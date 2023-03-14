Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tommy G's Pizza

901 Convention Center Boulevard #115

New Orleans, LA 70130

FOOD

APPETIZERS

Tuscan Loaf

$4.00

Garlic / Shaved Parm / Olive Oil

Homemade Toasted Crostinis

$4.00

Tommy G's Bruschetta

$8.00

Truffle Fries

$8.00

Cheese Fries

$9.00

Cheddar Jack / Crispy Bacon / Ranch Dressing

Homemade Meatballs (1)

$7.00

Ricotta / Pesto

Homemade Meatballs (2)

$13.00

Ricotta / Pesto

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Crispy Fried Calamari

$14.00

With Marinara Sauce on the side

Chicken Fingers & French Fries

$10.00

"Arancini" Riceballs (1)

$5.00

Rissotto / Fresh Mozarella / Green Peas / Bolognese Sauce

"Arancini" Riceballs (2)

$9.00

Rissotto / Fresh Mozarella / Green Peas / Bolognese Sauce

"Arancini" Riceballs (3)

$12.00

Rissotto / Fresh Mozarella / Green Peas / Bolognese Sauce

Plain Fries

$4.00

WINGS

Tommy G's Wings (5)

$10.00

Caramelized Onions / Tuscan Bread

Tommy G's Wings (10)

$15.00

Caramelized Onions / Tuscan Bread

Buffalo Wings (5)

$10.00

Fried

Buffalo Wings (10)

$15.00

Fried

BBQ Wings (5)

$10.00

Fried

BBQ Wings (10)

$15.00

Fried

Garlic Parm Wings (5)

$10.00

Fried

Garlic Parm Wings (10)

$15.00

Fried

Extra Ranch

$1.00

Extra Blue Cheese

$1.00

Plain Wings (5)

$10.00

Plain Wings (10)

$15.00

SOUP

Pasta Fagioli with Prosciutto

$9.00

Tomato Bisque

$9.00

SALAD

House TG's Salad

$12.00

Traditional Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Parmesean Cheese, Bacon Bits

Fresh Baby Arugula Salad

$13.00

Mozzarella Caprese

$14.00

PIZZA | SM

Classic Cheese (SM)

$13.00

NY Style Classic

Traditional Margherita (SM)

$15.00

Fresh Mozzarella / Tomato Sauce / Basil

Caprese Pizza (SM)

$15.00

Fresh Tomatoes / Fresh Mozzarella / Basil / Balsamic Reduction

Quatro Formaggi (SM)

$15.00

Mozzarella / Ricotta / Romano / Shaved Parm

Hawaiian (SM)

$16.00

Pineapple / Ham

"The Supreme" (SM)

$18.00

Sausage / Pepperoni / Bacon / Onions / Mushrooms / Black Olives

Di Carne (Meat Lovers) (SM)

$16.00

Pepperoni / Sausage / Meatballs / Bacon

Piccante (SM)

$16.00

Serrano Peppers / Fresh Garlic / Sausage / Roasted Peppers

Di Parma (SM)

$17.00

Baby Arugula / Prosciutto di Parma / Shaved Parma

Calabrese (SM)

$17.00

Fresh Mozzarella / Roasted Peppers / Pesto / Basil / Grilled Chicken

Truffle (SM)

$17.00

Goat Cheese / Spinach / Mushrooms / Truffle Oil

Da Vinci (SM)

$17.00

Fresh Mozzarella / Tomatoe / Kalamata Olives / Cooked Prosciutto / Basil

Pollo Parmigiano Pizza (SM)

$16.00

Breaded Chicken / Ricotta / Shaved Parma

Buffalo Chicken Pizza (SM)

$17.00

Crumble Blue Cheese / Drizzle Ranch Dressing

Vegetariana Pizza (SM)

$17.00

Roasted Peppers / Onions / Mushrooms

Pizza Convention Menu

$10.00

PIZZA | LG

Classic Cheese (LG)

$18.00

NY Style Classic

Traditional Margherita (LG)

$20.00

Fresh Mozzarella / Tomato Sauce / Basil

Caprese Pizza (LG)

$21.00

Fresh Tomatoes / Fresh Mozzarella / Basil / Balsamic Reduction

Quatro Formaggi (LG)

$22.00

Mozzarella / Ricotta / Romano / Shaved Parm

Hawaiian (LG)

$23.00

Pineapple / Ham

"The Supreme" (LG)

$24.00

Sausage / Pepperoni / Bacon / Onions / Mushrooms / Black Olives

Di Carne (Meat Lovers) (LG)

$22.00

Pepperoni / Sausage / Meatballs / Bacon

Piccante (LG)

$22.00

Serrano Peppers / Fresh Garlic / Sausage / Roasted Peppers

Di Parma (LG)

$23.00

Baby Arugula / Prosciutto di Parma / Shaved Parma

Calabrese (LG)

$23.00

Fresh Mozzarella / Roasted Peppers / Pesto / Basil / Grilled Chicken

Truffle (LG)

$23.00

Goat Cheese / Spinach / Mushrooms / Truffle Oil

Da Vinci (LG)

$23.00

Fresh Mozzarella / Tomatoe / Kalamata Olives / Cooked Prosciutto / Basil

Pollo Parmigiano Pizza (LG)

$23.00

Breaded Chicken / Ricotta / Shaved Parma

Buffalo Chicken Pizza (LG)

$23.00

Crumble Blue Cheese / Drizzle Ranch Dressing

Vegetariana Pizza (LG)

$23.00

Roasted Peppers / Onions / Mushrooms

SANDWICHES

Siciliano

$13.00

Eggplant Parm Sandwich

$13.00

Philly Cheesesteak

$13.00

Meatball Parm Sandwich

$13.00

Vegetariano Sandwich

$13.00

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$13.00

SPECIALTIES

Eggplant Parm with Spaghetti

$18.00

Chicken Parm with Spaghetti

$18.00

Meatballs over Spaghetti

$18.00

Tommy G's Meat Lasagna

$18.00

PASTA

Spaghetti Pomodoro

$14.00

Penne Alla Vodka

$16.00

Spaghetti Bolognese

$18.00

Penne Alfredo w/ Cajun Chicken

$20.00

Penne Primavera

$20.00

KIDS

Kids Pasta

$8.00

Butter or Tomato Sauce / Spaghetti

Kids Pizza

$9.00

Kids Alfredo

$10.00

Penne

DESSERTS

Tiramisu

$6.00

Chocolate Lasagna

$6.00

Cannolis (2)

$5.00

SIDE DRESSING

Side of Ranch

$1.00

Side of Blue Cheese

$1.00

Side of Italian

$1.00

Side of House Dressing

$1.00

Side of Caesar

$1.00

Side of Marinara

$1.00

Side of BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Side of Buffalo

$1.00

Side of Honey Mustard

$1.00

Side of Mayo

$1.00

ADD ONS

ADD SHRIMP

$5.00

ADD GRILLED CHICKEN

$5.00

ADD CRISPY CHICKEN

$5.00

ADD PEPPERONI

$2.00

ADD GORGONZOLA

$2.00

SIDE ANCHOVIE

$2.00

COCKTAILS

COCKTAILS

Hurricane

$12.00

Big Easy

$13.00

Lemon Droptini

$13.00

Classic Margarita

$11.00

Daiquiri (Strawberry)

$13.00

Tommy G's Old Fashion

$12.00

Italian Orange Crush

$12.00

French Kiss

$12.00

Margarita (Mango)

$13.00

Daiquiri (Mango)

$13.00

Tequila Sunrise

$12.00

Sex on the Beach

$12.00

L.I.T.

$12.00

Margarita (Strawberry)

$13.00

Miami Vice

$13.00

Rum Punch

$12.00

Traditional Martini

$13.00

Appletini

$13.00

NOLA Cosmo

$12.00

Pina Colada

$13.00

Blueberry Tini

$13.00

Chocolate Martini

$13.00

The Famous Caipirinha

$12.00

COCKTAILS W/O PRICING

Amaretto Sour

Baybreeze

Bellini

Black Russian

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Cuba Libre

$12.00

Gibson

Kamikazee

Manhattan

$13.00

Mimosa

Moscow Mule

$13.00

Seabreeze

Screwdriver

$12.00

Tokyo Tea

$13.00

Vegas Bomb

Whiskey Sour

Virgin Daiquiri

$8.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$8.00

Cadillac Margarita

$15.00

BEER

BOTTLED

BTL Angry Orchid (Cider)

$5.00

BTL Budweiser

$4.00

BTL Bud Light

$4.00

BTL Corona

$5.00

BTL Heineken

$5.00

BTL Michelob Ultra

$4.00

BTL Modelo

$5.00

BTL Odul's (NA)

$4.00

BTL Peroni (Italian)

$5.00

BTL XX

$5.00

BTL Coors Light

$4.00

CANS

Guinness (c)

$7.00

NOLA Blond Ale (c)

$5.00

NOLA Hopitoulas (c)

$7.00

PBR (c)

$4.00

Truly (c)

$5.00

WINE

BY THE BOTTLE

Corkage Fee

$15.00

BTL Pinot Noir, Meiomi

$35.00

BTL Pinot Noir, La Crema

$38.00

BTL Pinot Noir, Belle Glos

$55.00

BTL Merlot, Kenwood

$30.00

BTL Merlot, Coppola

$32.00

BTL Merlot, Swanson

$45.00

BTL Cabernet, Joel Gott

$34.00

BTL Cabernet, Quilt

$45.00

BTL Cabernet, Caymus

$90.00

BTL Italian Red, Chianti

$38.00

BTL Riesling, Chateau Saint MIchelle

$30.00

BTL Moscato, Terra D' Oro

$30.00

BTL Pinot Grigio, Ecco Domani

$32.00

BTL Pinot Grigio, Ruffino Lumina

$38.00

BTL Pinot Grigio, Santa Margherita

$50.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc, Kim Crawford

$36.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc, Joel Gott

$40.00

BTL Chardonnay, Kendall Jackson

$36.00

BTL Chardonnay, Simi

$40.00

BTL Chardonnay, The Snitch

$40.00

BTL Rose, Whispering Angel

$40.00

BTL Champagne, Moet & Chandon

$90.00

BTL Prosecco, Mionetto

$30.00

NA BEVERAGES

Apple Juice (B)

$3.50

Aquafina Water (B)

$3.00

Arnold Palmer (F)

$3.00

Club Soda (F)

$2.00

Crandberry Juice (F)

$3.00

Crush (Orange) (F) (B)

$3.00

Dr. Pepper (F)

$3.00

Fruit Punch (F) (B)

$3.00

Gatorade (Orange) (B)

$3.00

Ginger Ale (F)

$3.00

Raspberry Ice Tea (B)

$3.00

Sweet Iced Tea (F) (B)

$3.00

Unsweet Ice Tea(F) (B)

$3.00

Lemondade (F) (B)

$3.00

Mountain Dew (B)

$3.00

Mug Root Beer (F) (B)

$3.00

Pelegrino (SM) (B)

$3.00

Pelegrino (LG) (B)

$5.00

Pepsi (F) (B)

$3.00

Pepsi (Diet) (F) (B)

$3.00

Pepsi (Zero) (B)

$3.00

Red Bull (Regular or Sugar Free) (8.4 oz Cans)

$3.50

Red Bull EMPLOYEE (Regular or Sugar Free) (8.4 oz Cans)

$2.50

Shirley Temple (F)

$3.50

Sierra Mist (F) (B)

$3.00

Water

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tommy G's is an Authentic Italian restaurant serving the best coal fired pizza, chicken wings and homemade meatballs, among other Italian specialties in New Orleans. Our food is freshly made with the highest quality ingredients. We are conveniently located next to the Convention Center & only 0.7 miles from the French Quarter!

901 Convention Center Boulevard #115, New Orleans, LA 70130

