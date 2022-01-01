Tommy Tacos

SPICY SOY-RIZO MEX-POTATO

$15.00

Our vegan "Soy-Rizo" is made from gluten free textured vegetable protein (TVP) packed with flavor that makes it taste like a ground chorizo, served on top of an over-sized baked potato piled high with melted Monterey Jack cheese, sour cream, and topped "Tom's Way" with chopped onion, cilantro, guacamole, and choice of salsa. Comes with choice of two corn or flour tortillas on the side.