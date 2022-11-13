Crazy Chicken 790 Arlington Ridge Unit 100
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
We sell the juiciest chicken tenders around. Never frozen chicken made fresh to order.
Location
3190 S Arlington Rd, Akron, OH 44312
Gallery