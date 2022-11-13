  • Home
  • /
  • Akron
  • /
  • Crazy Chicken - 790 Arlington Ridge Unit 100
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Crazy Chicken 790 Arlington Ridge Unit 100

review star

No reviews yet

3190 S Arlington Rd

Akron, OH 44312

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

5 PIECE TENDERS SIDE
5 PIECE COMBO
3 PIECE COMBO

CRAZY APPS & SIDES

3 PIECE TENDERS SIDE

$6.00

5 PIECE TENDERS SIDE

$8.00

BASKET ONION RINGS

$5.99

POTSTICKERS

$8.00

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$5.99

MAC & CHEESE

$4.99

COLESLAW

$1.99

APPLESAUCE

$1.99

BREADSTICK

$1.00

SIDE SALAD

$3.99

LETTUCE, TOMATO, CUCUMBER & ONION

FRIES

$3.95

EXTRA SAUCE

$0.75

CRAZY COMBOS

3 PIECE COMBO

3 PIECE COMBO

$8.99

3 crazy tenders with seasoned fries, coleslaw, crazy sauce, breadstick and fountain drink

4 PIECE COMBO

4 PIECE COMBO

$8.99

4 crazy tenders with seasoned fries, coleslaw, crazy sauce, breadstick and fountain drink

5 PIECE COMBO

5 PIECE COMBO

$10.99

5 crazy tenders with seasoned fries, coleslaw, crazy sauce, breadstick and fountain drink

2 PIECE KIDS TENDERS

$6.99
CRISPY CHICKEN WRAP

CRISPY CHICKEN WRAP

$6.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mozzarella cheese

CRISPY CHICKEN WRAP COMBO

CRISPY CHICKEN WRAP COMBO

$9.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mozzarella cheese

GRILLED CHICKEN WRAP

GRILLED CHICKEN WRAP

$6.99

Bacon, lettuce, and mozzarella cheese

GRILLED CHICKEN WRAP COMBO

GRILLED CHICKEN WRAP COMBO

$9.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mozzarella cheese

CHICKEN SANDWICH

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$6.99

LETTUCE, TOMATO, PICKLE

CHICKEN SANDWICH COMBO

CHICKEN SANDWICH COMBO

$9.99

LETTUCE, TOMATO, PICKLE

CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD

$8.99

Mixed greens, iceburg lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, dry cranberries & mozzarella cheese

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$8.99

Mixed greens, iceburg lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, dry cranberries & mozzarella cheese

CRAZY RICE BOWL

$8.99

CHICKEN MAC N CHEESE

$8.99

Stir Fry Chic

$11.00

Crazy SPICY stir fry

$10.00

Crazy Orange Chicken

$10.00

Chicken & Waffles (Copy)

$9.99

Family Meal (Copy)

$39.00

Crazy Rice Wrap (Copy)

$6.99Out of stock

Crazy Rice Wrap Combo (Copy)

$8.99Out of stock

Rice Salad (Copy)

$8.99

PARTY TRAYS (CARRY OUT ONLY)

25 TENDERS

$39.00

50 TENDERS

$75.00

100 TENDERS

$149.00

TRAY OF FRIES

$15.00

12 OZ SAUCE

$4.00

Tray of Crazy Rice

$40.00

Tray of Potstickers

$35.00

Tray of Crazy Wraps

$50.00

Tray of Crazy Mac

$35.00

Tray of Coleslaw

$15.00

Tray of Salad

$15.00

Tray of Breadsticks

$15.00

BEVERAGES

FOUNTAIN DRINK

$2.45

COFFEE

$1.85

CHOCOLATE MILK

$2.00

BOTTLED WATER

$1.00

WATER

POP TAX

$0.11

CRAZY APPS & SIDES

3 PIECE TENDERS SIDE

$6.00

5 PIECE TENDERS SIDE

$8.00

BASKET ONION RINGS

$5.99

POTSTICKERS

$8.00

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$5.99

MAC & CHEESE

$4.99

COLESLAW

$1.99

APPLESAUCE

$1.99

BREADSTICK

$1.00

SIDE SALAD

$3.99

LETTUCE, TOMATO, CUCUMBER & ONION

FRIES

$3.95

EXTRA SAUCE

$0.75

Broccoli Bowl

$4.95Out of stock

CRAZY COMBOS

3 PIECE COMBO

3 PIECE COMBO

$8.99

3 crazy tenders with seasoned fries, coleslaw, crazy sauce, breadstick and fountain drink

4 PIECE COMBO

4 PIECE COMBO

$8.99

4 crazy tenders with seasoned fries, coleslaw, crazy sauce, breadstick and fountain drink

5 PIECE COMBO

5 PIECE COMBO

$10.99

5 crazy tenders with seasoned fries, coleslaw, crazy sauce, breadstick and fountain drink

CRISPY CHICKEN WRAP

CRISPY CHICKEN WRAP

$6.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mozzarella cheese

CRISPY CHICKEN WRAP COMBO

CRISPY CHICKEN WRAP COMBO

$9.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mozzarella cheese

GRILLED CHICKEN WRAP

GRILLED CHICKEN WRAP

$6.99

Bacon, lettuce, and mozzarella cheese

GRILLED CHICKEN WRAP COMBO

GRILLED CHICKEN WRAP COMBO

$9.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mozzarella cheese

CHICKEN SANDWICH

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$6.99

LETTUCE, TOMATO, PICKLE

CHICKEN SANDWICH COMBO

CHICKEN SANDWICH COMBO

$9.99

LETTUCE, TOMATO, PICKLE

CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD

$8.99

Mixed greens, iceburg lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, dry cranberries & mozzarella cheese

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$8.99

Mixed greens, iceburg lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, dry cranberries & mozzarella cheese

CRAZY RICE BOWL

$8.99

2 PIECE KIDS TENDERS

$6.99

CHICKEN MAC N CHEESE

$8.99

Chicken & Waffles

$8.99

Rice Salad

$8.99

BEVERAGES

FOUNTAIN DRINK

$2.45

COFFEE

$1.85

CHOCOLATE MILK

$2.00

BOTTLED WATER

$1.00

WATER

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We sell the juiciest chicken tenders around. Never frozen chicken made fresh to order.

Location

3190 S Arlington Rd, Akron, OH 44312

Directions

Gallery
Crazy Chicken image
Crazy Chicken image
Crazy Chicken image

Similar restaurants in your area

Zeppe’s Pizzeria Green
orange starNo Reviews
3333 Massillon Rd Akron, OH 44312
View restaurantnext
The Upper Deck
orange starNo Reviews
357 W Turkeyfoot Lake Rd Akron, OH 44319
View restaurantnext
Sunrise Social
orange starNo Reviews
3875 Massillon Rd. Uniontown, OH 44685
View restaurantnext
The Town Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
1840 town park blvd Uniontown, OH 44685
View restaurantnext
Papa Gyros - Green
orange star4.6 • 2,341
3939 Massillon Road Uniontown, OH 44685
View restaurantnext
Dano’s Lakeside Pub - 4856 Coleman Dr
orange starNo Reviews
4856 Coleman Dr New Franklin, OH 44319
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Akron

EuroGyro - Akron
orange star4.1 • 10,974
444 East Exchange St Akron, OH 44304
View restaurantnext
Papa Gyros - Akron
orange star4.6 • 2,201
1 N. Hawkins Ave. Akron, OH 44313
View restaurantnext
Ido Bar & Grill
orange star4.4 • 1,058
1537 S Main St Akron, OH 44301
View restaurantnext
Aladdin's Eatery - Akron
orange star4.6 • 1,037
782 West Market Square Akron, OH 44303
View restaurantnext
Bricco - Akron
orange star4.2 • 952
1 W EXCHANGE ST Akron, OH 44308
View restaurantnext
Valley Cafe - Akron
orange star4.5 • 881
1212 Weathervane Ln Akron, OH 44313
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Akron
Cuyahoga Falls
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Barberton
review star
No reviews yet
Stow
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Kent
review star
Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)
Uniontown
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Wadsworth
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Brecksville
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Twinsburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston