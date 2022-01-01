- Home
- /
- Huntington
- /
- Mexican & Tex-Mex
- /
- Tommy Tacos
Tommy Tacos
90 Reviews
$$
821 New York Ave Huntington, NY 11743
Huntington, NY 11743
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
RAMEN BIRRIA
RAMEN BIRRIA (beef/shortrib)
Our famous Birria fall of the bone Angus beef short ribs with fresh ramen, beef broth, lime, chopped onions, cilantro, green chili queso and Monterey jack cheese. It's incredible!
RAMEN BIRRIA (chicken)
RAMEN BIRRIA (pork)
RAMEN BIRRIA (shrimp)
TACOS
Carne Asada (Steak) Taco
Our carne asada (steak) is marinated then seared to perfection, served in your choice of either a corn tortilla Street Tacos with your choice of flour or 100% Nixtamalized corn tortilla and topped off with chopped onion, cilantro, and choice of salsa.
HELLFIRE SPICY CRUMBLED WAYGU BEEF TACO
Smoked Beef Brisket Taco
Carnitas (Pork) Taco
Our carnitas (pork) are cooked low and slow then pulled, served in your choice of flour or 100% Nixtamalized corn tortilla topped off with chopped onion, cilantro, and choice of salsa.
Pulled Chicken Taco
Our chicken is dry rubbed with a mild spice mix then pan-seared and pulled, served in your choice of flour or 100% Nixtamalized corn tortilla topped off with chopped onion, cilantro, and choice of salsa.
Spicy Soy-Rizo Taco
Our vegan "Soy-Rizo" is made from gluten free textured vegetable protein (TVP) packed with flavor that makes it taste like a ground chorizo. Served in your choice of flour or 100% Nixtamalized corn tortilla topped off with chopped onion, cilantro, and choice of salsa.
Bean & Cheese Taco
TACO OF THE MONTH
BIRRIA TACOS
BIRRIA TACOS (BEEF)
(3 to an order) Stewed Certified Angus Beef & Short Rib that is shredded on top of a corn tortilla dipped in beef consommé with melted cheese, chopped onion & cilantro and pressed until crispy. Served with a side of beef consommé for dipping.
BIRRIA TACOS (PORK)
BIRRIA TACOS (CHICKEN)
BIRRIA TACOS (SHRIMP)
FISH TACO
BLACKENED SHRIMP TACO
SEASONAL VEGGIE TACO
BURRITOS
CARNE ASADA (STEAK) BURRITO
Our carne asada (steak) is marinated then seared to perfection, served in a Mission Style burrito stuffed with Mexican Rice, Black OR Pinto Beans, Monterey Jack Cheese, and finished off with chopped onion, cilantro, guacamole and choice of salsa.
SMOKED BEEF BRISKET BURRITO
HELLFIRE SPICY CRUMBLED WAYGU BEEF BURRITO
CARNITAS (PORK) BURRITO
Our Carnitas (pork) is cooked low and slow, then pulled and served in a Mission Style burrito stuffed with Mexican rice, black OR pinto beans, Monterey Jack cheese, and finished off with chopped onion, cilantro, guacamole, and choice of salsa.
PULLED CHICKEN BURRITO
Our chicken is dry-rubbed with a mild spice mix, pan-seared then pulled, served in a Mission Style burrito stuffed with Mexican rice, black OR pinto Beans, Monterey Jack cheese, and finished off with chopped onion, cilantro, guacamole, and choice of salsa.
SEASONAL VEGGIE BURRITO
Sautee of wild mushroom asada served in a Mission Style burrito stuffed with Mexican rice, black OR pinto beans, Monterey Jack cheese, and finished off with chopped onion, cilantro, guacamole, and choice of salsa.
SPICY SOY-RIZO (VEGAN) BURRITO
Our vegan "Soy-Rizo" is made from gluten free textured vegetable protein (TVP) packed with flavor that makes it taste like a ground chorizo, served in a Mission style burrito stuffed with Mexican rice, black OR pinto beans, Monterey Jack cheese, and finished off with chopped onion, cilantro, guacamole and choice of salsa.
BLACKENED FISH (MAHI) BURRITO
Blackened grilled fish of the day served in a Mission Style burrito stuffed with Mexican rice, black OR pinto beans, Monterey Jack cheese, and finished off with chopped onion, cilantro, guacamole, and choice of salsa.
BLACKENED SHRIMP BURRITO
Blackened grilled shrimp served in a Mission Style burrito stuffed with Mexican rice, black OR pinto beans, Monterey Jack cheese, and finished off with chopped onion, cilantro, guacamole, and choice of salsa.
BURRITO
Mission Style burrito stuffed with Mexican rice, black OR pinto Beans, Monterey Jack cheese, and finished off with chopped onion, cilantro, guacamole, and choice of salsa.
BRAISED SHORT RIB BURRITO
Braised Angus Beef Short Rib cooked low and slow. Served with Mexican rice, braised black or pinto beans, Monterey jack cheese, fresh salsa of choice, house made guacamole, chopped onions and cilantro.
QUESADILLAS
CARNE ASADA (STEAK) QUESADILLA
Our Carne Asada (steak) is marinated then seared to perfection, pressed between two crispy flour tortillas with melted Monterey Jack cheese, crispy bacon bits, chopped green onions, jalapenos, and a side of Tommy's secret dipping sauce.
SMOKED BEEF BRISKET QUESADILLA
HELLFIRE SPICY CRUMBLED WAYGU BEEF QUESADILLA
CARNITAS (PORK) QUESADILLA
Our Carnitas (Pork) is cooked low and slow then pulled, pressed between two crispy flour tortillas with melted Monterey Jack cheese, crispy bacon bits, chopped green onions, jalapenos and a side of Tommy's Secret Dipping Sauce.
PULLED CHICKEN QUESADILLA
Our chicken is dry-rubbed with a mild spice mix, pan seared then pulled, pressed between two crispy flour tortillas with melted Monterey Jack cheese, crispy bacon bits, green onions, jalapenos, and a side of Tommy's secret dipping sauce.
SEASONAL VEGGIE QUESADILLA
Sautee of wild mushroom asada pressed between two crispy flour tortillas with melted Monterey Jack Cheese, crispy bacon bits, chopped green onions, jalapenos, and a side of Tommy's secret dipping sauce.
SPICY SOY-RIZO QUESADILLA
Our vegan "Soy-Rizo" is made from gluten free textured vegetable protein (TVP) packed with flavor that makes it taste like a ground chorizo, pressed between two crispy flour tortillas with Monterey Jack cheese, chopped green onions, jalapenos, and a side of Tommy's secret dipping sauce. *NO BACON
BLACKENED FISH (MAHI) QUESADILLA
Blackened grilled shrimp served between two crispy flour tortillas filled with Monterey Jack cheese, bacon bits, chopped green onion, jalapenos, and a side of Tommy's secret dipping sauce.
BLACKENED SHRIMP QUESADILLA
Blackened grilled shrimp served between two crispy flour tortillas filled with Monterey Jack cheese, bacon bits, chopped green onion, jalapenos, and a side of Tommy's secret dipping sauce.
QUESADILLA
2 crispy flour tortillas pressed together filled with melted Monterey Jack cheese, crispy bacon bits, chopped green onions, jalapenos and a side of Tommy's secret dipping sauce.
PLAIN CHEESE (ONLY) QUESADILLA
BRAISED SHORT RIB QUESADILLA
RICE BOWL
CARNE ASADA (STEAK) RICE BOWL
Carne Asada (Steak) served over Mexican Rice, Black OR Pinto Beans, and topped off with chopped onion, cilantro, guacamole and choice of salsa.
SMOKED BEEF BRISKET RICE BOWL
HELLFIRE SPICY CRUMBLED WAYGU BEEF RICE BOWL
CARNITAS (PORK) RICE BOWL
Carnitas (Pork) served over Mexican Rice, Black OR Pinto Beans, and topped off with chopped onion, cilantro, guacamole and choice of salsa.
PULLED CHICKEN RICE BOWL
Chicken dry rubbed with a mild spice mix then pan-seared and pulled, served over Mexican Rice, Black OR Pinto Beans, and topped off with chopped onion, cilantro, guacamole and choice of salsa.
SEASONAL VEGGIE RICE BOWL
Sautee of wild mushroom asada served over Mexican Rice, Black OR Pinto Beans, and topped off with chopped onion, cilantro, guacamole and choice of salsa.
SPICY SOY-RIZO RICE BOWL
Spicy Soy-Rizo served over Mexican Rice, Black OR Pinto Beans, and topped off with chopped onion, cilantro, guacamole and choice of salsa.
BLACKENED FISH RICE BOWL (MAHI)
Blackened fish of the day served over Mexican Rice, Black OR Pinto Beans, and topped off with chopped onion, cilantro, guacamole and choice of salsa.
BLACKENED SHRIMP RICE BOWL
Blackened grilled shrimp served over Mexican Rice, Black OR Pinto Beans, and topped off with chopped onion, cilantro, guacamole and choice of salsa.
RICE BOWL
Mexican Rice, Black OR Pinto Beans and Monterey Jack Cheese, finished off "Tom's Way" with chopped onion, cilantro, guacamole and choice of salsa.
STREET SALAD
CARNE ASADA (STEAK) STREET SALAD
Chopped romaine lettuce, bacon, roasted corn, braised black or pinto beans, chopped green onions and tomatoes, cotija cheese, crumbled crispy tortilla, and your choice of dressing on the side.
SMOKED BEEF BRISKET SALAD
CARNITAS (PORK) STREET SALAD
Chopped romaine lettuce, bacon, roasted corn, braised black or pinto beans, chopped green onions and tomatoes, cotija cheese, crumbled crispy tortilla, and your choice of dressing on the side.
PULLED CHICKEN STREET SALAD
Chopped romaine lettuce, bacon, roasted corn, braised black or pinto beans, chopped green onions and tomatoes, cotija cheese, crumbled crispy tortilla, and your choice of dressing on the side.
SEASONAL VEGGIE STREET SALAD
Sautee of wild mushroom asada served over chopped romaine lettuce, bacon, roasted corn, braised black or pinto beans, chopped green onions and tomatoes, cotija cheese, crumbled crispy tortilla, and your choice of dressing on the side.
SPICY SOY-RIZO STREET SALAD
Chopped romaine lettuce, roasted corn, braised black or pinto beans, chopped green onions and tomatoes, cotija cheese, crumbled crispy tortilla, and your choice of dressing on the side. *NO BACON
BLACKENED FISH (MAHI) STREET SALAD
Chopped romaine lettuce, roasted corn, braised black or pinto beans, chopped bacon bits, chopped green onions and tomatoes, cotija cheese, crumbled crispy tortilla, and your choice of dressing on the side.
BLACKENED SHRIMP STREET SALAD
Chopped romaine lettuce, roasted corn, braised black or pinto beans, bacon bits, chopped green onions and tomatoes, cotija cheese, crumbled crispy tortilla, and your choice of dressing on the side.
STREET SALAD
Chopped romaine lettuce, bacon, roasted corn, braised black or pinto beans, chopped green onions and tomatoes, cotija cheese, crumbled crispy tortilla, and your choice of dressing on the side.
LOADED MEX-POTATO
CARNE ASADA (STEAK) MEX-POTATO
Our Carne Asada (Steak) is marinated then pan seared to perfection, served over an over-sized baked potato piled high with Monterey Jack cheese, sour cream and topped off "Tom's Way" with chopped onion, cilantro, guacamole, and choice of salsa. Comes with choice of two corn or flour tortillas on the side.
SMOKED BEEF BRISKET POTATO
HELLFIRE SPICY CRUMBLED WAYGU BEEF POTATO
CARNITAS (PORK) MEX-POTATO
Our carnitas (pork) are cooked low and slow, then pulled and served over an over-sized baked potato piled high with melted Monterey Jack cheese, sour cream, and topped "Tom's Way" with chopped onion, cilantro, guacamole, and choice of salsa. Choose two corn or flour tortillas on the side
PULLED CHICKEN MEX-POTATO
Our chicken is dry-rubbed, pan-seared then pulled, served on top of an over-sized baked potato piled high with melted Monterey Jack cheese, sour cream, and topped "Tom's Way" with chopped onion, cilantro, guacamole, and choice of salsa. Comes with choice of two corn or flour tortillas on the side.
SEASONAL VEGGIE MEX-POTATO
Sautee of wild mushroom asada served on top of an over-sized baked potato piled high with melted Monterey Jack cheese, sour cream, and topped "Tom's Way" with chopped onion, cilantro, guacamole, and choice of salsa. Comes with choice of two corn or flour tortillas on the side.
SPICY SOY-RIZO MEX-POTATO
Our vegan "Soy-Rizo" is made from gluten free textured vegetable protein (TVP) packed with flavor that makes it taste like a ground chorizo, served on top of an over-sized baked potato piled high with melted Monterey Jack cheese, sour cream, and topped "Tom's Way" with chopped onion, cilantro, guacamole, and choice of salsa. Comes with choice of two corn or flour tortillas on the side.
BLACKENED FISH MEX-POTATO (Mahi-Mahi)
Blackened fish of the day served over an over-sized baked potato piled high with melted Monterey Jack cheese, sour cream, and topped "Tom's Way" with chopped onion, cilantro, guacamole, and choice of salsa. Choose two corn or flour tortillas on the side
BLACKENED SHRIMP LOADED MEX-POTATO
Blackened grilled shrimp served over an over-sized baked potato piled high with melted Monterey Jack cheese, sour cream, and topped "Tom's Way" with chopped onion, cilantro, guacamole, and choice of salsa. Choose two corn or flour tortillas on the side
LOADED MEX-POTATO
Over-sized baked potato piled high with melted Monterey Jack cheese, sour cream, and topped "Tom's Way" with chopped onion, cilantro, guacamole, and choice of salsa. Choose two corn or flour tortillas on the side
CHEESY MEXICAN STREET CORN DIP W/ TORTILLA CHIPS
SIDES
CORN FRITTERS W/ SIDE OF CHILE QUESO
Batter made with fresh corn, jalapenos, chives, red bell peppers, masa & seasoned flour fried to a golden crisp. Served with a chile queso dipping sauce. 6 to an order
STREET CORN ON THE COB
Rolled in garlic lime mayo, then dusted with chile seasoning and cotija cheese.
MEXICAN RICE & BEANS
Choice of braised black or pinto beans.
TORTILLA CHIPS
SMALL SIDE CHILE QUESO
SMALL SIDE OF GUACAMOLE
CHOICE OF SALSA
SIDE OF SOUR CREAM
LARGE SIDE OF CHILE QUESO
LARGE SIDE OF GUACAMOLE
LARGE SIDE OF SALSA
SIDE OF SEASONAL VEGGIES
SIDE OF PINTO BEANS
SIDE OF BLACK BEANS
SIDE OF TWO (2) CORN TORTILLAS
SIDE OF CABBAGE SLAW
SIDE OF BOTH BEANS (MIXED PINTO & BLACK)
4 OZ MANGO SALSA
SIDE OF JALAPENO RANCH
SIDE OF HERB VINAIGRETTE
SIDE OF TOMMY SAUCE
SWEETS
THE DRINKS
Passion Fruit Wine
House made Sangria that will refresh your soul. Currently we are offering White Sangria only.
Agua Fresca
Coca Cola Products (Specify)
Corona
Fall Spiced Sangria (Red)
Jarritos Sodas (Specify)
Mexican Cola
Negra Modelo
Tecate
White Claw
Flybird Agave Lime Margarita Wine (No Tequila)
Flybird margarita is hand crafted in Mexico with 100% Mexico agave wine and all natural flavors.
Saturday Sangria Special
Modelo Especial
Brooklyn October Fest
Black Cherry White Claw on ice with Aqua Fresca of the week with a hint of jalapeno.
Pacifico
Lagunitas IPA
RAMEN BIRRIA
RAMEN BIRRIA (beef/shortrib)
Our famous Birria fall of the bone Angus beef short ribs with fresh ramen, beef broth, lime, chopped onions, cilantro, green chili queso and Monterey jack cheese. It's incredible!
RAMEN BIRRIA (chicken)
RAMEN BIRRIA (pork)
RAMEN BIRRIA (shrimp)
TACOS
Carne Asada (Steak) Taco
Our carne asada (steak) is marinated then seared to perfection, served in your choice of either a corn tortilla Street Tacos with your choice of flour or 100% Nixtamalized corn tortilla and topped off with chopped onion, cilantro, and choice of salsa.
SMOKED BEEF BRISKET Taco
HELLFIRE SPICY CRUMBLED WAYGU BEEF Taco
Carnitas (Pork) Taco
Our carnitas (pork) are cooked low and slow then pulled, served in your choice of flour or 100% Nixtamalized corn tortilla topped off with chopped onion, cilantro, and choice of salsa.
Pulled Chicken Taco
Our chicken is dry rubbed with a mild spice mix then pan-seared and pulled, served in your choice of flour or 100% Nixtamalized corn tortilla topped off with chopped onion, cilantro, and choice of salsa.
Spicy Soy-Rizo Taco
Our vegan "Soy-Rizo" is made from gluten free textured vegetable protein (TVP) packed with flavor that makes it taste like a ground chorizo. Served in your choice of flour or 100% Nixtamalized corn tortilla topped off with chopped onion, cilantro, and choice of salsa.
CHEESE & BEAN TACO
TACO OF THE MONTH!
BIRRIA TACOS
BIRRIA TACOS (BEEF)
(3 to an order) Stewed Certified Angus Beef & Short Rib that is shredded on top of a corn tortilla dipped in beef consommé with melted cheese, chopped onion & cilantro and pressed until crispy. Served with a side of beef consommé for dipping.
BIRRIA TACOS (PORK)
BIRRIA TACOS (CHICKEN)
BIRRIA TACOS (SHRIMP)
FISH TACO
BLACKENED SHRIMP TACO
SEASONAL VEGGIE TACO
BURRITOS
CARNE ASADA (STEAK) BURRITO
Our carne asada (steak) is marinated then seared to perfection, served in a Mission Style burrito stuffed with Mexican Rice, Black OR Pinto Beans, Monterey Jack Cheese, and finished off with chopped onion, cilantro, guacamole and choice of salsa.
SMOKED BEEF BRISKET BURRITO
HELLFIRE SPICY CRUMBLED WAYGU BEEF Burrito
CARNITAS (PORK) BURRITO
Our Carnitas (pork) is cooked low and slow, then pulled and served in a Mission Style burrito stuffed with Mexican rice, black OR pinto beans, Monterey Jack cheese, and finished off with chopped onion, cilantro, guacamole, and choice of salsa.
PULLED CHICKEN BURRITO
Our chicken is dry-rubbed with a mild spice mix, pan-seared then pulled, served in a Mission Style burrito stuffed with Mexican rice, black OR pinto Beans, Monterey Jack cheese, and finished off with chopped onion, cilantro, guacamole, and choice of salsa.
SEASONAL VEGGIE BURRITO
Sautee of wild mushroom asada served in a Mission Style burrito stuffed with Mexican rice, black OR pinto beans, Monterey Jack cheese, and finished off with chopped onion, cilantro, guacamole, and choice of salsa.
SPICY SOY-RIZO (VEGAN) BURRITO
Our vegan "Soy-Rizo" is made from gluten free textured vegetable protein (TVP) packed with flavor that makes it taste like a ground chorizo, served in a Mission style burrito stuffed with Mexican rice, black OR pinto beans, Monterey Jack cheese, and finished off with chopped onion, cilantro, guacamole and choice of salsa.
BLACKENED FISH (MAHI) BURRITO
Blackened grilled fish of the day served in a Mission Style burrito stuffed with Mexican rice, black OR pinto beans, Monterey Jack cheese, and finished off with chopped onion, cilantro, guacamole, and choice of salsa.
BLACKENED SHRIMP BURRITO
Blackened grilled shrimp served in a Mission Style burrito stuffed with Mexican rice, black OR pinto beans, Monterey Jack cheese, and finished off with chopped onion, cilantro, guacamole, and choice of salsa.
BURRITO
Mission Style burrito stuffed with Mexican rice, black OR pinto Beans, Monterey Jack cheese, and finished off with chopped onion, cilantro, guacamole, and choice of salsa.
BRAISED SHORT RIB BURRITO
QUESADILLAS
CARNE ASADA (STEAK) QUESADILLA
Our Carne Asada (steak) is marinated then seared to perfection, pressed between two crispy flour tortillas with melted Monterey Jack cheese, crispy bacon bits, chopped green onions, jalapenos, and a side of Tommy's secret dipping sauce.
SMOKED BEEF BRISKET Quesidilla
HELLFIRE SPICY CRUMBLED WAYGU BEEF Quesdilla
BRAISED SHORT RIB QUESADILLA
CARNITAS (PORK) QUESADILLA
Our Carnitas (Pork) is cooked low and slow then pulled, pressed between two crispy flour tortillas with melted Monterey Jack cheese, crispy bacon bits, chopped green onions, jalapenos and a side of Tommy's Secret Dipping Sauce.
PULLED CHICKEN QUESADILLA
Our chicken is dry-rubbed with a mild spice mix, pan seared then pulled, pressed between two crispy flour tortillas with melted Monterey Jack cheese, crispy bacon bits, green onions, jalapenos, and a side of Tommy's secret dipping sauce.
SEASONAL VEGGIE QUESADILLA
Sautee of wild mushroom asada pressed between two crispy flour tortillas with melted Monterey Jack Cheese, crispy bacon bits, chopped green onions, jalapenos, and a side of Tommy's secret dipping sauce.
SPICY SOY-RIZO QUESADILLA
Our vegan "Soy-Rizo" is made from gluten free textured vegetable protein (TVP) packed with flavor that makes it taste like a ground chorizo, pressed between two crispy flour tortillas with Monterey Jack cheese, chopped green onions, jalapenos, and a side of Tommy's secret dipping sauce. *NO BACON
BLACKENED FISH (MAHI) QUESADILLA
Blackened grilled shrimp served between two crispy flour tortillas filled with Monterey Jack cheese, bacon bits, chopped green onion, jalapenos, and a side of Tommy's secret dipping sauce.
BLACKENED SHRIMP QUESADILLA
Blackened grilled shrimp served between two crispy flour tortillas filled with Monterey Jack cheese, bacon bits, chopped green onion, jalapenos, and a side of Tommy's secret dipping sauce.
QUESADILLA
2 crispy flour tortillas pressed together filled with melted Monterey Jack cheese, crispy bacon bits, chopped green onions, jalapenos and a side of Tommy's secret dipping sauce.
PLAIN CHEESE (ONLY) QUESADILLA
RICE BOWL
CARNE ASADA (STEAK) RICE BOWL
Carne Asada (Steak) served over Mexican Rice, Black OR Pinto Beans, and topped off with chopped onion, cilantro, guacamole and choice of salsa.
SMOKED BEEF BRISKET RICE BOWL
HELLFIRE SPICY CRUMBLED WAYGU BEEF Rice Bowl
CARNITAS (PORK) RICE BOWL
Carnitas (Pork) served over Mexican Rice, Black OR Pinto Beans, and topped off with chopped onion, cilantro, guacamole and choice of salsa.
PULLED CHICKEN RICE BOWL
Chicken dry rubbed with a mild spice mix then pan-seared and pulled, served over Mexican Rice, Black OR Pinto Beans, and topped off with chopped onion, cilantro, guacamole and choice of salsa.
SEASONAL VEGGIE RICE BOWL
Sautee of wild mushroom asada served over Mexican Rice, Black OR Pinto Beans, and topped off with chopped onion, cilantro, guacamole and choice of salsa.
SPICY SOY-RIZO RICE BOWL
Spicy Soy-Rizo served over Mexican Rice, Black OR Pinto Beans, and topped off with chopped onion, cilantro, guacamole and choice of salsa.
BLACKENED FISH RICE BOWL (MAHI)
Blackened fish of the day served over Mexican Rice, Black OR Pinto Beans, and topped off with chopped onion, cilantro, guacamole and choice of salsa.
BLACKENED SHRIMP RICE BOWL
Blackened grilled shrimp served over Mexican Rice, Black OR Pinto Beans, and topped off with chopped onion, cilantro, guacamole and choice of salsa.
RICE BOWL
Mexican Rice, Black OR Pinto Beans and Monterey Jack Cheese, finished off "Tom's Way" with chopped onion, cilantro, guacamole and choice of salsa.
STREET SALAD
CARNE ASADA (STEAK) STREET SALAD
Chopped romaine lettuce, bacon, roasted corn, braised black or pinto beans, chopped green onions and tomatoes, cotija cheese, crumbled crispy tortilla, and your choice of dressing on the side.
SMOKED BEEF BRISKET Salad
CARNITAS (PORK) STREET SALAD
Chopped romaine lettuce, bacon, roasted corn, braised black or pinto beans, chopped green onions and tomatoes, cotija cheese, crumbled crispy tortilla, and your choice of dressing on the side.
PULLED CHICKEN STREET SALAD
Chopped romaine lettuce, bacon, roasted corn, braised black or pinto beans, chopped green onions and tomatoes, cotija cheese, crumbled crispy tortilla, and your choice of dressing on the side.
SEASONAL VEGGIE STREET SALAD
Sautee of wild mushroom asada served over chopped romaine lettuce, bacon, roasted corn, braised black or pinto beans, chopped green onions and tomatoes, cotija cheese, crumbled crispy tortilla, and your choice of dressing on the side.
SPICY SOY-RIZO STREET SALAD
Chopped romaine lettuce, roasted corn, braised black or pinto beans, chopped green onions and tomatoes, cotija cheese, crumbled crispy tortilla, and your choice of dressing on the side. *NO BACON
BLACKENED FISH (MAHI) STREET SALAD
Chopped romaine lettuce, roasted corn, braised black or pinto beans, chopped bacon bits, chopped green onions and tomatoes, cotija cheese, crumbled crispy tortilla, and your choice of dressing on the side.
BLACKENED SHRIMP STREET SALAD
Chopped romaine lettuce, roasted corn, braised black or pinto beans, bacon bits, chopped green onions and tomatoes, cotija cheese, crumbled crispy tortilla, and your choice of dressing on the side.
STREET SALAD
Chopped romaine lettuce, bacon, roasted corn, braised black or pinto beans, chopped green onions and tomatoes, cotija cheese, crumbled crispy tortilla, and your choice of dressing on the side.
LOADED MEX-POTATO
CARNE ASADA (STEAK) MEX-POTATO
Our Carne Asada (Steak) is marinated then pan seared to perfection, served over an over-sized baked potato piled high with Monterey Jack cheese, sour cream and topped off "Tom's Way" with chopped onion, cilantro, guacamole, and choice of salsa. Comes with choice of two corn or flour tortillas on the side.
SMOKED BEEF BRISKET MEX-POTATO
HELLFIRE SPICY CRUMBLED WAYGU BEEF MEXI-POTATO
CARNITAS (PORK) MEX-POTATO
Our carnitas (pork) are cooked low and slow, then pulled and served over an over-sized baked potato piled high with melted Monterey Jack cheese, sour cream, and topped "Tom's Way" with chopped onion, cilantro, guacamole, and choice of salsa. Choose two corn or flour tortillas on the side
PULLED CHICKEN MEX-POTATO
Our chicken is dry-rubbed, pan-seared then pulled, served on top of an over-sized baked potato piled high with melted Monterey Jack cheese, sour cream, and topped "Tom's Way" with chopped onion, cilantro, guacamole, and choice of salsa. Comes with choice of two corn or flour tortillas on the side.
SEASONAL VEGGIE MEX-POTATO
Sautee of wild mushroom asada served on top of an over-sized baked potato piled high with melted Monterey Jack cheese, sour cream, and topped "Tom's Way" with chopped onion, cilantro, guacamole, and choice of salsa. Comes with choice of two corn or flour tortillas on the side.
SPICY SOY-RIZO MEX-POTATO
Our vegan "Soy-Rizo" is made from gluten free textured vegetable protein (TVP) packed with flavor that makes it taste like a ground chorizo, served on top of an over-sized baked potato piled high with melted Monterey Jack cheese, sour cream, and topped "Tom's Way" with chopped onion, cilantro, guacamole, and choice of salsa. Comes with choice of two corn or flour tortillas on the side.
BLACKENED FISH MEX-POTATO (Mahi-Mahi)
Blackened fish of the day served over an over-sized baked potato piled high with melted Monterey Jack cheese, sour cream, and topped "Tom's Way" with chopped onion, cilantro, guacamole, and choice of salsa. Choose two corn or flour tortillas on the side
BLACKENED SHRIMP LOADED MEX-POTATO
Blackened grilled shrimp served over an over-sized baked potato piled high with melted Monterey Jack cheese, sour cream, and topped "Tom's Way" with chopped onion, cilantro, guacamole, and choice of salsa. Choose two corn or flour tortillas on the side
LOADED MEX-POTATO
Over-sized baked potato piled high with melted Monterey Jack cheese, sour cream, and topped "Tom's Way" with chopped onion, cilantro, guacamole, and choice of salsa. Choose two corn or flour tortillas on the side
CHEESY MEXICAN STREET CORN DIP W/ TORTILLA CHIPS
SIDES
CORN FRITTERS W/ SIDE OF CHILE QUESO
Batter made with fresh corn, jalapenos, chives, red bell peppers, masa & seasoned flour fried to a golden crisp. Served with a chile queso dipping sauce. 6 to an order
STREET CORN ON THE COB
Rolled in garlic lime mayo, then dusted with chile seasoning and cotija cheese.
MEXICAN RICE & BEANS
Choice of braised black or pinto beans.
TORTILLA CHIPS
SMALL SIDE CHILE QUESO
SMALL SIDE OF GUACAMOLE
CHOICE OF SALSA
SIDE OF SOUR CREAM
LARGE SIDE OF CHILE QUESO
LARGE SIDE OF GUACAMOLE
LARGE SIDE OF SALSA
SIDE OF SEASONAL VEGGIES
SIDE OF PINTO BEANS
SIDE OF BLACK BEANS
SIDE OF TWO (2) CORN TORTILLAS
4oz MANGO SALSA
SIDE OF TOMMY SAUCE
SIDE OF JALAPENO RANCH
SIDE OF HERB VINAIGRETTE
SIDE OF CABBAGE SLAW
SWEETS
THE DRINKS
Agua Fresca
Passion Fruit Wine
House made Sangria that will refresh your soul. Currently we are offering White Sangria only.
Coca Cola Products (Specify)
Corona
Fall Spiced Sangria (Red)
Jarritos Sodas (Specify)
Mexican Cola
Negra Modelo
Tecate
White Claw
Modelo Especial
Flybird Agave Lime Margarita Wine (No Tequila)
Flybird margarita is hand crafted in Mexico with 100% Mexico agave wine and all natural flavors.
Brooklyn October Fest
Black Cherry White Claw on ice with Aqua Fresca of the week with a hint of jalapeno.
Pacifico
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Serving up street tacos and much more in a fun, fast casual atmosphere.
821 New York Ave Huntington, NY 11743, Huntington, NY 11743