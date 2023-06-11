Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tommy Trent's Sports Saloon

review star

No reviews yet

36 Market Square

Knoxville, TN 37902

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

House Salad

$5.00+

Romaine and Iceberg lettuce mix topped with carrot, green bell pepper, red onion, tomato, cheddar cheese, and French fried onions with your choice of dressing

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Blackened chicken breast basted in Carolina mustard BBQ sauce and topped with bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, and tomato on a butter toasted brioche bun

Chicken Parmesan Hoagie

$13.00


Soups/Salads/Sandwiches

BLT Hoagie

$13.00

Three hearty strips of bacon topped with lettuce, tomato, and a spread of house aioli on a butter toasted hoagie roll

Chicken Parmesan Hoagie

$13.00

Chicken Philly Sandwich

$13.00

Blackened chicken breast diced up and sautéed with green bell pepper, red onion, and Swiss cheese on a butter toasted hoagie roll with house aioli

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Blackened chicken breast basted in Carolina mustard BBQ sauce and topped with bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, and tomato on a butter toasted brioche bun

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00

A quarter pound of smoked pulled pork simmered in either of Tommy's signature BBQ sauces, Apple Butter or Carolina Mustard, across a toasted brioche bun topped with house made coleslaw and served with French fries

Tommy T's Stew

$6.00+

Shredded pork and chicken, potato, corn, tomato, onion, and pinto bean simmered in smoked pork and chicken stock and served with saltines

Huddle Up Chili

$6.00+

Generous bowl of House Made Chili topped with pickled jalapeños, covered with shredded cheddar cheese, and served with saltines

Caesar Salad

$5.00+

Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing and grated Parmesan cheese, topped with French fried onions and tomato

House Salad

$5.00+

Romaine and Iceberg lettuce mix topped with carrot, green bell pepper, red onion, tomato, cheddar cheese, and French fried onions with your choice of dressing

Shareables

VolunTender App

$12.00

VolunTender Meal

$15.00

VolunTender Kids

$10.00

Cheese Sticks

$13.00

Onion Rings

$12.00

Saloon Fries

The Gretzky FULL ORDER

$12.00

Our take on classic Canadian Poutine: a large portion of French fries topped with cheese curds and covered in our house-made mushroom gravy

The Gretzky HALF ORDER

$9.00

Our take on classic Canadian Poutine: a large portion of French fries topped with cheese curds and covered in our house-made mushroom gravy

The Hat Trick FULL ORDER

$12.00

A hearty plate of French fries with the trifecta of toppings: Tommy’s smoked pulled pork, house made beer cheese, and pickled jalapeños

The Hat Trick HALF ORDER

$9.00

A hearty plate of French fries with the trifecta of toppings: Tommy’s smoked pulled pork, house made beer cheese, and pickled jalapeños

The Miracle on 'Fries' FULL ORDER

$12.00

Freedom Fries loaded with All – American fixings: an all-beef burger patty diced up right off the grill, smothered in beer cheese, topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles, sautéed onions, and bacon

The Miracle on 'Fries' HALF ORDER

$9.00

Freedom Fries loaded with All – American fixings: an all-beef burger patty diced up right off the grill, smothered in beer cheese, topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles, sautéed onions, and bacon

The Zamboni FULL ORDER

$12.00

If you’ve ever wondered what’s better than a bowl of homemade chili, try ours over a large plate of fries loaded with cheddar cheese

The Zamboni HALF ORDER

$9.00

If you’ve ever wondered what’s better than a bowl of homemade chili, try ours over a large plate of fries loaded with cheddar cheese

The Slapshot FULL ORDER

$8.00

A heaping stack of French fries tossed in our one-of-a-kind seasoning salt, then you decide what shot of Tommy’s sauces goes on the side

The Slapshot HALF ORDER

$6.00

A heaping stack of French fries tossed in our one-of-a-kind seasoning salt, then you decide what shot of Tommy’s sauces goes on the side

The Predator FULL ORDER

$16.00

A twist on Nashville Hot Chicken: six wings soaked in buffalo sauce, deep fried and tossed a second time in hot sauce and blackened dry rub, served on a heaping helping of french fries and topped with pickles

Volunteer Wings

6 Wings

$13.00

Tossed in your choice of one of our sauces or try them with a dry rub and served with a side of carrots, celery and a choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing

Carrot & Celery Side

$3.00

Served with a choice of either ranch or blue cheese dressing

Scruffy Dogs

The Crossover

$12.00

East meets West with this Carolina style dog covered in chili and diced onions, topped with southwestern jalapeño peppers and shredded cheddar

The Iverson

$12.00

It didn’t take much practice to put this together: a Philly inspired dog covered in caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms and house-made beer cheese

The Jordan

$12.00

Our take on the Chicago dog: onions, tomatoes, pickles and Chicago Style Sport peppers garnished with relish and mustard

The Nowitzki

$12.00

Inspired by the German-born Dallas Maverick’s All-Star, this frankfurter comes covered with sauerkraut, sautéed onion and mustard

The Layup

$10.00

It’s all about the basics: a deep-fried hotdog in a butter toasted bun served with a side of fries

Tommy Burgers

The Atkins

$13.00

The only Vol here to earn the honor twice, our All-American burger comes with a burger patty layered with melted cheddar cheese and sautéed onions, topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles and house-made garlic aioli

The Peyton

$13.00

The most famous of Vols, The Peyton is our take on the Vol burger: a seasoned patty basted in our apple butter barbeque sauce, loaded with bacon, melted cheddar cheese, French-fried onions and pickles

The Reggie

$13.00

The Minister of Defense’s burger is our version of the mushroom and Swiss: smothered with Swiss cheese, caramelized onions and sautéed mushrooms, then topped with fresh lettuce and garlic aioli

The Witten

$13.00

The Cowboy tight end has a burger that comes with a southwestern kick: our third of a pound patty is smothered in chili, then finished off with cheddar cheese, sautéed onions, jalapeño peppers and yellow mustard

The Neyland

$12.00

Keeping it classic, The Neyland is a third of a pound burger patty on a grill-toasted brioche bun and served with a side of fries $8

Menu Add Ons

Brunswick Stew

$2.00

Chili

$2.00

Mushroom Gravy

$2.00

Bacon

$2.00

Blackened Chicken Breast

$5.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$5.00

Hamburger Patty

$5.00

Hotdog

$4.00

Pulled Pork

$3.00

Meatless Fried "Chicken" Breast

$5.00

Meatless "Hamburger" Patty

$5.00

Beer Cheese

$2.00

Cheddar Cheese

$2.00

Cheese Curds

$2.00

Grated Parmesan

$2.00

Swiss Cheese

$2.00

Caramelized Onion

$2.00

Cole Slaw

$2.00

Diced Carrot

$1.50

Diced Onion

$1.50

Green Bell Pepper

$1.50

French Fried Onion

$1.50

Jalapeño Peppers

$1.50

Lettuce

$1.50

Pickles

$1.50

Saltine Crackers

$1.50

Sauerkraut

$1.50

Sautéed Mushroom

$2.00

Sautéed Onion

$1.50

Sport Peppers

$1.50

Tomato

$1.50

Brioche Bun

$3.00

Hotdog Bun

$3.00

Extra Sauce

SD Reaper Hot Pepper (4 Seamer)

$2.00

SD Buffalo (2 Seamer)

$2.00

SD Mustard BBQ (Splitter)

$2.00

SD Mango Habanero (Slider)

$2.00

SD Apple Butter BBQ (Curve)

$2.00

SD Blackened Dry Rub (Changeup)

$2.00

SD Secretariat Sauce

$2.00

SD Beer Cheese

$2.00

SD Blue Cheese

$2.00

SD Caesar

$2.00

SD Garlic Aioli

$2.00

SD Mango Habanero Vinaigrette

$2.00

SD Ranch

$2.00

SD Seasoning Salt

$2.00

SD Honey Mustard

$2.00

SD Sour Cream

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Step up to the plate and enjoy your favorite teams on our eleven high definition televisions while enjoying two full service bars and fantastic eats here at Tommy Trent's Sports Saloon.

Website

Location

36 Market Square, Knoxville, TN 37902

Directions

Gallery
Tommy Trent's Sports Saloon image
Tommy Trent's Sports Saloon image
Tommy Trent's Sports Saloon image
Tommy Trent's Sports Saloon image

Similar restaurants in your area

Preservation Pub
orange star4.2 • 1,039
28 Market Sq Knoxville, TN 37902
View restaurantnext
The Brass Pearl -
orange starNo Reviews
24 Market Square KNOXVILLE, TN 37901
View restaurantnext
Ruby Sunshine - Knoxville
orange star4.1 • 1,356
37 Market Square Knoxville, TN 37902
View restaurantnext
Stock & Barrel
orange star4.9 • 193
35 Market Square Knoxville, TN 37902
View restaurantnext
The Tomato Head - Market Square
orange star4.7 • 2,537
12 Market Sq Knoxville, TN 37902
View restaurantnext
Myrtles- Market Square - 13 Market Square
orange starNo Reviews
13 Market Square Knoxville, TN 37902
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Knoxville

Cotton Eyed Joe
orange star4.1 • 4,417
11220 Outlet Dr Knoxville, TN 37932
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Knoxville TN
orange star4.6 • 3,564
111 N Central St. Knoxville, TN 37902
View restaurantnext
The Tomato Head - Market Square
orange star4.7 • 2,537
12 Market Sq Knoxville, TN 37902
View restaurantnext
A Dopo Pizza
orange star4.8 • 2,304
516 Williams St Knoxville, TN 37917
View restaurantnext
Casa Don Gallo
orange star4.6 • 1,742
7741 S Northshore dr #108 Knoxville, TN 37919
View restaurantnext
Ruby Sunshine - Knoxville
orange star4.1 • 1,356
37 Market Square Knoxville, TN 37902
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Knoxville
Alcoa
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Maryville
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
Kodak
review star
No reviews yet
Sevierville
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Sevierville
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Townsend
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Pigeon Forge
review star
Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)
Gatlinburg
review star
Avg 3.9 (19 restaurants)
Morristown
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston