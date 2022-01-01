Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Steakhouses

Tommy's Restaurant

111 Reviews

$$$

130 N Encina St

Visalia, CA 93291

Appetizers

Steak Nachos

$15.95

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$13.95

Mini Tacos

$14.95

Soups & Salads

Old School Wedge

$12.95

Tommy's House Salad

$12.95

Soup Cup

$4.95

Soup Bowl

$8.95

Entrees

Avocado Bacon Burger

$17.95

BLTA

$14.95

Chicken Flatbread

$16.95

Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

French Dip

$14.95

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$13.95

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$14.95

Steak Sandwich

$16.95

Tommy's Cheeseburger

$15.95

Tommy's Meatloaf

$16.95

Turkey Croissant

$14.95

Veggie Wrap

$13.95

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$12.00

Desserts

New York Cheesecake

$14.00

Desserts

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$10.00

Desserts

Beignets

$12.00

Desserts

Crème Brulee

$10.00

Desserts

Banquet Style Bread Pudding

For carry-out only. Must order a minimum 2 days ahead of event.

1/2 Sheet Bread Pudding

$42.00

Full Sheet Bread Pudding

$78.00
check markIntimate
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCash-Only
check markTable Service
check markTV
check markTakeout
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:30 pm
We are a fine dining restaurant that specializes in steak, fish and poultry dishes. We have amazing food and amazing service. Come on in and enjoy!

130 N Encina St, Visalia, CA 93291

