SOUP

$18.00

prawns, pork belly, hot & sour broth, scallions, bean sprouts, & rice noodles

SIMPLE NOODLE SOUP

$15.00

chicken, pork, or beef, thin rice noodles, sprouts, fried garlic, sliced green onions in chicken broth

CURRY

RED CURRY (L)

$15.00

Green beans, basil & zucchini squash

YELLOW CURRY (L)

$15.00

Yukon gold potatoes, chicken, onions, curry powder, coconut milk

GREEN CURRY (L)

$15.00

Krachai rhizomes, green beans, basil & squash

PUMPKIN CURRY (L)

$16.00

Kabocha squash, green beans, basil & squash

SIDES

STEAMED JASMINE RICE

$2.50

STEAMED BROWN RICE

$3.00

FRIED EGG

$2.50

THIN NOODLES

$5.00

WIDE NOODLES

$5.00

DRESSINGS

$3.00

SAUCES

$3.00

STEAM VEGGIE

$4.00

SOY CHICKEN $5

$5.00

Egg Noddle

$5.00

BEVERAGES

THAI ICED TEA

$5.00

THAI ICED COFFEE

$5.00

LEMON ICED TEA

$3.00

SAN PELLEGRINO LEMONADE

$4.00

SAN PELLEGRINO BLOOD ORANGE

$4.00

SODAS

$3.00

ORGANIC APPLE JUICE

$4.00

HOT COFFEE

$3.00

HOT TEA

$3.00

ARNOLD PALMER

$4.00

Liquid Death

$4.00

SAUCES & DRESSINGS

PEANUT SAUCE

$1.00+

PLUM SAUCE

$1.00+

GREEN SAUCE

$2.00+

TIGER SAUCE

$2.00+

GINGER DRESSING

$1.00+

HOUSE DRESSING

$1.00+

SAMBAL

$1.00+

CURRY SAUCE

CUCUMBER RELISH

$1.00+

Sriracha

Sambal

Pickled Jalapeno

DINNER SNACKS & SMALL PLATES

PO-PIA (V)

$9.00

(V) mung bean noodles, cabbage, shiitake, woodear mushrooms & sweet-sour sauce with crushed peanuts, wrapped & fried.(Contains Peanuts)

GOONG GABORG

$10.00

shrimp, cilantro stems, sweet-sour sauce with crushed peanuts, wrapped & fried(Contains Peanuts)

CHICKEN SATAY

$12.00

chicken, curried-coconut milk marinade, kaffir lime, peanut sauce & cucumber relish(Contains Peanuts)

SPRING ROLLS

CURRY PUFFS

$12.00

(veg) curried potato, carrots, onions, vegan short dough wrap, fried wit cucumber relish

LAOTION PORK SAUSAGE

$12.00

lemongrass, garlic, chillies, kaffir limes served with cabbage & pickled ginger

SIMPLE GREEN SALAD

$14.00

organic spring mix, romaine, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes & carrots. with a ginger vinaigrette

SOM TUM

$14.00

papaya, green beans, cherry tomatoes, chillies, tamarind juice, fish sauce & peanuts(Contains Peanuts)

NAHM TOK MOO (D)

$14.00

grilled pork, chili-lime dressing, rice powder, green onions, mint & cilantro

LARB

$14.00

STIR FRY & SHARED PLATES

MANGO CHICKEN

$18.00

chicken breast, celery, cashew nuts, garlic, sugar snap peas, mango, shiitake (SEASONAL)

HONEY DUCK

$25.00Out of stock

roast duck breast & leg, cabbage & spinach, pickled ginger, cilantro, sweet soy ginger sauce (SEASONAL)

GAI YAANG

$16.00

coconut milk and curry powder marinated, grilled chicken thighs served with Sweet Chili Sauce & ground peanuts (Contains Peanuts)

PAD KRA POW (D)

$16.00

PAD HIMMAPARN (D)

$16.00

EGGPLANT (D)

$15.00

PAD PIK KING (D)

$16.00

PAD PAK RUAM (D)

$16.00

SOUPS

TOM YUM

$9.00+

Lemongrass and Chicken broth, galangal, mushrooms, onions, fish sauce, chili and lime

TOM KHA

$9.00+

Lemongrass and Chicken broth, galangal, mushrooms, onions, fish sauce, chili and lime

STARCH

DRUNKEN NOODLES

$15.00

Pan fried rice noodles, onions, roma tomatoes, basil, chilies, green onions, cabbage, egg

PAD THAI

$15.00

Pan fried thin rice noodles, fried tofu, tamarind sauce, bean sprouts, scallions, egg, choice of chicken or shrimp & crushed peanuts (Contains Peanuts)

PAD SE EW

$15.00

Wide rice noodles, chinese broccoli, white pepper, sweet soy sauce, garlic, egg

RAD NA

$15.00

wide rice noodles, chinese broccoli, white pepper, fermented soy bean gravy, garlic, egg

BASIL FRIED RICE

$16.00

jasmine rice, thai basil, bird chili, garlic, scallions, onions, egg

PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE

$19.00

jasmine rice, cashew nuts, chicken, shrimp, shredded carrots, onions, scallions, egg

FRIED RICE (D)

$15.00

NOODLE BOWLS

KOW SOI

$17.00

currib pork belly, curry broth, lime, sprouts, shredded cabbage, egg noodles, hard boiled egg

SIMPLE NOODLE SOUP

$15.00

chicken, pork, or beef, thin rice noodles, sprouts, fried garlic, sliced green onions in chicken broth

CURRIES

RED CURRY (d)

$15.00

Green beans, basil & zucchini squash

GREEN CURRY (d)

$15.00

Krachai rhizomes, green beans, basil & zucchini squash

YELLOW CURRY (d)

$15.00

Yukon gold potatoes, chicken, onions, curry powder, coconut milk

SEAFOOD PANANG CURRY

$25.00

Prawns, scallops, yellow squash, panang coconut curry sauce, fried siam queen basil

CHOO CHEE SALMON

$23.00

Seared salmon, coconut curry sauce, fried siam queen basil & zucchini squash

PANANG CURRY (Non Seafood)

$20.00

PUMPKIN CURRY (d)

$18.00

SIDES

STEAMED JASMINE RICE

$2.50

STEAMED BROWN RICE

$3.00

FRIED EGG

$2.50

THIN NOODLES

$5.00

WIDE NOODLES

$5.00

DRESSINGS

$3.00

SAUCES

$3.00

SM PEANUT SAUCE

$1.00

LG PEANUT SAUCE

$3.00

MED PEANUT SAUCE

$2.00

BEVERAGES

THAI ICED TEA

$5.00

THAI ICED COFFEE

$5.00

LEMON ICED TEA

$3.00

SAN PELLEGRINO LEMONADE

$4.00

SAN PELLEGRINO BLOOD ORANGE

$4.00

REG SAN PELLEGRINO

$4.00

SODAS

$3.00

SPRECHER'S ROOT BEER

$5.00

ORGANIC APPLE JUICE

$4.00

COCK N BULL GINGER BEER

$3.00

HOT TEA

$3.00

HOT COFFEE

$3.00

SAUCES & DRESSING

PEANUT SAUCE

$1.00+

PLUM SAUCE

$1.00+

GREEN SAUCE

$2.00+

TIGER SAUCE

$2.00+

GINGER DRESSING

$1.00+

HOUSE DRESSING

$1.00+

SAMBAL

$1.00+

CURRY SAUCE

CHILI FISH SAUCE (Sm)

$2.00

CHILI FISH SAUCE (Med)

$4.00

KELVIN SPECIAL

TIER 1

$15.00

TIER 2

$20.00

TIER 3

$25.00

TACOS

$5.00

TACO COMBO (3 PCS)

$12.00

Tier 4 Lemongrass Chicken

$18.00

BY THE GLASS

FLOR DE MORCA

$8.00

Grenache 2020 Flor de Morca "Garnacha" // Campo de Borja, Spain

CARMEL RD

$7.00Out of stock

Pinot Noir 2019 Carmel Road // Monterey County

GEHRICKE - 'RODGER CREEK VINEYARD'

$10.00

Pinot Noir 2019 Gehricke 'Rodger Creek Vineyard' // Sonoma Coast

PINOT NOIR KENDALL-JACKSON

$10.00

Pinot Noir 2018 Kendall-Jackson 'Vintner's Reserve' // California

NAVARRO VINEYARDS

$12.00

Pinot Noir 2019 Navarro Vineyards // Anderson Valley

TRIONE WINERY

$13.00

Pinot Noir 2017 Trine Winery // Russian River Valley

COPAIN - 'TOUS ENSEMBLE'

$14.00Out of stock

Pinot Noir 2017 Copain 'Tous Ensemble' // Sonoma Coast

SIDURI - 'VAN DER KAMP VINEYARD'

$90.00

Pinot Noir 2016 Siduri 'Van Der Kamp Vineyard' // Sonoma Mountain

'BESSIE' THE MEEKER VINEYARD

$12.00Out of stock

Zinfandel 2018 The Meeker Vineyard "Bessie" // North Coast

GIRASOLE

$12.00

Zinfandel 2020 Girasole // Mendocino County

'LIAR'S DICE' MURPHY-GOODE

$13.00Out of stock

Zinfandel 2016 Murphy-Goode "Liar's Dice" // California

RAMAZZOTTI

$13.00

KENDALL-JACKSON -

$9.00

Chardonnay 2020 Kendall-Jackson 'Vintner's Reserve' // Sonoma Coast

LA CREMA

$10.50

Chardonnay 2020 La Crema // Sonoma Coast

CAMBRIA ESTATE WINERY

$10.00

Chardonnay 2016 Cambria Estate Winery// Santa Maria Valley

CARMEL RD

$10.00

Chardonnay 2020 Carmel Road // Monterey

MIGRATION BY DUCKHORN

$13.00

Chardonnay 2018 Migration by Duckhorn // Sonoma County

FREEMARK ABBEY

Chardonnay 2020 Freemark Abbey // Napa Valley

DRY CREEK VINEYARDS

$10.00

Chenin Blanc 2020 Dry Creek Vineyards // Clarksburg

NAVARRO GEWURZTRAMINER

$12.00

Gewurztraminer 2019 Balletto Vineyards // Russian River Valley

BENVOLIO

$7.00

Pinot Gris & Pinot Grigio 2020 Benvolio// Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Italy

BALLETTO VINEYARDS '21

$12.00

Pinot Gris & Pinot Grigio 2021 Balletto Vineyards // Russian River Valley

PRINZ SALM

$10.00

Riesling 2017 Prinz Salm 'Two Princes' // Rhein, Germany

WILLEMS-WILLEMS SAAR KABINETT 'OBREMMEL ALTENBERG'

$11.00

Riesling 2020 Willems-Willems Saar Kabinett 'Obremmel Altenberg' / / Mosel, Germany

SCHLOSS SAARSTEIN QBA

$12.00

Riesling 2018 Schloss Saarstein QBA / / Mosel, Germany

C.H. BERRES

$13.00

Riesling 2018 C.H. Berres// Mosel, Germany

MURPHY GOODE

$9.00

Sauvignon Blanc 2020 Murphy Goode // North Coast

MATANZAS CREEK WINERY

$10.00

Sauvignon Blanc 2020 Matanzas Creek Winery 2020 Matanzas Creek Winery // Sonoma County

DUCKHORN VINEYARDS

$13.00

Sauvignon Blanc 2020 Duckhorn Vineyards // Napa Valley

RAMAZZOTTI SAUV BLANC

$11.00

CHATEAU DE ROCHE -SAV BLANC

$8.00

TRIONE VINEYARDS

$8.00

2020 Trine Vineyards // Sonoma County

HARTFORD COURT

$15.00

2021 Hartford Court // Russian River Valley

N.V. SCARPETTA

$10.00

N.V. Scarpetta 'Rose Vino Spumante' Brut // Friuli, Italy

DUCKHORN VINEYARDS - LEMON & GINGER

$7.00Out of stock

Duckhorn Vineyards Chardonnay with Lemon & Ginger

DUCKHORN VINEYARDS - CLEMENTINE

$7.00

Duckhorn Vineyards Sauvignon Blanc with Vibrant Lime

BY THE BOTTLE

HALF BOTTLE

$10.00

CORKAGE FEE

$20.00

BTL FLOR DE MORCA

$28.00

Grenache 2020 Flor de Morca "Garnacha" // Campo de Borja, Spain

BTL CARMEL RD

$36.00Out of stock

Pinot Noir 2019 Carmel Road // Monterey County

BTL GEHRICKE - 'RODGER CREEK VINEYARD'

$36.00

Pinot Noir 2019 Gehricke 'Rodger Creek Vineyard' // Sonoma Coast

BTL PINOT NOIR KENDALL-JACKSON

$36.00

Pinot Noir 2018 Kendall-Jackson 'Vintner's Reserve' // California

BTL NAVARRO VINEYARDS

$42.00

Pinot Noir 2019 Navarro Vineyards // Anderson Valley

BTL TRIONE WINERY

$44.00

Pinot Noir 2017 Trine Winery // Russian River Valley

BTL CAPAIN - 'TOUS ENSEMBLE'

$46.00Out of stock

Pinot Noir 2017 Copain 'Tous Ensemble' // Sonoma Coast

BTL SIDURI - 'VAN DER KAMP VINEYARD'

$90.00

Pinot Noir 2016 Siduri 'Van Der Kamp Vineyard' // Sonoma Mountain

BTL 'BESSIE' THE MEEKER VINEYARD

$40.00Out of stock

Zinfandel 2018 The Meeker Vineyard "Bessie" // North Coast

BTL GIRASOLE

$40.00

Zinfandel 2020 Girasole // Mendocino County

BTL 'LIAR'S DICE' MURPHY-GOODE

$44.00

Zinfandel 2016 Murphy-Goode "Liar's Dice" // California

BTL RAMAZZOTTI - 'RICORDO'

$44.00

BTL KENDALL-JACKSON

$32.00

Chardonnay 2020 Kendall-Jackson 'Vintner's Reserve' // Sonoma Coast

BTL LA CREMA

$38.00

Chardonnay 2020 La Crema // Sonoma Coast

BTL CAMBRIA ESTATE WINERY

$22.00

Chardonnay 2016 Cambria Estate Winery// Santa Maria Valley

BTL CARMEL RD

$37.00

Chardonnay 2020 Carmel Road // Monterey

BTL MIGRATION BY DUCKHORN

$48.00

Chardonnay 2018 Migration by Duckhorn // Sonoma County

BTL FREEMARK ABBEY

$90.00

Chardonnay 2020 Freemark Abbey // Napa Valley

BTL NAVARRO GEWURZTRAMINER

$42.00

Chenin Blanc 2020 Dry Creek Vineyards // Clarksburg

BTL BALLETTO VINEYARDS '19

$40.00Out of stock

Gewurztraminer 2019 Balletto Vineyards // Russian River Valley

BTL BENVOLIO

$25.00

Pinot Gris & Pinot Grigio 2020 Benvolio// Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Italy

BTL BALLETTO VINEYARDS '21

$44.00

Pinot Gris & Pinot Grigio 2021 Balletto Vineyards // Russian River Valley

BTL PRINZ SALM

$36.00

Riesling 2017 Prinz Salm 'Two Princes' // Rhein, Germany

BTL WILLEMS-WILLEMS SAAR KABINETT 'OBREMMEL ALTENBERG'

$40.00

Riesling 2020 Willems-Willems Saar Kabinett 'Obremmel Altenberg' / / Mosel, Germany

BTL SCHLOSS SAARSTEIN QBA

$40.00

Riesling 2018 Schloss Saarstein QBA / / Mosel, Germany

BTL C.H. BERRES

$45.00

Riesling 2018 C.H. Berres// Mosel, Germany

BTL MURPHY GOODE

$32.00

Sauvignon Blanc 2020 Murphy Goode // North Coast

BTL MATANZAS CREEK WINERY

$38.00

Sauvignon Blanc 2020 Matanzas Creek Winery 2020 Matanzas Creek Winery // Sonoma County

BTL DUCKHORN VINEYARDS

$45.00

Sauvignon Blanc 2020 Duckhorn Vineyards // Napa Valley

BTL Rammazotti

$40.00

BTL CHATEAU DE LA ROCHE- SAUV BLANC

$28.00

BTL TRIONE VINEYARDS

$28.00

2020 Trine Vineyards // Sonoma County

BTL HARTFORD COURT

$58.00

2021 Hartford Court // Russian River Valley

BTL N.V. SCARPETTA

$30.00

N.V. Scarpetta 'Rose Vino Spumante' Brut // Friuli, Italy

BTL DUCKHORN VINEYARDS - LEMON & GINGER

Duckhorn Vineyards Chardonnay with Lemon & Ginger

BTL DUCKHORN VINEYARDS - VIBRANT LIME

Duckhorn Vineyards Sauvignon Blanc with Vibrant Lime

DRAFT

Civilization Brewing Co. 'Super Lemon' Hazy I.P.A // Sonoma, Ca

$7.00

Trumer Pilsner / / Berkeley, Ca

$7.00

Barrel House Brewing Co. 'Big Sur' Double IPA // Paso Robles, Ca

$7.00

Barrel Brothers Brewing Co. Please ask your Server // Windsor, Ca

$7.00

BOTTLED

BTL Singha Thai Lager (12oz)

$4.00

BTL Drake's Brewing 'Denogginizer' DBL IPA (12oz)

$4.00

BTL Firestone-Walker Brewing Co. '805 Cerveza' Lager (12oz)

$4.00

BTL Stella Artois Lager (12oz)

$4.00

BTL Fort Point Beer Co. Light Lager (12oz)

$4.00Out of stock

BTL 'Westfalia' Nuremberg Red Ale (12oz)

$4.00Out of stock

BTL 'KSA' Kolsch Style Ale (12oz)

$4.00Out of stock

BTL Bear Republic Brewing Co. 'El Os' Mexican Lager (12oz)

$4.00Out of stock

BTL Farmers Brewing Co. Valle Mexi-Lager (12oz)

$4.00Out of stock

BTL Seismic Brewing Co.' Tremor' Light Lager (12oz)

$4.00Out of stock

BTL Altamont Brewing Co. 'Hella Trippin (12oz)

$4.00Out of stock

BTL Healdsburg Beer Co. Blonde Ale (12oz)

$4.00Out of stock

BTL Carlsberg 'Danish' Pilsner (12oz)

$4.00

BTL Allagash White Ale (12oz)

$4.00

CANS

Can/Beer 12oz

$4.00

Farmers - Light Lager

(c) Lead Dog Brewing 'Pineapple Passion' Milkshake Northeastern Style DIPA (16oz)

$8.00Out of stock

(c) Barrel Brothers "T-R-E-N-D-S" Orange 'Mello

$8.00

(c) Keg Slayer Double Dry Hopped I.P.A

$8.00

(c) O.G. Burst Wheat Ale

$8.00

(c) Maui Maui "Easy Tropical Ale"

$8.00Out of stock

(c) Spaceballs: The Beer! "Black Lager"

$8.00

(c) Full Circle Brewing Co. "Lime:30 Lite"

$8.00

(c) Tender Manes "English Mild"

$8.00

(c) Fort Point Rivet "Double Red I.P.A"

$8.00Out of stock

Henhouse - IPA

$8.00Out of stock

Can/Beer 16oz

$8.00

DESSERTS

TRIO

$12.00

STICKY RICE & MANGO

$9.00Out of stock

FRIED BANANA W/ ICE CREAM

$8.00

PANNA COTTA

$6.00Out of stock

SCOOP OF

$4.00

Apple Puff

$8.00
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
