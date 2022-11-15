  • Home
8528 Magnolia Ave

Tommy's Pizza & Subs 8528 Magnolia Ave

review star

No reviews yet

8528 Magnolia Ave

Santee, CA 92072

Order Again

Pizza

#1 - Mozzarella

$17.50+

#2 - Ham

$19.50+

#3 - Pesto

$19.50+

#4 - Meatball

$19.50+

#5 - Pepperoni

$19.50+

#6 - Vegetarian

$22.50+

#7 - Mushroom

$19.50+

#7S - Mushroom & Sausage

$20.95+

#7P - Mushrooms & Pepperoni

$20.95+

#8 - Sausage

$19.50+

#8P - Sausage & Pepperoni

$20.95+

#9 - The Works Pizza

$22.95+

#10 - BBQ Chicken Pizza

$23.75+

#11 - Hawaiian Special Pizza

$21.75+

#12 - Tommy's Special Pizza

$23.95+

#13 - Margherita Pizza

$19.50+

#14 - S-Special

$23.95+

#15 - White Pizza

$23.95+

Family Special Large 2 topping , 1 Torpedo , 1 antipasto salad

$39.99

Slice Pizza and Soda

$7.99

Slice Pizza

$6.25

Monday Special - 2 Medium Pizza’s w/ 1-Topping

$26.99

Pasta

Lasagna

$15.95

Spaghetti

$15.95

Baked Penne

$14.95

Calzone

BYO Calzone

$12.99

Meat Calzones

$12.99

Veggie Calzone

$12.99

Salads

House Salad

$8.95

Antipasto Salad

$13.95

Caesar Salad

$8.95

Greek Salad

$10.95

Sandwiches

Italian Torpedo Sandwich

$11.00

Ham and Swiss Sandwich

$10.50

Turkey and Provolone Sandwich

$10.50

Veggie Sandwich

$10.50

Italian Tuna Sandwich

$11.00

Chicken Caesar Sandwich

$10.50

Roast Beef Sandwich

$12.95

Italian Dip Sandwich

$11.50

Hot Italian Meatball

$11.00

Tommy's Special Meatball Alfredo

$11.50

Hot Italian Sausage

$11.00

Chicken Parm

$12.95

Daily Special

Pepperoni Slice & Drink

$7.99

Cheese Slice & Drink

$7.99

Side Orders

Garlic Bread

$4.75

Cannoli

$5.25

Beverage

20 oz - Coke

$2.50

20 oz - Diet Coke

$2.50

20 oz - Dr. Pepper

$2.50

20 oz - Lemonade

$2.50

20 oz - Iced Tea

$2.50

20 oz - Sprite

$2.50

2 Liter - Coke

$3.95

2 Liter - Diet Coke

$3.95

2 Liter - Dr. Pepper

$3.95

2 Liter - Lemonade

$3.95

2 Liter - Iced Tea

$3.95

2 Liter - Sprite

$3.95

Pellegrino

$3.50

Panna

$3.50

2 liter

$2.95

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8528 Magnolia Ave, Santee, CA 92072

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

