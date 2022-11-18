  • Home
  • /
  • Troy
  • /
  • Pizza
  • /
  • Tommy's Pizza - - 3991 NY-2 Troy, NY 12180 - Located in Tamarac Plaza
Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Tommy's Pizza - 3991 NY-2 Troy, NY 12180 Located in Tamarac Plaza

105 Reviews

3991 New York Highway 2

Tamarac Plaza

Clums Corner, NY 12180

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

12 Cut Cheese Pizza
Wings (10)
Garlic Knots

Specials

12 Cut Pizza / 20 Boneless Wings / 2 Liter

$29.99

12 Cut Pizza / 20 Wings / 2 Liter

$31.99

24 Cut Pizza / 20 Boneless Wings / (2) 2 Liter

$39.99

24 Cut Pizza / 20 Wings / (2) 2 Liter

$41.99

Pizza

Check out our Pizza Specials! TUESDAY ONLY! Buy 1 Pizza, get 2nd Pizza of equal value for 1/2 Price! Use PROMO code TUES18

Calzone

$8.99

6 Cut Cheese Pizza

$9.99

6 Cut White Italian

$12.99

6 Cut Greek

$12.99

6 Cut Chicken Wing

$12.99

6 Cut Bacon Dbl Cheeseburger

$12.99

6 Cut Bacon Chicken Ranch

$12.99

6 Cut Miller's Mac

$12.99

6 Cut Taco

$12.99

6 Cut Sicilian Cheese

$10.79

6 Cut White Italian Sicilian

$13.79

6 Cut Greek Sicilian

$13.79

6 Cut Chicken Wing Sicilian

$13.79

6 Cut Bacon Dbl Cheeseburger Sicilian

$13.79

6 Cut Bacon Chicken Ranch Sicilian

$13.79

6 Cut Miller's Mac

$13.79

6 Cut Sicilian Taco

$13.79

8 Cut Cheese Pizza

$13.99

8 Cut White Italian

$17.49

8 Cut Greek

$17.49

8 Cut Chicken Wing

$17.49

8 Cut Bacon Dbl Cheeseburger

$17.49

8 Cut Bacon Chicken Ranch

$17.49

8 Cut Miller's Mac

$17.49

8 Cut Taco

$17.49

12 Cut Cheese Pizza

$14.49

12 Cut White Italian

$17.99

12 Cut Greek

$17.99

12 Cut Chicken Wing

$17.99

12 Cut Bacon Dbl Cheeseburger

$17.99

12 Cut Bacon Chicken Ranch

$17.99
12 Cut Miller's Mac

12 Cut Miller's Mac

$17.99
12 Cut Taco

12 Cut Taco

$17.99

12 Cut Sicilian Cheese

$15.49

12 Cut White Italian Sicilian

$18.99

12 Cut Greek Sicilian

$18.99

12 Cut Chicken Wing Sicilian

$18.99

12 Cut Bacon Dbl Cheeseburger Sicilian

$18.99

12 Cut Bacon Chicken Ranch Sicilian

$18.99

12 Cut Miller's Mac Sicilian

$18.99

12 Cut Sicilian Taco

$18.99

24 Cut Cheese

$23.49

24 Cut White Italian

$29.49

24 Cut Greek

$29.49

24 Cut Chicken Wing

$29.49

24 Cut Bacon Dbl Cheeseburger

$29.49

24 Cut Bacon Chicken Ranch

$29.49

24 Cut Miller's Mac

$29.49

24 Cut Taco

$29.49

Tavern Cheese

$14.49

White Italian Tavern

$17.99

Greek Tavern

$17.99

Chicken Wing Tavern

$17.99

Bacon Dbl Cheeseburger Tavern

$17.99

Bacon Chicken Ranch Tavern

$17.99

Miller's Mac Tavern

$17.99

Tavern Taco

$17.99

Deep Dish Cheese

$14.49

White Italian Deep Dish

$17.99

Greek Deep Dish

$17.99

Chicken Wing Deep Dish

$17.99

Bacon Dbl Cheeseburger Deep Dish

$17.99

Bacon Chicken Ranch Deep Dish

$17.99

Miller's Mac Deep Dish

$17.99

Deep Dish Taco

$17.99

G/F Cheese

$12.99

G/F White Italian

$15.99

G/F Greek

$15.99

G/F Chicken Wing

$15.99

G/F Bacon Double Cheeseburger

$15.99

G/F Bacon Chicken Ranch

$15.99

G/F Miller's Mac

$15.99

G/F Taco

$15.99

Appetizers

Wings (10)

$13.79

Wings (50)

$59.99

Wings (100)

$114.90

Boneless Wings

$9.79

Chicken Tenders (5)

$9.29

Chicken Tenders (20)

$32.99

Mozzarella Sticks (5)

$7.49

Mozzarella Sticks (20)

$26.99

Jalapeno Poppers (5)

$7.49

Jalapeno Poppers (20)

$26.99
Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$4.29

Fried Mushrooms

$5.99

Mac N Cheese Bites

$7.49

French Fries

$3.79

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Dinners

All Dinners served with our famous garlic knots and a salad.

Spaghetti Dinner

$9.99

Zita Dinner

$9.99

Baked Zita

$10.79

Eggplant Parmesan

$10.79

Baked Manicotti

$10.79

Baked Lasagna

$11.29

Chicken Parmesan

$11.29

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$11.29

Side of Meatballs

$2.99

Side of Sausage

$2.99

Cold Subs

American Mix

$6.19+

Ham, Turkey and Roast Beef

Italian Mix

$5.74+

Ham

$5.59+

Turkey

$5.79+

Turkey Club

$6.89+

Roast Beef

$6.29+

Veggie

$4.99+

Chicken Tender Sub

$6.29+

Hot Subs

Chicken Parm Sub

$9.99

Eggplant Parm

$9.99

Meatball Parm

$9.99

Sausage Parm

$9.99

Bacon Double Cheeseburger

$10.49

Buffalo Chicken

$10.49

Steak & Cheese

$10.49

Salads

Garden Salad

$5.49+

Antipasta

$6.49+

Chef Salad

$6.49+

Grilled Chicken Salad

$6.49+

Crispy Chicken Salad

$6.49+

Sides

Side Bleu Cheese

$0.75

Side Ranch

$0.75

Side Pasta Sauce

$0.75

Side Raspberry Sauce

$0.75

Side of Celery

$0.75

Side Mild Wing Sauce

$0.75

Side Medium Wing Sauce

$0.75

Side Hot Wing Sauce

$0.75

Side BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Side Honey Mustard-BBQ

$0.75

Side Garlic Parmesan

$0.75

Side Honey Mustard

$0.75

Side Mango Habanero

$0.75

Bottle Beverages

Dasani Water

$1.89

Monster

$2.49

SmartWater 20 oz

$2.49

Vitamin Water

$2.09

Coke Energy

$2.89

20 oz Coca-Cola

$2.09

20 oz Diet Coke

$2.09

20 oz Sprite

$2.09

20 oz Root-beer

$2.09

20 oz Orange Fanta

$2.09

Powerade - Lemon Lime

$1.99

Powerade - Mixed Berry

$1.99

Powerade - Fruit Punch

$1.99

Gold Peak - Lemon Tea

$2.09

Gold Peak - Raspberry Tea

$2.09

Gold Peak - Unsweetend Tea

$2.09

Gold Peak - Sweet Tea

$2.09

Gold Peak - Green Tea

$2.09

2 Liters

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Orange

$2.99

Cherry Coke

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3991 New York Highway 2, Tamarac Plaza, Clums Corner, NY 12180

Directions

Gallery
Tommy's Pizza image
Tommy's Pizza image
Tommy's Pizza image
Tommy's Pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

Village Pizzeria and Deli
orange star3.7 • 14
182 Main Street Hoosick Falls, NY 12090
View restaurantnext
Schag-A-Val
orange star4.2 • 233
61 Main St Schaghticoke, NY 12154
View restaurantnext
Lanie's Cafe - 471 Albany Shaker Rd.
orange starNo Reviews
471 Albany Shaker Rd. Loudonville, NY 12211
View restaurantnext
The Madison Theatre
orange starNo Reviews
1036 Madison Ave Albany, NY 12208
View restaurantnext
Nic's Trattoria - 1 Springhurst Drive
orange star4.9 • 191
1 Springhurst Drive East Greenbush, NY 12061
View restaurantnext
Spinners
orange starNo Reviews
22 Picotte Drive Albany, NY 12208
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Clums Corner

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que - Troy
orange star4.4 • 4,043
377 River Street Troy, NY 12180
View restaurantnext
Bootleggers on Broadway - 200 Broadway
orange star4.0 • 911
200 Broadway Troy, NY 12180
View restaurantnext
Hot Dog Charlie’s - Lansingburgh
orange star4.5 • 380
472 5th Ave Troy, NY 12182
View restaurantnext
Bowled - Troy
orange star4.6 • 74
120 Hoosick Street Troy, NY 12180
View restaurantnext
Taco Libre
orange star4.7 • 47
433 River Street Troy, NY 12180
View restaurantnext
River Street Market - River Street Market
orange star4.7 • 13
433 River Street Troy, NY 12180
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Clums Corner
Latham
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Rensselaer
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Albany
review star
Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)
East Greenbush
review star
Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Clifton Park
review star
Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)
Schenectady
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Saratoga Springs
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
New Lebanon
review star
No reviews yet
Schuylerville
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston