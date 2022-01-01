Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Tommy Tacos

90 Reviews

$$

821 New York Ave Huntington, NY 11743

Huntington, NY 11743

Popular Items

Carne Asada (Steak) Taco
Pulled Chicken Taco
Carnitas (Pork) Taco

RAMEN BIRRIA

Our famous Birria fall of the bone Angus beef short ribs with fresh ramen, beef broth, lime, chopped onions, cilantro, green chili queso and Monterey jack cheese. It's incredible!

RAMEN BIRRIA (beef/shortrib)

$16.00Out of stock

Our famous Birria fall of the bone Angus beef short ribs with fresh ramen, beef broth, lime, chopped onions, cilantro, green chili queso and Monterey jack cheese. It's incredible!

RAMEN BIRRIA (chicken)

$15.00Out of stock

RAMEN BIRRIA (pork)

$15.00Out of stock

RAMEN BIRRIA (shrimp)

$16.00Out of stock

TACOS

Street Tacos with your choice of flour or 100% Nixtamalized corn tortilla piled high with choice of filling and topped off with chopped onion, cilantro, and choice of salsa.

Carne Asada (Steak) Taco

$5.00

Our carne asada (steak) is marinated then seared to perfection, served in your choice of either a corn tortilla Street Tacos with your choice of flour or 100% Nixtamalized corn tortilla and topped off with chopped onion, cilantro, and choice of salsa.

HELLFIRE SPICY CRUMBLED WAYGU BEEF TACO

$4.75

Smoked Beef Brisket Taco

$5.25

Carnitas (Pork) Taco

$4.25

Our carnitas (pork) are cooked low and slow then pulled, served in your choice of flour or 100% Nixtamalized corn tortilla topped off with chopped onion, cilantro, and choice of salsa.

Pulled Chicken Taco

$4.25

Our chicken is dry rubbed with a mild spice mix then pan-seared and pulled, served in your choice of flour or 100% Nixtamalized corn tortilla topped off with chopped onion, cilantro, and choice of salsa.

Spicy Soy-Rizo Taco

$4.25

Our vegan "Soy-Rizo" is made from gluten free textured vegetable protein (TVP) packed with flavor that makes it taste like a ground chorizo. Served in your choice of flour or 100% Nixtamalized corn tortilla topped off with chopped onion, cilantro, and choice of salsa.

Bean & Cheese Taco

$3.50

TACO OF THE MONTH

"The Rob Pannell" - Korean marinated Angus beef topped with a Korean slaw (purple cabbage, cucumber, carrots, cilantro & toasted sesame seeds), drizzled with a sriracha aioli.

Taco of the Month

$6.75

"The Rob Pannell" - Korean marinated Angus beef topped with a Korean slaw (purple cabbage, cucumber, carrots, cilantro & toasted sesame seeds), drizzled with a sriracha aioli.

BIRRIA TACOS

(3 to an order) Stewed Certified Angus Beef & Short Rib that is shredded on top of a corn tortilla dipped in beef consommé with melted cheese, chopped onion & cilantro and pressed until crispy. Served with a side of beef consommé for dipping.

BIRRIA TACOS (BEEF)

$16.00

(3 to an order) Stewed Certified Angus Beef & Short Rib that is shredded on top of a corn tortilla dipped in beef consommé with melted cheese, chopped onion & cilantro and pressed until crispy. Served with a side of beef consommé for dipping.

BIRRIA TACOS (PORK)

$15.00

BIRRIA TACOS (CHICKEN)

$15.00

BIRRIA TACOS (SHRIMP)

$16.00

FISH TACO

Blackened cod served on your choice of tortilla, topped off with a cabbage and red onion slaw, finished off with an avocado-cilantro crema.

Blackened Fish Taco (Mahi-Mahi)

$6.00

Blackened fish of the day served on your choice of tortilla, topped with a cabbage and red onion slaw, and finished off with an avocado-cilantro crema.

BLACKENED SHRIMP TACO

Blackened shrimp topped with a mango pico de gallo, drizzled with a cilantro lime crema.

SHRIMP TACO

$6.50

Blackened shrimp topped with a mango pico de gallo, drizzled with a cilantro lime crema.

SEASONAL VEGGIE TACO

"The Roots" - Roasted butternut squash, sweet potatoes and rutabaga drizzled with a smoked pepper aioli topped w/ crispy jicama straws and cilantro.

Seasonal Veggie Taco

$4.25

"The Roots" - Roasted butternut squash, sweet potatoes and rutabaga drizzled with a smoked pepper aioli topped w/ crispy jicama straws and cilantro.

BURRITOS

Mission Style burrito stuffed with Mexican Rice, Black OR Pinto Beans, Monterey Jack Cheese, and finished off with chopped onion, cilantro, guacamole and choice of salsa.

CARNE ASADA (STEAK) BURRITO

$15.00

Our carne asada (steak) is marinated then seared to perfection, served in a Mission Style burrito stuffed with Mexican Rice, Black OR Pinto Beans, Monterey Jack Cheese, and finished off with chopped onion, cilantro, guacamole and choice of salsa.

SMOKED BEEF BRISKET BURRITO

$15.50

HELLFIRE SPICY CRUMBLED WAYGU BEEF BURRITO

$14.50

CARNITAS (PORK) BURRITO

$14.00

Our Carnitas (pork) is cooked low and slow, then pulled and served in a Mission Style burrito stuffed with Mexican rice, black OR pinto beans, Monterey Jack cheese, and finished off with chopped onion, cilantro, guacamole, and choice of salsa.

PULLED CHICKEN BURRITO

$14.00

Our chicken is dry-rubbed with a mild spice mix, pan-seared then pulled, served in a Mission Style burrito stuffed with Mexican rice, black OR pinto Beans, Monterey Jack cheese, and finished off with chopped onion, cilantro, guacamole, and choice of salsa.

SEASONAL VEGGIE BURRITO

$14.00

Sautee of wild mushroom asada served in a Mission Style burrito stuffed with Mexican rice, black OR pinto beans, Monterey Jack cheese, and finished off with chopped onion, cilantro, guacamole, and choice of salsa.

SPICY SOY-RIZO (VEGAN) BURRITO

$14.00

Our vegan "Soy-Rizo" is made from gluten free textured vegetable protein (TVP) packed with flavor that makes it taste like a ground chorizo, served in a Mission style burrito stuffed with Mexican rice, black OR pinto beans, Monterey Jack cheese, and finished off with chopped onion, cilantro, guacamole and choice of salsa.

BLACKENED FISH (MAHI) BURRITO

$15.00

Blackened grilled fish of the day served in a Mission Style burrito stuffed with Mexican rice, black OR pinto beans, Monterey Jack cheese, and finished off with chopped onion, cilantro, guacamole, and choice of salsa.

BLACKENED SHRIMP BURRITO

$15.50

Blackened grilled shrimp served in a Mission Style burrito stuffed with Mexican rice, black OR pinto beans, Monterey Jack cheese, and finished off with chopped onion, cilantro, guacamole, and choice of salsa.

BURRITO

$11.00

Mission Style burrito stuffed with Mexican rice, black OR pinto Beans, Monterey Jack cheese, and finished off with chopped onion, cilantro, guacamole, and choice of salsa.

BRAISED SHORT RIB BURRITO

$17.00

Braised Angus Beef Short Rib cooked low and slow. Served with Mexican rice, braised black or pinto beans, Monterey jack cheese, fresh salsa of choice, house made guacamole, chopped onions and cilantro.

QUESADILLAS

CARNE ASADA (STEAK) QUESADILLA

$15.00

Our Carne Asada (steak) is marinated then seared to perfection, pressed between two crispy flour tortillas with melted Monterey Jack cheese, crispy bacon bits, chopped green onions, jalapenos, and a side of Tommy's secret dipping sauce.

SMOKED BEEF BRISKET QUESADILLA

$15.00

HELLFIRE SPICY CRUMBLED WAYGU BEEF QUESADILLA

$14.50

CARNITAS (PORK) QUESADILLA

$14.00

Our Carnitas (Pork) is cooked low and slow then pulled, pressed between two crispy flour tortillas with melted Monterey Jack cheese, crispy bacon bits, chopped green onions, jalapenos and a side of Tommy's Secret Dipping Sauce.

PULLED CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$14.00

Our chicken is dry-rubbed with a mild spice mix, pan seared then pulled, pressed between two crispy flour tortillas with melted Monterey Jack cheese, crispy bacon bits, green onions, jalapenos, and a side of Tommy's secret dipping sauce.

SEASONAL VEGGIE QUESADILLA

$14.00

Sautee of wild mushroom asada pressed between two crispy flour tortillas with melted Monterey Jack Cheese, crispy bacon bits, chopped green onions, jalapenos, and a side of Tommy's secret dipping sauce.

SPICY SOY-RIZO QUESADILLA

$14.00

Our vegan "Soy-Rizo" is made from gluten free textured vegetable protein (TVP) packed with flavor that makes it taste like a ground chorizo, pressed between two crispy flour tortillas with Monterey Jack cheese, chopped green onions, jalapenos, and a side of Tommy's secret dipping sauce. *NO BACON

BLACKENED FISH (MAHI) QUESADILLA

$15.00

Blackened grilled shrimp served between two crispy flour tortillas filled with Monterey Jack cheese, bacon bits, chopped green onion, jalapenos, and a side of Tommy's secret dipping sauce.

BLACKENED SHRIMP QUESADILLA

$15.50

Blackened grilled shrimp served between two crispy flour tortillas filled with Monterey Jack cheese, bacon bits, chopped green onion, jalapenos, and a side of Tommy's secret dipping sauce.

QUESADILLA

$11.00

2 crispy flour tortillas pressed together filled with melted Monterey Jack cheese, crispy bacon bits, chopped green onions, jalapenos and a side of Tommy's secret dipping sauce.

PLAIN CHEESE (ONLY) QUESADILLA

$8.00

BRAISED SHORT RIB QUESADILLA

$16.00

RICE BOWL

Mexican rice with choice of braised black or pinto beans topped off Tom's Way.

CARNE ASADA (STEAK) RICE BOWL

$15.00

Carne Asada (Steak) served over Mexican Rice, Black OR Pinto Beans, and topped off with chopped onion, cilantro, guacamole and choice of salsa.

SMOKED BEEF BRISKET RICE BOWL

$15.50

HELLFIRE SPICY CRUMBLED WAYGU BEEF RICE BOWL

$14.50

CARNITAS (PORK) RICE BOWL

$14.00

Carnitas (Pork) served over Mexican Rice, Black OR Pinto Beans, and topped off with chopped onion, cilantro, guacamole and choice of salsa.

PULLED CHICKEN RICE BOWL

$14.00

Chicken dry rubbed with a mild spice mix then pan-seared and pulled, served over Mexican Rice, Black OR Pinto Beans, and topped off with chopped onion, cilantro, guacamole and choice of salsa.

SEASONAL VEGGIE RICE BOWL

$14.00

Sautee of wild mushroom asada served over Mexican Rice, Black OR Pinto Beans, and topped off with chopped onion, cilantro, guacamole and choice of salsa.

SPICY SOY-RIZO RICE BOWL

$14.00

Spicy Soy-Rizo served over Mexican Rice, Black OR Pinto Beans, and topped off with chopped onion, cilantro, guacamole and choice of salsa.

BLACKENED FISH RICE BOWL (MAHI)

$15.00

Blackened fish of the day served over Mexican Rice, Black OR Pinto Beans, and topped off with chopped onion, cilantro, guacamole and choice of salsa.

BLACKENED SHRIMP RICE BOWL

$15.50

Blackened grilled shrimp served over Mexican Rice, Black OR Pinto Beans, and topped off with chopped onion, cilantro, guacamole and choice of salsa.

RICE BOWL

$11.00

Mexican Rice, Black OR Pinto Beans and Monterey Jack Cheese, finished off "Tom's Way" with chopped onion, cilantro, guacamole and choice of salsa.

STREET SALAD

CARNE ASADA (STEAK) STREET SALAD

$15.25

Chopped romaine lettuce, bacon, roasted corn, braised black or pinto beans, chopped green onions and tomatoes, cotija cheese, crumbled crispy tortilla, and your choice of dressing on the side.

SMOKED BEEF BRISKET SALAD

$15.25

CARNITAS (PORK) STREET SALAD

$14.25

Chopped romaine lettuce, bacon, roasted corn, braised black or pinto beans, chopped green onions and tomatoes, cotija cheese, crumbled crispy tortilla, and your choice of dressing on the side.

PULLED CHICKEN STREET SALAD

$14.25

Chopped romaine lettuce, bacon, roasted corn, braised black or pinto beans, chopped green onions and tomatoes, cotija cheese, crumbled crispy tortilla, and your choice of dressing on the side.

SEASONAL VEGGIE STREET SALAD

$14.25

Sautee of wild mushroom asada served over chopped romaine lettuce, bacon, roasted corn, braised black or pinto beans, chopped green onions and tomatoes, cotija cheese, crumbled crispy tortilla, and your choice of dressing on the side.

SPICY SOY-RIZO STREET SALAD

$14.25

Chopped romaine lettuce, roasted corn, braised black or pinto beans, chopped green onions and tomatoes, cotija cheese, crumbled crispy tortilla, and your choice of dressing on the side. *NO BACON

BLACKENED FISH (MAHI) STREET SALAD

$15.25

Chopped romaine lettuce, roasted corn, braised black or pinto beans, chopped bacon bits, chopped green onions and tomatoes, cotija cheese, crumbled crispy tortilla, and your choice of dressing on the side.

BLACKENED SHRIMP STREET SALAD

$15.75

Chopped romaine lettuce, roasted corn, braised black or pinto beans, bacon bits, chopped green onions and tomatoes, cotija cheese, crumbled crispy tortilla, and your choice of dressing on the side.

STREET SALAD

$11.25

Chopped romaine lettuce, bacon, roasted corn, braised black or pinto beans, chopped green onions and tomatoes, cotija cheese, crumbled crispy tortilla, and your choice of dressing on the side.

LOADED MEX-POTATO

CARNE ASADA (STEAK) MEX-POTATO

$15.25

Our Carne Asada (Steak) is marinated then pan seared to perfection, served over an over-sized baked potato piled high with Monterey Jack cheese, sour cream and topped off "Tom's Way" with chopped onion, cilantro, guacamole, and choice of salsa. Comes with choice of two corn or flour tortillas on the side.

SMOKED BEEF BRISKET POTATO

$15.25

HELLFIRE SPICY CRUMBLED WAYGU BEEF POTATO

$15.00

CARNITAS (PORK) MEX-POTATO

$14.25

Our carnitas (pork) are cooked low and slow, then pulled and served over an over-sized baked potato piled high with melted Monterey Jack cheese, sour cream, and topped "Tom's Way" with chopped onion, cilantro, guacamole, and choice of salsa. Choose two corn or flour tortillas on the side

PULLED CHICKEN MEX-POTATO

$14.25

Our chicken is dry-rubbed, pan-seared then pulled, served on top of an over-sized baked potato piled high with melted Monterey Jack cheese, sour cream, and topped "Tom's Way" with chopped onion, cilantro, guacamole, and choice of salsa. Comes with choice of two corn or flour tortillas on the side.

SEASONAL VEGGIE MEX-POTATO

$14.25

Sautee of wild mushroom asada served on top of an over-sized baked potato piled high with melted Monterey Jack cheese, sour cream, and topped "Tom's Way" with chopped onion, cilantro, guacamole, and choice of salsa. Comes with choice of two corn or flour tortillas on the side.

SPICY SOY-RIZO MEX-POTATO

$14.25

Our vegan "Soy-Rizo" is made from gluten free textured vegetable protein (TVP) packed with flavor that makes it taste like a ground chorizo, served on top of an over-sized baked potato piled high with melted Monterey Jack cheese, sour cream, and topped "Tom's Way" with chopped onion, cilantro, guacamole, and choice of salsa. Comes with choice of two corn or flour tortillas on the side.

BLACKENED FISH MEX-POTATO (Mahi-Mahi)

$15.25

Blackened fish of the day served over an over-sized baked potato piled high with melted Monterey Jack cheese, sour cream, and topped "Tom's Way" with chopped onion, cilantro, guacamole, and choice of salsa. Choose two corn or flour tortillas on the side

BLACKENED SHRIMP LOADED MEX-POTATO

$15.75

Blackened grilled shrimp served over an over-sized baked potato piled high with melted Monterey Jack cheese, sour cream, and topped "Tom's Way" with chopped onion, cilantro, guacamole, and choice of salsa. Choose two corn or flour tortillas on the side

LOADED MEX-POTATO

$11.25

Over-sized baked potato piled high with melted Monterey Jack cheese, sour cream, and topped "Tom's Way" with chopped onion, cilantro, guacamole, and choice of salsa. Choose two corn or flour tortillas on the side

CHEESY MEXICAN STREET CORN DIP W/ TORTILLA CHIPS

This deconstructed version of popular Mexican street corn is made with roasted corn, jalapeños, cream cheese and spices. Served with a bag of house made tortilla chips.

CHEESY STREET CORN DIP W/ TORTILLA CHIPS

$10.00

This deconstructed version of popular Mexican street corn is made with roasted corn, jalapeños, cream cheese and spices. Served with a bag of house made tortilla chips.

SIDES

CORN FRITTERS W/ SIDE OF CHILE QUESO

$8.50

Batter made with fresh corn, jalapenos, chives, red bell peppers, masa & seasoned flour fried to a golden crisp. Served with a chile queso dipping sauce. 6 to an order

STREET CORN ON THE COB

$3.75

Rolled in garlic lime mayo, then dusted with chile seasoning and cotija cheese.

MEXICAN RICE & BEANS

$3.75

Choice of braised black or pinto beans.

TORTILLA CHIPS

$2.75

SMALL SIDE CHILE QUESO

$4.25

SMALL SIDE OF GUACAMOLE

$4.25

CHOICE OF SALSA

$2.00

SIDE OF SOUR CREAM

$1.00

LARGE SIDE OF CHILE QUESO

$9.00

LARGE SIDE OF GUACAMOLE

$9.00

LARGE SIDE OF SALSA

$5.50

SIDE OF SEASONAL VEGGIES

$6.50

SIDE OF PINTO BEANS

$4.00

SIDE OF BLACK BEANS

$4.00

SIDE OF TWO (2) CORN TORTILLAS

$0.50

SIDE OF CABBAGE SLAW

$1.75

SIDE OF BOTH BEANS (MIXED PINTO & BLACK)

$5.00

4 OZ MANGO SALSA

$3.50

SIDE OF JALAPENO RANCH

$1.00

SIDE OF HERB VINAIGRETTE

$1.00

SIDE OF TOMMY SAUCE

$1.00

SWEETS

CHURRO FUNNEL CAKE

$6.50

A large crispy churro dusted with cinnamon + sugar, drizzled with your choice of dulce de leche (caramel) or chocolate sauce.

THE DRINKS

Passion Fruit Wine

$7.50Out of stock

House made Sangria that will refresh your soul. Currently we are offering White Sangria only.

Agua Fresca

$4.00

Coca Cola Products (Specify)

$3.25

Corona

$5.00

Fall Spiced Sangria (Red)

$7.50

Jarritos Sodas (Specify)

$3.25

Mexican Cola

$3.50

Negra Modelo

$5.00

Tecate

$4.75

White Claw

$5.00

Flybird Agave Lime Margarita Wine (No Tequila)

$7.50

Flybird margarita is hand crafted in Mexico with 100% Mexico agave wine and all natural flavors.

Saturday Sangria Special

$5.00Out of stock

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Brooklyn October Fest

$5.00

Black Cherry White Claw on ice with Aqua Fresca of the week with a hint of jalapeno.

Pacifico

$5.00

Lagunitas IPA

$5.00

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving up street tacos and much more in a fun, fast casual atmosphere.

Website

Location

821 New York Ave Huntington, NY 11743, Huntington, NY 11743

Directions

Gallery
Tommy Tacos image
Tommy Tacos image
Tommy Tacos image
Tommy Tacos image

