Tommy Joe's Bar & Grill Bethesda

Appetizers

12 Wings

$18.00

Quesadilla

$14.00

Tacos

$13.00

Chicken Tenders

$15.00

HUMMUS DIP

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$13.00

Double Dip

$21.00

Eastern Shore Shrimp

$18.00

MUSH RED PEPPER FLATBREAD

$15.00

Sliders

$10.00

Maryland Crab Dip

$19.00

Nachos

$10.00

Bacon Jalapeno

$13.00

Taco Tuesday

$13.00Out of stock

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00Out of stock

Fish Sandwich

$10.00Out of stock

Sandwiches & Wraps

Tj’s Famous Burger

$14.00

BLT Turkey Club

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

California Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Meatball Sub With Provolone Cheese

$13.00

Steak & Cheese Sub

$14.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.00

Southwest Wrap

$14.00

Portobello Mushroom Wrap

$14.00

Salads & Soup

Tj’s Cobb Salad

$15.00

Marinated Skirt Steak Salad

$17.00

Caesar Maximus

$18.00

Side House Salad

$8.00

Side Caesar Salad

$8.00

Homemade Chili

$8.00

New England Chowder

$8.00

Entrees

Blackened Chicken Pasta

$17.00

Atlantic Salmon

$20.00

FULL Rack BBQ RIBS

$25.00

HALF Rack BBQ Ribs

$17.00

Fajita Friday

$11.00

Sides

Waffle Fries

$6.00

Tater Tots

$6.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.50

Broccoli

$6.00

Coleslaw

$5.00

Caesar Salad

$8.00

House Salad

$8.00

Chips & Guacamole

$6.50

Chips & Salsa

$8.00

Chips, Salsa & Guac

$10.00

Side of Guacamole

$6.00

GAMEDAY FOOD Specials

Fried Fish Sandwich

$10.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

6 Gameday Wings

$7.50

NACHOS

$10.00

T-shirt Fundraiser

St Anne's T-Shirts

$16.00

St. Anne's Long Sleeved T-shirt

$22.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Bethesda's Favorite Neighborhood Bar!

Website

Location

7940 Norfolk Avenue, Bethesda, MD 20814

Directions

Gallery
Tommy Joe's Bar & Grill image

Map
