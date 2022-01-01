Tomi Thai
No reviews yet
426 Emily Rose Cir
Windsor, CA 95492
SNACKS & SMALL PLATES
PO-PIA (V)
(V) mung bean noodles, cabbage, shiitake, woodear mushrooms & sweet-sour sauce with crushed peanuts, wrapped & fried.(Contains Peanuts)
GOONG GABORG
shrimp, cilantro stems, sweet-sour sauce with crushed peanuts, wrapped & fried(Contains Peanuts)
CHICKEN SATAY
chicken, curried-coconut milk marinade, kaffir lime, peanut sauce & cucumber relish(Contains Peanuts)
SPRING ROLLS
CURRY PUFFS
(veg) curried potato, carrots, onions, vegan short dough wrap, fried wit cucumber relish
LAOTION PORK SAUSAGE
lemongrass, garlic, chillies, kaffir limes served with cabbage & pickled ginger
SIMPLE GREEN SALAD
organic spring mix, romaine, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes & carrots. with a ginger vinaigrette
SIMPLE HOUSE SALAD
organic spring mix, romaine, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes & carrots.with a creamy peanut dressing(Contains Peanuts)
SMALL GREEN SALAD
SMALL HOUSE SALAD
RICE PLATES
NAHM TOK MOO(L)
sliced grilled pork, chili-lime dressing, rice powder, mint, cilantro & green onions
PAD KRA POW(L)
stir fried Thai bird chili, garlic, onions, green onion, thai basil, ground pork or ground chicken
EGGPLANT DELIGHT ‘PAD MAH KUEAH’ (VEG)(L)
eggplant, button mushrooms, zucchini, thai basil, onion & green onions
CASHEW CHICKEN ‘PAD HIMMAPARN’(L)
chicken breast, cashews, celery, onions, green onions, garlic, dried chilies & mushrooms
THAI FRIED RICE ‘KOW PAD’ (L)
jasmine rice, shredded carrots, egg, garlic, chopped onions, topped with shallots
GAI YAANG(L)
coconut milk and curry powder marinated, grilled chicken thighs served with sweet chili sauce (VEG) (Contains Peanuts)
PAD PAK RUAM (L)
PIK KING (L)
Chicken Satay ( Lunch )
NOODLES & SOUPS
DRUNKEN NOODLES
Pan fried rice noodles, onions, roma tomatoes, basil, chilies, green onions, cabbage, egg
PAD THAI
Pan fried thin rice noodles, fried tofu, tamarind sauce, bean sprouts, scallions, egg, choice of chicken or shrimp & crushed peanuts (Contains Peanuts)
PAD SE EW
Wide rice noodles, chinese broccoli, white pepper, sweet soy sauce, garlic, egg
RAD NA
wide rice noodles, chinese broccoli, white pepper, fermented soy bean gravy, garlic, egg
DUCK NOODLE SOUP(LUNCH ONLY)
five spice duck broth, duck, spinach, beansprouts, egg noodles, green onions & fried onions (duck leg is not boneless)
TOM’S SOUP
prawns, pork belly, hot & sour broth, scallions, bean sprouts, & rice noodles
SIMPLE NOODLE SOUP
chicken, pork, or beef, thin rice noodles, sprouts, fried garlic, sliced green onions in chicken broth
CURRY
SIDES
BEVERAGES
SAUCES & DRESSINGS
STIR FRY & SHARED PLATES
MANGO CHICKEN
chicken breast, celery, cashew nuts, garlic, sugar snap peas, mango, shiitake (SEASONAL)
HONEY DUCK
roast duck breast & leg, cabbage & spinach, pickled ginger, cilantro, sweet soy ginger sauce (SEASONAL)
GAI YAANG
coconut milk and curry powder marinated, grilled chicken thighs served with Sweet Chili Sauce & ground peanuts (Contains Peanuts)
SOUPS
STARCH
DRUNKEN NOODLES
Pan fried rice noodles, onions, roma tomatoes, basil, chilies, green onions, cabbage, egg
PAD THAI
Pan fried thin rice noodles, fried tofu, tamarind sauce, bean sprouts, scallions, egg, choice of chicken or shrimp & crushed peanuts (Contains Peanuts)
PAD SE EW
Wide rice noodles, chinese broccoli, white pepper, sweet soy sauce, garlic, egg
RAD NA
wide rice noodles, chinese broccoli, white pepper, fermented soy bean gravy, garlic, egg
BASIL FRIED RICE
jasmine rice, thai basil, bird chili, garlic, scallions, onions, egg
PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE
jasmine rice, cashew nuts, chicken, shrimp, shredded carrots, onions, scallions, egg
NOODLE BOWLS
CURRIES
Green beans, basil & zucchini squash
Krachai rhizomes, green beans, basil & zucchini squash
Yukon gold potatoes, chicken, onions, curry powder, coconut milk
SEAFOOD PANANG CURRY
Prawns, scallops, yellow squash, panang coconut curry sauce, fried siam queen basil
CHOO CHEE SALMON
Seared salmon, coconut curry sauce, fried siam queen basil & zucchini squash
PANANG CURRY (Non Seafood)
SIDES
BEVERAGES
SAUCES & DRESSING
BY THE GLASS
FLOR DE MORCA
Grenache 2020 Flor de Morca "Garnacha" // Campo de Borja, Spain
CARMEL RD
Pinot Noir 2019 Carmel Road // Monterey County
GEHRICKE - 'RODGER CREEK VINEYARD'
Pinot Noir 2019 Gehricke 'Rodger Creek Vineyard' // Sonoma Coast
PINOT NOIR KENDALL-JACKSON
Pinot Noir 2018 Kendall-Jackson 'Vintner's Reserve' // California
NAVARRO VINEYARDS
Pinot Noir 2019 Navarro Vineyards // Anderson Valley
TRIONE WINERY
Pinot Noir 2017 Trine Winery // Russian River Valley
COPAIN - 'TOUS ENSEMBLE'
Pinot Noir 2017 Copain 'Tous Ensemble' // Sonoma Coast
SIDURI - 'VAN DER KAMP VINEYARD'
Pinot Noir 2016 Siduri 'Van Der Kamp Vineyard' // Sonoma Mountain
'BESSIE' THE MEEKER VINEYARD
Zinfandel 2018 The Meeker Vineyard "Bessie" // North Coast
GIRASOLE
Zinfandel 2020 Girasole // Mendocino County
'LIAR'S DICE' MURPHY-GOODE
Zinfandel 2016 Murphy-Goode "Liar's Dice" // California
RAMAZZOTTI
KENDALL-JACKSON -
Chardonnay 2020 Kendall-Jackson 'Vintner's Reserve' // Sonoma Coast
LA CREMA
Chardonnay 2020 La Crema // Sonoma Coast
CAMBRIA ESTATE WINERY
Chardonnay 2016 Cambria Estate Winery// Santa Maria Valley
CARMEL RD
Chardonnay 2020 Carmel Road // Monterey
MIGRATION BY DUCKHORN
Chardonnay 2018 Migration by Duckhorn // Sonoma County
FREEMARK ABBEY
Chardonnay 2020 Freemark Abbey // Napa Valley
DRY CREEK VINEYARDS
Chenin Blanc 2020 Dry Creek Vineyards // Clarksburg
NAVARRO GEWURZTRAMINER
Gewurztraminer 2019 Balletto Vineyards // Russian River Valley
BENVOLIO
Pinot Gris & Pinot Grigio 2020 Benvolio// Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Italy
BALLETTO VINEYARDS '21
Pinot Gris & Pinot Grigio 2021 Balletto Vineyards // Russian River Valley
PRINZ SALM
Riesling 2017 Prinz Salm 'Two Princes' // Rhein, Germany
WILLEMS-WILLEMS SAAR KABINETT 'OBREMMEL ALTENBERG'
Riesling 2020 Willems-Willems Saar Kabinett 'Obremmel Altenberg' / / Mosel, Germany
SCHLOSS SAARSTEIN QBA
Riesling 2018 Schloss Saarstein QBA / / Mosel, Germany
C.H. BERRES
Riesling 2018 C.H. Berres// Mosel, Germany
MURPHY GOODE
Sauvignon Blanc 2020 Murphy Goode // North Coast
MATANZAS CREEK WINERY
Sauvignon Blanc 2020 Matanzas Creek Winery 2020 Matanzas Creek Winery // Sonoma County
DUCKHORN VINEYARDS
Sauvignon Blanc 2020 Duckhorn Vineyards // Napa Valley
RAMAZZOTTI SAUV BLANC
CHATEAU DE ROCHE -SAV BLANC
TRIONE VINEYARDS
2020 Trine Vineyards // Sonoma County
HARTFORD COURT
2021 Hartford Court // Russian River Valley
N.V. SCARPETTA
N.V. Scarpetta 'Rose Vino Spumante' Brut // Friuli, Italy
DUCKHORN VINEYARDS - LEMON & GINGER
Duckhorn Vineyards Chardonnay with Lemon & Ginger
DUCKHORN VINEYARDS - CLEMENTINE
Duckhorn Vineyards Sauvignon Blanc with Vibrant Lime
BY THE BOTTLE
HALF BOTTLE
CORKAGE FEE
DRAFT
BOTTLED
BTL Singha Thai Lager (12oz)
BTL Drake's Brewing 'Denogginizer' DBL IPA (12oz)
BTL Firestone-Walker Brewing Co. '805 Cerveza' Lager (12oz)
BTL Stella Artois Lager (12oz)
BTL Fort Point Beer Co. Light Lager (12oz)
BTL 'Westfalia' Nuremberg Red Ale (12oz)
BTL 'KSA' Kolsch Style Ale (12oz)
BTL Bear Republic Brewing Co. 'El Os' Mexican Lager (12oz)
BTL Farmers Brewing Co. Valle Mexi-Lager (12oz)
BTL Seismic Brewing Co.' Tremor' Light Lager (12oz)
BTL Altamont Brewing Co. 'Hella Trippin (12oz)
BTL Healdsburg Beer Co. Blonde Ale (12oz)
BTL Carlsberg 'Danish' Pilsner (12oz)
BTL Allagash White Ale (12oz)
CANS
Can/Beer 12oz
Farmers - Light Lager
(c) Lead Dog Brewing 'Pineapple Passion' Milkshake Northeastern Style DIPA (16oz)
(c) Barrel Brothers "T-R-E-N-D-S" Orange 'Mello
(c) Keg Slayer Double Dry Hopped I.P.A
(c) O.G. Burst Wheat Ale
(c) Maui Maui "Easy Tropical Ale"
(c) Spaceballs: The Beer! "Black Lager"
(c) Full Circle Brewing Co. "Lime:30 Lite"
(c) Tender Manes "English Mild"
(c) Fort Point Rivet "Double Red I.P.A"
Henhouse - IPA
Can/Beer 16oz
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
426 Emily Rose Cir, Windsor, CA 95492