Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Pizza
Chicken

Tommy's Pizza and Sports Bar

160 Reviews

$$

137 Lake St

Libertyville, IL 60048

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

10" Build Your Own Pizza

Bar Bites

Tommy's Beer Nuggets

$9.00

Golden nuggets of our daily housemade pizza dough tossed in butter garlic sauce & sprinkled with parmesan. Served with marinara.

TommyFries

$7.00

Fried crispy & specially seasoned.

Golden Chicken Strips

$10.00

Crispy breaded boneless chicken tenders. Served with your choice of 2 dipping sauces.

Onion Rings

$8.00

Beer battered white onions fried golden. Served with ranch dressing.

Cheese Curds

$11.00

Delicious fried Wisconsin cheddar. Served with ranch dressing.

Waffle Fries

$8.00

Waffle-shaped potatoes cooked crispy on the outside and tender inside.

Classic Grilled Cheese

$10.00

The perfect comfort food. Cheesy deliciousness between buttery, crispy bread. Served with TommyFries.

Wings

Our signature TommyWings are fried crispy and tossed in your favorite sauce. Our flats and drumettes are NOT breaded.

TommyWings

$8.00+

Our signature TommyWings are fried crispy and tossed in your favorite sauce. Our flats and drumettes are NOT breaded.

Pizza

10" Build Your Own Pizza

$10.99

14" Pizza

$14.99

Original T

$13.99+

Italian Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Marinara, Mozzarella

Hawaiian

$13.99+

Pineapple, Bacon, Marinara, Mozzarella

T's Italian

$13.99+

Italian Beef, Giardiniera, Marinara, Mozzarella

Carnivore

$16.99+

Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Italian Beef, Ground Beef, Marinara, Mozzarella

Veggie

$13.99+

Spinach, Tomato, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Marinara, Mozzarella

Supreme

$16.99+

Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Onion, Green Pepper, Black Olives, Marinara, Mozzarella

Sides

Side Ranch

$1.50

Side Blue Cheese

$1.50

Side Marinara

$0.50

Side BBQ

$0.50

Side Buffalo

$0.50

Side Cheese Dip

$1.75

Side Giardinera

$1.00

Side Jalapeños

$1.00

Soda Pop

Coke

$0.75+

1 mini can or 6 pack of mini cans

Diet Coke

$0.75+

1 mini can or 6 pack of mini cans

Dr. Pepper

$3.00+

A signature blend of 23 flavors.

IBC Root Beer

$3.00+

Smooth and creamy, old-fashioned taste.

Juice

Tropicana Orange Juice

$3.00

10 oz. bottle of Tropicana orange juice

Ocean Spray Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

5.5 oz. can of Ocean Spray grapefruit juice

Dole Pineapple Juice

$3.00

6 oz. can of Dole pineapple juice

Merch

Beanie

Beanie

$20.00

Blankets

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markReservations
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Tommy's is located in the heart of Libertyville. Family-owned & operated since 2009.

Website

Location

137 Lake St, Libertyville, IL 60048

Directions

Gallery
Tommy's Pizza and Sports Bar image
Tommy's Pizza and Sports Bar image
Tommy's Pizza and Sports Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mickey Finn's Brewery - Libertyville
orange star4.6 • 155
345 N Milwaukee Ave Libertyville, IL 60048
View restaurantnext
Casa Bonita Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 1,644
633 N Milwaukee Ave Libertyville, IL 60048
View restaurantnext
Puck's - 715 Rockland Road
orange starNo Reviews
715 Rockland Road Lake Bluff, IL 60044
View restaurantnext
Bella Famiglia
orange star4.5 • 56
277, Evergreen dr Vernon Hills, IL 60061
View restaurantnext
Kuma's Corner - Vernon Hills
orange star4.7 • 922
925 N Milwaukee Vernon Hills, IL 60061
View restaurantnext
Inovasi
orange star4.6 • 1,768
28 E Center Ave Lake Bluff, IL 60044
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Libertyville

Egg Harbor Cafe - Libertyville
orange star4.6 • 2,970
125 Lake Street Libertyville, IL 60048
View restaurantnext
Casa Bonita Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 1,644
633 N Milwaukee Ave Libertyville, IL 60048
View restaurantnext
Milwalky Taco
orange star4.2 • 459
605 N Milwaukee Ave Libertyville, IL 60048
View restaurantnext
Pizzeria DeVille
orange star4.5 • 259
404 N Milwaukee Ave Libertyville, IL 60048
View restaurantnext
Milwalky Trace
orange star4.9 • 158
545 N. Milwaukee Ave Libertyville, IL 60048
View restaurantnext
Mickey Finn's Brewery - Libertyville
orange star4.6 • 155
345 N Milwaukee Ave Libertyville, IL 60048
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Libertyville
Mundelein
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Vernon Hills
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Grayslake
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Lake Bluff
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
Gurnee
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Lake Forest
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Lake Zurich
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Wauconda
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Highwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston