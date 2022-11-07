Main picView gallery

Tommy's Place 109 Main Street

109 Main Street

Port Jefferson, NY 11777

Starters

Baked Clams

$11.99

Three baked stuffed clams topped with melted butter.

Boneless Wings

$12.99

Boneless chicken wings in choice of sauce: house made buffalo, teriyaki, honey barbeque, or classic barbeque.

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.99

Our signature blend of cheeses melted between a warm grilled flour tortilla. Add Chicken additional 2.99.

Cheesy Fries

$8.99

Crispy shoestring fries served with melted mozzarella and a side of gravy.

Chicken Fingers

$11.99

Five crispy chicken fingers served with rich honey barbeque dipping sauce.

Crab Cakes

$12.99

Two lump crabmeat breaded with our signature seasonings. Served with tartar sauce on the side.

Fried Calamari

$13.99

Crispy fried calamari served with house marinara.

Loaded Fries

$8.99

Crispy French fried potatoes topped with beer cheese and bacon bits served with sour cream on the side.

Mozzarella Sticks

$11.99

Breaded fried mozzarella cheese served with house marinara.

Pretzel

$11.99

Warm and soft Bavarian-style pretzel, dusted with rock salt and served with a trio of sauces: beer cheese, Dijon-horseradish mustard & honey mustard.

Shrimp Cocktail

$13.99Out of stock

Five chilled shrimp cocktail served with cocktail sauce.

Tommys Mussels

$13.99

Steamed prince Edward island mussels in your choice of house marinara or Tommy’s white wine butter-garlic sauce.

Wings

$12.99

Chicken wings in choice of sauce: house made buffalo, teriyaki, honey barbeque, or classic barbeque.

Steamed Little Necks

$21.99Out of stock

Soup/Salad

California Cobb

$12.99

Crisp romaine lettuce topped with crisp bacon, avocado, corn, carrot and cherry tomatoes served with your choice of dressing. Add chicken for $3.99

Ceasar Salad

$10.99

Romaine lettuce topped with Parmesan cheese and house made croutons tossed in Caesar dressing.

Cranberry Walnut

$12.99

A variety of mixed greens topped with dried cranberries, walnuts, red onion and crumbled bleu cheese served with a side of Balsamic vinaigrette. Add chicken for $3.99

Creamy Potato

Creamy homemade potato soup topped with cheddar and bacon. Cup $5.99 Bowl $7.99

French Onion

$7.99

House made onion soup topped with melted Swiss and mozzarella cheeses.

House Salad

$11.99

Romaine lettuce topped with red and green bell pepper, cucumber, red onion, carrot, celery and grape tomatoes. Served with your choice of dressing.

Small Caesar Salad

$5.99

Romaine lettuce topped with Parmesan cheese and house made croutons tossed in Caesar dressing.

Small House Salad

$5.99

Romaine lettuce topped with red and green bell pepper, cucumber, red onion, carrot, celery and grape tomatoes

Spinach Salad

$12.99

Fresh baby spinach topped with fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato, crumbled bacon and a side of balsamic vinaigrette dressing. Add grilled chicken for $3.99

Steakhouse Wedge

$12.99

A crisp wedge of iceberg lettuce topped with creamy bleu cheese, crispy bacon, cucumber and more crumbled bleu cheese.

Flatbreads

BBQ Chicken Flat

$12.99

Toasted flatbread with finger lickin’ chicken with cheddar, diced red onion, and barbeque sauce drizzle.

Buffalo Chicken Flat

$12.99

Crispy flatbread with sliced fried chicken in our famous buffalo sauce, crumbled bleu cheese, diced red onion, and melted mozzarella.

Cheese Lover Flat

$11.99

Crispy flatbread with extra mozzarella cheese melted to perfection with house marinara sauce.

Margarita Flatbread

$11.99

Our traditional flatbread combination—fresh creamy mozzarella, sweet basil, diced ripe tomatoes and Parmesan cheese.

Spinach & Feta Flat

$12.99

Crispy flatbread pizza topped with spinach and feta with onion and garlic.

Veggie Flat

$12.99

Crispy flatbread pizza topped with spinach, bell pepper, red onion, tomato, house marinara, and melted mozzarella.

Burgers/Sandwiches/Wraps

All American

$15.99

Classic bacon cheeseburger topped with crispy onion straws and served with shoestring fries.

Blacken Chicken Hero

$15.99

Cajun spiced chicken, lettuce, tomato, and raw onion with Bleu cheese dressing on the side.

Buffalo Wrap

$15.99

Breaded chicken fingers in our famous buffalo wing sauce, diced celery, tomatoes, bleu cheese dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Crab Cake Sandwich

$17.99

Two lump crabmeat ckes on a brioche roll served with lettuce, tomato, and creamy tartar sauce.

Fajita Wrap

$15.99

Diced chicken breast,melted Monterey Jack & Cheddar, sautéed peppers & onions wrapped in a flour tortilla with sour cream and salsa on the side.

Gilled Chicken Sand

$14.99

Grilled chicken breast on a Brioche bun served with lettuce tomato, and onion with a side of mayonnaise.

Hamburger

$14.99

Half pound black angus burger topped with lettuce, tomato, and raw onion.

Impossible Burger

$15.99

Plant-based burger and you won’t believe it’s not meat! Topped with lettuce tomato and raw onion and served with shoestring fries.

Philly Cheese

$15.99

Thinly sliced sirloin, sautéed onion, peppers, and melted Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese on a hero with shoestring fries on the side.

Po Boy

$15.99

Crispy chicken hero with melted Cheddar, honey barbeque sauce, and crispy fried onions served with shoestring fries.

Ragin Cajun

$15.99

Half pound Cajun spiced black angus burger topped with Cheddar cheese and crispy fried onions. Served with shoestring fries.

Steak Hero

$19.99

Marinated sliced steak on garlic bread with melted jack cheese and mustard aioli served with shoestring fries on the side.

Tommys Burger

$15.99

Half pound black angus burger smothered in our house made Jack Daniels honey barbeque sauce, melted Cheddar cheese, smoked bacon and crispy onion straws. Served with shoestring fires.

Sausage & Peppers Hero

$8.99

Entrees

Ahi Tuna

$24.99

Grilled or sesame seared tuna steak served with wasabi & soy sauce with your choice of two sides.

Broiled Platter

$25.99

Flounder filet, shrimp, scallops and baked clam served with your choice of two sides.

Cajun Grilled Salmon

$24.99

Cajun grilled salmon filet topped with horseradish sauce served with your choice of two sides.

Chicken & Broccoli

$18.99

Roasted red peppers, grilled chicken, and penne pasta tossed in Cajun Alfredo sauce.

Chicken Finger Platt

$13.99

Crispy breaded chicken tenders served with honey barbecue sauce and your choice of one side.

Fish N Chips

$16.99

Trio of beer battered cod filets served with tartar sauce and shoestring fries.

Flounder Oreganata

$24.99Out of stock

Flounder fillet topped with herb breadcrumb topping with your choice of two sides.

Fried Shrimp Basket

$13.99

Five panko breaded fried shrimp served with shoestring fries on the side.

Grilled Chicken

$18.99

Two grilled chicken breasts your way: blackened, Teriyaki, bourbon, barbecue or plain with your choice of two sides.

Linguine Clam Sauce

$20.99Out of stock

Linguini pasta in red or white clam sauce served with garlic bread on the side.

Penne Ala Vodka

$13.99

Penne pasta in a vibrant and creamy tomato vodka sauce served with garlic bread.

Seafood FraDiavolo

$28.99Out of stock

Shrimp, clams, mussels, scallops, and calamari in a spicy marinara over linguini with garlic bread on the side.

Sliced Steak

$19.99

Marinated top round grilled to order and topped with crispy onion straws served with your choice of two sides.

Shepherd's Pie

$18.99

Chicken Pot Pie

$18.99

Parmesan Encrusted Flounder

$22.99

Sides

Side Cole Slaw

$2.99

Side Fries

$3.99

Side Garlic Bread

$2.49

Side Pasta

$3.00

Side Sw Potato Fries

$4.99

Side Vegetables

$3.99

Side Waffle Fries

$4.49

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$8.99

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.99

Kids Fish and Chips

$8.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Kids Hot Dog

$7.99

Kids Mac and Cheese

$7.99

Kids Pasta

$7.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Eat, Relax and Enjoy! You're Among Friends

109 Main Street, Port Jefferson, NY 11777

