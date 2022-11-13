Main picView gallery

Tommy's Original Pizza 929 S High St

929 S High St

West Chester, PA 19382

Popular Items

LG Classic Cheese Pizza
Cheesesteak
French Fries

Pizza

SM Classic Cheese Pizza

$10.00

SM White Pizza

$10.00

MED Classic Cheese Pizza

$13.00

MED Margherita Pizza

$19.50

MED Hawaiian Pizza

$19.50

MED Upside Down Pizza

$19.50

MED Meat Head Pizza

$20.00

MED Tommy's Special Pizza

$19.50

MED Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$20.00

MED BBQ Chicken Pizza

$20.00

MED Primavera Pizza

$19.50

MED Veggie Pie

$19.50

MED Split Specialty

MED White Pizza

$13.00

LG Classic Cheese Pizza

$16.00

LG Margherita Pizza

$22.50

LG Split Specialty

LG Hawaiian Pizza

$22.50

LG Upside Down Pizza

$22.50

LG Meat Head Pizza

$23.50

LG Tommy's Special Pizza

$22.50

LG Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$23.50

LG BBQ Chicken Pizza

$23.50

LG Primavera Pizza

$22.50

LG Veggie Pie

$22.50

LG White Pizza

$16.00

LG Bacon Chicken Ranch

$23.50

Sicilian

Tomato Pie

$9.00+

Cheese Sicilian

$10.00+

Stromboli

Cheese Stromboli

$13.00+

Philly Beef Cheesesteak Stromboli

$15.00+

Chicken Cheesesteak Stromboli

$15.00+

Special Beef Stromboli

$15.00+

Special Chicken Stromboli

$15.00+

Pepperoni Stromboli

$15.00+

Italian Stromboli

$15.00+

Vegetable Stromboli

$15.00+

Tascalinis & Calzones

Cheese Tascalini

$10.00

Cheese Calzone

$10.00

Chicken Parmesan Tascalini

$12.00

Pepperoni & Mozzarella Tascalini

$12.00

Italian Tascalini

$12.00

Beef Cheesesteak Tascalini

$12.00

Chicken Cheesesteak Tascalini

$12.00

Chicken Parmesan Calzone

$12.00

Pepperoni & Mozzarella Calzone

$12.00

Italian Calzone

$12.00

Beef Cheesesteak Calzone

$12.00

Chicken Cheesesteak Calzone

$12.00

Appetizers

Breadsticks (6)

$7.00

Broccoli Bites (8)

$8.00

Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls (2)

$10.00

Cheesesteak Egg Rolls (2)

$10.00

Chicken Fingers (4)

$8.50

French Fries

$5.50

Curley Fries

$6.00Out of stock

Onion Rings

$7.00

Tator Tots

$5.50Out of stock

Fried Pickles (5)

$7.50

Jalapeno Poppers (6)

$8.00

Mac & Cheese Bites (8)

$8.00

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$8.00

Wings

5 Jumbo Wings

$8.00

10 Jumbo Wings

$14.00

20 Jumbo Wings

$26.00

10 Boneless Wings

$12.00

20 Boneless Wings

$22.00

Burgers & Steaks

Tommy's Original Burger

$9.00

Impossible Burger

$12.00

Cheesesteak

$10.00+

Chicken Cheesesteak

$10.00+

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$10.00+

Beef Pizza Steak

$10.00+

Chicken Pizza Steak

$10.00+

Beef Spinach Garlic Prov Steak

$10.00+

Chicken Spinach Garlic Prov Steak

$10.00+

Pasta

Spaghetti

$12.00

Chicken Parmesan Pasta

$15.00

Penne Alla Vodka

$15.00Out of stock

Fettucini Alfredo

$15.00

Additional Items

Grilled Chicken & Vegetables

$11.50

Grilled Vegetable Platter

$9.50

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Salads

Garden Salad

$9.00

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Cobb Salad

$12.00

Chef Salad

$12.00

Hoagies

Italian Hoagie

$9.00+

Turkey Hoagie

$8.50+

Tuna Salad Hoagie

$9.00+

Chicken Salad Hoagie

$9.00+

Meatball Parmesan Hoagie

$10.00+

Chicken Parmesan Hoagie

$10.00+

Sausage Parmesan Hoagie

$10.00+

Deli Sandwiches

Turkey Club

$9.00

Tuna Club

$9.00

B.L.T.

$8.50

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.50

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$8.50

Wraps

Club Wrap

$9.50

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.50

Grilled Chicken Italian Wrap

$9.50

Grilled Chicken Ranch Wrap

$9.50

GF Pizza

GF Classic Cheese Pizza

$16.00

GF Margherita Pizza

$22.50

GF Hawaiian Pizza

$22.50

GF Upside Down Pizza

$22.50

GF Meat Head Pizza

$23.50

GF Tommy's Special Pizza

$22.50

GF Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$23.50

GF BBQ Chicken Pizza

$23.50

GF Primavera Pizza

$22.50

GF Veggie Pie

$22.50

Desserts

Cannoli (1)

$5.00

Cookies (2)

$3.00

Brownie (1)

$3.00

Chewy Marshmallow Rice Crispy (1)

$3.00

Beverages

Iced Tea

$3.00

Gatorade

$2.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

2 Liter Soda (Online Order)

$3.50

20 oz. Soda (Online Order)

$2.50

Aquafina

$3.50

Sauces & Dressings

SD Ranch

$0.60

SD Bleu Cheese

$0.60

SD Honey Mustard

$0.60

SD Cheese Wiz

$1.00

SD Sm Marinara

$0.60

SD Lg Marinara

$1.50

SD Dressing

$0.60

SD BBQ

$0.60

SD Hot Sauce

$0.60

SD Buffalo Sauce

$0.60
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

929 S High St, West Chester, PA 19382

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

